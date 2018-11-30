Bank of Santa Clarita (BSCA) today announced that the Banks earnings growth has continued, as net earnings for the first quarter of 2019 totaled $758,000, an increase of 24% over its earnings for the first quarter of 2018.

In reviewing operating results for the first quarter of 2019, the Bank reported $2,336,000 of net interest income, representing a growth of 5% over the first quarter of 2018. The Bank also noted that its provision for loan losses was $97,000 greater than that recorded in the first quarter of 2018 due to the growth in its loan portfolio. The Bank reported total net loans of $240.2 million at March 31, 2019, representing a first quarter 2019 growth of $10.7 million or 5%, and also an increase of 8% over the year-earlier date.

"We are proud to announce another strong quarter of record operating performance resulting from continued healthy loan growth. Specifically, Bank of Santa Clarita posted bottom-line earnings of $758,000, representing a 24% year-over-year growth in earnings, noted Frank Di Tomaso, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Further, we are proud to remain a safe, strong bank, and I commend our team of banking professionals for its commitment to serve our clients, community and shareholders with excellence, which has always been the key driver of our success.

At March 31, 2019, shareholders equity totaled $33.9 million and the Banks total capital ratio was 14.19%, significantly exceeding the "well capitalized level prescribed in the applicable capital regulations. The Bank also continues to maintain substantial liquidity positions, retaining significant balances of liquidity on its balance sheet as well as readily available collateralized borrowings and other potential sources of liquidity.

Bank of Santa Clarita, founded in 2004, is the only full-service commercial bank headquartered in the Santa Clarita Valley, and is focused on meeting the banking needs of the community and its businesses and non-profits. We promote face-to-face interaction with our clients, which in turn leads to deeper relationships overall. The Bank provides local, experienced decision-making and the personalized service that growing businesses and other organizations need on a daily basis. Bank clients have direct access to executive management and experienced professional staff members to address their credit requirements, from commercial lines of credit to SBA loans to commercial real estate and other commercial loans, and also technology-based banking services that include online bill-paying, remote capture depositing, check imaging and initiating online wire transfers, among other cash management facilities.

We are proud of the fact that Bank of Santa Clarita has served the Santa Clarita Valleys residents, including individuals, small businesses and non-profit organizations, for 14 years, and we truly appreciate the relationships weve made with many of our neighbors, and invite any of those in the community who do not yet know us well to visit us, and together we can continue to build an even more vibrant and healthy community.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain matters discussed in this release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to the Banks current expectations regarding deposit and loan growth, operating results and the strength of the local economy. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed, suggested or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the impact of changes in interest rates, a decline in economic conditions and increased competition among financial service providers as these factors may impact the Banks operating results, its ability to attract deposit and loan customers, the quality of the Banks earning assets and government regulation. The Bank does not undertake, and specifically disclaims, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

BANK OF SANTA CLARITA BALANCE SHEETS Unaudited March 31, December 31, March 31, 2019 2018 2018 (In thousands) ASSETS Cash and Due From Banks $ 8,325 $ 4,574 $ 9,937 Interest Bearing Deposits at Other Financial Institutions 35,673 36,000 53,127 Federal Funds Sold 104 104 101 Investment Securities 13,678 14,645 18,216 Loans, Net 240,150 229,456 222,780 Other Assets 22,959 22,630 21,805 Total Assets $ 320,889 $ 307,409 $ 325,966 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits Interest-Bearing Money Market, Savings and Demand $ 73,600 $ 74,132 $ 92,412 Time 58,510 58,453 60,261 Total Interest-Bearing 132,110 132,585 152,673 Noninterest-Bearing 89,578 97,435 81,037 Total 221,688 230,020 233,710 Borrowings 63,000 42,000 60,000 Other Liabilities 2,259 2,306 2,374 Total Liabilities 286,947 274,326 296,084 Stockholders' Equity 33,942 33,083 29,882 Total Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity $ 320,889 $ 307,409 $ 325,966 STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS Unaudited For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 2018 Interest Income (In thousands) Loans $ 2,671 $ 2,471 Interest Bearing Deposits at Other Financial Institutions 255 227 Investment Securities 94 92 Federal Funds Sold 1 1 Total Interest Income 3,021 2,791 Interest Expense Interest Bearing Demand Deposits 28 19 Money Market and Savings Deposits 102 109 Time Deposits 263 186 Borrowings 292 253 Total Interest Expense 685 567 Net Interest Income 2,336 2,224 Provision for Loan Losses 110 13 Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses 2,226 2,211 Noninterest Income 166 157 Noninterest Expense 1,315 1,472 Net Earnings Before Income Taxes 1,077 896 Income Tax Expense 319 287 Net Earnings $ 758 $ 609

