Basic Energy Services Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

Basic Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: BAS) ("Basic) announced today it will release its third quarter 2019 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. In conjunction with the release, Basic has scheduled a conference call that will be broadcast live over the Internet on Thursday, October 31, 2019, starting at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Central Time).

What: Basic Energy Services Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call When: Thursday, October 31, 2019  9:00 a.m. Eastern Time How: Live via phone - Dial 412-902-0043 at least 10 minutes prior to the start time and ask for the Basic Energy Services call. Live over the Internet - Log on to the web at the address below. Where: www.basicenergyservices.com. The webcast can be accessed from the investor relations home page.

For those unable to listen to the live call, a replay will be available through November 14, 2019 by calling 201-612-7415 and using pass code 13695555#. Also, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call on the companys website at www.basicenergyservices.com for approximately 30 days.

About Basic Energy Services

Basic Energy Services provides well site services essential to maintaining production from the oil and gas wells within its operating areas. The Companys operations are managed regionally and are concentrated in major United States onshore oil-producing regions located in Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Louisiana, Wyoming, North Dakota, California and Colorado. Our operations are focused in liquids-rich basins that have historically exhibited strong drilling and production economics in recent years. Specifically, we have a significant presence in the Permian Basin, Powder River Basin, and the Bakken, Eagle Ford, and Denver-Julesburg shales. We provide our services to a diverse group of over 2,000 oil and gas companies. Additional information on Basic Energy Services is available on the Companys website at www.basicenergyservices.com.

