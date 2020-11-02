  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
Login
✩ ✩ ✩ NEU: 7 % Fixzins mit Bayern Plus Aktienanleihe auf 📈 Allianz 📈 BMW 📈 Infineon - 2 Jahre - Plus Barriere bei 60 % ✩ ✩ ✩-w-
02.11.2020 23:45

Basic Energy Services Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Bis zu 1% p.a. Festzins jetzt risikofrei sichern. 15 € Amazon-Gutschein bis 31.10. zusätzlich! -W-

Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Basic Energy Services, Inc. (OTCQX: BASX) ("Basic or the "Company) today announced its financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Third Quarter 2020 Results

  • Reported revenues from continuing operations of $95.4 million, net loss from continuing operations of $29.2 million and loss per share from continuing operations of $1.17;
  • Compared to the second quarter of 2020, revenues increased 6% sequentially in the third quarter after reaching a low point in May amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with revenue increasing sequentially for each month of the third quarter;
  • G&A expenses for the quarter decreased 16% relative to the second quarter of 2020 as the Company's previously announced expense reduction efforts continue to make a positive impact; and
  • The active well servicing rig count in the last week of October was up nearly 100 rigs from the trough in May, with Agua Libre Midstream disposal water volumes up 5% relative to the second quarter of 2020, and piped volumes up 9% over the same period.

The Company reported third quarter 2020 revenue from continuing operations of $95.4 million, a net loss from continuing operations of $29.2 million and a basic and diluted loss per share of $1.17, not including loss from discontinued operations of $2.9 million or $0.12 basic and diluted loss per share. This is compared to continuing operations revenues of $89.6 million, a net loss on continuing operations of $39.7 million, or $1.59 basic and diluted loss per share in the second quarter of 2020. In the third quarter of 2019, Basic generated $144.2 million in continuing operations revenues. For the third quarter of 2020, continuing operations EBITDA(1) was a loss of $4.5 million. Continuing operations EBITDA(1) was a loss of $14.4 million for the second quarter of 2020 and $6.5 million for the third quarter of 2019. Continuing operations Adjusted EBITDA(1) was a loss of $7.8 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared to a loss of $5.0 million during the second quarter of 2020 and $13.1 million during the third quarter of 2019.

Keith Schilling, President and CEO stated, "While extraordinary challenges persist due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are seeing progress in reducing our overall cost structure, with G&A expenses down 16% from that of the second quarter. We are seeing continued improvement in activity levels and revenue, with sequential increases in each month of the third quarter. That progression is continuing into October, with our active rig count now nearly double the low experienced in May. However, in November and December, we expect seasonality to impact revenue and margins and therefore we remain focused on cost structure and liquidity management. These measures include limiting capital expenditures, which totaled approximately $1 million for the third quarter. We expect to be below our previously stated target of $5 million for the second half of 2020."

Third Quarter 2020 Business Segment Results

(See Segment Data tables for quarterly and annual financial and operational data)

Well Servicing

Well Servicing revenue was $53.2 million during the third quarter of 2020, an increase of 12% sequentially from $47.3 million in the prior quarter. The increase was primarily due to increased activity as a result of improving commodity prices. Well servicing revenues were $57.4 million in the third quarter of 2019. Weather and holidays negatively impacted well servicing revenues by approximately $1.4 million in the third quarter of 2020 compared to $1.7 million in both the second quarter of 2020 and the third quarter of 2019, respectively.

Segment profit in the third quarter of 2020 was $8.4 million, an increase of 6% compared to $7.9 million in the prior quarter, and a decrease of 9% from $9.3 million during the third quarter of 2019. Segment profit margin was 16% of segment revenue in the third quarter of 2020, down from 17% in the prior quarter. In the third quarter of 2019, segment profit margin was 16% of segment revenue. Segment profits in the third quarter of 2020 were impacted by $1.9 million of non-recurring charges, compared to $1.8 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Water Logistics

Water Logistics revenue in the third quarter of 2020 was $30.7 million, compared to $33.3 million in the prior quarter. During the third quarter of 2019, this segment generated $48.5 million in revenue.

Total disposal volumes at Agua Libre Midstream increased to 7.8 million barrels, with pipeline water volumes increasing by 9% to 3.6 million barrels to make up 46% of total barrels disposed during the third quarter of 2020, compared to a total of 7.4 million barrels, with 3.3 million pipeline barrels during the second quarter of 2020. Disposal volumes continue to be depressed from 2019 levels due to a lack of completion activity and associated flowback volumes, and decreasing production overall due to wells being shut in.

Segment profit in the third quarter of 2020 was 7%, or $2.2 million, compared to a profit of 23% or $7.7 million in the second quarter of 2020. Segment profit in the same period in 2019 was $13.7 million, or 28% of segment revenue. Segment profits in the third quarter of 2020 were impacted by $2.4 million of non-recurring charges, compared to $0.5 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Completion & Remedial Services

Completion & Remedial Services revenue from continuing operations was $11.5 million in the third quarter of 2020 compared to $9.1 million in the prior quarter. The 27% increase in revenues was primarily due to the increased 24-hour rig package work in the third quarter. In the third quarter of 2019, this segment generated $38.3 million in revenue.

Segment profit in the third quarter of 2020 was 0% of revenue compared to a segment loss of 6% of revenue or $0.6 million in the prior quarter. Segment profit margins increased due largely to higher revenue levels. During the third quarter of 2019, segment gross profit was $12.6 million, or 33% of segment revenue. Segment profits in the third quarter of 2020 were impacted by $0.2 million of non-recurring charges compared to $0.7 million in the second quarter of 2020.

General & Administrative Expense

General and administrative ("G&A) expense decreased to $25.5 million in the third quarter of 2020 compared to $30.4 million in the second quarter of 2020 and $28.5 million in the third quarter of 2019, prior to Basic's acquisition of C&J Well Services ("C&J"). Non-recurring charges for the quarter totaled $2.5 million compared to $7.5 million in the second quarter of 2020 and $2.0 million in the third quarter of 2019. Non-cash stock compensation, included in G&A, was $0.1 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared with $0.1 million in the second quarter of 2020. Third quarter 2019 non-cash stock compensation, included in G&A, was $1.2 million.

Interest Expense

Net interest expense for the third quarter of 2020 was $11.7 million, which included accrued interest on Basics Senior Secured Notes, the ABL Facility, the Senior Secured Promissory Note, capital leases and other financings. Net interest expense in the second quarter of 2020 was $12.8 million, and $11.5 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Income Taxes

Tax expense for the third quarter of 2020 was $40 thousand. The effective tax rate was 0.1% in the third quarter of 2020 compared to 0.8% in the prior quarter and 8.9% in the third quarter of 2019. The deferred tax liabilities acquired with the acquisition of C&J provided a source of future taxable income which allowed the Company to recognize a tax benefit on a portion of the long-lived asset impairment recorded during the three months ended March 31, 2020.

As of September 30, 2020, considering the impact on NOL carryforward limitations as a result of transactions during the first quarter of 2020, the Company had approximately $366.7 million of NOL carryforwards for federal income tax purposes. The Company provides a valuation allowance when it is more likely than not that some portion of the deferred tax assets will not be realized. As of September 30, 2020, a valuation allowance of $138.4 million was recorded against the Company's net deferred tax assets for all jurisdictions that are not expected to be realized.

Cash and Total Liquidity

As of September 30, 2020, the Company had cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents of $14.2 million. The Company had $16.3 million of availability, as defined under the ABL Facility as of September 30, 2020. To maintain compliance with certain of the minimum availability covenant requirements, in early July 2020 the Company repaid the $2.6 million amount of borrowings that was previously outstanding as of June 30, 2020, and during the third quarter of 2020, the Company advanced $7.4 million, net, of our available cash balance to the Administrative Agent to maintain compliance with the minimum availability covenant requirements.

Capital Expenditures

Total capital expenditures during the third quarter of 2020 were approximately $1.1 million. Additionally, the Company received $6.5 million in proceeds from dispositions during the quarter. The Company currently anticipates full year 2020 capital expenditures of approximately $11.5 million, of which approximately $2 million will be categorized as expansion capital.

About Basic Energy Services

Basic Energy Services provides wellsite services essential to maintaining production from the oil and gas wells within its operating areas. The Companys operations are managed regionally and are concentrated in major United States onshore oil-producing regions located in Texas, California, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Louisiana, Wyoming, North Dakota and Colorado. Our operations are focused in liquids-rich basins that have historically exhibited strong drilling and production economics in recent years with a significant presence in the San Joaquin Basin, Permian Basin, Powder River Basin, and the Bakken, Eagle Ford, and Denver-Julesburg shales. We provide our services to a diverse group of over 2,000 oil and gas companies. Additional information on Basic Energy Services is available on the Companys website at www.basices.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release includes forward-looking statements and projections, made in reliance on the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact and reflect Basics current views about future events. The words "believe," "estimate," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "intend," "seek," "could," "should," "may," "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. However, the absence of these words does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. Although Basic believes the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable and are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates, certain risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from the projections, anticipated results or other expectations expressed in this release and the presentation. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, our ability to successfully execute, manage and integrate acquisitions, including the recent acquisition of C&J, reductions in our customers capital budgets, our own capital budget, limitations on the availability of capital or higher costs of capital, volatility in commodity prices for crude oil, including the recent significant decline in oil prices, and natural gas, local and global impacts of the COVID-19 virus, and the negative impacts of the delisting of the Companys common stock from the NYSE. Additional important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations are disclosed in Item 1A of the Companys most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. While Basic makes these statements and projections in good faith, neither Basic nor its management can guarantee that the transactions will be consummated or that anticipated future results will be achieved. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made and Basic assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements made herein or any other forward-looking statements made by Basic, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

1Adjusted EBITDA and EBITDA are not measures determined in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP). See "Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for further explanation and reconciliations to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP

- Tables to Follow -

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic Energy Services, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Other Financial Data

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended
September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

 

2020 

 

2019 

 

2020 

 

2019 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Unaudited)

Revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Well Servicing

$

53,211

 

 

 

$

57,439

 

 

 

$

158,670

 

 

 

$

177,941

 

 

Water Logistics

30,705

 

 

 

48,451

 

 

 

108,340

 

 

 

155,083

 

 

Completion & Remedial Services

11,484

 

 

 

38,273

 

 

 

46,430

 

 

 

112,304

 

 

Total revenues

95,400

 

 

 

144,163

 

 

 

313,440

 

 

 

445,328

 

 

Expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Well Servicing

44,766

 

 

 

48,111

 

 

 

134,968

 

 

 

143,081

 

 

Water Logistics

28,506

 

 

 

34,783

 

 

 

87,207

 

 

 

107,611

 

 

Completion & Remedial Services

11,503

 

 

 

25,685

 

 

 

42,331

 

 

 

78,070

 

 

General and administrative, including stock-based compensation of $68 and $1,163 in the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and $1,481 and $7,767 in the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively

25,451

 

 

 

28,529

 

 

 

90,958

 

 

 

90,471

 

 

Impairments

1,830

 

 

 



 

 

 

101,458

 

 

 



 

 

Depreciation and amortization

12,976

 

 

 

17,819

 

 

 

40,593

 

 

 

51,297

 

 

(Gain) loss on disposal of assets

(5,190

)

 

 

738

 

 

 

(5,700

)

 

 

2,014

 

 

Total expenses

119,842

 

 

 

155,665

 

 

 

491,815

 

 

 

472,544

 

 

Operating loss

(24,442

)

 

 

(11,502

)

 

 

(178,375

)

 

 

(27,216

)

 

Other income (expense):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

(11,683

)

 

 

(11,584

)

 

 

(35,077

)

 

 

(32,556

)

 

Interest income



 

 

 

113

 

 

 

63

 

 

 

472

 

 

Gain on derivative

6,966

 

 

 



 

 

 

3,916

 

 

 



 

 

Other income

46

 

 

 

212

 

 

 

107

 

 

 

558

 

 

Loss from continuing operations before income taxes

(29,113

)

 

 

(22,761

)

 

 

(209,366

)

 

 

(58,742

)

 

Income tax (expense) benefit

(40

)

 

 

(2,016

)

 

 

4,058

 

 

 

(137

)

 

Loss from continuing operations

$

(29,153

)

 

 

$

(24,777

)

 

 

$

(205,308

)

 

 

$

(58,879

)

 

Loss from discontinued operations

$

(2,926

)

 

 

$

(14,100

)

 

 

$

(16,250

)

 

 

$

(35,251

)

 

Net loss

$

(32,079

)

 

 

$

(38,877

)

 

 

$

(221,558

)

 

 

$

(94,130

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss from continuing operations per share, basic and diluted

$

(1.17

)

 

 

$

(0.97

)

 

 

$

(8.23

)

 

 

$

(2.22

)

 

Net loss from discontinued operations per share, basic and diluted

$

(0.12

)

 

 

$

(0.55

)

 

 

$

(0.65

)

 

 

$

(1.33

)

 

Net loss per share of common stock, basic and diluted

$

(1.29

)

 

 

$

(1.52

)

 

 

$

(8.88

)

 

 

$

(3.55

)

 

 
 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Other Financial Data:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EBITDA (1)

$

(4,454

)

 

 

$

6,529

 

 

$

(133,759

)

 

 

$

24,639

 

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

$

(7,809

)

 

 

$

13,139

 

 

$

(11,433

)

 

 

$

41,280

 

Capital expenditures:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

$



 

 

 

$



 

 

$

59,350

 

 

 

$



 

Property and equipment

$

1,050

 

 

 

$

14,474

 

 

$

6,872

 

 

 

$

46,263

 

Capital leases

$



 

 

 

$

1,444

 

 

$

498

 

 

 

$

7,588

 

1Adjusted EBITDA and EBITDA are not measures determined in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP). See "Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for further explanation and reconciliations to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP

(a) Includes approximately $68,000 and $1,163,000 of non-cash compensation for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and $1,481,000 and $7,767,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

 

 

As of

 

September 30, 2020

 

December 31, 2019

 

(Unaudited)

 

Audited

Balance Sheet Data:

 

 

 

Cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents

$

14,236

 

 

 

$

36,217

 

Net property and equipment

236,539

 

 

 

297,113

 

Total assets

396,705

 

 

 

550,474

 

Total long-term debt

304,050

 

 

 

308,365

 

Total stockholders' equity (deficit)

$

(156,065

)

 

 

$

41,123

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

2020

 

2019

 

 

 

 

Cash Flow Data:

(unaudited)

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

222

 

 

 

$

28,512

 

 

Net cash used in investing activities

(15,954

)

 

 

(39,552

)

 

Net cash (used in) financing activities

(6,249

)

 

 

(28,800

)

 

Segment Financial and Operational Data (unaudited, in thousands):

 

 

Well Servicing

 

Water
Logistics

 

Completion &
Remedial Services

 

Continuing
Operations Total

 

Discontinued
Operations

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating revenues

$

53,211

 

 

 

$

30,705

 

 

 

$

11,484

 

 

 

$

95,400

 

 

 

$



 

 

Direct operating costs

(44,766

)

 

 

(28,506

)

 

 

(11,503

)

 

 

(84,775

)

 

 

(2,301

)

 

Segment profits

$

8,445

 

 

 

$

2,199

 

 

 

$

(19

)

 

 

$

10,625

 

 

 

$

(2,301

)

 

Direct margin by segment

16%

 

7%

 

%

 

11%

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three months ended June 30, 2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating revenues

$

47,318

 

 

 

$

33,254

 

 

 

$

9,065

 

 

 

$

89,637

 

 

 

$

25

 

 

Direct operating costs

(39,385

)

 

 

(25,582

)

 

 

(9,646

)

 

 

(74,613

)

 

 

(892

)

 

Segment profits

$

7,933

 

 

 

$

7,672

 

 

 

$

(581

)

 

 

$

15,024

 

 

 

$

(867

)

 

Direct margin by segment

17%

 

23%

 

(6)%

 

17%

 

(3,468)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended September 30, 2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating revenues

$

57,439

 

 

 

$

48,451

 

 

 

$

38,273

 

 

 

$

144,163

 

 

 

$

34,202

 

 

Direct operating costs

(48,111

)

 

 

(34,783

)

 

 

(25,685

)

 

 

(108,579

)

 

 

(29,886

)

 

Segment profits

$

9,328

 

 

 

$

13,668

 

 

 

$

12,588

 

 

 

$

35,584

 

 

 

$

4,316

 

 

Direct margin by segment

16%

 

28%

 

33%

 

25%

 

13%

 
 

 

Three Months Ended
September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Segment Data:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Well Servicing:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average number of rigs

539

 

307

 

504

 

308

Rig hours (000's)

120

 

149

 

351.4

 

469

Rig utilization rate

31%

 

68%

 

33%

 

71%

Revenue per rig hour, excluding manufacturing

$441

 

$381

 

$436

 

$357

Well servicing rig profit per rig hour

$61

 

$90

 

$65

 

$80

Segment profits as a percent of revenue, excluding manufacturing

16%

 

24%

 

15%

 

23%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Water Logistics:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average number of fluid service trucks

1,336

 

795

 

1,220

 

809

Truck hours (000's)

278.3

 

382.5

 

954.1

 

1,209.8

Pipeline volumes (000's)

3,575

 

3,807

 

10,470

 

10,031

Segment profits as a percent of revenue

7%

 

28%

 

20%

 

31%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Completion & Remedial Services:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Coiled tubing HHP

25,300

 

25,300

 

25,300

 

25,250

Rental and Fishing Tool Stores

23

 

13

 

23

 

13

Segment profits as a percent of revenue

%

 

33%

 

9%

 

30%

 

Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

This earnings release contains references to the non-GAAP financial measure of earnings (net income/loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or "EBITDA. This earnings release also contains references to the non-GAAP financial measure of earnings (net income/loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, inventory write-downs, impairment expenses, the gain or loss on disposal of assets, non-cash stock compensation, gain or loss on derivative, severance costs, professional fees incurred in association with completed or contemplated transactions, tax consulting, bad debt, transition services, and contemplated deal costs or "Adjusted EBITDA. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating income, net income or loss, cash flows provided by operating, investing and financing activities, or other income or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with GAAP. However, the Company believes EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful supplemental financial measures used by its management and directors and by external users of its financial statements, such as investors, to assess:

  • The financial performance of its assets without regard to financing methods, capital structure or historical cost basis;
  • The ability of its assets to generate cash sufficient to pay interest on its indebtedness; and
  • Its operating performance and return on invested capital as compared to those of other companies in the oilfield services industry.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA each have limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered an alternative to net income, operating income, cash flow from operating activities or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with GAAP. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA exclude some, but not all, items that affect net income and operating income, and these measures may vary among other companies. Limitations to using EBITDA as an analytical tool include:

  • EBITDA does not reflect its current or future requirements for capital expenditures or capital commitments;
  • EBITDA does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements necessary, to service interest or principal payments on, its debt;
  • EBITDA does not reflect income taxes;
  • Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and EBITDA does not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements; and
  • Other companies in the industry may calculate EBITDA differently than Basic does, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure.

In addition to each of the limitations with respect to EBITDA noted above, the limitations to using Adjusted EBITDA as an analytical tool include:

  • Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect Basics gain or loss on disposal of assets;
  • Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect Basics non-cash stock compensation;
  • Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect Basics inventory write-downs;
  • Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect Basics impairment expenses;
  • Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect Basic's gain on derivative;
  • Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect Basics professional and legal fees related to costs incurred for completed or contemplated mergers and acquisitions that we did not pursue during the three months ended September 30, 2019;
  • Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect Basic's strategic consulting fees;
  • Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect Basic's training related payroll costs for rig redeployments;
  • Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect Basic's significant insurance claims during the three months ended September 30, 2020;
  • Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect Basic's severance costs;
  • Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect Basics fees related to costs incurred for transition and consulting services to integrate completed acquisitions;
  • Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect accrual for executive severance payments during the nine months ended September 30, 2019;
  • Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the write-off of certain bad debt incurred from certain customers that filed for bankruptcy during the three months ended September 30, 2020; and
  • Other companies in the industry may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently than Basic does, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure.

The following table presents a reconciliation of net loss to EBITDA (unaudited, in thousands):

 

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Reconciliation of Net Loss to EBITDA:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss from continuing operations

$

(29,153

)

 

 

$

(24,777

)

 

 

$

(205,308

)

 

 

$

(58,879

)

 

Income tax expense (benefit)

40

 

 

 

2,016

 

 

 

(4,058

)

 

 

137

 

 

Net interest expense

11,683

 

 

 

11,471

 

 

 

35,014

 

 

 

32,084

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

12,976

 

 

 

17,819

 

 

 

40,593

 

 

 

51,297

 

 

EBITDA

$

(4,454

)

 

 

$

6,529

 

 

 

$

(133,759

)

 

 

$

24,639

 

 

 

The following table presents a reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited, in thousands):

 

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss from continuing operations

$

(29,153

)

 

 

$

(24,777

)

 

 

$

(205,308

)

 

 

$

(58,879

)

 

Income tax expense (benefit)

40

 

 

 

2,016

 

 

 

(4,058

)

 

 

137

 

 

Gain on Derivative

(6,966

)

 

 



 

 

 

(3,916

)

 

 



 

 

Net interest expense

11,683

 

 

 

11,471

 

 

 

35,014

 

 

 

32,084

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

12,976

 

 

 

17,819

 

 

 

40,593

 

 

 

51,297

 

 

Inventory and other write-downs



 

 

 

3,864

 

 

 

5,281

 

 

 

3,864

 

 

Impairment expense

1,830

 

 

 



 

 

 

96,615

 

 

 



 

 

Loss (Gain) on disposal of assets

(5,190

)

 

 

738

 

 

 

(5,700

)

 

 

2,014

 

 

Non-cash stock compensation

68

 

 

 

1,165

 

 

 

1,482

 

 

 

7,767

 

 

Severance costs

609

 

 

 



 

 

 

6,999

 

 

 



 

 

Professional fees

813

 

 

 



 

 

 

3,068

 

 

 

936

 

 

Acquisition costs



 

 

 



 

 

 

8,862

 

 

 



 

 

Bad debt

732

 

 

 



 

 

 

2,489

 

 

 



 

 

Integration and transition costs

2,044

 

 

 



 

 

 

4,441

 

 

 



 

 

Significant insurance claims

2,000

 

 

 



 

 

 

2,000

 

 

 



 

 

Training related payroll costs

705

 

 

 



 

 

 

705

 

 

 



 

 

Contemplated deal costs



 

 

 



 

 

 



 

 

 

1,217

 

 

Executive compensation costs



 

 

 

843

 

 

 



 

 

 

843

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

(7,809

)

 

 

$

13,139

 

 

 

$

(11,433

)

 

 

$

41,280

 

 

 

The following table presents a reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow (unaudited, in thousands):

 

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

2020

 

2019

 

 

 

 

Net cash (used) provided by operating activities

$

222

 

 

 

$

28,512

 

 

Payment for sustaining and replacing property and equipment (capital expenditures)

(4,819

)

 

 

(18,977

)

 

Free cash flow

$

(4,597

)

 

 

$

9,535

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net cash used in investing activities

$

(15,954

)

 

 

$

(39,552

)

 

Net cash (used in) financing activities

$

(6,249

)

 

 

$

(28,800

)

 

 

Nachrichten zu Basic Energy Services Inc (New) Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Basic Energy Services News
RSS Feed
Basic Energy Services zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Basic Energy Services Inc (New) Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
20.12.2017Basic Energy Services BuySeaport Global Securities
10.10.2017Basic Energy Services HoldDeutsche Bank AG
21.06.2017Basic Energy Services NeutralSeaport Global Securities
30.03.2017Basic Energy Services BuySeaport Global Securities
20.12.2017Basic Energy Services BuySeaport Global Securities
30.03.2017Basic Energy Services BuySeaport Global Securities
10.10.2017Basic Energy Services HoldDeutsche Bank AG
21.06.2017Basic Energy Services NeutralSeaport Global Securities

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Basic Energy Services Inc (New) Registered Shs nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Basic Energy Services News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Basic Energy Services News
Werbung

Trading-News

Jetzt verantwortungsbewusst investieren mit Scalable Capital
DZ BANK - Corona-Crash Teil 2 und US-Wahl: Jetzt schon kaufen?
Intel und AMD: Zwei Chip-Giganten aus den USA im Chart-Check
Corona-Krise setzt Mastercard zu
Vontobel: Corona-Gewinner "Big Four": Amazon, Apple, Facebook und Alphabet - mit Discount-Zertifikaten bekommt man sie günstiger
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Financial Fact: Corona könnte defensive Aktien wieder stärken.
Die Top-Trades der letzten Woche
Webinar: Wie Sie renditestark und trotzdem sicher anlegen - Allvest powered by Allianz
Das beste Portfolio für die Altersvorsorge - wie Sie richtig Vermögen fürs Alter aufbauen
Der Geldschrumpftag
Auto anmelden - So geht's!
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Exporo: Von dieser attraktiven Investitionschance sollten auch Sie profitieren!
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Basic Energy Services-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Basic Energy Services Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Angebote am Black Friday - so finden Sie echte Schnäppchen
Jetzt kann Amazons Alexa sogar flüstern
So vermeiden Sie Gedrängel
Es gibt einige, die sagen, da geht es nur um Bestechung und alles Mögliche
VW, SAP oder Telekom? Mit diesen Aktien werden Sie zum Gewinner in der Krise

News von

Biontech-Finanzchef Pötting über den Corona-Impfstoffkandidaten: "Wir sind hohe Risiken eingegangen"
DAX-Ausblick: Corona-Welle und US-Wahlen werden für Börsen zur Zitterpartie
Börsen auf Erholungskurs - Konjunkturdaten helfen
Newsticker Corona: Großbritannien verzeichnet fast 19.000 Neuinfektionen
Wer reich werden will, sollte beim Anlegen diese acht Fehler vermeiden

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt mit kräftigem Gewinn -- US-Börsen schließen grün -- Siemens Healthineers mit Gewinnrückgang -- Hypoport bestätigt Ausblick -- JENOPTIK, Volvo, Daimler, CureVac, Sanofi, Kiadis im Fokus

Linde produziert in Kalifornien grünen Wasserstoff. Ex-Wirecard-Vorstandsmitglied kommt frei. 2021 soll über Integration von VW Sachsen in die Volkswagen AG verhandelt werden. FUCHS kauft US-Hersteller von Silikonschmierstoffen. ams erhöht Barabfindung für OSRAM-Aktionäre. SNP-Konzernchef Schneider-Neureither verstorben. Commerzbank schließt Übernahme der Online-Tochter comdirect ab.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q3 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im September 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Diese Länder sind die größten Goldproduzenten
Wo wird das meiste Gold produziert?
Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot (Q2 - 2020)
Änderungen im Portfolio
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q3 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

US-Wahl 2020 Trump vs. Biden - Wer macht das Rennen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
02.11.20
DAX schließt mit kräftigem Gewinn -- US-Börsen schließen grün -- Siemens Healthineers mit Gewinnrückgang -- Hypoport bestätigt Ausblick -- JENOPTIK, Volvo, Daimler, CureVac, Sanofi, Kiadis im Fokus
Sonstiges
02.11.20
Partizipationsrate: So funktionieren Outperformance-Zertifikate
Aktie im Fokus
02.11.20
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
SAP SE716460
BioNTechA2PSR2
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9
Amazon906866
NEL ASAA0B733
TeslaA1CX3T
Apple Inc.865985
CureVacA2P71U
BayerBAY001
NIOA2N4PB
XiaomiA2JNY1
Daimler AG710000
AlibabaA117ME
Allianz840400
Lufthansa AG823212