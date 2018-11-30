Bank of Santa Clarita (BSCA) today announced that the Banks earnings
growth has continued, as net earnings for the first quarter of 2019
totaled $758,000, an increase of 24% over its earnings for the first
quarter of 2018.
In reviewing operating results for the first quarter of 2019, the Bank
reported $2,336,000 of net interest income, representing a growth of 5%
over the first quarter of 2018. The Bank also noted that its provision
for loan losses was $97,000 greater than that recorded in the first
quarter of 2018 due to the growth in its loan portfolio. The Bank
reported total net loans of $240.2 million at March 31, 2019,
representing a first quarter 2019 growth of $10.7 million or 5%, and
also an increase of 8% over the year-earlier date.
"We are proud to announce another strong quarter of record operating
performance resulting from continued healthy loan growth. Specifically,
Bank of Santa Clarita posted bottom-line earnings of $758,000,
representing a 24% year-over-year growth in earnings, noted Frank Di
Tomaso, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Further, we are proud to
remain a safe, strong bank, and I commend our team of banking
professionals for its commitment to serve our clients, community and
shareholders with excellence, which has always been the key driver of
our success.
At March 31, 2019, shareholders equity totaled $33.9 million and the
Banks total capital ratio was 14.19%, significantly exceeding the "well
capitalized level prescribed in the applicable capital regulations. The
Bank also continues to maintain substantial liquidity positions,
retaining significant balances of liquidity on its balance sheet as well
as readily available collateralized borrowings and other potential
sources of liquidity.
Bank of Santa Clarita, founded in 2004, is the only full-service
commercial bank headquartered in the Santa Clarita Valley, and is
focused on meeting the banking needs of the community and its businesses
and non-profits. We promote face-to-face interaction with our clients,
which in turn leads to deeper relationships overall. The Bank provides
local, experienced decision-making and the personalized service that
growing businesses and other organizations need on a daily basis. Bank
clients have direct access to executive management and experienced
professional staff members to address their credit requirements, from
commercial lines of credit to SBA loans to commercial real estate and
other commercial loans, and also technology-based banking services that
include online bill-paying, remote capture depositing, check imaging and
initiating online wire transfers, among other cash management facilities.
We are proud of the fact that Bank of Santa Clarita has served the Santa
Clarita Valleys residents, including individuals, small businesses and
non-profit organizations, for 14 years, and we truly appreciate the
relationships weve made with many of our neighbors, and invite any of
those in the community who do not yet know us well to visit us, and
together we can continue to build an even more vibrant and healthy
community.
Bank of Santa Clarita, Corporate Headquarters
23780 Magic Mountain
Parkway
Santa Clarita, California 91355
(661) 362-6000
www.bankofsantaclarita.com
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain matters discussed in this release constitute forward-looking
statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation
Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to the
Banks current expectations regarding deposit and loan growth, operating
results and the strength of the local economy. These forward-looking
statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could
cause the actual results, performance or achievements to differ
materially from those expressed, suggested or implied by the
forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but
are not limited to: the impact of changes in interest rates, a decline
in economic conditions and increased competition among financial service
providers as these factors may impact the Banks operating results, its
ability to attract deposit and loan customers, the quality of the Banks
earning assets and government regulation. The Bank does not undertake,
and specifically disclaims, any obligation to update any forward-looking
statements to reflect occurrences or unanticipated events or
circumstances after the date of such statements.
BALANCE SHEETS
Unaudited
March 31,
(In thousands)
ASSETS
Cash and Due From Banks
$
8,325
$
4,574
$
9,937
Interest Bearing Deposits at Other Financial Institutions
|
35,673
|
36,000
|
|
|
|
|
104
|
|
|
13,678
|
|
18,216
Loans, Net
|
|
229,456
|
|
|
22,959
|
|
21,805
Total Assets
$
320,889
$
307,409
$
325,966
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Deposits
|
|
|
Money Market, Savings and Demand
$
73,600
$
74,132
$
92,412
Time
|
|
58,453
|
|
|
132,110
|
|
152,673
Noninterest-Bearing
|
|
97,435
|
|
|
221,688
|
|
233,710
Borrowings
|
|
42,000
|
|
|
2,259
|
|
2,374
Total Liabilities
|
|
274,326
|
|
|
33,942
|
|
29,882
Total Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity
$
320,889
$
307,409
$
325,966
STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
Unaudited
For the Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|
(In thousands)
|
|
$
2,671
$
2,471
|
|
255
|
|
|
94
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
3,021
|
|
|
|
|
28
|
|
|
102
|
|
|
263
|
|
|
292
|
|
|
685
|
|
|
|
2,336
|
|
|
110
|
|
|
Provision for Loan Losses
|
|
2,211
Noninterest Income
|
|
157
Noninterest Expense
|
|
1,472
|
Net Earnings Before Income Taxes
|
|
896
Income Tax Expense
|
|
287
Net Earnings
$
758
$
609
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190410005921/en/