Bas NieuweWeme appointed as CEO of Aegon Asset Management

Aegon today announces that Sarah Russell (1962, Australian), member
of Aegons Management Board and Global CEO of AEGON Asset Management,
will step down. She will be succeeded by Bas NieuweWeme (1972, Dutch).
"We are very grateful for the passion and commitment Sarah has brought
to Aegon, said Alex Wynaendts, CEO of Aegon. "Sarah has been creating
and building a successful global asset management business over the past
nine years, which is now ready for the next stage of development. Bas
appointment signals Aegons continuing commitment to build a growing and
sustainably profitable business. Bas will bring a fresh perspective
gained from having worked with leading global asset management firms, in
the worlds largest markets.
Sarah Russell commented: "It is the right time for new leadership that
will steer the next stage of Aegon Asset Managements development. It
has been a privilege to lead Aegon Asset Management as we have built our
global business with the support of dedicated colleagues, serving and
supporting those who have placed their trust in the company to achieve a
lifetime of financial security.
Bas NieuweWeme said: "I am honored and excited to have the opportunity
to lead and grow an organization built on a rich heritage of long term
investing and distinctive investment propositions for the benefit of its
clients.
Bas NieuweWeme joins Aegon from PGIM, the asset management business of
Prudential Financial, where he was Managing Director and Global Head of
the Institutional Relationship Group. Sarah Russell will support Bas
NieuweWeme to ensure a smooth and robust transition. His appointment has
been approved by the relevant regulatory authorities. The management
changes announced today will be effective as of June 24, 2019.
