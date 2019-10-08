Bashas Looks to Bright Future with NCR Emerald

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) announced today that Arizona-based Bashas Family of Stores will deploy NCR Emerald, the next-generation, cloud-enabled point-of-sale (POS) platform offered on a subscription basis for grocery retailers. Bashas signed the agreement with NCR in August to simplify store operations and drive efficiencies with NCR Emeralds complete solution of software, hardware and services. NCR Emerald is on track to launch at Bashas faster than typical point-of-sale deployments.

Bashas is a multi-generation family-owned business and community cornerstone. With big-box retail competition all around, Bashas needed a strategic partner to help it compete on price while maintaining the special experiences that make it unique. Bashas shoppers enjoy enticing specials and loyalty rewards, plus perks like a free supervised play center for children at some stores and support for the community through donations, volunteering and the arts.

"After many years using NCR technology in our stores, we evaluated other vendors and chose to keep NCR in the family, said Edward N. Basha III, chief executive officer and grandson of Eddie Basha, Sr., who founded the business with his brother Ike Basha in 1932.

NCR Emerald is an end-to-end solution to help grocery stores run more simply, including point-of-sale, loyalty and promotions, merchandising, integrated payments and self-service. With its cloud-enabled, API-first infrastructure, NCR Emerald integrates with other applications in the retailer ecosystem and promotes consistency of capabilities across physical stores and digital channels. NCR Emeralds subscription pricing model lowers upfront investment, so retailers can redirect resources to enhance the customer experience.

"NCR has upped its game with this all-in-one solution, ready out-of-the-box and easy to connect our store operations, said Jim Buhr, chief information officer for Bashas. "NCR Emerald has the right product architecture to help grocery retailers like us grow and compete. Equally important, the NCR team has demonstrated true partnership and commitment to us as a valued client.

Whats more, experience shows NCR Emerald can be deployed in stores faster than the industry norm. Most recently at Northgate Market in California, NCR launched NCR Emerald less than six months after contract signing.

"Like Bashas, NCR has deep experience from decades of innovation. Were inspired by the best of those traditions to power todays advanced technology and propel retailers into the digital-first future, said David Wilkinson, senior vice president and general manager of NCR Retail. "Were proud to help the Bashas Family of Stores compete, grow and continue to make a positive difference for their customers and community.

About NCR Corporation

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is a leading software- and services-led enterprise provider in the financial, retail, hospitality, telecom and technology industries. NCR is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with 34,000 employees and does business in 180 countries. NCR is a trademark of NCR Corporation in the United States and other countries.

About Bashas Family of Stores

Bashas' Family of Stores  the family-owned grocer that operates Food City, AJ's Fine Foods, Eddie's Country Store, and both Bashas' and Bashas' Diné supermarkets  is an Arizona-based company founded by brothers Ike and Eddie Basha, Sr. With more than 100 grocery stores, it is one of the largest employers in the state and one of the Best Places to Work in Arizona. Since the company's inception in 1932, Bashas' has given back more than $100 million to the communities it serves. For more information, visit www.bashas.com.

