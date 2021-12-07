  • Suche
0 € Trading
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
++ Powell signalisiert schnellere Drosselung: Marktanalyse zu US-Werten mit Egmond Haidt. Heute, 18:00 Uhr. Keine Sendung verpassen auf Youtube: BNP Paribas Zertifikate. ++-w-
07.12.2021 09:00

BAI Communications selects key ADVA technology to bring mobile connectivity to London Underground

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

ADVA (FSE: ADV) today announced that it is supplying BAI Communications with key technology to support the introduction of mobile connectivity throughout the London Underground. The London Underground network  also known as "The Tube  is one of the UKs most high-profile areas of poor connectivity with little phone coverage. ADVAs technology will help play an important role in supporting the UK capital as it continues to leverage smart city technology and improve urban life.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211207005084/en/

ADVA is helping BAI Communications transform mobile connectivity on the London Underground. (Photo: Business Wire)

ADVA is helping BAI Communications transform mobile connectivity on the London Underground. (Photo: Business Wire)

"With ADVAs innovation, BAI Communications is helping to transform the experience of Tube passengers by providing continuous high-speed mobile coverage for the first time. Were enabling them to connect while traveling, to make calls, stream videos and work online from anywhere in the entire network, said Andrew Conway, director of solutions and innovation at BAI Communications UK. "Once delivered, our new technical solution will make journeys more enjoyable and productive whilst also providing a significant boost to Londons economy.

BAI Communications new solution features several ADVA technologies. ADVA FSP 150 devices within the aggregation network will enable small cell connectivity and the pluggable ADVA G.metro self-tuning transceivers will be essential to delivering seamless high-capacity services underground. Precise and robust network timing from ADVAs Oscilloquartz synchronization technology will also be fundamental to ensuring the same user experience underground as above. Finally, the ADVA ALM will provide real-time, in-service fiber monitoring on a network comprehensively managed by the ADVA Ensemble Controller.

"The London Underground was constructed in the 19th Century as a response to the citys growth in the industrial revolution. Now, as the global digital revolution gathers pace, were working with BAI Communications to ensure the Tube remains fit for a truly connected world, commented Hartmut Müller-Leitloff, SVP of sales EMEA at ADVA. "The rollout has begun with highly robust and reliable connectivity. By the end of 2024, all stations and tunnels will have seamless mobile coverage and the foundations for 5G connectivity and beyond.

Watch this video for more details on how ADVA and BAI Communications are bringing high-speed mobile coverage across the London Underground: https://youtu.be/NwBUsgAvAys.

About ADVA
ADVA is a company founded on innovation and focused on helping our customers succeed. Our technology forms the building blocks of a shared digital future and empowers networks across the globe. Were continually developing breakthrough hardware and software that leads the networking industry and creates new business opportunities. Its these open connectivity solutions that enable our customers to deliver the cloud and mobile services that are vital to todays society and for imagining new tomorrows. Together, were building a truly connected and sustainable future. For more information on how we can help you, please visit us at www.adva.com.

About BAI Communications
BAI Communications is a world leader in shared communications infrastructure, pioneering solutions that empower our customers to advance their services, accelerate their networks and amplify their reach in the most efficient and cost-effective ways possible. Having long been at the forefront of network advancement, BAI is harnessing fibre, spearheading the transition from 4G/LTE, accelerating 5G and preparing for 6G  and beyond. We collaborate closely with our customers in MNOs, government, transit, enterprise, broadcasting and venues to realise their communications vision, focusing not just on the immediate future, but on the possibilities that exist over long-term partnerships. Our global operations span Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, United Kingdom and in the United States through BAI Group company, Mobilitie, and majority-owned Transit Wireless. Together, were creating smarter communities for all.

Published by:
ADVA Optical Networking SE, Munich, Germany
www.adva.com

Nachrichten zu ADVA SE

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    2
  • vom Unternehmen
    2
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
30.11.21
DGAP-NVR: ADVA Optical Networking SE: Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung (EQS Group)
23.11.21
DGAP-News: ADVA Optical Networking SE: Vorstand und Aufsichtsrat von ADVA Optical Networking empfehlen Aktionären die Annahme des Angebots von ADTRAN (EQS Group)
16.11.21
ADVA: Frühere Robotronbeschäftigte verbessern Glasfaserübertragung (Golem.de)
ADVA-Aktie für 0 Euro handeln bei finanzen.net zero
(Werbung)
23.10.21
ADVA SE hat die Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vorgelegt (finanzen.net)
21.10.21
ADVA-Aktie mit Abgaben: ADVA verdient deutlich mehr trotz gestiegener Kosten (dpa-afx)
21.10.21
ROUNDUP: Halbleitermangel und Fusionskosten belasten Adva Optical (dpa-afx)
20.10.21
Ausblick: ADVA SE legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
06.10.21
Erste Schätzungen: ADVA SE stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr ADVA News
RSS Feed
ADVA zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu ADVA SE

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
25.11.2021ADVA SE BuyWarburg Research
30.09.2021ADVA SE BuyWarburg Research
31.08.2021ADVA SE BuyWarburg Research
23.07.2021ADVA SE BuyWarburg Research
20.07.2021ADVA SE BuyWarburg Research
25.11.2021ADVA SE BuyWarburg Research
30.09.2021ADVA SE BuyWarburg Research
31.08.2021ADVA SE BuyWarburg Research
23.07.2021ADVA SE BuyWarburg Research
20.07.2021ADVA SE BuyWarburg Research
26.10.2020ADVA SE HoldKepler Cheuvreux
10.03.2020ADVA SE HoldCommerzbank AG
17.01.2020ADVA SE HoldDeutsche Bank AG
13.05.2019ADVA SE HoldDeutsche Bank AG
23.04.2019ADVA SE HoldHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
26.10.2017ADVA SE SellHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
23.10.2017ADVA SE SellHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
29.08.2017ADVA SE SellHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
23.08.2017ADVA SE SellHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
21.07.2017ADVA SE SellHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für ADVA SE nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Jetzt noch kostenlos anmelden!

Dank seiner An­lage­stra­tegie Value-Inve­sting ist Warren Buffett einer der er­folg­reich­sten In­ve­storen aller Zei­ten. Im Trading-Seminar heute um 18 Uhr erfahren Sie, wie Sie ebenfalls Buffetts Anlagestrategie für sich nutzen können und was Sie dabei beachten müssen.
Jetzt noch schnell anmelden!

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene ADVA News

23.11.21DGAP-News: ADVA Optical Networking SE: Vorstand und Aufsichtsrat von ADVA Optical Networking empfehlen Aktionären die Annahme des Angebots von ADTRAN
16.11.21ADVA: Frühere Robotronbeschäftigte verbessern Glasfaserübertragung
19.11.21ADVA startet Nachhaltigkeitsprogramm für Lieferanten zur Reduzierung der CO2-Emissionen
23.11.21KCOM meistert steigenden Bandbreitenbedarf mit offener optischer Übertragungstechnik von ADVA
16.11.21ADVA leitet neue Förderprojekte zur Kapazitätssteigerung und Kostensenkung bei optischer Datenübertragung
17.11.21ADVA wird zum dritten Mal in Folge in den Intel Network Builders Winners‘ Circle aufgenommen
24.11.21Vorstand und Aufsichtsrat von ADVA Optical Networking empfehlen Aktionären die Annahme des Angebots von ADTRAN
23.11.21DGAP-News: ADVA Optical Networking SE: ADVA's management board and supervisory board recommend shareholders tender their shares into ADTRAN offer
11.11.21ADVA bringt neue Aggregationslösung zur wirtschaftlicheren Übertragung von Daten in Metronetzen auf den Markt
19.11.21ADVA launches sustainable supplier program to tackle CO2 emissions
Weitere ADVA News
Werbung

Trading-News

DAX: zweite Welle
Vontobel: Attraktive Chancen - Aktienanleihen auf Siemens Energy, Siemens, Vonovia
Inside-Day markiert Basis für neuen Trendschub
Moderna warnt vor Omikron - Aktie fällt deutlich
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

BIT Capital erweitert Angebot mit neuen Crypto-Fonds
Meme Stocks: drei wichtige Lehren für Anleger
Die KFM Deutsche Mittelstand AG und IPConcept (Luxemburg) S.A. starten die Zusammenarbeit für den Deutschen Mittelstandsanleihen FONDS (WKN A1W5T2)
Schwerpunkt der Woche: Und täglich grüßt Corona
Maastricht scheitert
Kfz Versi­che­rung wech­seln - So funk­tio­niert der Wechsel Ihrer Auto­ver­si­che­rung
JETZT NEU: Handle Aktien, ETFs und mehr für 0 Euro & ab sofort ohne Mindestordervolumen bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur ADVA-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
AusblickChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFundamentalanalyse
Fonds 

ADVA Peer Group News

08:54 UhrFlug-Hafen: Mobilfunk-Drohnen in Hamburg
07:38 UhrDeutsche Post-Aktie: Appel soll wohl Chef der Deutschen Post bleiben
06:19 UhrÜBERBLICK/Anstehende Indexänderungen
04:00 UhrKlima- und Umweltschutz: Symrise. Gea Group. Deutsche Telekom: Grüne Bestnoten für 14 deutsche Unternehmen
06.12.21Telekom-Aktie höher: Post-Chef Appel soll offenbar neuer Chefkontrolleur der Telekom werden
06.12.21TIM-Aktie rutscht ab: Bewegung im Ringen um italienischen Telekomkonzern TIM - Gegenwind für KKR
06.12.21Nokia (NOK) to Power KDDI's Transition to 5G Core Architecture
06.12.21Qualcomm (QCOM) Unveils Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 Gaming Platform
06.12.21The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Apple. Cisco Systems. Linde. Exelon and Keurig Dr Pepper
06.12.21Deutsche Telekom: Hat die Suche jetzt ein Ende?

News von

Abstrampeln bei Peloton und Investieren wie die Ventures
Tech-Aktien auf Talfahrt  Wie Anleger jetzt reagieren sollten
Diese Black Friday-Schnäppchen sind noch gültig
Cyber Monday verpasst? Diese Angebote gelten noch
21 Wege, sich mit dem Eigenheim zu ruinieren

News von

DAX-Chartanalyse mittelfristig: Panik ist unbegründet
Groß, stark und voller Energie: Elf Aktien, die jeder Krise trotzen
Allianz-Aktie versucht Comeback: Wann Anleger spätestens dabei sein sollten
DAX im Plus: Abnehmende Omikron-Angst gibt Europas Börsen Auftrieb
Der Morgen kompakt: Heute mit Bitcoin, RWE und Deutsche Telekom

Heute im Fokus

DAX startet höher -- Asiens Börsen mehrheitlich stark -- Evergrande wohl bei Zinszahlungen im Rückstand -- Bitcoin übersteigt 50.000-Dollar-Marke -- Diess soll wohl VW-Chef bleiben -- ABB im Fokus

Samsung verschmilzt Handys und Unterhaltungselektronik. Deutsche Produktion steigt im Oktober stärker als gedacht. BNP Paribas schließt Aktienrückkaufprogramm ab. Intel will Mobileye an die Börse bringen. Appel soll wohl Chef der Deutschen Post bleiben. Chinesischer Außenhandel boomt - aber Wirtschaftswachstum langsamer.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 48 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 48 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 48 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

3. Quartal 2021: Diese Aktien haben Bill und Melinda Gates im Depot
Blick ins 13F-Formular
Die beliebtesten Weihnachtsgeschenke 2021
Diese Geschenke landen 2021 unter dem Weihnachtsbaum
3. Quartal 2021: Neuerungen im Depot von David Einhorn
Änderungen im Portfolio
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie hat sich Ihr Wertpapierdepot seit Jahresbeginn entwickelt?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen