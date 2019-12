Bank of Santa Clarita Announces Record Date for Three-for-Two Stock Split

Bank of Santa Clarita (OTC Pink: BSCA), announced today that the California Department of Business Oversight has approved the amendment to the Bank’s Articles of Incorporation to effect a three-for-two stock split of the Bank’s Common Stock. The record date for the split is expected to be December 20, 2019; accordingly, one additional share of the Bank’s Common Stock will be issued to each shareholder for each two shares of such Common Stock held of record at the close of business on December 20, 2019. It is anticipated that the payment date for the additional shares will be approximately December 30, 2019.

