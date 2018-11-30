Bankwell Financial Group Reports Record Quarterly Net Income of $5.1 Million or $0.65 Per Share for the First Quarter and Declares Second Quarter Dividend

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) reported GAAP net income of $5.1 million or $0.65 per share for the first quarter of 2019, versus $4.6 million or $0.59 per share for the same period in 2018.

The Company's Board of Directors declared a $0.13 per share cash dividend, payable May 24, 2019 to shareholders of record on May 14, 2019.

Notes Bankwell Financial Group President and CEO, Christopher R. Gruseke:

"Im happy to announce a strong start to 2019. With another quarter of loan originations in excess of $90 million, our team has managed to excel without succumbing to a competitive pricing environment."

First Quarter 2019 Highlights:

First quarter diluted earnings per share were $0.65, an increase of 10% compared to the first quarter of 2018.

First quarter total revenue (net interest income plus noninterest income) was $15.6 million versus $15.0 million in the same period last year, a 4% increase.

Loan originations totaled $93.2 million with $61.8 million of loan fundings for the first quarter of 2019.

Tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.19% for the first quarter of 2019.

Total noninterest income was $1.3 million for the first quarter of 2019, or 8% of total revenue.

The efficiency ratio was 57.5% for the first quarter of 2019 compared to 62.0% for the same period in 2018.

Return on average assets for the first quarter of 2019 totaled 1.10% compared to 1.03% for the same period in 2018.

Return on average stockholders equity for the first quarter of 2019 totaled 11.60% compared to 11.35% for the same period in 2018.

The tangible common equity ratio and tangible book value per share was 9.18% and $22.38, respectively.

Total gross loans were $1.6 billion for the first quarter of 2019.

The allowance for loan losses was $15.4 million and represents 0.97% of total loans.

Investment securities totaled $119.8 million and represent 6% of total assets.

Total deposits exceeded $1.5 billion and grew at an annualized rate of 5% during the first quarter of 2019.

Earnings

Revenues (net interest income plus noninterest income) for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 were $15.6 million, an increase of 4% compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2018. Net interest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 was $14.3 million, an increase of 4% compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2018. Net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 was $5.1 million, an increase of 10% compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2018. The increase in revenues, net interest income and net income was aided by income recognized from fees as a result of elevated loan pre-payments. Specifically, the Company recognized just under $1.0 million in fees as a result of an early pay-off from one lending relationship.

Basic and diluted earnings per share were each $0.65 for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 compared to $0.59 for the quarter ended March 31, 2018.

The Companys efficiency ratios for the quarters ended March 31, 2019 and March 31, 2018 were 57.5% and 62.0%, respectively. The decrease in the efficiency ratio was driven by the aforementioned increase in revenues and a decrease in noninterest expense from continued disciplined expense management.

Noninterest Income and Expense

Noninterest income remained flat, totaling $1.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 and March 31, 2018. Other noninterest income increased $0.5 million primarily resulting from income recognized from an interest rate swap fee recognized in the first quarter of 2019. This increase was offset by a decrease of $0.3 million in gains and fees from sales of loans and a decrease of $0.2 million in gains on the sales of securities as compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2018.

Noninterest expense decreased $0.2 million or 2% for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2018. The decrease was primarily driven by a decrease in salaries and employee benefits and professional services. Salaries and employee benefits totaled $4.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 compared to $5.0 million for the same period in 2018, a decrease of $0.2 million. The decrease in salaries and employee benefits was primarily driven by a slight reduction in full time equivalent employees and an increase in deferred loan origination costs as a result of higher loan volume as compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2018. Full time equivalent employees totaled 140 at March 31, 2019 compared to 144 at March 31, 2018. Professional services totaled $0.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 compared to $0.8 million for the same period in 2018, a decrease of $0.2 million. The decrease in professional services was primarily driven by a decline in audit related fees. Noninterest expense was negatively impacted by $0.3 million as a result of increased occupancy and equipment cost related to prior year's branch expansion and overall investment in technology.

Financial Condition

Assets totaled $1.90 billion at March 31, 2019, an annualized increase of 5% compared to assets of $1.87 billion at December 31, 2018. Total gross loans were $1.6 billion at March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, with loan originations being offset by elevated loan pre-payments during the first quarter of 2019. Deposits increased to $1.52 billion compared to $1.50 billion at December 31, 2018, an annualized increase of 5% over December 31, 2018.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets was 0.70% at March 31, 2019, down from 0.75% at December 31, 2018. Net charge-offs to average loans decreased to 0.01% for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 compared to 0.41% for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. The allowance for loan losses at March 31, 2019 was $15.4 million, representing 0.97% of total loans. The Company continues to work on the resolution of its previously disclosed large nonperforming lending relationship and progress to date has been in line with the Company's estimates.

Capital

Shareholders equity totaled $176.8 million as of March 31, 2019, an increase of $2.6 million compared to December 31, 2018, primarily a result of net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 of $5.1 million, offset by dividends paid of $1.0 million and a $2.1 million impact to accumulated other comprehensive income driven by fair value marks related to hedge positions involving interest rate swaps. As of March 31, 2019, the tangible common equity ratio and tangible book value per share were 9.18% and $22.38, respectively.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell is a commercial bank that serves the banking needs of residents and businesses throughout Fairfield and New Haven Counties, Connecticut. For more information about this press release, interested parties may contact Christopher R. Gruseke, President and Chief Executive Officer or Penko Ivanov, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Bankwell Financial Group at (203) 652-0166.

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements about the Company. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding anticipated future events and can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words such as "believe, "expect, "anticipate, "estimate, and "intend or future or conditional verbs such as "will, "would, "should, "could, or "may. Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results include increased competitive pressures, changes in the interest rate environment, general economic conditions or conditions within the securities markets, and legislative and regulatory changes that could adversely affect the business in which the Company and its subsidiaries are engaged.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to evaluating the Company's financial performance in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), management may evaluate certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as the efficiency ratio. A computation and reconciliation of certain non-GAAP financial measures used for these purposes is contained in the accompanying Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures tables. We believe that providing certain non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with information useful in understanding our financial performance, our performance trends and financial position. For example, the Company believes that the efficiency ratio is useful in the assessment of financial performance, including noninterest expense control. The Company believes that tangible common equity and tangible book value per share is useful to evaluate the relative strength of the Company's capital position. We utilize these measures for internal planning and forecasting purposes. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and results, and we strongly encourage investors to review our consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except share data) March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 March 31,

2018 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 88,827 $ 75,411 $ 81,249 Federal funds sold 4,764 2,701 2,121 Cash and cash equivalents 93,591 78,112 83,370 Investment Securities Marketable equity securities, at fair value 2,049 2,009  Available for sale investment securities, at fair value 96,423 93,154 99,050 Held to maturity investment securities, at amortized cost 21,364 21,421 21,546 Total investment securities 119,836 116,584 120,596 Loans receivable (net of allowance for loan losses of $15,430, $15,462 and $18,801 at March 31, 2019, December 31, 2018 and March 31, 2018, respectively) 1,578,609 1,586,775 1,534,565 Foreclosed real estate   487 Accrued interest receivable 6,534 6,375 5,331 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 7,475 8,110 9,310 Premises and equipment, net 29,629 19,771 19,207 Bank-owned life insurance 40,925 40,675 39,880 Goodwill 2,589 2,589 2,589 Other intangible assets 270 290 358 Deferred income taxes, net 4,835 4,347 4,716 Other assets 13,465 10,037 10,834 Total assets $ 1,897,758 $ 1,873,665 $ 1,831,243 Liabilities & Shareholders Equity Liabilities Deposits Noninterest bearing deposits $ 161,844 $ 173,198 $ 161,641 Interest bearing deposits 1,359,521 1,329,046 1,264,886 Total deposits 1,521,365 1,502,244 1,426,527 Advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank 150,000 160,000 199,000 Subordinated debentures 25,168 25,155 25,116 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 24,384 12,070 14,653 Total liabilities 1,720,917 1,699,469 1,665,296 Shareholders equity Common stock, no par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized, 7,873,471, 7,842,271, and 7,831,804 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2019, December 31, 2018 and March 31, 2018, respectively 120,750 120,527 119,363 Retained earnings 59,247 54,706 44,695 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (3,156 ) (1,037 ) 1,889 Total shareholders equity 176,841 174,196 165,947 Total liabilities and shareholders equity $ 1,897,758 $ 1,873,665 $ 1,831,243

BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except share data) For the Quarter Ended March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 March 31,

2018 Interest and dividend income Interest and fees on loans $ 20,096 $ 20,030 $ 17,418 Interest and dividends on securities 997 1,009 935 Interest on cash and cash equivalents 383 504 254 Total interest and dividend income 21,476 21,543 18,607 Interest expense Interest expense on deposits 6,100 5,942 3,656 Interest expense on borrowings 1,103 1,134 1,246 Total interest expense 7,203 7,076 4,902 Net interest income 14,273 14,467 13,705 Provision for loan losses 195 2,795 13 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 14,078 11,672 13,692 Noninterest income Service charges and fees 249 284 256 Bank owned life insurance 249 262 263 Gains and fees from sales of loans 89 149 370 Net gain on sale of available for sale securities   222 Other 721 (94 ) 222 Total noninterest income 1,308 601 1,333 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 4,836 4,503 5,028 Occupancy and equipment 1,887 1,671 1,617 Professional services 590 583 775 Data processing 512 487 525 Marketing 193 416 297 Director fees 189 295 215 FDIC insurance 123 159 214 Amortization of intangibles 19 20 24 Other 626 662 508 Total noninterest expense 8,975 8,796 9,203 Income before income tax expense 6,411 3,477 5,822 Income tax expense 1,331 216 1,222 Net income $ 5,080 $ 3,261 $ 4,600 Earnings Per Common Share: Basic $ 0.65 $ 0.42 $ 0.59 Diluted $ 0.65 $ 0.41 $ 0.59 Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding: Basic 7,760,460 7,749,616 7,676,813 Diluted 7,776,378 7,781,153 7,722,120 Dividends per common share $ 0.13 $ 0.12 $ 0.12

BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except share data) For the Quarter Ended March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 March 31,

2018 Performance ratios: Return on average assets 1.10 % 0.69 % 1.03 % Return on average stockholders' equity 11.60 % 7.28 % 11.35 % Return on average tangible common equity 11.80 % 7.40 % 11.56 % Net interest margin 3.19 % 3.20 % 3.15 % Efficiency ratio(1) 57.5 % 58.2 % 62.0 % Net loan charge-offs as a % of average loans 0.01 % 0.41 % 0.01 % As of March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 March 31,

2018 Capital ratios: Total Common Equity Tier 1 Capital to Risk-Weighted Assets(2) 12.00 % 11.56 % 11.18 % Total Capital to Risk-Weighted Assets(2) 12.94 % 12.50 % 12.35 % Tier I Capital to Risk-Weighted Assets(2) 12.00 % 11.56 % 11.18 % Tier I Capital to Average Assets(2) 10.53 % 10.14 % 9.90 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets 9.18 % 9.16 % 8.92 % Tangible book value per common share(3) $ 22.38 $ 22.06 $ 21.12 Asset quality: Nonaccrual loans $ 13,233 $ 14,082 $ 20,374 Other real estate owned   487 Total nonperforming assets $ 13,233 $ 14,082 $ 20,861 Nonperforming loans as a % of total loans 0.83 % 0.88 % 1.31 % Nonperforming assets as a % of total assets 0.70 % 0.75 % 1.14 % Allowance for loan losses as a % of total loans 0.97 % 0.96 % 1.21 % Allowance for loan losses as a % of nonperforming loans 116.60 % 109.80 % 92.28 %

(1) Efficiency ratio is defined as noninterest expense, less other real estate owned expenses and amortization of intangible assets, divided by our operating revenue, which is equal to net interest income plus noninterest income excluding gains and losses on sales of securities and gains and losses on other real estate owned. In our judgment, the adjustments made to operating revenue allow investors and analysts to better assess our operating expenses in relation to our core operating revenue by removing the volatility that is associated with certain one-time items and other discrete items that are unrelated to our core business. (2) Represents Bank ratios. Current period capital ratios are preliminary subject to finalization of the FDIC Call Report. (3) Excludes unvested restricted shares of 99,061, 77,624, and 114,336 as of March 31, 2019, December 31, 2018, and March 31, 2018, respectively.

BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. LOAN & DEPOSIT PORTFOLIO (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Period End Loan Composition March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 % Change Residential Real Estate $ 174,054 $ 178,079 (2.3 )% Commercial Real Estate(1) 1,097,354 1,094,066 0.3 % Construction 88,653 73,191 21.1 % Total Real Estate Loans 1,360,061 1,345,336 1.1 % Commercial Business 236,110 258,978 (8.8 )% Consumer 248 412 (39.8 )% Total Loans $ 1,596,419 $ 1,604,726 (0.5 )% (1) Includes owner occupied commercial real estate. Period End Deposit Composition March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 % Change Noninterest bearing demand $ 161,844 $ 173,198 (6.6 )% NOW 61,719 61,869 (0.2 )% Money Market 469,095 471,968 (0.6 )% Savings 178,960 180,487 (0.8 )% Time 649,747 614,722 5.7 % Total Deposits $ 1,521,365 $ 1,502,244 1.3 %

BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. NONINTEREST INCOME & EXPENSE - QTD (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) For the Quarter Ended Noninterest income March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 March 31,

2018 Mar 19 vs. Dec 18

% Change Mar 19 vs. Mar 18

% Change Service charges and fees $ 249 $ 284 $ 256 (12.3 )% (2.7 )% Bank owned life insurance 249 262 263 (5.0 )% (5.3 )% Gains and fees from sales of loans 89 149 370 (40.3 )% (75.9 )% Net gain on sale of available for sale securities   222  % (100.0 )% Other 721 (94 ) 222 867.0 % 224.8 % Total noninterest income $ 1,308 $ 601 $ 1,333 117.6 % (1.9 )% For the Quarter Ended Noninterest expense March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 March 31,

2018 Mar 19 vs. Dec 18

% Change Mar 19 vs. Mar 18

% Change Salaries and employee benefits $ 4,836 $ 4,503 $ 5,028 7.4 % (3.8 )% Occupancy and equipment 1,887 1,671 1,617 12.9 % 16.7 % Professional services 590 583 775 1.2 % (23.9 )% Data processing 512 487 525 5.1 % (2.5 )% Marketing 193 416 297 (53.6 )% (35.0 )% Director fees 189 295 215 (35.9 )% (12.1 )% FDIC insurance 123 159 214 (22.6 )% (42.5 )% Amortization of intangibles 19 20 24 (5.0 )% (20.8 )% Other 626 662 508 (5.4 )% 23.2 % Total noninterest expense $ 8,975 $ 8,796 $ 9,203 2.0 % (2.5 )%

BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) As of Computation of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 March 31,

2018 Total Equity $ 176,841 $ 174,196 $ 165,947 Less: Goodwill 2,589 2,589 2,589 Other intangibles 270 290 358 Tangible Common Equity $ 173,982 $ 171,317 $ 163,000 Total Assets $ 1,897,758 $ 1,873,665 $ 1,831,243 Less: Goodwill 2,589 2,589 2,589 Other intangibles 270 290 358 Tangible Assets $ 1,894,899 $ 1,870,786 $ 1,828,296 Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets 9.18 % 9.16 % 8.92 % As of Computation of Tangible Book Value per Common Share March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 March 31,

2018 Total shareholders' equity $ 176,841 $ 174,196 $ 165,947 Less: Preferred stock    Common shareholders' equity 176,841 174,196 165,947 Less: Goodwill 2,589 2,589 2,589 Other intangibles 270 290 358 Tangible common shareholders' equity 173,982 171,317 163,000 Common shares issued 7,873,471 7,842,271 7,831,804 Less: Shares of unvested restricted stock 99,061 77,624 114,336 Common shares outstanding 7,774,410 7,764,647 7,717,468 Book value per share $ 22.75 $ 22.43 $ 21.50 Less: Effects of intangible assets $ 0.37 $ 0.37 $ 0.38 Tangible Book Value per Common Share $ 22.38 $ 22.06 $ 21.12

BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (unaudited) - Continued (Dollars in thousands, except share data) For the Quarter Ended Computation of Efficiency Ratio March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 March 31,

2018 Noninterest expense $ 8,975 $ 8,796 $ 9,203 Less: Amortization of intangible assets 19 20 24 Adjusted noninterest expense $ 8,956 $ 8,776 $ 9,179 Net interest income $ 14,273 $ 14,467 $ 13,705 Noninterest income 1,308 601 1,333 Less: Net gain on sale of available for sale securities   222 Adjusted operating revenue $ 15,581 $ 15,068 $ 14,816 Efficiency ratio 57.5 % 58.2 % 62.0 % For the Quarter Ended Computation of Return on Average Tangible Common Equity March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 March 31,

2018 Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders $ 5,080 $ 3,261 $ 4,600 Total average shareholders' equity $ 177,532 $ 177,685 $ 164,369 Less: Average Goodwill 2,589 2,589 2,589 Average Other intangibles 283 302 374 Average tangible common equity $ 174,660 $ 174,794 $ 161,406 Annualized Return on Average Tangible Common Equity 11.80 % 7.40 % 11.56 %

BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS ON A FULLY TAX EQUIVALENT BASIS (Dollars in thousands) For the Quarter Ended March 31, 2019 March 31, 2018 Average

Balance Interest Yield/

Rate (5) Average

Balance Interest Yield/

Rate (5) Assets: Cash and Fed funds sold $ 73,128 $ 383 2.12 % $ 69,164 $ 254 1.49 % Securities(1) 117,575 932 3.17 % 117,084 888 3.04 % Loans: Commercial real estate 1,065,636 12,426 4.66 % 976,294 10,868 4.45 % Residential real estate 176,490 1,703 3.86 % 197,897 1,799 3.64 % Construction(2) 81,136 1,124 5.54 % 95,384 1,146 4.81 % Commercial business 276,744 4,838 6.99 % 280,812 3,597 5.12 % Consumer 323 5 6.42 % 637 8 4.97 % Total loans 1,600,329 20,096 5.02 % 1,551,024 17,418 4.49 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 7,587 137 7.30 % 9,306 118 5.12 % Total earning assets 1,798,619 $ 21,548 4.79 % 1,746,578 $ 18,678 4.28 % Other assets 78,903 66,794 Total assets $ 1,877,522 $ 1,813,372 Liabilities and shareholders' equity: Interest bearing liabilities: NOW $ 58,812 $ 47 0.33 % $ 58,329 $ 19 0.13 % Money market 473,084 1,981 1.70 % 466,653 1,162 1.01 % Savings 180,367 769 1.73 % 93,947 196 0.85 % Time 627,510 3,303 2.13 % 625,728 2,279 1.48 % Total interest bearing deposits 1,339,773 6,100 1.85 % 1,244,657 3,656 1.19 % Borrowed Money 175,515 1,103 2.51 % 224,108 1,246 2.22 % Total interest bearing liabilities 1,515,288 $ 7,203 1.93 % 1,468,765 $ 4,902 1.35 % Noninterest bearing deposits 163,558 166,289 Other liabilities 21,144 13,949 Total liabilities 1,699,990 1,649,003 Shareholders' equity 177,532 164,369 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,877,522 $ 1,813,372 Net interest income(3) $ 14,345 $ 13,776 Interest rate spread 2.86 % 2.93 % Net interest margin(4) 3.19 % 3.15 %

(1) Average balances and yields for securities are based on amortized cost. (2) Includes commercial and residential real estate construction. (3) The adjustment for securities and loans taxable equivalency amounted to $72 thousand and $71 thousand, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018. (4) Net interest income as a percentage of earning assets. (5) Yields are calculated using the contractual day count convention for each respective product type.

