  • Suche
0 € Trading
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
26.08.2021 16:10

Basware and Procurious to Host Session on Developing Diverse, Local, Sustainable Procurement Practices

Folgen
DRUCKEN

Börsenspiel Trader: Clever handeln und Jaguar I-PACE gewinnen. Jetzt anmelden! -W-

Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Basware (Nasdaq: BAS1V) is partnering with Procurious to host the "Lets Get Visible: Diverse, Local, Sustainable Procurement webcast to be streamed on Sept. 1. The most recent findings from Harvard Business Review and Deloitte studies showed that companies that had visibility into their supplier base were much more likely to thrive in their day-to-day operations. As such, this session will delve into how companies can gain visibility in their products and services while also keeping executives, investors and customers happy.

"How many procurement professionals truly know who they are purchasing goods and services from? asks Tania Seary, Founder and CEO of Procurious. "Enterprises want to do the right thing when they are doing business, but to do so, they need to be able to really see their supply base. Transparency in procurement enables a business to make the right choices and this session will give attendees the roadmap to get there.

Lindsay Munn, Senior Solutions Consultant at Basware, Dr. Marcell Vollmer, Partner and Director at Boston Consulting Group, and Antti Suorsa, Managing Partner and Co-Founder of Zeal Sourcing, will speak with Tania Seary about the following:

  • The businesses who are taking visibility practices in their stride - and seeing the results!
  • How local sourcing can offer solutions to mitigating risks with suppliers
  • Why having a sustainable and diverse supply chain base is critical to your business's reputation
  • How to communicate your company's visibility policies and practices to the wider community

Registration details are available here.

About Procurious:

Procurious is an online business network for the new generation of procurement and supply chain professionals. Join Procurious if you want to:

  • Get access to the latest news, advice and best practices
  • Build your personal brand
  • Advance your career
  • Network with peers, thought leaders and decision makers
  • Develop skills through online trainings

What have you done to advance your career lately? Make Procurious part of your daily routine today  it could be the single most important thing you do for yourself  and its free. Become a Member.

About Basware:

Basware is the only procure-to-pay and e-invoicing solution provider that empowers businesses with 100% spend visibility through 100% supplier connectivity and 100% data capture. Our cloud-based technology enables organizations to fully manage their spend, mitigate financial risk and reduce the cost of operations via automation. With the worlds largest open business network and an open technology ecosystem, we are uniquely positioned to deliver the solution required for Visible Commerce, which provides customers with complete transparency into all the flows of money, goods, and services around the world. A global company, BasWare has offices in 14 countries and is traded on the Helsinki exchange (BAS1V: HE).

Nachrichten zu BasWare OyjShs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr BasWare News
RSS Feed
BasWare zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu BasWare OyjShs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!

Spielerisch die Börse kennenlernen? Mit einem Börsenspiel geht das! Wie Sie sowohl im Spiel als auch an der Börse erfolgreich handeln, verrät Ihnen ein Experte im Online-Seminar heute um 18 Uhr!
Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene BasWare News

24.08.21Alwin Schauer Appointed as Chief Revenue Officer of Basware
Weitere BasWare News
Werbung

Trading-News

Vontobel: Anti-Ad-Tracking-Software beeinträchtigt Facebooks Ergebnisse im zweiten Quartal "noch" nicht
Grenke verkauft Fintech-Beteiligung
Nasdaq 100  Schwung lässt nach
DZ BANK - Deutsche Post liefert neue Bestmarken
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

ETHENEA: Die größte Herausforderung für Anleger
Alibaba von Verschärfungen betroffen
Podcast: Müssen wir Gold neu bewerten? #ResearchTalk mit Stefan Breintner
BIT Global Fintech Leaders setzt auf Aktien des Fintech-Sektors
Kostenlose Online-Webinare: Jetzt anmelden und mehr zu aktuellen Finanzthemen sowie Allvest erfahren.
Das größte Risiko
Die Renten­in­for­ma­tion - Alles was Sie wissen müssen
OSKAR ETF-Sparplan kostenlos testen
JETZT NEU: Aktienhandel für 0 Euro bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur BasWare-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

BasWare Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Endlich gute Nachrichten für Sparer: Bank erhöht Zinsen kräftig
Alphabet-Aktie, Symrise & Co.: Acht defensive Aktien für Ihr Depot
Der Morgen kompakt: Heute mit der Deutschen Bahn, Daimler, Bayer und RWE
Interessante Insiderkäufe bei Eon, Siemens Energy und Rheinmetall
DAX im Minus: Konjunktursorgen lasten auf Börsen - DWS brechen ein

Heute im Fokus

Wall Street wenig bewegt -- DAX gibt ab -- Delivery Hero im 1. Halbjahr fast mit Milliardenverlust -- Salesforce übertrifft Erwartungen -- Fielmann, BioNTech, Pfizer, DWS im Fokus

Nutzerdaten-Streit: Russland bestraft Facebook, Twitter und WhatsApp. Aurubis und Nussir verzichten auf geplante Kooperation. AstraZeneca erreicht Endpunkt in Phase 3-Studie zur Wilson-Krankheit. Kabinenpersonal hat laut UFO Verständnis für Lufthansa-Impfregel. BaFin prüft Kommunikation von HELLA zum Firmenverkauf. Instone Real Estate mit Umsatz- und Gewinnsprung. Kritiker kommen bei Tesla-Fabrik in Grünheide erneut zu Wort.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die 30 weltgrößten Unternehmen
Es gibt hunderte milliardenschwere Unternehmen. Die Top 30.
Bekannte Gesichter der Wirtschaftskriminalität
Prominente Betrüger
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 33 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die umsatzstärksten Unternehmen der Welt
Welche Unternehmen erwirtschafteten den größten Jahresumsatz?
Die besten Börsentage aller Zeiten
Welche Indizes konnten die höchsten Zugewinne einfahren?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juni 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die größten Börsen- und Finanzskandale
Die größten Betrüger, Zocker und Bilanzfälscher.
Das Top-Ranking der Fußballweltmeister
Welches Land schnitt bei den Weltmeisterschaften am besten ab?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo steht der DAX Ende 2021?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen