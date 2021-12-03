  • Suche
03.12.2021 15:10

Basware Launches Partner Center of Excellence to Enable World-Class Partner Implementations

Basware (Nasdaq: BAS1V) launches its Partner Center of Excellence (PCoE), as part of a continued focus on improving customer outcomes, to help its implementation partners boost their procure-to-pay (P2P) deliveries.

The PCoE is aimed at combining the talents of the qualified partners and BasWare to improve the customer implementation experience, optimize implementation skills of partners and reduce technical risks in customer projects. The PCoE team is comprised of the most experienced Basware solution architects providing implementation partners with services across a variety of technical topics during their deliveries. Advanced advisory services will be provided on areas such as solution design, technical architecture, and configuration and testing, which enable an even closer collaboration with implementation partners.

Niclas Hill, Global Head of PCoE, Basware, explains, "We wish to provide our customers with world-class expertise and support our partners growth into trusted implementation partners. This new team helps level up how we engage with partners after the initial trainings and co-deliveries with Basware. The PCoE team provides Sound Boarding services, particularly for more mature implementation partners, enabling them to optimize their delivery skills. The service takes partners implementation skills to the highest possible level to achieve maximum benefits for customers using Basware solutions.

"Basware continues to invest in improving the partner experience," says Sean Delaney, VP of Alliances, Basware. "The introduction of the PCoE is an important service enabling our partners to deliver complex configurations while minimizing the impact to existing business processes. The PCoE becomes an integral component of the change strategy which, when combined with other initiatives, can shorten the time to value and make the implementation journey more seamless both for the partner and their customers."

To learn more about the new Partner Center of Excellence, visit Enabling World-Class Partner Implementations with Basware's Sound Boarding Service.

About Basware

Basware is the only procure-to-pay and e-Invoicing solution provider that empowers businesses with 100% spend visibility through 100% supplier connectivity and 100% data capture. Our cloud-based technology enables organizations to fully manage their spend, mitigate financial risk and reduce the cost of operations via automation. With the worlds largest open business network and an open technology ecosystem, we are uniquely positioned to deliver the solution required for Visible Commerce, which provides customers with complete transparency into all the flows of money, goods, and services around the world. A global company, Basware has offices in 14 countries and is traded on the Helsinki exchange (BAS1V: HE).

