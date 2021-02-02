Basware and Procurious to Host Session on Developing Diverse, Local, Sustainable Procurement Practices

Basware (Nasdaq: BAS1V) is partnering with Procurious to host the "Lets Get Visible: Diverse, Local, Sustainable Procurement webcast to be streamed on Sept. 1. The most recent findings from Harvard Business Review and Deloitte studies showed that companies that had visibility into their supplier base were much more likely to thrive in their day-to-day operations. As such, this session will delve into how companies can gain visibility in their products and services while also keeping executives, investors and customers happy.

"How many procurement professionals truly know who they are purchasing goods and services from? asks Tania Seary, Founder and CEO of Procurious. "Enterprises want to do the right thing when they are doing business, but to do so, they need to be able to really see their supply base. Transparency in procurement enables a business to make the right choices and this session will give attendees the roadmap to get there.

Lindsay Munn, Senior Solutions Consultant at Basware, Dr. Marcell Vollmer, Partner and Director at Boston Consulting Group, and Antti Suorsa, Managing Partner and Co-Founder of Zeal Sourcing, will speak with Tania Seary about the following:

The businesses who are taking visibility practices in their stride - and seeing the results!

How local sourcing can offer solutions to mitigating risks with suppliers

Why having a sustainable and diverse supply chain base is critical to your business's reputation

How to communicate your company's visibility policies and practices to the wider community

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210826005107/en/