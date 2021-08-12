  • Suche
Trading
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
12.08.2021 15:00

Backbone Consultants Enters New Agreement with Multi-Hospital Academic Health System to Perform Third-Party Audit Certification

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Backbone Consultants, a division of CynergisTek, (NYSE AMERICAN: CTEK), a leading cybersecurity firm helping healthcare organizations navigate emerging security and privacy issues, focusing on creating true partnerships, today announced a new agreement with a prestigious multi-hospital academic health system located in the mid-Atlantic to perform an audit and certify them under the Electronic Prescription for Controlled Substances (EPCS) standard.

The Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) requires EPCS certification of systems prescribing controlled substances electronically. The EPCS rules and regulations were created to maintain safety and security, and help fight opioid fraud and abuse. Backbone has a deep knowledge and expertise in IT auditing, and specifically in auditing electronic prescribing systems, and the unique requirements of the EPCS rules and regulations enabling health systems to meet very challenging deadlines for obtaining EPCS certification.

"Healthcare has taken a strong stance against opioid abuse which is a tremendous challenge affecting millions of lives and EPCS certification is a key step in ensuring the protection against this problem, said Walter Zuniga, Managing Partner at Backbone Consultants. He continues, "We have helped scores of healthcare clients navigate the complexities of EPCS certification and look forward to supporting such a highly esteemed institution meet their compliance goals.

About Bakcbone Consultants

Backbone Consultants provides premium quality Information Technology Risk Advisory Services including IT Audits, Cybersecurity and Data Privacy to clients primarily in the healthcare, medical device, manufacturing, and financial services industries with a staff of proven and driven industry certified IT Audit, Cybersecurity & Privacy professionals. For more information visit www.backboneconsultants.com

About CynergisTek, Inc.

CynergisTek is a top-ranked cybersecurity consulting firm helping organizations in highly-regulated industries, including those in healthcare, government, and finance navigate emerging security and privacy issues. CynergisTek combines intelligence, expertise, and a distinct methodology to validate a company's security posture and ensure the team is rehearsed, prepared, and resilient against threats. Since 2004, CynergisTek has been dedicated to hiring and retaining experts who bring real-life experience and hold advanced certifications to support and educate the industry by contributing to relevant industry associations. For more information, visit www.cynergistek.com or follow us on Twitter or Linkedin.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the business of CynergisTek that can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes, "expects, "anticipates, "may or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including uncertainties relating to product/service development, long and uncertain sales cycles, the ability to obtain or maintain patent or other proprietary intellectual property protection, market acceptance, future capital requirements, competition from other providers, the ability of our vendors to continue supplying the company with equipment, parts, supplies and services at comparable terms and prices and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Certain of these risks and uncertainties are or will be described in greater detail in our Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at http://www.sec.gov. CynergisTek is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Nachrichten zu Auxilio Inc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Auxilio News
RSS Feed
Auxilio zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Auxilio Inc

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Auxilio News

26.07.21CynergisTek. Inc. Announces the Return of Mac McMillan as CEO and President to Lead Next Phase of Growth
28.07.21New Report Reveals 76% of Healthcare Systems Failed in Securing Their Supply Chains
06.08.21CynergisTek Expands Footprint in the Southern United States With Multiyear Managed Service Contract With Another Large Health System
05.08.21Redspin is Approved to Offer CMMC Training as a Licensed Training Provider
02.08.21CynergisTek Will Host Conference Call on Monday.  August 16. 2021. to Discuss Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
10.08.21CynergisTek Adds Another New Client in the Mid-Atlantic for Security Consulting and Staffing
Weitere Auxilio News
Werbung

Trading-News

DZ BANK - Faszination Hebelprodukte Teil 1: Wir machen Sie fit!
Vontobel: Klassisch klug - Discount-Zertifikate auf MTU Aero Engines, BMW, Heidelberg Cement
US-Regierung verlangt höhere Ölproduktion der OPEC+
Moderna-Impfstoff nimmt Hürde in der Schweiz
EuropeFX: ZuluTrade - der neue Alleskönner
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Aixtron überrascht
Warum Börsenhöchststände der größte Feind der Anleger sind
Worauf es bei der Alters­vor­sorge ankommt
Ein Deutscher verwaltet (wieder) Europas besten Fonds im ersten Halbjahr
Eyb & Wallwitz: Wer ist Faust in Peking?
Wenn der digitale Euro kommt
Auszeichnung für Allvest powered by Allianz - Jetzt Vorteil nutzen: 15 Bonus sichern!
OSKAR ETF-Sparplan kostenlos testen
Das 3-Säulen-Modell der Altersvorsorge
JETZT NEU: Aktienhandel für 0 Euro bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Auxilio-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

Auxilio Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Was tun mit 100.000 Euro? So sehen die Depots der Profis aus
Wo Licht ist, ist auch Schatten
Da kann ich bestimmt ein paar Tausend Euro für bekommen
Absicherung gegen Klimawandel und Hackerangriff auf Bitcoin
Mietwagen bis Pullover  Diese Alltags-Produkte trifft die Inflation besonders hart

News von

BioNTech-Aktie im Impfrausch: Warum in dem Papier noch einiges drinsteckt
Der Morgen kompakt: Heute mit Allianz-Umbau, Airbus, Deutsche Post und Berkshire Hathaway
DAX-Chartanalyse: Wieder exakt wie im März
Bareinzahlungen: Ab 10.000 Euro ist künftig ein Nachweis nötig
Immer mehr IPOs: Sechs Börsenneulinge, die jetzt Gas geben

Heute im Fokus

Dow stabil erwartet -- DAX mit neuem Rekord -- Palantir kann Erwartungen schlagen -- freenet erhöht Ausblick -- Telekom erhöht Prognose -- K+S, TUI, Nordex, Henkel, eBay, Bilfinger im Fokus

US-Geschäft bringt Sixt wieder kräftig in Fahrt. BGH zum VW-Abgasskandal: Schadenersatz auch ohne Rückgabe des Autos. HELLA-Gründerfamilie entscheidet am Wochenende über Verkauf. Hacker überweist gestohlene Kryptowährungen teilweise zurück. SGL Carbon beim Sparprogramm auf Kurs. Jungheinrich dank steigender Nachfrage mit Gewinnsprung. DEUTZ bekräftigt Prognose trotz Lieferketten-Problemen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Billiger als der Model 3: Diese Elektroautos der Konkurrenz könnten Tesla das Geschäft vermiesen
Diese Tesla-Konkurrenten sind auf dem Vormarsch und billiger als der Model 3
Bekannte Gesichter der Wirtschaftskriminalität
Prominente Betrüger
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 31 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die umsatzstärksten Unternehmen der Welt
Welche Unternehmen erwirtschafteten den größten Jahresumsatz?
Die besten Börsentage aller Zeiten
Welche Indizes konnten die höchsten Zugewinne einfahren?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juni 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die größten Börsen- und Finanzskandale
Die größten Betrüger, Zocker und Bilanzfälscher.
Das Top-Ranking der Fußballweltmeister
Welches Land schnitt bei den Weltmeisterschaften am besten ab?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Sollten Ungeimpfte, für die es eine Impfempfehlung der Ständigen Impfkommission gibt, ihre Tests selbst bezahlen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen