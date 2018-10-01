finanzen.net
+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt! Jetzt an unserer Usability-Umfrage teilnehmen! +++
01.10.2018 15:46
Bewerten
(0)

Azure Roof Power Signs Record 415 PPAs with Various Government Establishments in Madhya Pradesh in a Single Day

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Azure Power (NYSE: AZRE), one of Indias leading independent solar power producers, announced it has signed a record 415 PPAs for a portion of the 11.2 MW rooftop solar power project won last month for Madhya Pradesh Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (MPUVNL) in which the company won ~90% of the total project sites allocated.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181001005596/en/

Azure Power Solar Rooftop Plant (Photo: Business Wire)

Azure Power Solar Rooftop Plant (Photo: Business Wire)

Various Government colleges, engineering colleges, polytechnics, Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and universities gathered in Bhopal for the signing ceremony. Several dignitaries attended the ceremony including Vijendra Singh Sisodiya, Chairman, MP Urja Vikas Nigam; Manu Srivastava, Principal Secretary, New and Renewable Energy Department; Neeraj Mandloi, Principal Secretary, Higher Education Department; Dr Sanjay Goyal, MD, MP Madhya Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company; and Ajit Kumar, Commissioner, Higher Education Department.

Azure Roof Power offers superior rooftop solar power solutions for commercial, industrial, government, and institutional customers in cities across India to lower their energy bill and meet their greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reduction targets. With over 200 MWs of high quality, operating and committed solar assets across 23 states, Azure Roof Power has one of the largest rooftop portfolios in the country. Azure Roof Power has a well-diversified customer base with a majority of the portfolio contracted with Government of India backed entities. Azure Roof Power customers include large commercial real estate companies, a leading global chain of premium hotels, distribution companies in smart cities, warehouses, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, Indian Railways, a Delhi water utility company and various Government of India Ministries.

Speaking on this occasion, Mr Vishal Jain, DGM, Azure Roof Power said "Our sincere gratitude to MPUVNL for all the cooperation and support extended. We are glad to contribute towards the expansion of solar by the Government of Madhya Pradesh.

Manu Srivastava, Principal Secretary, New and Renewable Energy Department, said "We are glad to partner with Azure Power in meeting the countrys renewable energy obligations. This step is an expression of commitment of the Madhya Pradesh Government towards renewable energy and its commitment to the improvement of educational institutions in the state.

About Azure Power

Azure Power (NYSE: AZRE) is a leading independent solar power producer with a pan-Indian portfolio. With its in-house engineering, procurement and construction expertise and advanced in-house operations and maintenance capability, Azure Power provides low-cost and reliable solar power solutions to customers throughout India. It has developed, constructed and operated solar projects of varying sizes, from utility scale, rooftop to mini & micro grids, since its inception in 2008. Highlights include the construction of Indias first private utility scale solar PV power plant in 2009 and the implementation of the first MW scale rooftop project under the smart city initiative in 2013.

For more information, visit: www.azurepower.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The risks and uncertainties that could cause the Companys results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements include: the availability of additional financing on acceptable terms; changes in the commercial and retail prices of traditional utility generated electricity; changes in tariffs at which long term PPAs are entered into; changes in policies and regulations including net metering and interconnection limits or caps; the availability of rebates, tax credits and other incentives; the availability of solar panels and other raw materials; its limited operating history, particularly as a new public company; its ability to attract and retain its relationships with third parties, including its solar partners; its ability to meet the covenants in its debt facilities; meteorological conditions and such other risks identified in the registration statements and reports that the Company has filed with the SEC from time to time. In the press release, megawatts portfolio represents the aggregate megawatt capacity of solar power plants pursuant to PPAs, signed or allotted or where the Company has been cleared as one of the winning bidders or won reverse auction, but yet to receive letter of allotment. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu Azure Power Global Limited

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
06.08.18
Ausblick: Azure Power Global zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
05.07.18
Azure Power Global Sees Hammer Chart Pattern: Time to Buy? (Zacks)
15.06.18
Earnings Preview: Azure Power Global Limited Equity Shares (Benzinga)
13.06.18
Ausblick: Azure Power Global stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
17.04.18
Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights: Jinko Solar, Azure Power Global, Dominion Midstream, SunPower and NextEra Energy Partners (Zacks)
03.04.18
BRIEF-Azure Power Global Says ?It Won A 200 MW Solar Project In Gujarat? (Reuters Business)
06.02.18
Ausblick: Azure Power Global mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
07.11.17
Ausblick: Azure Power Global zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Azure Power Global News
RSS Feed
Azure Power Global zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Azure Power Global Limited

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Azure Power Global News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Azure Power Global News
Anzeige

Inside

BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones - Allzeithoch naht
Das große Börsenspiel 2018! Jeder Wochengewinner erhält 2.222 Euro  jetzt noch anmelden und gewinnen! Es lohnt sich!
Vontobel: Perfekte Alternative - Bonus Cap-Zertifikate auf ThyssenKrupp, Deutsche Telekom, Adidas
DZ BANK - Fokus Rohstoffmärkte: Neue Lunte am Rohölfass? Blick auf die Rohstoffmärkte zwischen Iran-Sanktionen und globalen Konjunkturgefahren
UBS: Apple  Bullen mach sich bereit
SOCIETE GENERALE: SG Index-Check am Mittag - Ein harter Kampf im MDAX
Scalable Capital: Kursstürze lassen sich mit simplen Daumenregeln nicht vorhersagen
HSBC: BASF - Nackenlinie verletzt  per Monatsschlusskurs
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Fünf deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten!

Das Gute liegt oft so nah. Heimische Internet-Unternehmen rollen den Markt auf. Im neuen Anlegermagazin erwartet Sie ein Special über deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten.
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Azure Power Global-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Azure Power Global Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Anmeldung zum Geld-Check
So machen Sie mehr aus Ihrem Geld
Das müssen Sie in diesem Jahr noch unbedingt erledigen
Das ändert sich in Deutschland am 1. Oktober für Verbraucher
Die Zusatz-Rente, die kaum jemand kennt

News von

Bafin-Chef warnt vor steigenden Immobilienpreisen
Dax-Wochenausblick: Italien und Brexit halten Anleger in Atem
Sechs Gründe, warum der Goldpreis so niedrig ist - und weshalb es wieder nach oben geht
Deutsche Post baut kriselndes Paketgeschäft um - Was das für die Aktie bedeutet
Grünes Licht: Thyssenkrupp-Aufsichtsrat beschließt Konzernaufspaltung

News von

Studie: Menschen, die diese Autos fahren, bauen die meisten Unfälle
Karriereexpertin erklärt, wie oft man nachhaken kann, wenn man nach dem Bewerbungsgespräch keine Antwort bekommt
Amazon und Nike haben eine Antwort, wie man in Zukunft einkauft
Zalando-Recruiter erklärt, warum der Lebenslauf bald überflüssig wird - und was stattdessen wichtig ist
Ein Vorstoß der Grünen könnte dafür sorgen, dass der Immobilienkauf bald günstiger wird

Heute im Fokus

DAX legt zu -- Dow fester -- Fresenius muss Akorn nicht übernehmen -- Ryanair meldet Gewinnwarnung -- O.K. aus China für Fusion von Linde und Praxair -- Nafta, thyssenkrupp, Tesla im Fokus

Zalando-Aktie erholt sich nach Analystenkommentar vom Zweijahrestief. Studie: China zeigt Europa bei Elektromobilität lange Nase. Pfizer bekommt mit Albert Bourla neuen Chef. EU-Entscheidung zu Nylon-Deal von BASF und Solvay erst im Januar. Darum schießt die BlackBerry-Aktie zweistellig nach oben.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 39: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
KW 39: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 38 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die besten Airlines der Welt 2018
Welche Fluggesellschaft triumphiert?
Deutschlands wohlhabendste Selfmade-Milliardäre
Das sind die reichsten Selfmade-Milliardäre in Deutschland
Die Dauerkartenpreise der Fußball-Bundesliga 2018/2019
Wo gibt es die günstigsten Dauerkarten?
So viel verdienen die reichsten Amerikaner pro Stunde
Wer ist an der Spitze?
Das sind die kreativsten Unternehmen der Welt
Welcher Global Player ist vorne mit dabei?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Elon Musk tritt nach einer Klage der SEC als AR-Chef von Tesla zurück. Halten Sie diese Maßnahme für richtig?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
16:06 Uhr
DAX legt zu -- Dow fester -- Fresenius muss Akorn nicht übernehmen -- Ryanair meldet Gewinnwarnung -- O.K. aus China für Fusion von Linde und Praxair -- Nafta, thyssenkrupp, Tesla im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
15:59 Uhr
Fresenius-Aktie schnellt nach Gerichtsentscheid hoch: Fresenius muss Akorn nicht übernehmen
Nebenwerte
15:52 Uhr
Finanzinvestoren nehmen Pharmakonzern STADA von der Börse
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
TeslaA1CX3T
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
Amazon906866
Apple Inc.865985
Aurora Cannabis IncA12GS7
Wirecard AG747206
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Scout24 AGA12DM8
BASFBASF11
Allianz840400
BayerBAY001
EVOTEC AG566480
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9