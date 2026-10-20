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Banyan Group Residences Brings Exclusive Phuket Property Collection to Dubai

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Banyan Tree Holdings Ltd
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EQS Newswire / 20/10/2026 / 12:30 CET/CEST

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Dubai sales event on 23 and 24 October showcases six Laguna Phuket developments as Middle East demand accelerates


DUBAI, UAE – Media OutReach Newswire – 20 October 2026 – Banyan Group Residences, the property development arm of Banyan Group will present its Phuket collection at a Dubai sales event on Friday 23 and Saturday 24 October 2026.

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The event takes place at the Business Center of Banyan Tree Dubai, Bluewaters, from 11:00 am to 8:00 pm. Attendance is by RSVP, with private consultations available.

The event follows record first-half sales for Banyan Group Residences, particularly in the luxury segment, with Middle East sales up 4.5 times as international buyers look to Phuket for lifestyle, long-term ownership and a resilient tourism market.

"In uncertain times, international buyers are increasingly looking for homes in destinations that combine lifestyle, long-term appeal and proven infrastructure," said Stuart Reading, Managing Director of Banyan Group Residences. "Phuket offers that combination, and Banyan Tree Residences represents the highest expression of what we are developing within Laguna Phuket."

Ranked first in Asia and fifth globally in Savills' 2025-26 Branded Residences annual report, Banyan Group Residences will showcase:

Banyan Tree Beach Residences Mazu

Five absolute beachfront four-bedroom villas on Bang Tao Beach, each set across two levels with an infinity-edge pool and a garden leading straight onto the sand. Three have sold, and the final two villas are now being released.

Banyan Tree Beach Residences Nerea

Unveiled in September, Nerea offers just six yacht-inspired three-bedroom duplexes between the lagoons of Laguna Phuket and Bang Tao Beach, with private pools, timber-decked living areas and a home gym in every residence.

Banyan Tree Beach Residences Oceanus

Sixteen absolute beachfront residences on Bang Tao Beach, each with a private pool and up to 768 square metres of space. Five have sold, including what is believed to be one of the highest value condominium transactions recorded in Phuket.

Banyan Tree Beach Residences Varuna

Unveiled in July, Varuna offers eight four-bedroom beachfront townhomes on Bang Tao Beach, each with a private lift and rooftop infinity pool facing the Andaman Sea sunset.

Angsana Golf Residences Topaz

Introduced in January, Topaz offers two- and three-bedroom residences and penthouses across three low-rise buildings overlooking the Laguna Golf Phuket course, with a ring-shaped rooftop pool offering 360-degree views.

Bellaguna Lake Residences

One- to three-bedroom condominiums and penthouses across five buildings on the Laguna Phuket lagoon, with a private dock linking to the resort's shuttle ferries. A new block has been released following strong demand.

Owners receive Sanctuary Club membership, with global privileges at Banyan Group hotels and resorts, RAVA Beach Club access and a year of complimentary property management and insurance, plus Laguna Golf access and concierge services at Banyan Tree Beach Residences.

Banyan Living

Owners can opt into Banyan Living, Banyan Group's hospitality-led rental and property management platform, providing professional distribution, guest services and residence management.

Why Phuket, Why Now

Phuket continues to attract international buyers seeking year-round lifestyle, international connectivity, established tourism demand and professionally managed residential ownership. Banyan Group Residences anticipates launching up to USD 1 billion in new luxury projects in Phuket over the next two to three years.

To attend, RSVP to info@banyangroupresidences.com or visit go.banyangroupresidences.com/dubai-showcase.

Hashtag: #BanyanGroup
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

225647
News Source: Banyan Group

20/10/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media archive at www.todayir.com
View original content: EQS News

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