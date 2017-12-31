Bankwell Financial Group Reports First Quarter Net Income of $4.6 Million or $0.59 Per Share, Representing 24% Year over Year Growth and Declares Second Quarter Dividend

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) reported GAAP net income of $4.6 million or $0.59 per share for the first quarter of 2018, versus $3.7 million or $0.48 per share for the same period in 2017.

The Company's Board of Directors declared a $0.12 per share cash dividend, payable May 25, 2018 to shareholders of record on May 15, 2018.

Notes Bankwell Financial Group President and CEO, Christopher R. Gruseke:

"We are happy to announce year over year earnings growth of 24% for the first quarter of 2018. Acknowledging that the lower corporate tax rate played a significant role, Bankwell nevertheless achieved solid organic growth in the face of a more competitive lending environment and several non-recurring charges.

"The heightened volatility experienced across the capital markets during the first quarter acted as a headwind against the lending environment in general. Further, while too many banking institutions have seemingly demonstrated how recent tax cuts will impact their business models, Bankwell chose not to participate in a race to the bottom in lending spreads. We will continue our disciplined practice toward lending rates as we have never chosen to compete on price. Thus far, our pipeline suggests improved volume at more favorable spreads for the second quarter.

"We note that our efficiency ratio took an uncharacteristic increase this quarter versus Q117. Several factors contributed to this increase: 1) non-recurring expenses, such as a $363 thousand increase in professional fees, as well as approximately $300 thousand in loan origination costs, which could not be deferred due to lower loan volume, 2) forgone interest income on approximately $14 million in new non-performing loans (see below), and 3) planned investment in people and infrastructure, primarily geared toward deposit gathering activities.

"The first quarter also saw an addition of approximately $14 million in non-performing loans due to two recently impaired commercial loans with balances of approximately $10 million and $4 million, respectively. We are in the process of evaluating the various pathways to repayment on these credits and will provide an update in our next quarterly release.

"Finally, the next quarter will also see three new Bankwell branches open within our footprint in Fairfield County, CT. We are excited to bring the Bankwell brand to these towns and expect those new customers will agree with their neighboring communities who have just voted Bankwell the "#1 Bank in Fairfield County for Customer Service.

First Quarter 2018 Highlights:

First quarter total revenue (net interest income plus non-interest income) was $15.0 million versus $14.2 million in the same period last year, a 6% increase.

First quarter diluted earnings per share were $0.59, an increase of 23% compared to the first quarter of 2017.

Return on average assets reached 1.03% for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 compared to 0.93% for the quarter ended March 31, 2017.

Return on average tangible common equity reached 11.56% in the first quarter of 2018 compared to 10.33% for the quarter ended March 31, 2017.

The tangible book value per common share at March 31, 2018 was $21.12, a 9% increase over March 31, 2017.

Tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.15% for the first quarter of 2018.

Total gross loans approached $1.6 billion for the first quarter of 2018.

Total assets surpassed $1.8 billion and grew at an annualized rate of 8% during the first quarter of 2018.

Total deposits exceeded $1.4 billion and grew at an annualized rate of 8% during the first quarter of 2018.

The allowance for loan losses was $18.8 million and represents 1.21% of total loans.

Investment securities totaled $120.6 million and represent 7% of total assets.

Earnings

Net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 was $4.6 million, an increase of 24% compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2017. Revenues (net interest income plus non-interest income) for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 were $15.0 million, an increase of 6% compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2017. Net interest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 was $13.7 million, an increase of 6% compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2017. The increase in net income was driven by an increase in interest and fees on loans and from a reduction in the corporate tax rate from 35% to 21% resulting from 2017 tax reform. The increase in interest and fees on loans was a result of commercial real estate and commercial business loan growth as compared to March 31, 2017.

Basic and diluted earnings per share were each $0.59 for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 compared to $0.49 and $0.48, respectively, for the quarter ended March 31, 2017.

The Companys efficiency ratio for the quarters ended March 31, 2018 and March 31, 2017 were 62.0% and 58.3%, respectively. The increase in the efficiency ratio was driven by an increase in noninterest expense. The temporary increase in noninterest expense reflected a nonrecurring increase in audit related expenses and a ramp up of costs associated with the opening of three new branch locations, which are expected to open in the second quarter of 2018.

Noninterest Income and Expense

Noninterest income increased $67 thousand or 5% to $1.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2017. The increase in noninterest income was primarily driven by an increase in gains and fees from the sales of loans and a net gain on the sale of available for sale securities. Gain and fees from the sale of loans totaled $370 thousand for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 compared to $324 thousand for the same period in 2017, an increase of $46 thousand. The net gain on the sale of available for sale securities totaled $222 thousand for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 compared to a net gain on the sale of available for sale securities of $165 thousand for the same period in 2017.

Noninterest expense increased $969 thousand or 12% for the three months ended March 31, 2018 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2017. The increase was primarily driven by an increase in salaries and employee benefits and an increase in professional services. Salaries and employee benefits totaled $5.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 compared to $3.9 million for the same period in 2017, an increase of $1.1 million. The increase in salaries and employee benefits was primarily driven by an increase in full time equivalent employees and a reduction in deferred loan origination costs resulting from lower loan volume. The increase in full time equivalent employees is in line with year over year business growth and to a lesser degree, buildup of staffing for the three new branch locations expected to open in the second quarter of 2018. Full time equivalent employees totaled 144 at March 31, 2018 compared to 127 at March 31, 2017. Professional services totaled $775 thousand for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 compared to $412 thousand for the same period in 2017, an increase of $363 thousand. The increase in professional services was primarily driven by increases in audit related expenses.

Financial Condition

Assets totaled $1.83 billion at March 31, 2018, an annualized increase of 8% compared to assets of $1.80 billion at December 31, 2017. Total gross loans were $1.6 billion at March 31, 2018, an increase of $13.4 million compared to December 31, 2017, driven by disciplined growth in commercial real estate loans. Deposits increased to $1.43 billion, an annualized increase of 8% over December 31, 2017.

Asset Quality

Non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets was 1.14% at March 31, 2018, up from 0.31% at December 31, 2017. The increase in non-performing assets is primarily driven by two recently impaired commercial real estate loans. The allowance for loan losses was $18.8 million, representing 1.21% of total loans and $18.9 million, representing 1.23% of total loans at March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively.

Capital

Shareholders equity totaled $165.9 million as of March 31, 2018, an increase of $4.9 million compared to December 31, 2017, primarily a result of net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 of $4.6 million. As of March 31, 2018, the tangible common equity ratio and tangible book value per share were 8.92% and $21.12, respectively.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell is a commercial bank that serves the banking and lending needs of residents and businesses throughout Fairfield and New Haven Counties, CT. For more information about this press release, interested parties may contact Christopher R. Gruseke, President and Chief Executive Officer or Penko Ivanov, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Bankwell Financial Group at (203) 652-0166.

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements about the Company. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding anticipated future events and can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words such as "believe, "expect, "anticipate, "estimate, and "intend or future or conditional verbs such as "will, "would, "should, "could, or "may. Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results include increased competitive pressures, changes in the interest rate environment, general economic conditions or conditions within the securities markets, and legislative and regulatory changes that could adversely affect the business in which the Company and its subsidiaries are engaged.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to evaluating the Company's financial performance in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), management may evaluate certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as the efficiency ratio. A computation and reconciliation of certain non-GAAP financial measures used for these purposes is contained in the accompanying Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures table. We believe that providing certain non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with information useful in understanding our financial performance, our performance trends and financial position. For example, the Company believes that the efficiency ratio is useful in the assessment of financial performance, including non-interest expense control. The Company believes that tangible common equity and tangible book value per share is useful to evaluate the relative strength of the Company's capital position. We utilize these measures for internal planning and forecasting purposes. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and results, and we strongly encourage investors to review our consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except share data) March 31, December 31, March 31, 2018 2017 2017 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 81,249 $ 70,545 $ 63,675 Federal funds sold 2,121 186 10,280 Cash and cash equivalents 83,370 70,731 73,955 Available for sale investment securities, at fair value 99,050 92,188 87,434 Held to maturity investment securities, at amortized cost 21,546 21,579 16,808 Loans receivable (net of allowance for loan losses of $18,801, $18,904 and $18,511 at March 31, 2018, December 31, 2017 and March 31, 2017, respectively) 1,534,565 1,520,879 1,406,407 Foreclosed real estate 487 - 272 Accrued interest receivable 5,331 5,910 5,180 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 9,310 9,183 8,033 Premises and equipment, net 19,207 18,196 17,618 Bank-owned life insurance 39,880 39,618 38,740 Goodwill 2,589 2,589 2,589 Other intangible assets 358 382 469 Deferred income taxes, net 4,716 4,904 8,954 Other assets 10,834 10,448 5,783 Total assets $ 1,831,243 $ 1,796,607 $ 1,672,242 Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity Liabilities Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 161,641 $ 172,638 $ 170,572 Interest-bearing 1,264,886 1,225,767 1,156,888 Total deposits 1,426,527 1,398,405 1,327,460 Advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank 199,000 199,000 160,000 Subordinated debentures 25,116 25,103 25,064 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 14,653 13,072 10,046 Total liabilities 1,665,296 1,635,580 1,522,570 Shareholders' equity Common stock, no par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized, 7,831,804, 7,751,424 and 7,638,706 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2018, December 31, 2017 and March 31, 2017, respectively 119,363 118,301 115,823 Retained earnings 44,695 41,032 32,820 Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,889 1,694 1,029 Total shareholders' equity 165,947 161,027 149,672 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,831,243 $ 1,796,607 $ 1,672,242

BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) For the Quarter Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2018 2017 2017 Interest and dividend income Interest and fees on loans $ 17,418 $ 17,493 $ 15,513 Interest and dividends on securities 935 947 809 Interest on cash and cash equivalents 254 289 114 Total interest income 18,607 18,729 16,436 Interest expense Interest expense on deposits 3,656 3,602 2,581 Interest on borrowings 1,246 1,213 907 Total interest expense 4,902 4,815 3,488 Net interest income 13,705 13,914 12,948 Provision (Credit) for loan losses 13 (495 ) 543 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 13,692 14,409 12,405 Noninterest income Gains and fees from sales of loans 370 868 324 Bank owned life insurance 263 289 291 Service charges and fees 256 252 240 Net gain on sale of available for sale securities 222 - 165 Loss on sale of foreclosed real estate, net - (78 ) - Other 222 210 246 Total noninterest income 1,333 1,541 1,266 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 5,028 4,603 3,929 Occupancy and equipment 1,617 1,585 1,692 Professional services 775 457 412 Data processing 525 399 445 Marketing 297 321 266 Director fees 215 229 233 FDIC insurance 214 225 383 Amortization of intangibles 24 25 31 Foreclosed real estate - - 7 Other 508 735 836 Total noninterest expense 9,203 8,579 8,234 Income before income tax expense 5,822 7,371 5,437 Income tax expense 1,222 5,275 1,735 Net income $ 4,600 $ 2,096 $ 3,702 Earnings Per Common Share: Basic $ 0.59 $ 0.27 $ 0.49 Diluted 0.59 0.27 0.48 Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding: Basic 7,676,813 7,624,931 7,525,268 Diluted 7,722,120 7,702,770 7,632,123 Dividends per common share $ 0.12 $ 0.07 $ 0.07

BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) For the Quarter Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2018 2017 2017 Performance ratios: Return on average assets * 1.03% 0.46% 0.93% Return on average stockholders' equity * 11.35% 5.15% 10.12% Return on average tangible common equity * 11.56% 5.25% 10.33% Net interest margin 3.15% 3.23% 3.35% Efficiency ratio (1) 62.0% 55.1% 58.3% Net loan charge-offs as a % of average loans 0.01% 0.01% 0.00%

* All metrics, as of December 31, 2017, measuring return were significantly impacted by certain non-recurring items, including $3.3 million for a write-down of our deferred tax asset resulting from tax reform, ($0.9) million for a change in loan reserve methodology, ($0.6) million resulting from income recognized from servicing assets and $0.2 million resulting from charges due to reductions in workforce. Excluding the non-recurring items, the company's return on average assets, return on average stockholders' equity and return on average tangible common equity would have been approximately 0.90%, 10.05% and 10.24% for the quarter ended December 31, 2017.

As of March 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 March 31, 2017 Capital ratios: Total Common Equity Tier 1 Capital to Risk-Weighted Assets (2) 11.18% 10.99% 11.16% Total Capital to Risk-Weighted Assets (2) 12.35% 12.19% 12.41% Tier I Capital to Risk-Weighted Assets (2) 11.18% 10.99% 11.16% Tier I Capital to Average Assets (2) 9.90% 9.61% 10.06% Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.92% 8.81% 8.78% Tangible book value per common share (3) $ 21.12 $ 20.59 $ 19.44 Asset quality: Nonaccrual loans $ 20,374 $ 5,481 $ 4,434 Other real estate owned 487 - 272 Total non-performing assets $ 20,861 $ 5,481 $ 4,706 Nonperforming loans as a % of total loans 1.31% 0.36% 0.31% Nonperforming assets as a % of total assets 1.14% 0.31% 0.28% Allowance for loan losses as a % of total loans 1.21% 1.23% 1.30% Allowance for loan losses as a % of nonperforming loans 92.28% 344.90% 417.48%

(1) Efficiency ratio is defined as noninterest expense, less other real estate owned expenses and amortization of intangible assets, divided by our operating revenue, which is equal to net interest income plus non-interest income excluding gains and losses on sales of securities and gains and losses on other real estate owned. In our judgment, the adjustments made to operating revenue allow investors and analysts to better assess our operating expenses in relation to our core operating revenue by removing the volatility that is associated with certain one-time items and other discrete items that are unrelated to our core business. (2) Represents Bank ratios. Current period capital ratios are preliminary subject to finalization of the FDIC Call Report. (3) Excludes unvested restricted shares of 114,336, 75,186, and 98,176 as of March 31, 2018, December 31, 2017 and March 31, 2017, respectively.

BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. LOAN & DEPOSIT PORTFOLIO (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) March 31, December 31, Current QTD Period End Loan Composition 2018 2017 % Change Residential Real Estate $ 195,638 $ 193,524 1.1 % Commercial Real Estate 1,005,962 987,242 1.9 % Construction 87,309 101,636 (14.1 %) Total Real Estate Loans 1,288,909 1,282,402 0.5 % Commercial Business 267,052 259,995 2.7 % Consumer 446 619 (27.9 %) Total Loans $ 1,556,407 $ 1,543,016 0.9 % March 31, December 31, Current QTD Period End Deposit Composition 2018 2017 % Change Noninterest-bearing demand $ 161,641 $ 172,638 (6.4 %) NOW 58,416 58,942 (0.9 %) Money Market 479,524 451,804 6.1 % Savings 96,664 83,758 15.4 % Time 630,282 631,263 (0.2 %) Total Deposits $ 1,426,527 $ 1,398,405 2.0 %

BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. NONINTEREST INCOME & EXPENSE - QTD (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) For the Quarter Ended Noninterest income March 31, December 31, March 31, Mar 18 vs. Dec 17 Mar 18 vs. Mar 17 2018 2017 2017 % Change % Change Gains and fees from sales of loans $ 370 $ 868 $ 324 (57.4%) 14.2% Bank owned life insurance 263 289 291 (9.0%) (9.6%) Service charges and fees 256 252 240 1.6% 6.7% Net gain on sale of available for sale securities 222 - 165 100.0% 34.5% Loss on sale of foreclosed real estate, net - (78) - (100.0%) 0.0% Other 222 210 246 5.7% (9.8%) Total noninterest income $ 1,333 $ 1,541 $ 1,266 (13.5%) 5.3% For the Quarter Ended Noninterest expense March 31, December 31, March 31, Mar 18 vs. Dec 17 Mar 18 vs. Mar 17 2018 2017 2017 % Change % Change Salaries and employee benefits $ 5,028 $ 4,603 $ 3,929 9.2% 28.0% Occupancy and equipment 1,617 1,585 1,692 2.0% (4.4%) Professional services 775 457 412 69.6% 88.1% Data processing 525 399 445 31.6% 18.0% Marketing 297 321 266 (7.5%) 11.7% Director fees 215 229 233 (6.1%) (7.7%) FDIC insurance 214 225 383 (4.9%) (44.1%) Amortization of intangibles 24 25 31 (4.0%) (22.6%) Foreclosed real estate - - 7 0.0% (100.0%) Other 508 735 836 (30.9%) (39.2%) Total noninterest expense $ 9,203 $ 8,579 $ 8,234 7.3% 11.8%

BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except share data) As of Computation of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets March 31, December 31, March 31, 2018 2017 2017 Total Equity $ 165,947 $ 161,027 $ 149,672 Less: Goodwill 2,589 2,589 2,589 Other intangibles 358 382 469 Tangible Common Equity $ 163,000 $ 158,056 $ 146,614 Total Assets $ 1,831,243 $ 1,796,607 $ 1,672,242 Less: Goodwill 2,589 2,589 2,589 Other intangibles 358 382 469 Tangible Assets $ 1,828,296 $ 1,793,636 $ 1,669,184 Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets 8.92 % 8.81 % 8.78 % As of Computation of Tangible Book Value per Common Share March 31, December 31, March 31, 2018 2017 2017 Total shareholders' equity $ 165,947 $ 161,027 $ 149,672 Less: Preferred stock - - - Common shareholders' equity 165,947 161,027 149,672 Less: Goodwill 2,589 2,589 2,589 Other intangibles 358 382 469 Tangible common shareholders' equity 163,000 158,056 146,614 Common shares issued 7,831,804 7,751,424 7,638,706 Less: Shares of unvested restricted stock 114,336 75,186 98,176 Common shares outstanding 7,717,468 7,676,238 7,540,530 Book value per share $ 21.50 $ 20.98 $ 19.85 Less: Effects of intangible assets $ 0.38 $ 0.39 $ 0.41 Tangible Book Value per Common Share $ 21.12 $ 20.59 $ 19.44

BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (unaudited) - Continued (Dollars in thousands, except share data) For the Quarter Ended Computation of Efficiency Ratio March 31, December 31, March 31, 2018 2017 2017 Noninterest expense $ 9,203 $ 8,579 $ 8,234 Less: Amortization of intangible assets 24 25 31 Foreclosed real estate expenses - - 7 Adjusted noninterest expense $ 9,179 $ 8,554 $ 8,196 Net interest income $ 13,705 $ 13,914 $ 12,948 Noninterest income 1,333 1,541 1,266 Less: Gains on sales of securities 222 - 165 Loss on sale of foreclosed real estate - (78 ) - Adjusted operating revenue $ 14,816 $ 15,533 $ 14,049 Efficiency ratio 62.0 % 55.1 % 58.3 % For the Quarter Ended Computation of Return on Average Tangible Common Equity March 31, December 31, March 31, 2018 2017 2017 Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders $ 4,600 $ 2,096 $ 3,702 Total average shareholders' equity $ 164,369 $ 161,477 $ 148,349 Less: Goodwill 2,589 2,589 2,589 Other intangibles 358 382 469 Average tangible common equity $ 161,422 $ 158,506 $ 145,291 Annualized Return on Average Tangible Common Equity 11.56 % 5.25 % 10.33 %

BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS ON A FULLY TAX EQUIVALENT BASIS (Dollars in thousands) For the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018 March 31, 2017 Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Balance Interest Rate (5) Balance Interest Rate (5) Assets: Cash and Fed funds sold $ 69,164 $ 254 1.49 % $ 68,416 $ 114 0.68 % Securities (1) 117,084 888 3.04 % 101,857 861 3.38 % Loans: Commercial real estate 976,294 10,868 4.45 % 854,733 9,684 4.53 % Residential real estate 197,897 1,799 3.64 % 193,500 1,740 3.60 % Construction (2) 95,384 1,146 4.81 % 105,320 1,249 4.74 % Commercial business 280,812 3,597 5.12 % 228,422 2,826 4.95 % Consumer 637 8 4.97 % 1,690 14 3.47 % Total loans 1,551,024 17,418 4.49 % 1,383,665 15,513 4.48 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 9,306 118 5.12 % 8,020 79 3.98 % Total earning assets 1,746,578 $ 18,678 4.28 % 1,561,958 $ 16,567 4.24 % Other assets 66,794 59,681 Total assets $ 1,813,372 $ 1,621,639 Liabilities and shareholders' equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: NOW $ 58,329 $ 19 0.13 % $ 54,593 $ 27 0.20 % Money market 466,653 1,162 1.01 % 343,992 566 0.67 % Savings 93,947 196 0.85 % 111,012 185 0.68 % Time 625,728 2,280 1.48 % 595,452 1,803 1.23 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,244,657 3,657 1.19 % 1,105,049 2,581 0.95 % Borrowed Money 224,108 1,246 2.22 % 182,053 907 1.99 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,468,765 $ 4,903 1.35 % 1,287,102 $ 3,488 1.10 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 166,289 174,795 Other liabilities 13,949 11,393 Total liabilities 1,649,003 1,473,290 Shareholders' equity 164,369 148,349 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,813,372 $ 1,621,639 Net interest income (3) $ 13,775 $ 13,079 Interest rate spread 2.93 % 3.14 % Net interest margin (4) 3.15 % 3.35 %

(1) Average balances and yields for securities are based on amortized cost. (2) Includes commercial and residential real estate construction. (3) The adjustment for securities and loans taxable equivalency amounted to $70 thousand and $131 thousand, respectively for the quarters ended March 31, 2018 and 2017. (4) Net interest income as a percentage of earning assets. (5) Yields are calculated using the contractual day count convention for each respective product type.

