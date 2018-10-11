Bank of Santa Clarita (BSCA) today announced that for the third quarter
of 2018, Bank earnings continue to achieve record levels, as net
earnings for the quarter totaled $914,000, a 71% growth over its
earnings for the third quarter of 2017; moreover, net earnings for the
first three quarters of 2018 totaled $2,389,000, 65% greater than it
recorded during the first three quarters of 2017.
In reviewing operating results for the first three quarters of 2018, the
Bank reported $7,034,000 of net interest income, representing a growth
of 12% over the first three quarters of 2017. While a significant
contributor to the Banks year-over-year growth in net earnings was the
reduction in the Federal statutory income tax rate, the Bank noted that
pre-tax earnings for the first three quarters of 2018 exceeded pre-tax
earnings during the same period of 2017 by 38%.
The Bank reported total net loans of $223.0 million at September 30,
2018, an increase of 4% over the total reported at the year-earlier
date. The Bank also noted that deposits totaled $244.9 million at
September 30, 2018, representing a growth rate of 2% over the total at
the year-earlier date. In addition, the Bank continues to have excellent
credit quality in its loan portfolio, as it had only $11,000 of
nonaccrual loans at September 30, 2018.
"Bank of Santa Claritas continued solid earnings growth this quarter
coupled with the effects of the 2017 tax reform legislation have enabled
us to post record earnings through the first three quarters of 2018,
which improvements have been further supported by favorable economic
conditions and through the hard work of our team, stated Frank D. Di
Tomaso, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer. "That said,
we remain focused on asset quality in light of the rising interest rate
environment, flattening yield curve and the realities of an unusually
long economic recovery.
At September 30, 2018, shareholders equity totaled $32.1 million and
the Banks total capital ratio was 14.50%, significantly exceeding the
"well capitalized level prescribed in the applicable capital
regulations. The Bank also continues to maintain substantial liquidity
positions, retaining significant balances of liquidity on its balance
sheet as well as readily available collateralized borrowings and other
potential sources of liquidity.
Founded in October 2004, Bank of Santa Clarita is the only full-service
commercial bank headquartered in the Santa Clarita Valley, and is
focused on the needs of the community and its businesses. We promote
face-to-face interaction with our clients, which in turn leads to deeper
relationships overall. The Bank provides local, experienced
decision-making and the personalized service that growing businesses
need on a daily basis. Bank clients have direct access to executive
management and experienced professional staff members to address their
credit requirements, from commercial lines of credit to SBA loans to
commercial real estate and other commercial loans, and also
technology-based services that include online bill-paying, remote
capture depositing, check imaging and initiating online wire transfers,
among other cash management facilities.
We are proud of the fact that Bank of Santa Clarita has served the Santa
Clarita Valleys residents, including individuals, small businesses and
non-profit organizations for fourteen years, and we truly appreciate the
relationships weve made with many of our neighbors, and invite any of
those in the community who do not yet know us well to visit us, and
together we can continue to build an even more vibrant and healthy
community.
Bank of Santa Clarita, Corporate Headquarters
23780 Magic Mountain
Parkway
Santa Clarita, California 91355
(661) 362-6000
www.bankofsantaclarita.com
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain matters discussed in this release constitute forward-looking
statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation
Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to the
Banks current expectations regarding deposit and loan growth, operating
results and the strength of the local economy. These forward-looking
statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could
cause the actual results, performance or achievements to differ
materially from those expressed, suggested or implied by the
forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but
are not limited to: the impact of changes in interest rates, a decline
in economic conditions and increased competition among financial service
providers as these factors may impact the Banks operating results, its
ability to attract deposit and loan customers, the quality of the Banks
earning assets and government regulation. The Bank does not undertake,
and specifically disclaims, any obligation to update any forward-looking
statements to reflect occurrences or unanticipated events or
circumstances after the date of such statements.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BANK OF SANTA CLARITA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BALANCE SHEETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unaudited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
(In thousands)
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and Due From Banks
|
|
$
|
5,713
|
|
$
|
6,595
|
|
$
|
9,967
|
Interest Bearing Deposits at Other Financial Institutions
|
|
|
35,339
|
|
|
41,200
|
|
|
52,544
|
Federal Funds Sold
|
|
|
103
|
|
|
1,000
|
|
|
1,000
|
Investment Securities
|
|
|
15,502
|
|
|
15,989
|
|
|
16,882
|
Loans, Net
|
|
|
223,015
|
|
|
221,612
|
|
|
214,354
|
Other Assets
|
|
|
21,557
|
|
|
21,820
|
|
|
22,201
|
Total Assets
|
|
$
|
301,229
|
|
$
|
308,216
|
|
$
|
316,948
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-Bearing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Money Market, Savings and Demand
|
|
$
|
80,592
|
|
$
|
92,156
|
|
$
|
102,704
|
Time
|
|
|
60,546
|
|
|
59,058
|
|
|
59,228
|
Total Interest-Bearing
|
|
|
141,138
|
|
|
151,214
|
|
|
161,932
|
Noninterest-Bearing
|
|
|
103,722
|
|
|
79,067
|
|
|
78,317
|
Total
|
|
|
244,860
|
|
|
230,281
|
|
|
240,249
|
Borrowings
|
|
|
21,000
|
|
|
46,000
|
|
|
45,000
|
Other Liabilities
|
|
|
3,302
|
|
|
2,778
|
|
|
2,929
|
Total Liabilities
|
|
|
269,162
|
|
|
279,059
|
|
|
288,178
|
Stockholders' Equity
|
|
|
32,067
|
|
|
29,157
|
|
|
28,770
|
Total Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity
|
|
$
|
301,229
|
|
$
|
308,216
|
|
$
|
316,948
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unaudited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended September 30,
|
|
For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
Interest Income
|
|
(In thousands)
|
Loans
|
|
$
|
2,696
|
|
|
$
|
2,427
|
|
$
|
7,756
|
|
|
$
|
6,930
|
Interest Bearing Deposits at Other Financial Institutions
|
|
|
259
|
|
|
|
212
|
|
|
733
|
|
|
|
241
|
Investment Securities
|
|
|
99
|
|
|
|
95
|
|
|
240
|
|
|
|
533
|
Federal Funds Sold
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
21
|
Total Interest Income
|
|
|
3,054
|
|
|
|
2,742
|
|
|
8,731
|
|
|
|
7,725
|
Interest Expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest Bearing Demand Deposits
|
|
|
25
|
|
|
|
16
|
|
|
70
|
|
|
|
49
|
Money Market and Savings Deposits
|
|
|
114
|
|
|
|
139
|
|
|
332
|
|
|
|
356
|
Time Deposits
|
|
|
252
|
|
|
|
174
|
|
|
665
|
|
|
|
525
|
Borrowings
|
|
|
173
|
|
|
|
204
|
|
|
630
|
|
|
|
490
|
Total Interest Expense
|
|
|
564
|
|
|
|
533
|
|
|
1,697
|
|
|
|
1,420
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Interest Income
|
|
|
2,490
|
|
|
|
2,209
|
|
|
7,034
|
|
|
|
6,305
|
Provision for Loan Losses
|
|
|
(50
|
)
|
|
|
25
|
|
|
(120
|
)
|
|
|
94
|
Net Interest Income after
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Provision for Loan Losses
|
|
|
2,540
|
|
|
|
2,184
|
|
|
7,154
|
|
|
|
6,211
|
Noninterest Income
|
|
|
130
|
|
|
|
179
|
|
|
442
|
|
|
|
576
|
Noninterest Expense
|
|
|
1,366
|
|
|
|
1,445
|
|
|
4,191
|
|
|
|
4,322
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Earnings Before Income Taxes
|
|
|
1,304
|
|
|
|
918
|
|
|
3,405
|
|
|
|
2,465
|
Income Tax Expense
|
|
|
390
|
|
|
|
382
|
|
|
1,016
|
|
|
|
1,020
|
Net Earnings
|
|
$
|
914
|
|
|
$
|
536
|
|
$
|
2,389
|
|
|
$
|
1,445
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181011005765/en/