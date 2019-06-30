Bank of Santa Clarita Reports Continuing Growth in Earnings

Bank of Santa Clarita (BSCA) today announced that its earnings growth has continued, as net earnings for the second quarter of 2019 totaled $888,000, an increase of 2.4% over its earnings for the second quarter of 2018. The Bank also noted that net earnings for the six months ended June 30, 2019 totaled $1,646,000, 11.5% greater than it recorded for the first half of 2018.

In reviewing operating results for the first half of 2019, the Bank reported $4,667,000 of net interest income, representing a growth of 2.7% over the first half of 2018. The Bank reported total net loans of $232.8 million at June 30, 2019, representing a growth of $10.2 million representing a 4.6% increase over the year-earlier total.

"We are pleased to report another quarter of record earnings, reflecting a healthy local economic environment and that, in spite of a challenging deposit growth environment, we continue to see the benefits from our efforts in building deeper relationships with our clients," noted Frank Di Tomaso, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

At June 30, 2019, shareholders equity totaled $35.0 million and the Banks total capital ratio was 14.96%, significantly in excess of the "well capitalized level prescribed in the applicable capital regulations. The Bank also continues to maintain substantial liquidity positions, retaining significant balances of liquidity on its balance sheet as well as readily available collateralized borrowings and other potential sources of liquidity.

Bank of Santa Clarita, founded in 2004, is the only full-service commercial bank headquartered in the Santa Clarita Valley, and is focused on meeting the banking needs of the community and its businesses and non-profits. We promote face-to-face interaction with our clients, which in turn leads to deeper relationships overall. The Bank provides local, experienced decision-making and the personalized service that growing businesses and other organizations need on a daily basis. Bank clients have direct access to executive management and experienced professional staff members to address their credit requirements, from commercial lines of credit to SBA loans to commercial real estate and other commercial loans, and also technology-based banking services that include online bill-paying, remote capture depositing, check imaging and initiating online wire transfers, among other cash management facilities.

We are proud of the fact that Bank of Santa Clarita has served the Santa Clarita Valleys residents, including individuals, small businesses and non-profit organizations, for nearly 15 years, and we truly appreciate the relationships weve made with many of our neighbors, and invite any of those in the community who do not yet know us well to visit us, and together we can continue to build an even more vibrant and healthy community.

Bank of Santa Clarita, Corporate Headquarters

23780 Magic Mountain Parkway

Santa Clarita, California 91355

(661) 362-6000

www.bankofsantaclarita.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain matters discussed in this release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to the Banks current expectations regarding deposit and loan growth, operating results and the strength of the local economy. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed, suggested or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the impact of changes in interest rates, a decline in economic conditions and increased competition among financial service providers as these factors may impact the Banks operating results, its ability to attract deposit and loan customers, the quality of the Banks earning assets and government regulation. The Bank does not undertake, and specifically disclaims, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

BANK OF SANTA CLARITA BALANCE SHEETS Unaudited June 30, December 31, June 30, 2019 2018 2018 (In thousands) ASSETS Cash and Due From Banks $ 10,361 $ 4,574 $ 6,674 Interest Bearing Deposits at Other Financial Institutions 34,322 36,000 42,935 Federal Funds Sold 105 104 102 Investment Securities 12,750 14,645 16,560 Loans, Net 232,812 229,456 222,647 Other Assets 22,470 22,630 21,256 Total Assets $ 312,820 $ 307,409 $ 310,174 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits Interest-Bearing Money Market, Savings and Demand $ 66,744 $ 74,132 $ 88,499 Time 74,337 58,453 63,668 Total Interest-Bearing 141,081 132,585 152,167 Noninterest-Bearing 85,512 97,435 95,239 Total 226,593 230,020 247,406 Borrowings 49,000 42,000 29,000 Other Liabilities 2,249 2,306 2,662 Total Liabilities 277,842 274,326 279,068 Stockholders' Equity 34,978 33,083 31,106 Total Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity $ 312,820 $ 307,409 $ 310,174

STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS Unaudited For the Three Months Ended June 30, For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (In thousands) Interest Income Loans $ 2,759 $ 2,591 $ 5,429 $ 5,060 Interest Bearing Deposits at Other Financial Institutions 257 247 512 474 Investment Securities 84 48 179 141 Federal Funds Sold 1 - 1 2 Total Interest Income 3,101 2,886 6,121 5,677 Interest Expense Interest Bearing Demand Deposits 20 26 48 45 Money Market and Savings Deposits 98 109 200 218 Time Deposits 345 228 607 414 Borrowings 307 203 599 457 Total Interest Expense 770 566 1,454 1,134 Net Interest Income 2,331 2,320 4,667 4,543 Provision for Loan Losses (80 ) (68 ) 30 (70 ) Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses 2,411 2,388 4,637 4,613 Noninterest Income 227 154 393 312 Noninterest Expense 1,375 1,353 2,690 2,824 Net Earnings Before Income Taxes 1,263 1,189 2,340 2,101 Income Tax Expense 375 322 694 625 Net Earnings $ 888 $ 867 $ 1,646 $ 1,476

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190723005841/en/