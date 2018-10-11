Bank of Santa Clarita (BSCA) today announced that for the third quarter of 2018, Bank earnings continue to achieve record levels, as net earnings for the quarter totaled $914,000, a 71% growth over its earnings for the third quarter of 2017; moreover, net earnings for the first three quarters of 2018 totaled $2,389,000, 65% greater than it recorded during the first three quarters of 2017.

In reviewing operating results for the first three quarters of 2018, the Bank reported $7,034,000 of net interest income, representing a growth of 12% over the first three quarters of 2017. While a significant contributor to the Banks year-over-year growth in net earnings was the reduction in the Federal statutory income tax rate, the Bank noted that pre-tax earnings for the first three quarters of 2018 exceeded pre-tax earnings during the same period of 2017 by 38%.

The Bank reported total net loans of $223.0 million at September 30, 2018, an increase of 4% over the total reported at the year-earlier date. The Bank also noted that deposits totaled $244.9 million at September 30, 2018, representing a growth rate of 2% over the total at the year-earlier date. In addition, the Bank continues to have excellent credit quality in its loan portfolio, as it had only $11,000 of nonaccrual loans at September 30, 2018.

"Bank of Santa Claritas continued solid earnings growth this quarter coupled with the effects of the 2017 tax reform legislation have enabled us to post record earnings through the first three quarters of 2018, which improvements have been further supported by favorable economic conditions and through the hard work of our team, stated Frank D. Di Tomaso, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer. "That said, we remain focused on asset quality in light of the rising interest rate environment, flattening yield curve and the realities of an unusually long economic recovery.

At September 30, 2018, shareholders equity totaled $32.1 million and the Banks total capital ratio was 14.50%, significantly exceeding the "well capitalized level prescribed in the applicable capital regulations. The Bank also continues to maintain substantial liquidity positions, retaining significant balances of liquidity on its balance sheet as well as readily available collateralized borrowings and other potential sources of liquidity.

Founded in October 2004, Bank of Santa Clarita is the only full-service commercial bank headquartered in the Santa Clarita Valley, and is focused on the needs of the community and its businesses. We promote face-to-face interaction with our clients, which in turn leads to deeper relationships overall. The Bank provides local, experienced decision-making and the personalized service that growing businesses need on a daily basis. Bank clients have direct access to executive management and experienced professional staff members to address their credit requirements, from commercial lines of credit to SBA loans to commercial real estate and other commercial loans, and also technology-based services that include online bill-paying, remote capture depositing, check imaging and initiating online wire transfers, among other cash management facilities.

We are proud of the fact that Bank of Santa Clarita has served the Santa Clarita Valleys residents, including individuals, small businesses and non-profit organizations for fourteen years, and we truly appreciate the relationships weve made with many of our neighbors, and invite any of those in the community who do not yet know us well to visit us, and together we can continue to build an even more vibrant and healthy community.

Bank of Santa Clarita, Corporate Headquarters

23780 Magic Mountain Parkway

Santa Clarita, California 91355

(661) 362-6000

www.bankofsantaclarita.com

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain matters discussed in this release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to the Banks current expectations regarding deposit and loan growth, operating results and the strength of the local economy. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed, suggested or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the impact of changes in interest rates, a decline in economic conditions and increased competition among financial service providers as these factors may impact the Banks operating results, its ability to attract deposit and loan customers, the quality of the Banks earning assets and government regulation. The Bank does not undertake, and specifically disclaims, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

BANK OF SANTA CLARITA BALANCE SHEETS Unaudited September 30, December 31, September 30, 2018 2017 2017 (In thousands) ASSETS Cash and Due From Banks $ 5,713 $ 6,595 $ 9,967 Interest Bearing Deposits at Other Financial Institutions 35,339 41,200 52,544 Federal Funds Sold 103 1,000 1,000 Investment Securities 15,502 15,989 16,882 Loans, Net 223,015 221,612 214,354 Other Assets 21,557 21,820 22,201 Total Assets $ 301,229 $ 308,216 $ 316,948 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits Interest-Bearing Money Market, Savings and Demand $ 80,592 $ 92,156 $ 102,704 Time 60,546 59,058 59,228 Total Interest-Bearing 141,138 151,214 161,932 Noninterest-Bearing 103,722 79,067 78,317 Total 244,860 230,281 240,249 Borrowings 21,000 46,000 45,000 Other Liabilities 3,302 2,778 2,929 Total Liabilities 269,162 279,059 288,178 Stockholders' Equity 32,067 29,157 28,770 Total Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity $ 301,229 $ 308,216 $ 316,948

STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS Unaudited For the Three Months Ended September 30, For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Interest Income (In thousands) Loans $ 2,696 $ 2,427 $ 7,756 $ 6,930 Interest Bearing Deposits at Other Financial Institutions 259 212 733 241 Investment Securities 99 95 240 533 Federal Funds Sold - 8 2 21 Total Interest Income 3,054 2,742 8,731 7,725 Interest Expense Interest Bearing Demand Deposits 25 16 70 49 Money Market and Savings Deposits 114 139 332 356 Time Deposits 252 174 665 525 Borrowings 173 204 630 490 Total Interest Expense 564 533 1,697 1,420 Net Interest Income 2,490 2,209 7,034 6,305 Provision for Loan Losses (50 ) 25 (120 ) 94 Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses 2,540 2,184 7,154 6,211 Noninterest Income 130 179 442 576 Noninterest Expense 1,366 1,445 4,191 4,322 Net Earnings Before Income Taxes 1,304 918 3,405 2,465 Income Tax Expense 390 382 1,016 1,020 Net Earnings $ 914 $ 536 $ 2,389 $ 1,445

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181011005765/en/