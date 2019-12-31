finanzen.net
Zehn europäische boerse.de-Champions in einem Open End Index-Zertifikat - Hier informieren!-w-
11.08.2020 16:05

Basware Introduces a Sustainability Dashboard, Enables Companies to Monitor Carbon Footprint of Invoices

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Basware (Nasdaq: BAS1V) has introduced an invoice carbon footprint index to its industry-leading Analytics solution. Customers can now view their carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions per invoice and benchmark the index against peer companies.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200811005502/en/

The environmental impact of paper invoices is significant. Ten percent of trees cut down globally become paper for invoices. Energy used to produce invoices equals annual consumption of 20 million households. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The environmental impact of paper invoices is significant. Ten percent of trees cut down globally become paper for invoices. Energy used to produce invoices equals annual consumption of 20 million households. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The environmental impact of invoicing is often overlooked. Ten percent of trees cut down globally become paper for invoices. And the disproportionate amount of energy required to produce these invoices equals the annual energy consumption of 20 million households. By adopting electronic invoicing, companies can not only reduce the amount of paper used within the organization, but also reinforce their green credentials by reducing CO2 emissions. In fact, according to a BasWare scoping study published in 2018, switching from paper-based systems to Basware electronic invoicing services results in an estimated 36% reduction in emissions.

A new study out of the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health definitively correlates air pollution with early death.i A separate study confirms that "People with chronic health conditions, lower-income, and communities of color are disproportionately impacted by both COVID-19 and climate change, and pollution is at the heart of both problems.ii

"The pandemic has caused everyone, globally, to not only conduct business differently the past several months, but also to rethink how we do so in the future and more deeply consider what our impact on each other and the environment is, said Sami Peltonen, Vice President, P2P Solutions, Basware. "So many things are beyond our control, but our carbon footprint is one we can very much impact, immediately.

The carbon footprint index, as part of the Analytics KPI overview dashboard, is calculated based on different invoice receiving methods from the 2018 scoping study. Companies can follow development of their own CO2 index over time, as well as see the average carbon footprint within the Basware network and benchmark against that. The dashboard also estimates how many trees, or how much water, a company has saved or can save if they onboard more suppliers to e-invoicing. Companies can view improvement potential per month as well.

"The carbon footprint index is a new way to emphasize green values through our software and bring it front and center to the AP KPI screen, which is the starting point for use of Analytics, said Kevin Kamau, Product Manager, Analytics, Basware. "By presenting the environmental impact, in addition to efficiency and savings when they develop their procurement and finance processes, users have a constant and visible reminder of how even our small actions add up to big savings.

To learn more, visit our blog.

About Basware:

Basware is the only procure-to-pay and e-invoicing solution provider that empowers businesses with 100% spend visibility through 100% supplier connectivity and 100% data capture. Our cloud-based technology enables organizations to fully manage their spend, mitigate financial risk and reduce the cost of operations via automation. With the worlds largest open business network and an open technology ecosystem, we are uniquely positioned to deliver the solution required for Visible Commerce, which provides customers with complete transparency into all the flows of money, goods, and services around the world. A global company, Basware has offices in 14 countries and is traded on the Helsinki exchange (BAS1V: HE).

 _________________________

i https://www.hsph.harvard.edu/news/press-releases/more-evidence-of-causal-link-between-air-pollution-and-early-death/

ii https://www.hsph.harvard.edu/c-change/subtopics/coronavirus-and-climate-change/

 

Nachrichten zu BasWare OyjShs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
18.07.20
BasWare: Bilanzvorlage zum letzten Quartal (finanzen.net)
15.07.20
Ausblick: BasWare verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
23.04.20
BasWare veröffentlichte Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
20.04.20
Ausblick: BasWare präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
06.04.20
Erste Schätzungen: BasWare informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
06.02.20
BasWare präsentierte Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
03.02.20
Ausblick: BasWare legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
20.10.19
Ausblick: BasWare legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr BasWare News
RSS Feed
BasWare zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu BasWare OyjShs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene BasWare News

18.07.20BasWare: Bilanzvorlage zum letzten Quartal
15.07.20Ausblick: BasWare verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Weitere BasWare News
Werbung

Trading-News

DAX: Abwärts im August?
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Widerstände sind Mangelware
Nintendo surft die Corona-Welle
Vontobel: Quantencomputer  Kein Problem ist zu komplex  Mehrwert Magazin August 2020
SAP  Notwendige Digitalisierung
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Kapitalmarktkommentar von Dr. Jens Ehrhardt: 16.000 Punkte für den DAX sind realistisch
Ein Alteryx-Fan bleibt skeptisch
NEU bei Exporo: Neues 5%-Anlageprojekt am Ammersee, im Speckgürtel von München
Aktien ohne Alternative
Ginmon: Wie Sie bis zu 1.000 Bonus für Ihr ETF-Depot bekommen
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!
Werbung

Mehr zur BasWare-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

BasWare Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

So finden Sie den richtigen Versicherungsvermittler
Mit diesen E-Bikes gehören Sie zur Fahrrad-Elite
Gold und Silber? Jetzt wird eine dritte Option interessant
Das ist wie sparen, aber besser
So gelingt der Einstieg an der Börse  auch ohne Vorwissen

News von

Großinvestor will offenbar Millionen von Ballard Power-Aktien verkaufen
Frühruhestand: Sparen für ein Leben ohne Arbeit - so geht's
DAX knapp unter 13.000 Punkte - Konjunkturoptimisten machen Börsen Beine
Research: Bei diesen vier DAX-Vertretern rät die Bank of America zum Kauf
Allzeithöchststände beim Bitcoin kommen in Sichtweite

Heute im Fokus

DAX über 13.000-Punkten -- Dow deutlich fester -- ZEW-Index unerwartet gestiegen -- BioNTech: Impfstoffzulassung im Oktober -- Zalando verdoppelt Gewinn -- Uniper, HelloFresh, Aurubis im Fokus

NIO meldet vorläufige Zahlen. United Internet und 1&1 Drillisch rechnen 2020 mit leichtem Wachstum. OHB-Geschäft schrumpft. Rolls-Royce kämpft mit Problemen beim Antrieb des Airbus A350. Südzucker-Aktie nach Kaufempfehlung unter den SDAX-Favoriten. DEUTZ spürt Corona-Krise und macht noch mehr Verlust. Aurubis bestätigt nach Gewinnwachstum Jahresprognose. Baumarktgruppe HORNBACH wird optimistischer. alstria office mit roten Zahlen - Dividendenzahlung geplant.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 32 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 32 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juli 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juli 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q2 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Das hat George Soros im Depot (Q1 - 2020)
Änderungen im Portfolio
Die erfolgreichsten Kinofilme der letzten 25 Jahre
Welche Titel knackten die Milliardenmarke an den Kinokassen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Haben Sie Verständnis für die Proteste gegen die Corona-Maßnahmen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
15:49 Uhr
DAX über 13.000-Punkten -- Dow deutlich fester -- ZEW-Index unerwartet gestiegen -- BioNTech: Impfstoffzulassung im Oktober -- Zalando verdoppelt Gewinn -- Uniper, HelloFresh, Aurubis im Fokus
Ausland
16:01 Uhr
Rennen um TikTok ist eröffnet - Warum auch Netflix neben Microsoft und Twitter Übernahmeinteresse anmelden könnte
Konjunktur/Wirtschaft
16:06 Uhr
Russland lässt als weltweit erstes Land Corona-Impfstoff zu und nennt ihn 'Sputnik V' - Zweifel seitens Experten
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech SE (spons. ADRs)A2PSR2
Daimler AG710000
NEL ASAA0B733
Apple Inc.865985
NikolaA2P4A9
Deutsche Bank AG514000
BayerBAY001
Plug Power Inc.A1JA81
Wirecard AG747206
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
TUITUAG00
TeslaA1CX3T
Amazon906866
Lufthansa AG823212
Airbus SE (ex EADS)938914