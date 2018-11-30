Banana Republic and Old Navy Announce New Goals to Accelerate Sustainable Product Offerings

In honor of Earth Day, Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS) today unveiled new
commitments from Banana Republic and Old Navy to accelerate the
companys use of more sustainable materials in apparel production and
reduce the environmental impacts of product manufacturing. Todays
announcement marks the latest step in Gap Inc.s journey to integrate
more sustainable product innovation and technology across its portfolio,
and builds on 2017 commitments made by the companys namesake brand Gap
and Athleta.
Banana Republic
Banana
Republic will continue to integrate sustainability into design and
manufacturing decisions to reduce the environmental impacts of each
garment. Today the brand made the following commitments:
-
SUSTAINABLE COTTON AND FIBERS BY 2023:
-
The brand aims to source 100 percent of its cotton from more
sustainable sources, primarily sourcing through the Better Cotton
Initiative, as well as through recycled and organic sources.
-
Additionally, at least 50 percent of all Banana Republic branded
product will aim to source sustainable fibers, including: cotton
through the Better Cotton Initiative, partnering with
Canopy-compliant suppliers to source preferred man-made
cellulosics; sourcing recycled and responsible wool from vendors
that are compliant under the Responsible Wool Standard; linen and
recycled polyester.
-
REDUCE WATER IMPACT AND PROMOTE CLEANER CHEMISTRY BY 2025:
-
Banana Republic aims to make 50 percent of all products with
techniques that save at least 20 percent water in comparison to
conventional methods at mills and at laundries. This will include
Banana Republic leveraging the smart denim wash program called
Washwell, which was launched by Gap brand in 2016 and reduces
water usage by 20 percent or more in the products garment wash
stage for denim products.
-
The brand will also focus on using cleaner chemistry in the supply
chain, leveraging Gap Inc.s Zero Discharge of Hazardous Chemicals
(ZDHC) commitment and ongoing efforts to select more preferred
chemistry options in Banana Republics products.
-
ECO-FRIENDLY DENIM:
-
In addition to adopting Washwell for Banana Republics denim
products to preserve water in the garment wash process, Banana
Republic will also utilize more sustainable dye methods, such as
foam dye, eco-friendly finishes such as bio-softeners and laser
technology, and trims made out of recycled materials, to make its
denim more eco-friendly.
"Sustainability is important to our brand, to our environment and to our
customer, said Mark Breitbard, Banana Republic President and CEO.
"Banana Republic is committed to using production techniques that will
save and preserve water quality while creating versatile and more
sustainable fabrics that our consumers have come to know and love.
Old Navy
Old Navy will also increase its sourcing of sustainable cotton and
enhance efforts to use water-saving techniques. The brand sells 27,000
Rockstar jeans a day alone, making the scale of its sustainability goals
around denim and cotton significant. Today the brand made the following
commitments:
-
SUSTAINABLE COTTON BY 2022:
-
Old Navy aims to source 100 percent of its cotton from more
sustainable sources, primarily through the Better Cotton
Initiative as well as through verified, responsibly-grown cotton
and recycled cotton.
-
WATER-SAVING EFFORTS BY 2022:
-
Additionally, 100 percent of Old Navys denim product aims to be
made using techniques that save water, including proven wash
processes. In Spring 2019, 60 percent of Old Navys denim was
already made using Washwell techniques, saving 20 percent or more
in the products garment wash stage compared to conventional
techniques.
In a focused effort to communicate product sustainability efforts
directly to customers, today Old Navy is also unveiling Heart Earth, the
brands new sustainability platform. Through Heart
Earth, customers can find the latest information about how Old Navy
is working to meet their sustainability goals.
"At Old Navy, we believe every one of us has the power to make a
difference, and we owe it to future generations to leave our planet
better than we found it. But, our work to ensure the world runs right is
never done, and we want to bring our customers along on our journey,
said Jamie Gersch, CMO of Old Navy. "Were proud to introduce Heart
Earth, Old Navys new sustainability platform, including our goals to
produce more sustainable product related to Cotton and Water by 2022.
Gap brand and Athleta
Todays announcement builds on 2017 commitments made by the companys
namesake brand Gap and Athleta. As part of its Gap for Good platform for
more sustainable fashion, Gap committed to obtaining 100 percent of its
cotton from more sustainable sources by 2021, employing water-saving
techniques, as well as empowering women through Gap Inc.s signature
life skills and education program, P.A.C.E. (Personal Advancement &
Career Enhancement). The brands Washwell efforts have saved over 229
million liters of water since 2016 when compared to conventional wash
methods.
In 2017, Athleta committed to making 80 percent of the brands apparel
materials with sustainable fibers, such as recycled polyester and nylon,
organic cotton, and others, by 2020. Athleta, whose assortment
predominantly features technical fabrics, recently
announced progress made to date. Athleta announced last year it had
earned B Corp Certification, becoming one of the largest apparel brands
in the world to certify as B Corp, for its focus on social and
environmental performance, accountability and transparency. Incubated
alongside Athleta, Gap Inc.s newest brand, Hill City, was launched as a
B Corp certified brand by integrating sustainability throughout many of
its products, using high-quality renewable and recycled fibers to create
performance fabrics.
On Earth Day, Gap Inc. is also joining forces with other apparel brands
to tackle clothing waste through a unique effort. As a core partner of
the Make
Fashion Circular initiative led by the Ellen MacArthur Foundation,
the company is supporting the #WearNext campaign alongside other retail
brands and the City of New York. Beginning on Earth Day and lasting
through mid-June, participating Athleta, Banana Republic and Gap stores
in New York City will host drop off recycling bins where New Yorkers can
bring clothing they no longer wear to ensure it will be diverted from
landfills through recycling or repurposing. An online
map created by New York City Department of Sanitation will guide
people to locations across the city where they can take clothes.
More on Gap Inc.s product sustainability commitments:
The global apparel industry is one of the largest, most intensive users
of water in the world. In response, the company has been steadily
scaling partnerships with sourcing suppliers and industry groups
throughout its supply chain. In 2018, Gap Inc. unveiled a new
sustainable manufacturing goal to conserve a total of 10 billion liters
of water by the end of 2020. So far, Gap Inc.-led projects have saved
over 5 billion liters of water. Product innovation and efficiency
improvements at fabric mills and laundries are key to achieving these
water savings.
Beginning with Gap Inc.s launch of its Water Quality Program in 2004,
which requires denim laundries to adhere to strict guidelines on
wastewater by treating it to remove any residue from manufacturing, the
company has steadily ramped up its efforts to help drive water
efficiency improvements at the mill and laundry level. In 2013, the
company expanded this focus by joining the Zero Discharge of Hazardous
Chemicals (ZDHC) program, and now requires its strategic mills and
laundries to test their wastewater discharge twice a year and publish
the results through the ZDHC Gateway.
A significant portion of the fiber used by Gap Inc. brands is cotton,
which is one of the most water-intensive crops globally. Collectively
since 2016, Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy and Athleta have sourced more
than 371 million pounds of cotton through the companys membership of
the global nonprofit Better
Cotton Initiative, which recently ranked Gap Inc. #4 on its top 10
list of top companies that source sustainably farmed and sourced cotton
by volume.
The company is also taking action as a global retailer to reduce its
environmental footprint across its supply chain. By the end of 2020, Gap
Inc. has committed to a 50 percent absolute reduction of greenhouse gas
(GHG) emissions in its owned and operated facilities globally from a
2015 baseline, and to divert 80 percent of its shipping packaging waste
in the U.S.
