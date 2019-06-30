finanzen.net
23.07.2019 20:24
Bewerten
(0)

Bank of Santa Clarita Reports Continuing Growth in Earnings

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Bank of Santa Clarita (BSCA) today announced that its earnings growth has continued, as net earnings for the second quarter of 2019 totaled $888,000, an increase of 2.4% over its earnings for the second quarter of 2018. The Bank also noted that net earnings for the six months ended June 30, 2019 totaled $1,646,000, 11.5% greater than it recorded for the first half of 2018.

In reviewing operating results for the first half of 2019, the Bank reported $4,667,000 of net interest income, representing a growth of 2.7% over the first half of 2018. The Bank reported total net loans of $232.8 million at June 30, 2019, representing a growth of $10.2 million representing a 4.6% increase over the year-earlier total.

"We are pleased to report another quarter of record earnings, reflecting a healthy local economic environment and that, in spite of a challenging deposit growth environment, we continue to see the benefits from our efforts in building deeper relationships with our clients," noted Frank Di Tomaso, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

At June 30, 2019, shareholders equity totaled $35.0 million and the Banks total capital ratio was 14.96%, significantly in excess of the "well capitalized level prescribed in the applicable capital regulations. The Bank also continues to maintain substantial liquidity positions, retaining significant balances of liquidity on its balance sheet as well as readily available collateralized borrowings and other potential sources of liquidity.

Bank of Santa Clarita, founded in 2004, is the only full-service commercial bank headquartered in the Santa Clarita Valley, and is focused on meeting the banking needs of the community and its businesses and non-profits. We promote face-to-face interaction with our clients, which in turn leads to deeper relationships overall. The Bank provides local, experienced decision-making and the personalized service that growing businesses and other organizations need on a daily basis. Bank clients have direct access to executive management and experienced professional staff members to address their credit requirements, from commercial lines of credit to SBA loans to commercial real estate and other commercial loans, and also technology-based banking services that include online bill-paying, remote capture depositing, check imaging and initiating online wire transfers, among other cash management facilities.

We are proud of the fact that Bank of Santa Clarita has served the Santa Clarita Valleys residents, including individuals, small businesses and non-profit organizations, for nearly 15 years, and we truly appreciate the relationships weve made with many of our neighbors, and invite any of those in the community who do not yet know us well to visit us, and together we can continue to build an even more vibrant and healthy community.

Bank of Santa Clarita, Corporate Headquarters
23780 Magic Mountain Parkway
Santa Clarita, California 91355
(661) 362-6000
www.bankofsantaclarita.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain matters discussed in this release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to the Banks current expectations regarding deposit and loan growth, operating results and the strength of the local economy. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed, suggested or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the impact of changes in interest rates, a decline in economic conditions and increased competition among financial service providers as these factors may impact the Banks operating results, its ability to attract deposit and loan customers, the quality of the Banks earning assets and government regulation. The Bank does not undertake, and specifically disclaims, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

BANK OF SANTA CLARITA
 
 
BALANCE SHEETS
Unaudited
 

June 30,

 

 

December 31,

 

 

June 30,

2019

 

 

2018

 

 

2018

(In thousands)
ASSETS
Cash and Due From Banks

$

10,361

$

4,574

$

6,674

Interest Bearing Deposits at Other Financial Institutions

34,322

36,000

42,935

Federal Funds Sold

105

104

102

Investment Securities

12,750

14,645

16,560

Loans, Net

232,812

229,456

222,647

Other Assets

22,470

22,630

21,256

Total Assets

$

312,820

$

307,409

$

310,174

 
 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Deposits
Interest-Bearing
Money Market, Savings and Demand

$

66,744

$

74,132

$

88,499

Time

74,337

58,453

63,668

Total Interest-Bearing

141,081

132,585

152,167

Noninterest-Bearing

85,512

97,435

95,239

Total

226,593

230,020

247,406

Borrowings

49,000

42,000

29,000

Other Liabilities

2,249

2,306

2,662

Total Liabilities

277,842

274,326

279,068

Stockholders' Equity

34,978

33,083

31,106

Total Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity

$

312,820

$

307,409

$

310,174

STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
Unaudited
 

For the Three Months Ended June 30,

For the Six Months Ended June 30,

2019

 

2018

 

2019

2018

 

(In thousands)
Interest Income
Loans

$

2,759

 

$

2,591

 

$

5,429

$

5,060

 

Interest Bearing Deposits at Other Financial Institutions

257

 

247

 

512

474

 

Investment Securities

84

 

48

 

179

141

 

Federal Funds Sold

1

 

-

 

1

2

 

Total Interest Income

3,101

 

2,886

 

6,121

5,677

 

Interest Expense
Interest Bearing Demand Deposits

20

 

26

 

48

45

 

Money Market and Savings Deposits

98

 

109

 

200

218

 

Time Deposits

345

 

228

 

607

414

 

Borrowings

307

 

203

 

599

457

 

Total Interest Expense

770

 

566

 

1,454

1,134

 

 
Net Interest Income

2,331

 

2,320

 

4,667

4,543

 

Provision for Loan Losses

(80

)

(68

)

30

(70

)

Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses

2,411

 

2,388

 

4,637

4,613

 

Noninterest Income

227

 

154

 

393

312

 

Noninterest Expense

1,375

 

1,353

 

2,690

2,824

 

 
Net Earnings Before Income Taxes

1,263

 

1,189

 

2,340

2,101

 

Income Tax Expense

375

 

322

 

694

625

 

Net Earnings

$

888

 

$

867

 

$

1,646

$

1,476

 

 

Nachrichten zu Bank of Santa Clarita, CA

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Bank of Santa Clarita, CA News
RSS Feed
Bank of Santa Clarita, CA zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Bank of Santa Clarita, CA

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Bank of Santa Clarita, CA News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Bank of Santa Clarita, CA News
Anzeige

Inside

BNP Paribas: Euer Egmond | Jeden Dienstag um 18:00 Uhr LIVE mit Finanzspezialist Egmond Haidt
5 goldene Regeln für junge Anleger
DAX, Gold, Öl und Aktien: Die wichtigsten News und Analysen per WhatsApp!
DZ BANK - SAP: Aktienkursrückgang übertrieben
SOCIETE GENERALE: E.ON - Chance von 18 Prozent
SAP-Aktie rutsch ab - die Chance?
Sartorius steckt seine Ziele höher
Vontobel: Das Ether 1x1  Teil 7: Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs) auf der Ethereum-Plattform
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Bank of Santa Clarita, CA-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Bank of Santa Clarita, CA Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Banken müssen bei Immobilienkrediten mehr Sicherheiten verlangen
Die blamable Verzwergung der Deutschland AG
Der Facebook-Coin könnte ein echter Meilenstein in der Geldgeschichte sein
Diese Idee von der Schwarzen Null führt komplett in die Irre
Mieterbund-Präsident Rips zu Mietpreisen und Wohnungsnot

News von

Reich werden mit Dividenden: Die besten Aktien aus Europa und den USA
Top Fünf: Diese Aktien aus Europa gehören jetzt ins Depot
Nel Asa-Aktie mit größtem Kurssprung seit einem Jahr: Was dahinter steckt
Der größte Staatsfonds der Welt wirft Aktien raus - auch ein DAX-Konzern betroffen
Wirecard-Aktie: Analysten sind optimistisch - Charttechnische Hürde

Heute im Fokus

Wall Street legt zu -- DAX schließt nahe 12.500 Punkte-Marke -- BAIC steigt bei Daimler ein -- Continental mit Gewinnwarnung -- Apple will wohl Teilgeschäft von Intel übernehmen -- BMW, OSRAM im Fokus

METRO: Umsatz gesteigert dank Ostergeschäft und bestätigt Prognose. Coca-Cola passt Umsatzprognose nach oben an. HELLA-Aktie profitiert von Analystenstudie. Eckert & Ziegler erhöht Prognose. Goldman Sachs-Chefökonom hält US-Zinssenkung für verfrüht. Trump will rasch über Geschäfte mit Huawei entscheiden - Huawei streicht US-Jobs.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 29 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 29 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 29 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die 12 toten Topverdiener 2019
Diese Legenden sind die bestbezahlten Toten der Welt
Das hat sich geändert
Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
Big-Mac-Index
In welchen Ländern kostet der Big Mac wie viel?
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven 2019
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
In diesen Berufen bekommt man das niedrigste Gehalt
Welche Branchen man besser meiden sollte.
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Verteidigungsministerin Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer will eine deutliche Steigerung der deutschen Rüstungsausgaben. Unterstützen Sie diese Forderung?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
20:05 Uhr
Wall Street legt zu -- DAX schließt nahe 12.500 Punkte-Marke -- BAIC steigt bei Daimler ein -- Continental mit Gewinnwarnung -- Apple will wohl Teilgeschäft von Intel übernehmen -- BMW, OSRAM im Fokus
Lifestyle
21:34 Uhr
Die auffälligen Immobilienkäufe von WhatsApp-Mitgründer Brian Acton im Silicon Valley
Sonstiges
21:19 Uhr
Darum fällt der Euro auf den tiefsten Stand seit Ende Mai - Pfund gibt Gewinne wieder ab
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Daimler AG710000
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Infineon AG623100
Amazon906866
NEL ASAA0B733
BASFBASF11
Microsoft Corp.870747
BayerBAY001
Apple Inc.865985
Continental AG543900
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
TeslaA1CX3T
CommerzbankCBK100
EVOTEC SE566480