finanzen.net
Bitcoin wieder kräftig im Aufwind - Anleger setzen vermehrt aber auch noch auf eine andere Kryptowährung - diese sollten Anleger kennen - jetzt mehr erfahren!-w-
29.05.2019 08:00
Bewerten
(0)

Bas NieuweWeme appointed as CEO of Aegon Asset Management

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Aegon today announces that Sarah Russell (1962, Australian), member of Aegons Management Board and Global CEO of AEGON Asset Management, will step down. She will be succeeded by Bas NieuweWeme (1972, Dutch).

"We are very grateful for the passion and commitment Sarah has brought to Aegon, said Alex Wynaendts, CEO of Aegon. "Sarah has been creating and building a successful global asset management business over the past nine years, which is now ready for the next stage of development. Bas appointment signals Aegons continuing commitment to build a growing and sustainably profitable business. Bas will bring a fresh perspective gained from having worked with leading global asset management firms, in the worlds largest markets.

Sarah Russell commented: "It is the right time for new leadership that will steer the next stage of Aegon Asset Managements development. It has been a privilege to lead Aegon Asset Management as we have built our global business with the support of dedicated colleagues, serving and supporting those who have placed their trust in the company to achieve a lifetime of financial security.

Bas NieuweWeme said: "I am honored and excited to have the opportunity to lead and grow an organization built on a rich heritage of long term investing and distinctive investment propositions for the benefit of its clients.

Bas NieuweWeme joins Aegon from PGIM, the asset management business of Prudential Financial, where he was Managing Director and Global Head of the Institutional Relationship Group. Sarah Russell will support Bas NieuweWeme to ensure a smooth and robust transition. His appointment has been approved by the relevant regulatory authorities. The management changes announced today will be effective as of June 24, 2019.

About Aegon

Aegons roots go back 175 years  to the first half of the nineteenth century. Since then, Aegon has grown into an international company, with businesses in more than 20 countries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. Today, Aegon is one of the worlds leading financial services organizations, providing life insurance, pensions and asset management. Aegons purpose is to help people achieve a lifetime of financial security. More information on aegon.com.

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu AEGON N.V.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr AEGON News
RSS Feed
AEGON zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu AEGON N.V.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
05.07.2018AEGON buyHSBC
21.06.2013AEGON kaufenGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
20.06.2013AEGON kaufenMorgan Stanley
24.05.2013AEGON kaufenMorgan Stanley
28.02.2013AEGON haltenCitigroup Corp.
05.07.2018AEGON buyHSBC
21.06.2013AEGON kaufenGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
20.06.2013AEGON kaufenMorgan Stanley
24.05.2013AEGON kaufenMorgan Stanley
18.02.2013AEGON kaufenJ.P. Morgan
28.02.2013AEGON haltenCitigroup Corp.
21.02.2013AEGON haltenHamburger Sparkasse AG (Haspa)
11.01.2013AEGON haltenING
12.12.2012AEGON haltenHamburger Sparkasse AG (Haspa)
06.12.2012AEGON holdING
09.11.2012AEGON underperformExane-BNP Paribas SA
01.10.2012AEGON underperformExane-BNP Paribas SA
10.12.2009AEGON ErsteinschätzungExane-BNP Paribas SA
06.04.2009AEGON neues KurszielJP Morgan Chase & Co.
19.03.2009AEGON DowngradeUBS AG

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für AEGON N.V. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene AEGON News

23.05.19Should Value Investors Buy Aegon NV (AEG) Stock?
Weitere AEGON News
Anzeige

Inside

Scalable Capital klärt auf: 5 Fehler bei der Geldanlage
BTC/USD: Bitcoin überwindet wichtiges Fibonacci-Level
IPOs 2019  Was wird aus den Börsengängen?
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones dreht nach oben
Alibaba plant Börsengang der Extraklasse
SOCIETE GENERALE: Apple - Chance von 26 Prozent
UBS: Fiat Chrysler  Fusion mit Wunschpartner Renault?
Vontobel: Die Belt-and-Road Initiative  Das ambitionierteste Infrastruktur-Investitionsvorhaben der Geschichte
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur AEGON-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeRating
OrderbuchVergleich
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFundamentalanalyse
Fonds 

AEGON Peer Group News

28.05.19Growth pause in Asian insurance market. but long term outlook is bright: Allianz Research
28.05.19Allianz: 3 Gründe. warum die Aktie weiter steigt
28.05.19Stocks to watch: BAT. Galliford. NMC. Aviva. Serco
28.05.19Aviva eyes split of UK business as part of shake-up
27.05.19Are Investors Undervaluing AXA Equitable Holdings. Inc. (EQH) Right Now?
27.05.19DGAP-PVR: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
26.05.19Fiat Chrysler und Renault planen offenbar Allianz
26.05.19Neuer Mobilfunkstandard: 5G-Auktion bringt sechs Milliarden
25.05.19Daimler: Wohin der neue Chef den Stern steuern will
24.05.19MÄRKTE EUROPA/Positiver Wochenausklang - May-Abgang bewegt kaum

News von

Mit dieser Strategie verdienen Sie an der Herrschaft der Alten
Tim Raue, Sie schulden mir ein Spanferkel süß-sauer!
Nur jeder zweite Beschäftigte bekommt Urlaubsgeld
DIHK senkt Wachstumsprognose für 2019 erneut
Hier finden Sie den Sparplan fürs Leben

News von

Wirecard-Aktie, Krones und Co.: Fünf Kaufempfehlungen der Baader Bank
Wasserstoff-Aktie Nel Asa steigt immer schneller: Was Anleger wissen sollten
US-Zahlungsabwickler: Dritte Mega-Fusion in diesem Jahr
DAX: Genügend Raum für eine Korrektur
Fiat Chrysler und Renault schließen sich zusammen

Heute im Fokus

Asiens Börsen tiefer -- Amazon baut Verteilzentrum für Pakete in Erfurt -- Flugsicherung und Telekom stellen Unternehmen zur Drohnennutzung vor

Knorr-Bremse erhöht Ausblick nach starkem Jahresstart. Aroundtown mit deutlichem Zuwachs. Mehrere Kauf-Interessenten für Sprint-Tochter Boost. KUKA-Aufsichtsratschef spricht sich für Standort Augsburg aus.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 21 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 21 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in KW 21 2019.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das hat sich geändert
Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
Big-Mac-Index
In welchen Ländern kostet der Big Mac wie viel?
Das verdienen Aufsichtsratschefs in DAX-Konzernen
Deutlich unter Vorstandsgehältern
Apps & Social Media: Die wertvollsten Marken der Welt
Welche Marke macht das Rennen?
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven 2019
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Die traditionellen Volksparteien haben bei den EU-Wahlen schwach abgeschnitten. Erwarten sie nun einen veränderten politischen Kurs Europas?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
07:37 Uhr
Asiens Börsen tiefer -- Amazon baut Verteilzentrum für Pakete in Erfurt -- Flugsicherung und Telekom stellen Unternehmen zur Drohnennutzung vor
Sonstiges
08:04 Uhr
China testet "Nukleare Option" - ist der Dollar jetzt in akuter Gefahr?
Sonstiges
08:00 Uhr
Gold: Leicht bergauf dank schwacher US-Aktienmärkte
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Deutsche Bank AG514000
NEL ASAA0B733
TeslaA1CX3T
Daimler AG710000
Amazon906866
BASFBASF11
CommerzbankCBK100
BayerBAY001
Apple Inc.865985
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
AlibabaA117ME
Infineon AG623100
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Allianz840400