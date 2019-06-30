Basware Creates Business Unit that Provides P2P Solution for Small & Medium Businesses

Basware (BAS1V) announces today the formation of a distinct business unit within the company called InvoiceReady. The unit is named after the existing product suite, which is a cloud-based, complete procure-to-pay (P2P) solution for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). Regina Duzanskaja, who has been with BasWare since 2014 serving as the Vice President of Corporate Development, has been appointed as General Manager of the new unit.

"Although Basware has evolved over our 30-year history into serving enterprise customers with our Networked P2P offering, we have always recognized the value and opportunity within the small and medium-sized business community, states Klaus Andersen, CEO, Basware. "InvoiceReady is an exceptional existing product suite designed to serve the SMB segment with a cloud-based, complete procure-to-pay solution.

"InvoiceReady has a strong leader at the helm, adds Mr. Andersen. "Regina has deep expertise in the financial technology space and passion and determination in leading major strategic initiatives and driving growth.

InvoiceReady has a large and loyal customer base of more than 400 customers in Finland and internationally. The customers can enjoy full benefits of automation with procurement, accounts payable automation, travel and expense management, contract management automation and archive bundled in a single suite. Connected to Basware Network, the largest e-Invoicing Network in the world, customers can effortlessly process invoices in any format (eInvoices, paper, and PDF). InvoiceReady delivers efficiency and improves SMBs bottom line and enhances internal and external collaboration.

"Im really excited to bring the powerful global expertise in accounts payable automation that Basware possesses to SMBs, comments Regina Duzanskaja. "We have Basware enterprise best practices at our fingertips  from processes to technology  that we want to leverage to meet the needs of the expansive SMB market. I believe there is more potential in this business.

The InvoiceReady business unit is staffed with dedicated functional teams, including research & development, sales & marketing, as well as delivery and support.

