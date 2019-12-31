finanzen.net
30.04.2020 00:33

Bank of Southern California, N.A. and CalWest Bancorp, the Holding Company for CalWest Bank, Announce Changes to Merger Agreement

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Bank of Southern California, N.A. (OTC Pink: BCAL) and CalWest Bancorp (OTCBB: CALW), today announced that they have renegotiated the terms of their merger and have agreed to amend the initial Definitive Agreement announced on October 21, 2019 following shareholder meetings held on April 22, 2020.

The economic effects of COVID-19 prompted Bank of Southern Californias shareholders to pause and adjourn their voting to pursue an amended merger agreement. According to the terms of the amended agreement, BCALs all-cash offer is now $0.35 per CALW share compared to the initial Definitive Agreement which offered $0.43 per share. The amendment to the initial Definitive Agreement is expected to be presented to shareholders in mid-May with an expected close on May 29, 2020 pending all regulatory approvals.

About Bank of Southern California

A growing community bank, established in 2001, Bank of Southern California, N.A., with headquarters in San Diego, CA, is locally owned and managed, and offers a range of financial products to individuals, professionals and small-to-medium sized businesses. The Banks solution-driven, relationship-based approach to banking provides accessibility to decision makers and enhances value through strong partnerships with its clients. The Bank currently operates eleven branches in San Diego County, Los Angeles County, Orange County, and the Coachella Valley in Riverside County. For more information, please visit https://www.banksocal.com or call (858) 847-4780.

About CalWest Bancorp

CalWest Bancorp is the holding company of CalWest Bank, a community bank recognized for its exemplary service to entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals and non-profit organizations located throughout Southern California. The Bank serves the business community through its four branches located in Rancho Santa Margarita, Irvine, Huntington Beach and Redlands. For more information, please visit www.calwestbancorp.com or call 949.766.3006.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain comments or information that constitute forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995), and Bank of Southern California and CalWest Bancorp intend for such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of that Act. These include statements as to the anticipated benefits of the merger, including future financial and operating results, cost savings and enhanced revenues that may be realized from the merger as well as other statements of expectations regarding the merger and any other statements regarding future results or expectations.

Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe, "expect, "anticipate, "intend, "plan, "estimate, or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs, such as "will, "would, "should, "could, or "may. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, nor should they be relied upon as representing managements views as of any subsequent date. Future events are difficult to predict. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those presented, either expressed or implied, in this news release. Factors which could have a material effect on the operations and future prospects of each of Bank of Southern California and CalWest Bancorp and the resulting company, include but are not limited to: the businesses of Bank of Southern California and/or CalWest Bancorp may not be integrated successfully or such integration may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected; expected revenue synergies and cost savings from the merger may not be fully realized or realized within the expected time frame; revenues following the merger may be lower than expected; customer and employee relationships and business operations may be disrupted by the merger; the ability to obtain required regulatory and shareholder approvals, and the ability to complete the merger on the expected timeframe may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected; the ability of the Bank of Southern California to successfully execute its business plan; changes in interest rates and interest rate relationships; changes in demand for products and services; the degree of competition by traditional and non-traditional competitors; changes in banking legislation or regulation; changes in tax laws; changes in prices, levies, and assessments; the impact of technological advances; the outcomes of contingencies; trends in customer behavior as well as their ability to repay loans; and changes in the national and local economy. Bank of Southern California undertakes no obligation to update or clarify forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Additional Information About the Merger

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or a solicitation of any vote for approval of the merger. In connection with the proposed merger a joint proxy statement was provided to the shareholders of both institutions which provided detailed information about the merger and the two institutions. Shareholders are encouraged to read the joint proxy statement carefully before voting on the merger. The directors, executive officers, and certain other members of management and employees of Bank of Southern California and CalWest Bancorp may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of votes to approve the merger. Additional information regarding the interests of those participants and other persons who may be deemed participants in the merger may be obtained by reading the joint proxy statement.

Nachrichten zu CalWest Bancorp

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr CalWest Bancorp News
RSS Feed
CalWest Bancorp zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu CalWest Bancorp

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene CalWest Bancorp News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere CalWest Bancorp News
Werbung

Inside

Was Sie über ETFs wissen müssen
Vontobel: Video: Profitieren vom Home-Office Trend
Dieser schweizer Mega-Cap ist auf dem Weg zu neuen Allzeithochs
Solidvest Frühlingsaktion: Bis zu 1.000 EUR Bonus sichern!
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones - Freundlicher Handelsstart
Apple rechnet mit niedrigeren iPhone-Verkäufen
DZ BANK - CompuGroup Medical: Wachstumstreiber E-Health
EuroStoxx 50  Index hinkt hinterher
Auf welche Aktien setzten die wikifolio-Trader im letzten Jahrzehnt?
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur CalWest Bancorp-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

CalWest Bancorp Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Das letzte Aufbäumen einer Weltwährung
610 Euro? So viel kostet ein fairer Schlüsseldienst in Ihrer Region
Der BER könnte früher in Betrieb gehen als geplant
Aktie stürzt ab  Wirecards Befreiungsschlag geht nach hinten los
Das Nullzinsregime wird den Anlagenotstand dramatisch verschärfen

News von

DAX im Plus - Hoffnung auf Entspannung der Virus-Krise stützt Börsen
Countdown bei Wirecard: Kommt es bald ganz anders?
Heftig interveniert: Was das Eingreifen der Schweizer Notenbank für den Franken heißt
SAP-Aktie in Bodenbildung: Warum Anleger jetzt so scharf auf das Papier sind
EUR/USD: Verdopplerchance in der breiten Spanne - so sind Anleger dabei

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt über 11.000 Punkte-Marke -- Hoffnung auf Impfstoff treibt Wall Street -- Alphabet legt im ersten Quartal zu -- Deutsche Bank schreibt Verluste -- DWS, Daimler, Boeing, GE, Airbus im Fokus

Volkswagen erwartet 2020 massiven Gewinneinbruch. Spotify beschleunigt in Coronakrise Nutzerwachstum. Ford erwartet fünf Milliarden Dollar Quartalsverlust. Wirecard-Aktie sackt weiter ab - KPMG-Bericht wirkt nach. Bitcoin steigt über 8.000 US-Dollar. Deutsche Bank schreibt zum Jahresauftakt unter dem Strich Verluste.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 17 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 17 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 17 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in 2019
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Wo 2019 sinnlos Steuern verbrannt wurden
Wo 2019 sinnlos Steuern verbrannt wurden
Big-Mac-Index 2020
In welchen Ländern kostet der Big Mac wie viel?
Das sind die besten Renten-Länder
In welchen Ländern lohnt es sich, zur Ruhe zu setzen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q1 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Sollten Unternehmen, die unter den Rettungsschirm des Staates schlüpfen, trotzdem Dividenden oder Vorstands-Boni ausgeben dürfen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
29.04.20
DAX schließt über 11.000 Punkte-Marke -- Hoffnung auf Impfstoff treibt Wall Street -- Alphabet legt im ersten Quartal zu -- Deutsche Bank schreibt Verluste -- DWS, Daimler, Boeing, GE, Airbus im Fokus
Steuern
01:07 Uhr
Steuererklärung 2019: Jetzt Steuer selbst machen und Geld vom Finanzamt zurückholen
Sonstiges
01:00 Uhr
Cyber-Kriminalität: Warum es sich jetzt lohnt, auf IT-Sicherheit zu setzen
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Microsoft Corp.870747
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Lufthansa AG823212
TeslaA1CX3T
Daimler AG710000
Airbus SE (ex EADS)938914
Amazon906866
Gilead Sciences Inc.885823
Scout24 AGA12DM8
BioNTech SE (spons. ADRs)A2PSR2
Allianz840400
Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A)A0D94M
BayerBAY001
Apple Inc.865985