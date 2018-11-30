finanzen.net
11.04.2019 01:54
Bewerten
(0)

Bank of Santa Claritas Earnings Growth Continues

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Bank of Santa Clarita (BSCA) today announced that the Banks earnings growth has continued, as net earnings for the first quarter of 2019 totaled $758,000, an increase of 24% over its earnings for the first quarter of 2018.

In reviewing operating results for the first quarter of 2019, the Bank reported $2,336,000 of net interest income, representing a growth of 5% over the first quarter of 2018. The Bank also noted that its provision for loan losses was $97,000 greater than that recorded in the first quarter of 2018 due to the growth in its loan portfolio. The Bank reported total net loans of $240.2 million at March 31, 2019, representing a first quarter 2019 growth of $10.7 million or 5%, and also an increase of 8% over the year-earlier date.

"We are proud to announce another strong quarter of record operating performance resulting from continued healthy loan growth. Specifically, Bank of Santa Clarita posted bottom-line earnings of $758,000, representing a 24% year-over-year growth in earnings, noted Frank Di Tomaso, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Further, we are proud to remain a safe, strong bank, and I commend our team of banking professionals for its commitment to serve our clients, community and shareholders with excellence, which has always been the key driver of our success.

At March 31, 2019, shareholders equity totaled $33.9 million and the Banks total capital ratio was 14.19%, significantly exceeding the "well capitalized level prescribed in the applicable capital regulations. The Bank also continues to maintain substantial liquidity positions, retaining significant balances of liquidity on its balance sheet as well as readily available collateralized borrowings and other potential sources of liquidity.

Bank of Santa Clarita, founded in 2004, is the only full-service commercial bank headquartered in the Santa Clarita Valley, and is focused on meeting the banking needs of the community and its businesses and non-profits. We promote face-to-face interaction with our clients, which in turn leads to deeper relationships overall. The Bank provides local, experienced decision-making and the personalized service that growing businesses and other organizations need on a daily basis. Bank clients have direct access to executive management and experienced professional staff members to address their credit requirements, from commercial lines of credit to SBA loans to commercial real estate and other commercial loans, and also technology-based banking services that include online bill-paying, remote capture depositing, check imaging and initiating online wire transfers, among other cash management facilities.

We are proud of the fact that Bank of Santa Clarita has served the Santa Clarita Valleys residents, including individuals, small businesses and non-profit organizations, for 14 years, and we truly appreciate the relationships weve made with many of our neighbors, and invite any of those in the community who do not yet know us well to visit us, and together we can continue to build an even more vibrant and healthy community.

Bank of Santa Clarita, Corporate Headquarters
23780 Magic Mountain Parkway
Santa Clarita, California 91355
(661) 362-6000
www.bankofsantaclarita.com

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain matters discussed in this release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to the Banks current expectations regarding deposit and loan growth, operating results and the strength of the local economy. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed, suggested or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the impact of changes in interest rates, a decline in economic conditions and increased competition among financial service providers as these factors may impact the Banks operating results, its ability to attract deposit and loan customers, the quality of the Banks earning assets and government regulation. The Bank does not undertake, and specifically disclaims, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

BANK OF SANTA CLARITA                  
 
 
BALANCE SHEETS
Unaudited
 
March 31, December 31, March 31,
  2019   2018   2018
(In thousands)
ASSETS
Cash and Due From Banks $ 8,325 $ 4,574 $ 9,937
Interest Bearing Deposits at Other Financial Institutions 35,673 36,000 53,127
Federal Funds Sold 104 104 101
Investment Securities 13,678 14,645 18,216
Loans, Net 240,150 229,456 222,780
Other Assets   22,959   22,630   21,805
Total Assets $ 320,889 $ 307,409 $ 325,966
 
 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Deposits
Interest-Bearing
Money Market, Savings and Demand $ 73,600 $ 74,132 $ 92,412
Time 58,510 58,453   60,261
Total Interest-Bearing 132,110 132,585 152,673
Noninterest-Bearing   89,578   97,435   81,037
Total 221,688 230,020 233,710
Borrowings 63,000 42,000 60,000
Other Liabilities   2,259   2,306   2,374
Total Liabilities 286,947 274,326 296,084
Stockholders' Equity   33,942   33,083   29,882
Total Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity $ 320,889 $ 307,409 $ 325,966
 
 
 
 
STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
Unaudited
 
For the Three Months Ended March 31,
  2019   2018
Interest Income (In thousands)
Loans $ 2,671 $ 2,471
Interest Bearing Deposits at Other Financial Institutions 255 227
Investment Securities 94 92
Federal Funds Sold   1   1
Total Interest Income 3,021 2,791
Interest Expense
Interest Bearing Demand Deposits 28 19
Money Market and Savings Deposits 102 109
Time Deposits 263 186
Borrowings   292   253
Total Interest Expense 685 567
 
Net Interest Income 2,336 2,224
Provision for Loan Losses   110   13
Net Interest Income after
Provision for Loan Losses 2,226 2,211
Noninterest Income 166 157
Noninterest Expense   1,315   1,472
 
Net Earnings Before Income Taxes 1,077 896
Income Tax Expense   319   287
Net Earnings $ 758 $ 609

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu Bank of Santa Clarita, CA

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Bank of Santa Clarita, CA News
RSS Feed
Bank of Santa Clarita, CA zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Bank of Santa Clarita, CA

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Stabile Renditen

Infra­struk­tur-Inve­sti­tio­nen bieten lang­fristig sta­bile Ren­diten. Wie Anleger im Be­reich der Energie­infra­struk­tur erfolg­reich inve­stie­ren können, zeigt Invest­ment­profi Tim Marahrens am Donners­tag ab 10 Uhr.
Hier kostenlos anmelden!

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Bank of Santa Clarita, CA News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Bank of Santa Clarita, CA News
Anzeige

Inside

SOCIETE GENERALE: HEUTE 19:00 UHR: WEBINAR MIT DER TRADINGGRUPPE 2.0
Der ultimative Altersvorsorge-Ratgeber
DZ BANK - Brent: wichtiger Breakout über die 70-USD-Marke!
EUR/USD Kurs wieder gen Süden, EZB bleibt dovish
BNP Paribas: BORN Akademie - Wie Gewinne sichern? | BNP Paribas
Wirecard-Konkurrent mit größtem Europa-IPO
Short-ETFs  Möglichkeiten nutzen, wenn die Märkte fallen
HSBC: Technische Analyse zum DAX®: Der Charme des 1. Monats im Quartal
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Bank of Santa Clarita, CA-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Bank of Santa Clarita, CA Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Mit diesen Aktien trotzen Sie den Mini-Zinsen
Betrunken einkaufen gehen  na logisch!
Ich kann mir kaum vorstellen, dass eine Zinswende der EZB kommt
In London fallen die Immobilienpreise
Jetzt kommt das Recycling-Haus

News von

Value-Aktien: Mehrwert durch Substanz - die besten Qualitätstitel
Heiße Nebenwerte: Diese unbekannten Aktien haben bis zu 157 Prozent Kurspotenzial
Wirecard-Aktie vor nächstem Absturz? Nach Ostern wird es spannend
DAX: Wo jetzt das nächste Kursziel liegt
DAX auf Konsolidierungskurs - und was Anleger sonst noch wissen müssen

News von

Amazon setzt auf einen Ex-Manager von SpaceX, obwohl Tesla-Chef Elon Musk ihn gefeuert hat
Die Billig-Airline Ryanair setzt auf eine Markenstrategie, die in der Branche bisher selten Erfolg hatte
VW-Personalvorstand: "Bei uns muss nie­mand um sei­nen Ar­beits­platz bangen"
Geleakte Dokumente zeigen, dass Amazon mit dem Kauf eines Startups zahlreiche Investoren um Geld brachte
Sony wird demnächst eine neue Playstation ankündigen - 5 Kriterien, die sie unbedingt erfüllen muss

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt im Plus -- Dow Jones behauptet -- Fed bestätigt abwartende Haltung -- Siltronic mit Gewinnwarnung -- EZB lässt Geldpolitik unverändert -- Boeing, Wirecard, METRO, Shop Apotheke im Fokus

Chaos-Brexit wohl abgewendet - EU-Gipfel entscheidet über Aufschub. Deutsche Bank-Chef will sich bei Fusion mit Commerzbank offenbar nicht drängen lassen. LVMH steigert Umsatz im ersten Quartal kräftig. Aramco-Anleihen erlösen 12 Milliarden Dollar. Dividendenboom - DAX-Konzerne schütten Rekordsumme aus. Scout24 hält Offerte von Finanzinvestoren für angemessen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die beliebtesten Arbeitgeber in Deutschland
Hier gibt es die beliebtesten Jobs
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 14 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 14 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die reichsten Menschen der Welt
Diese Menschen haben das meiste Geld
StepStone Gehaltsreport 2019
So viel verdienen die Deutschen in diesen Branchen
Städte für Millionäre
Hier fühlen sich die Vermögenden am wohlsten
Die teuersten Scheidungen
Diesen Menschen kommt das Liebes-Aus teuer zu stehen
In diesen Ländern ist Netflix am teuersten
Hier müssen Abonnenten tief in die Tasche greifen
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie sehen Sie die Zukunft von Kryptowährungen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
10.04.19
DAX schließt im Plus -- Dow Jones behauptet -- Fed bestätigt abwartende Haltung -- Siltronic mit Gewinnwarnung -- EZB lässt Geldpolitik unverändert -- Boeing, Wirecard, METRO, Shop Apotheke im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
01:00 Uhr
Rekord-Dividenden: So kassieren Sie richtig ab!
Konjunktur/Wirtschaft
10.04.19
Chaos-Brexit wohl abgewendet - EU-Gipfel entscheidet über Aufschub
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Daimler AG710000
CommerzbankCBK100
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Apple Inc.865985
Amazon906866
EVOTEC SE566480
Aurora Cannabis IncA12GS7
BayerBAY001
Allianz840400
BASFBASF11
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Infineon AG623100
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
E.ON SEENAG99