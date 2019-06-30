finanzen.net
30.01.2020 16:05
Bewerten
(0)

Basware Enhances Procurement Solution, Customizes Interface for Distinct User Types

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Basware (Nasdaq: BAS1V) has introduced a new version of BasWare Purchase to help customers further increase user adoption and, in effect, their ability to gain 100% spend visibility and maximize their return on investment as well. This enhanced version adds two new levels of user access  simplified and restricted  specifically designed for end users who are not procurement professionals and may only utilize the solution infrequently. Each user category is served a tailored experience that is intuitive and simple.

"Its absolutely critical that companies make it easy for their employees to purchase goods and services through their procurement tool all the time, not just occasionally, states Tomi Lindholm, Director of Procurement Product Management, Basware. "The more relevant and suitable the tool and experience is to different user types, the more likely the users will use the system and adhere to the companys purchasing policy and process. Without 100% user adoption, companies are missing the opportunity to enjoy full spend visibility as maverick-spend transactions cant be tracked. On the flip side, having 100% spend visibility can be a significant competitive advantage. To this end, we have added additional levels of user access within our electronic procurement solution.

Basware Purchase has further simplified how casual users navigate through the system for their procurement needs. Casual users are those end users who infrequently need to order products and services and, as such, are not always familiar with, or in need of, all the available functionality. With the new simplified purchasing functionality, they can request items from any source, gain approval and receive the items much more easily, further driving user adoption.

Restricted purchasing functionality, on the other hand, is geared towards contractors and sub-contractors, who are not employees of Basware customers but still need to purchase items. The biggest advantage of restricted purchasing is that it allows even these users to go through the same preferred purchasing channels as employees but prevents them from seeing price information at any stage in the purchase process.

With this new functionality, Basware enables customers to reduce maverick spending and drive 100% user adoption for 100% spend visibility while protecting the companys negotiated and confidential supplier pricing agreements.

To learn more about these enhancements, visit our blog.

About Basware:

Basware is the only procure-to-pay and e-invoicing solution provider that empowers businesses with 100% spend visibility through 100% supplier connectivity and 100% data capture. Our cloud-based technology enables organizations to fully manage their spend, mitigate financial risk and reduce the cost of operations via automation. With the worlds largest open business network and an open technology ecosystem, we are uniquely positioned to deliver the solution required for Visible Commerce, which provides customers with complete transparency into all the flows of money, goods, and services around the world. A global company, Basware has offices in 14 countries and is traded on the Helsinki exchange (BAS1V: HE).

Nachrichten zu BasWare OyjShs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr BasWare News
RSS Feed
BasWare zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu BasWare OyjShs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene BasWare News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere BasWare News
Werbung

Inside

Vontobel: SAP - Neue Doppelspitze präsentiert Ergebnisse und hebt Ziele für 2020 an
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones startet schwach
Konzernumbau kostet Software AG Ergebniszuwachs
Die Kunst des Mischens
Ölpreise wieder im Rückwärtsgang
Volkswagen VZ  Große Topbildung?
SOCIETE GENERALE: SG Index-Check am Mittag - DAX in entscheidender Phase
ING Markets: DAX - Aufwärtskorrektur durch?
DZ BANK - Distributionszone beendet Aufwärtsbewegung
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur BasWare-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

BasWare Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Berliner Abgeordnetenhaus beschließt den Mietendeckel
Deutsche Bank macht erneut Milliardenverluste
Die Hauptstadt startet ihr historisches Mieten-Experiment
Für wen sich Amazons Kreditkarte lohnt - und für wen nicht
Diese Prognose der Regierung sorgt bei Ökonomen für Empörung

News von

Nel Asa-Aktie: Wenn diese Bank richtig liegt, drohen dem Papier massive Verluste
Ist bei Wirecard was im Busch? Jetzt kauft auch Union Investment Wirecard-Aktien
Andeutung des Siemens-Chefs Kaeser: Schaffe meinen Job mit Abspaltung von Energy ab
Ökonom Shah zum Goldpreis: "2000 US-Dollar je Unze sind möglich"
DAX im Check: Alle 30 Aktien unter der Lupe - Sechs Favoriten für Ihr Depot

Heute im Fokus

DAX im Minus -- Dow tiefer -- Microsoft übertrifft Erwartungen -- Anleger feiern Tesla-Zahlen -- Deutsche Bank verbucht Milliardenverlust -- Facebook, PayPal, RWE, Siemens Gamesa im Fokus

US-Wirtschaft wächst im vierten Quartal weiter. Eli Lilly profitiert von neuen Medikamenten. Autoflaute macht DuPont zu schaffen. innogy baut ersten Batteriespeicher in Irland. Ufo dementiert Streik-Vorbereitungen bei Lufthansa. Bayer in Endverhandlungen über Glyphosat-Vergleich. Apple und Broadcom: Millionenstrafe.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Big-Mac-Index 2020
In welchen Ländern kostet der Big Mac wie viel?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 4 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 4 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in 2019
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in 2019
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Das sind die reichsten Länder der Welt 2019
Deutschland gerade noch in den Top 20
Diese Arbeitgeber zahlen das höchste Gehalt
Welche Arbeitgeber am meisten zahlen
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot (Q3 2019)
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie wird sich der Leitzins in der Eurozone ihrer Meinung nach bis zum Jahresende 2020 entwickeln?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
15:57 Uhr
DAX im Minus -- Dow tiefer -- Microsoft übertrifft Erwartungen -- Anleger feiern Tesla-Zahlen -- Deutsche Bank verbucht Milliardenverlust -- Facebook, PayPal, RWE, Siemens Gamesa im Fokus
Sonstiges
16:11 Uhr
Die ganze Welt in einem Fonds: So investiert der grundbesitz global
Sonstiges
15:59 Uhr
Britische Steuerbehörde sagt Krypto-Kriminalität den Kampf an
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
TeslaA1CX3T
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
NEL ASAA0B733
Apple Inc.865985
Microsoft Corp.870747
Daimler AG710000
Varta AGA0TGJ5
Lufthansa AG823212
Amazon906866
CommerzbankCBK100
EVOTEC SE566480
BASFBASF11
Deutsche Telekom AG555750