BASELWORLD: WISeKey Introduced WIS.WATCH new generation of connected watches powered by VaultIC Semiconductor and embedded WISeCoin cryptocurrency wallet

Zug, Basel , Geneva, Switzerland - March 23, 2018 - WISeKey International Holding Ltd (SIX: WIHN) (WISeKey" or the "Company"), a leading cybersecurity and IoT company, today introduced  at BaselWorld the new WIS.WATCH, a secure mechanical watch powered by contactless secure hardware enabled wallet, designed to offer security and ease of use to cryptocurrency users. 

The WIS.WATCH can securely store users' private key and allows them to make contactless transactions, including bitcoin and other cryptocurrency transactions. WIS.WATCH uses a combination of Near Field Communication ("NFC") technology with highly secured solutions provided by the WISeKey Semiconductors and is now accessible through the WISeWallet App.  Every time a contactless Blockchain transaction is initiated, including a Bitcoin transaction, the private key must be first validated using the NFC technology and then the transaction is enabled.

While software wallets continue to get hacked, the secure hardware wallets have gained popularity as they are providing the most secure solution for transaction and payments. Through the WISeCoin Wallet app, hardware wallets have now become contactless and users can establish multiple private keys into the secure store using the same WISeWallet App and access these private keys while making transactions. WIS.WATCH is NFC capable and contactless, is designed with Secure Element that can add hardware authentication factor amongst other multifactor authentication techniques, and protects users' credentials and private keys, which are encrypted/decrypted with sophisticated cryptographic techniques. The WIS.WATCH benefits from the technology of VaultIC Secure Element which integrates software and microchips on the watch, similar to the technology that empowers VISA, MasterCard, Discover and First Data Corporation bank cards.  WISeWallet App is compatible with most of the existing blockchain technologies and works as part of payment system using WISeKey Blockchain-as-a-Service ("BaaS") technology offerings. 

Thanks to WISeID NFC technology, the WIS.WATCH can be used as a unique personal key identifier and trusted device to access smartphones, applications, personal data and secured cloud storage. With the connected WIS.WATCH, secure storage and secure access to users' personal data, documents, and passwords becomes easier than ever. WIS.WATCH is the one stop solution for identity and information security solutions.

Payment capability complements secure access functions embedded in the WIS.WATCH and empowered by WISeKey's semiconductors technology which are unique in the market. Secure access functions allow watch owners to unlock WISeID Mobile Application, through a technology which is designed to protect personal digital assets encrypted on consumer smartphones or tablets by storing encrypted replicas of them in a secure cloud buried in a Swiss Alps military bunker.

WISeKey provides WIS.WATCH as a final consumer product with its own design and also offers it as licensed technology to different watch brands by embedding this technology into their watches.  Several luxury watch brands are currently using the WIS.WATCH technology empowered with WISeKey cryptographic chips.

WISeKey is thrilled to release the WIS.WATCH product. Users can register to get their own copies of WIS.WATCH with an exciting set of promotional offers such as 1 Terabyte of Military Grade secure storage with data saved for free for 12 months in a secure bunker located in the Swiss Alps. 

About WISeKey:
WISeKey (SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems with a patented process. WISeKey's Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust ("RoT") provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com.

To receive WISeKey's latest news, subscribe to our Newsletter or visit the WISeKey Investors Corner.

Press and investor contacts:

WISeKey International Holding Ltd
Company Contact:  Carlos Moreira
Chairman & CEO
Tel: +41 22 594 3000
info@wisekey.com 		WISeKey Investor Relations (US)
Contact:  Lena Cati
The Equity Group Inc.
Tel: +1 212 836-9611
lcati@equityny.com

Disclaimer:
This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.



