10.12.2020 15:05

Basware Receives 2020 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Green Supply Chain Award

Supply & Demand Chain Executive (SDCE), the only magazine in the supply chain industry covering the entire global supply chain, has selected BasWare (Nasdaq: BAS1V) as a recipient of the SDCE Green Supply Chain Award for 2020.

"Basware is committed to playing a part in helping protect our environment now and for our future generations, states Klaus Andersen, CEO, Basware. With regards to the supply chain, the environmental impact of invoicing is often overlooked, which is why we are honored to win this award and shine a spotlight on how automation via electronic purchase-to-pay (P2P) services can truly make a green impact. We have also recently introduced technology to help our customers adopt and track sustainability practices as we feel that its important to make green actions a part of customers routines and not an extra step.

According to a Basware scoping study published in 2018, switching from paper-based systems to Basware electronic invoicing services results in an estimated 36% reduction in emissions. The more automated that customers processes are, the less paper that is required to support their business. By getting rid of an over-reliance of paper, customers reduce their contribution to CO2 emissions, while also reaping the benefits of cost savings, efficiency, a more organized AP department, less errors and overall operational improvement. Plus, Basware recently introduced the carbon footprint index dashboard, which allows customers to view their CO2 emissions per invoice and benchmark the index against peer companies.

The Green Supply Chain Award recognizes companies making green or sustainability a core part of their supply chain strategy and are working to achieve measurable sustainability goals within their own operations and supply chains. The award also recognizes providers of supply chain solutions and services assisting their customers in achieving measurable sustainability goals.

"This years 13th-annual award recognizes small, mid-size and large enterprises that leveraged green practices and solutions to further drive sustainable improvements in their supply chain, says Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. "From software solutions to transportation management systems to several other initiatives designed to reduce carbon footprint and improve the re-use of materials, sustainability continues to rank as a key component to a stronger, safer and more efficient supply chain.

To learn more, read the Introducing the Invoice Carbon Footprint Index Dashboard blog.

About Basware:

Basware is the only procure-to-pay and e-invoicing solution provider that empowers businesses with 100% spend visibility through 100% supplier connectivity and 100% data capture. Our cloud-based technology enables organizations to fully manage their spend, mitigate financial risk and reduce the cost of operations via automation. With the worlds largest open business network and an open technology ecosystem, we are uniquely positioned to deliver the solution required for Visible Commerce, which provides customers with complete transparency into all the flows of money, goods, and services around the world. A global company, Basware has offices in 14 countries and is traded on the Helsinki exchange (BAS1V: HE).

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the executive's user manual for successful supply and demand chain transformation, utilizing hard-hitting analysis, viewpoints, and unbiased case studies to steer executives and supply management professionals through the complicated, yet critical, world of supply and demand chain enablement to gain competitive advantage. Visit us on the web at www.SDCExec.com.

Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

