Bank of Santa Clarita Reports Continuing Growth in Earnings

Bank of Santa Clarita (BSCA) today announced that its earnings growth has continued, as net earnings for the second quarter of 2019 totaled $888,000, an increase of 2.4% over its earnings for the second quarter of 2018. The Bank also noted that net earnings for the six months ended June 30, 2019 totaled $1,646,000, 11.5% greater than it recorded for the first half of 2018.
In reviewing operating results for the first half of 2019, the Bank reported $4,667,000 of net interest income, representing a growth of 2.7% over the first half of 2018. The Bank reported total net loans of $232.8 million at June 30, 2019, representing a growth of $10.2 million representing a 4.6% increase over the year-earlier total.
"We are pleased to report another quarter of record earnings, reflecting a healthy local economic environment and that, in spite of a challenging deposit growth environment, we continue to see the benefits from our efforts in building deeper relationships with our clients," noted Frank Di Tomaso, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.
At June 30, 2019, shareholders equity totaled $35.0 million and the Banks total capital ratio was 14.96%, significantly in excess of the "well capitalized level prescribed in the applicable capital regulations. The Bank also continues to maintain substantial liquidity positions, retaining significant balances of liquidity on its balance sheet as well as readily available collateralized borrowings and other potential sources of liquidity.
Bank of Santa Clarita, founded in 2004, is the only full-service commercial bank headquartered in the Santa Clarita Valley, and is focused on meeting the banking needs of the community and its businesses and non-profits. We promote face-to-face interaction with our clients, which in turn leads to deeper relationships overall. The Bank provides local, experienced decision-making and the personalized service that growing businesses and other organizations need on a daily basis. Bank clients have direct access to executive management and experienced professional staff members to address their credit requirements, from commercial lines of credit to SBA loans to commercial real estate and other commercial loans, and also technology-based banking services that include online bill-paying, remote capture depositing, check imaging and initiating online wire transfers, among other cash management facilities.
We are proud of the fact that Bank of Santa Clarita has served the Santa Clarita Valleys residents, including individuals, small businesses and non-profit organizations, for nearly 15 years, and we truly appreciate the relationships weve made with many of our neighbors, and invite any of those in the community who do not yet know us well to visit us, and together we can continue to build an even more vibrant and healthy community.
Bank of Santa Clarita, Corporate Headquarters
23780 Magic Mountain Parkway
Santa Clarita, California 91355
(661) 362-6000
www.bankofsantaclarita.com
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain matters discussed in this release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to the Banks current expectations regarding deposit and loan growth, operating results and the strength of the local economy. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed, suggested or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the impact of changes in interest rates, a decline in economic conditions and increased competition among financial service providers as these factors may impact the Banks operating results, its ability to attract deposit and loan customers, the quality of the Banks earning assets and government regulation. The Bank does not undertake, and specifically disclaims, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.
|BANK OF SANTA CLARITA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|BALANCE SHEETS
|Unaudited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2018
|
|(In thousands)
|ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cash and Due From Banks
|
$
|
10,361
|
|
$
|
4,574
|
|
$
|
6,674
|Interest Bearing Deposits at Other Financial Institutions
|
|
34,322
|
|
|
36,000
|
|
|
42,935
|Federal Funds Sold
|
|
105
|
|
|
104
|
|
|
102
|Investment Securities
|
|
12,750
|
|
|
14,645
|
|
|
16,560
|Loans, Net
|
|
232,812
|
|
|
229,456
|
|
|
222,647
|Other Assets
|
|
22,470
|
|
|
22,630
|
|
|
21,256
|Total Assets
|
$
|
312,820
|
|
$
|
307,409
|
|
$
|
310,174
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Deposits
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Interest-Bearing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Money Market, Savings and Demand
|
$
|
66,744
|
|
$
|
74,132
|
|
$
|
88,499
|Time
|
|
74,337
|
|
|
58,453
|
|
|
63,668
|Total Interest-Bearing
|
|
141,081
|
|
|
132,585
|
|
|
152,167
|Noninterest-Bearing
|
|
85,512
|
|
|
97,435
|
|
|
95,239
|Total
|
|
226,593
|
|
|
230,020
|
|
|
247,406
|Borrowings
|
|
49,000
|
|
|
42,000
|
|
|
29,000
|Other Liabilities
|
|
2,249
|
|
|
2,306
|
|
|
2,662
|Total Liabilities
|
|
277,842
|
|
|
274,326
|
|
|
279,068
|Stockholders' Equity
|
|
34,978
|
|
|
33,083
|
|
|
31,106
|Total Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity
|
$
|
312,820
|
|
$
|
307,409
|
|
$
|
310,174
|STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
|Unaudited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|
For the Six Months Ended June 30,
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|(In thousands)
|Interest Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Loans
|
$
|
2,759
|
|
|
$
|
2,591
|
|
|
$
|
5,429
|
|
$
|
5,060
|
|Interest Bearing Deposits at Other Financial Institutions
|
|
257
|
|
|
|
247
|
|
|
|
512
|
|
|
474
|
|Investment Securities
|
|
84
|
|
|
|
48
|
|
|
|
179
|
|
|
141
|
|Federal Funds Sold
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
2
|
|Total Interest Income
|
|
3,101
|
|
|
|
2,886
|
|
|
|
6,121
|
|
|
5,677
|
|Interest Expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Interest Bearing Demand Deposits
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
26
|
|
|
|
48
|
|
|
45
|
|Money Market and Savings Deposits
|
|
98
|
|
|
|
109
|
|
|
|
200
|
|
|
218
|
|Time Deposits
|
|
345
|
|
|
|
228
|
|
|
|
607
|
|
|
414
|
|Borrowings
|
|
307
|
|
|
|
203
|
|
|
|
599
|
|
|
457
|
|Total Interest Expense
|
|
770
|
|
|
|
566
|
|
|
|
1,454
|
|
|
1,134
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net Interest Income
|
|
2,331
|
|
|
|
2,320
|
|
|
|
4,667
|
|
|
4,543
|
|Provision for Loan Losses
|
|
(80
|
)
|
|
|
(68
|
)
|
|
|
30
|
|
|
(70
|
)
|Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses
|
|
2,411
|
|
|
|
2,388
|
|
|
|
4,637
|
|
|
4,613
|
|Noninterest Income
|
|
227
|
|
|
|
154
|
|
|
|
393
|
|
|
312
|
|Noninterest Expense
|
|
1,375
|
|
|
|
1,353
|
|
|
|
2,690
|
|
|
2,824
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net Earnings Before Income Taxes
|
|
1,263
|
|
|
|
1,189
|
|
|
|
2,340
|
|
|
2,101
|
|Income Tax Expense
|
|
375
|
|
|
|
322
|
|
|
|
694
|
|
|
625
|
|Net Earnings
|
$
|
888
|
|
|
$
|
867
|
|
|
$
|
1,646
|
|
$
|
1,476
|
