Belmond Ltd. Reports First Quarter 2018 Results

Belmond Ltd. (NYSE: BEL) (the "Company), owners, part-owners or
managers of 46 luxury hotel, restaurant, train and river cruise
properties, which operate in 24 countries, today announced its results
for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018.
Roeland Vos, president and chief executive officer, remarked: "I am
encouraged by the performance posted in the first quarter. This is
seasonally our smallest revenue-generating period, and with two of our
properties closed that would normally contribute, the reported results
came in slightly behind the prior-year quarter. That said, same store
RevPAR growth of 10% serves as a helpful indicator of our performance
across the remainder of the portfolio, and on a constant currency basis
this translates to growth of 7%, which is slightly ahead of the guidance
we provided earlier in the year.
Our underlying operational performance remained strong, as we continued
to build on the solid foundations that were put in place last year.
Excluding the two properties that were closed, Belmond La Samanna and
'21' Club, both revenue and adjusted EBITDA were ahead of the same
period last year by 9% and 22%, respectively.
As we look ahead, confirmed bookings for the remainder of the year are
being secured at a faster pace than last year for almost all of our
properties. We believe this acceleration is being fueled by the
enhancements we have made to our commercial operation, as well as the
strategic reinvestments we have made to improve our existing portfolio.
As brand momentum continues to build, and with our new website in place,
we expect all of these factors to be key drivers of our organic growth,
particularly in the seasonally significant second and third quarters.
Meanwhile, we have maintained our focus on the execution of our long
term strategic plan, which includes footprint expansion. To that end, we
were pleased to announce the acquisition of the stunning historic
Castello di Casole in rural Tuscany earlier this quarter, and look
forward to assuming management control of the resort in May.
For all of these reasons, and bolstered by our ongoing marketing and PR
initiatives, I feel confident about the year ahead. We are maintaining
our guidance for full year 2018 same store, constant currency RevPAR
growth for our owned hotels of between 2% and 6%, with additional
revenue upside in our trains and cruises businesses. We expect to finish
2018 with full year adjusted EBITDA of between $140.0 million and $150.0
million, representing growth of between 13% and 21% over last year."
First Quarter 2018 Operating Results
Revenue for the first quarter of 2018 was $89.7 million, a $5.7 million
decrease from revenue for the first quarter of 2017. In constant
currency, revenue for the first quarter of 2018 decreased $7.2 million
from the first quarter of 2017. The year-over-year decrease comes from
Belmond La Samanna, St. Martin and '21' Club, New York, which were both
closed during the first quarter of 2018 following hurricane and water
damage, and had contributed combined revenues of $12.3 million in the
first quarter of 2017. Excluding these two properties, revenue across
the rest of the portfolio increased by $5.1 million or 5% over the first
quarter of 2017.
Net losses attributable to Belmond Ltd.
for the first quarter of
2018 were $15.0 million ($0.15 per common share), which compared to net
losses attributable to Belmond Ltd. of $18.1 million ($0.18 per common
share) for the first quarter of 2017.
Adjusted net losses from continuing operations for the first quarter of
2018 were $18.3 million ($0.18 per common share), compared to adjusted
net losses from continuing operations of $16.8 million ($0.16 per common
share) for the first quarter of 2017.
Same store RevPAR for owned hotels for the first quarter of 2018
increased 10% from the prior-year quarter. On a constant currency basis,
same store RevPAR for owned hotels increased 7% from the prior-year
quarter as a result of a one percentage point increase in occupancy and
a 4% increase in average daily rate ("ADR").
Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2018 was a loss of $2.2
million, compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of $0.5 million for the
first quarter of 2017. In constant currency, adjusted EBITDA for the
first quarter of 2018 was up $0.6 million compared to the first quarter
of 2017. Additionally, the prior year quarter included adjusted EBITDA
of $2.4 million from Belmond La Samanna and '21' Club which were closed
in the first quarter of 2018.
Recent Company Highlights
-
Expands Italian portfolio with acquisition of Castello di Casole,
in Tuscany - On February 7, 2018, the Company completed the
acquisition of the Castello di Casole resort and estate in Tuscany,
Italy, for approximately 39 million ($48 million). The property is
the latest addition to Belmonds family of Italian Icons, which
includes Belmond Hotel Cipriani, in Venice, and Belmond Hotel
Splendido, in Portofino and is located within easy access of both
Florence and Siena, making a visit to the property the perfect
addition to a trip to Belmond Villa San Michele. This acquisition
marks another step towards achieving the Companys strategic goal to
double in size, and consolidates the Company's position as the leader
in luxury travel experiences in Italys most exceptional locations.
Starting in 2018, the Company expects to invest 7.3 million ($9.0
million) in a phased refurbishment of the hotel, including the
addition of two new villas, over four years, bringing the resorts
total key count to 41. Over that same time period the Company intends
to sell 14 remaining land plots on the estate to reduce its net
investment in the hotel property.
-
Launches three new Grand Suites on board the Venice
Simplon-Orient-Express - On March 21, 2018, the Company launched
three new private Grand Suites aboard its legendary Venice
Simplon-Orient-Express train. Named after the romantic cities to which
the train travels - Paris, Venice and Istanbul - the interior design
of each cabin reflects the spirit of the destination while staying
true to the original 1920s Art-Deco design. Led by a team of
craftsmen, the Grand Suites have undergone a one-of-a-kind restoration
project, ensuring that each carriages unique features and details are
retained and enhanced. This includes the use of traditional Venetian
mirrors, crystal barware and Lalique crystal panels.
-
Opens Belmond Cap Juluca for 2018 reservations - In March 2018,
the Company reported that its marquee asset in the Caribbean would
reopen before the end of 2018 and activated reservation channels
across its network, including its website. Belmond Cap Juluca is the
first property to be fully reimagined under the brands ambitious
strategic growth plan. Through timeless and sophisticated art
direction, the resort will be restored to its legendary status and
support Belmonds brand position for offering authentic escapes that
connect guests with nature and celebrate local culture.
First Quarter 2018 Business Unit Results
Owned hotels:
Europe:
For the first quarter of 2018, revenue from owned hotels for the region
was $16.0 million, an increase of $4.0 million or 33% from $12.0 million
for the first quarter of 2017. In constant currency, revenue for the
region for the first quarter of 2018 increased $2.7 million or 20% from
the prior year quarter due to growth across the portfolio. This was led
by increases of $0.5 million and $0.4 million at Belmond Reid's Palace,
Madeira and Belmond Grand Hotel Europe, St Petersburg, Russia,
respectively, which have both benefited from recent capital investments
and $0.4 million at Belmond Le Manoir aux Quat'Saisons, Oxfordshire,
United Kingdom, following a new rate strategy and successful promotions.
In constant currency, same store RevPAR for owned hotels in the region
increased 13% from the prior-year quarter as a result of a 6% increase
in ADR and 3 percentage point increase in occupancy.
Adjusted EBITDA for the region for the quarter was a loss of $10.0
million, compared to a loss of $8.1 million for the first quarter of
2017. In constant currency, adjusted EBITDA for the region for the first
quarter of 2018 decreased $0.7 million or 8% from the prior year
quarter. This was due to a $1.2 million off-season loss at Castello di
Casole, offset by a $0.4 million increase in adjusted EBITDA at Belmond
Reid's Palace.
North America:
Revenue from owned hotels for the first quarter of 2018 was $29.2
million, down $10.7 million or 27% from $39.9 million for the first
quarter of 2017. In constant currency, revenue for the region for the
first quarter of 2018 decreased $10.7 million from the prior-year
quarter. The decrease is attributable to an $8.4 million fall in revenue
at Belmond La Samanna and $3.9 million at '21' Club, which were both
closed for the entire quarter following hurricane and water damage,
respectively. This decline was offset by improvements against the
prior-year period of $1.2 million at Belmond Maroma Resort and Spa,
Riviera Maya, Mexico, which has benefited from displaced revenue from
the Caribbean and $0.7 million at Belmond El Encanto, Santa Barbara,
California, which faced reduced competition as two competitor hotels
remained closed after the December 2017 mudslides that occurred in the
area.
In constant currency, same store RevPAR for owned hotels in the region
increased 11% from the prior-year quarter due to a 10% increase in ADR
and one percentage point increase in occupancy.
Adjusted EBITDA for the region for the quarter was $9.7 million, a
decrease of $0.2 million or 2% from $9.9 million for the first quarter
of 2017. In constant currency, adjusted EBITDA for the region for the
first quarter of 2018 decreased $0.2 million or 2% as a result of the
closure of Belmond La Samanna, which recorded adjusted EBITDA of $2.3
million in the first quarter of 2017 offset by increases of $1.0 million
at Belmond El Encanto, $0.8 million at Belmond Maroma Resort and Spa and
$0.6 million at Belmond Charleston Place, Charleston, South Carolina.
Operating losses of $2.1 million at Belmond La Samanna, $1.1 million at
Belmond Cap Juluca and $0.9 million at '21' Club have been added back to
adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2018 while the properties are
closed for renovation. The '21' Club restaurant re-opened earlier this
month and the wine cellar is expected to re-open in June followed by the
rest of the banqueting rooms later in the summer.
Rest of world:
Revenue from owned hotels for the first quarter of 2018 was $37.3
million, an increase of $1.3 million or 4% from $36.0 million for the
first quarter of 2017. In constant currency, revenue for the first
quarter of 2018 increased $0.9 million or 3% from the prior year
quarter, principally as a result of a $1.5 million increase in revenue
at Belmond Hotel das Cataratas, Iguassu Falls, Brazil, which saw a 12
percentage point increase in occupancy, largely from domestic business
as the economy in Brazil shows signs of a return to growth, offset by a
decrease in revenue of $0.5 million at Belmond Governor's Residence,
Yangon, Myanmar where visitor numbers continued to be depressed.
In constant currency, same store RevPAR for owned hotels increased 3%
from the prior-year quarter as a result of a two percentage point
increase in occupancy and 1% increase in ADR.
Adjusted EBITDA for the region for the quarter of $10.3 million
increased $0.4 million or 4% from adjusted EBITDA of $9.9 million for
the prior-year quarter. In constant currency, adjusted EBITDA for the
region remained flat as a result of adjusted EBITDA decreases of $0.6
million at Belmond Copacabana Palace, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, where a
high-spending group last year did not recur this year, and $0.3 million
at Belmond Governor's Residence, offset by a $0.9 million increase in
adjusted EBITDA at Belmond Hotel das Cataratas.
Owned trains & cruises:
Revenue for the first quarter of 2018 was $4.6 million, down $0.5
million or 10% from $5.1 million for the first quarter of 2017. In
constant currency, revenue decreased $0.8 million or 15% primarily as a
result of the sale of the Belmond Northern Belle train and termination
of the lease for Belmond Orcaella, which together contributed revenues
of $1.3 million in the first quarter of 2017. This decline was offset by
a $0.4 million increase in revenue for Venice Simplon-Orient-Express
driven by enhanced revenue management strategies and the launch of the
Grand Suites, along with the addition of wifi and air-conditioning to
the train.
Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was a loss of $4.2 million, unchanged
from the first quarter of 2017. In constant currency, adjusted EBITDA
for the segment increased by $0.6 million or 12% primarily due to the
comparative rise at Venice Simplon-Orient-Express, and the removal of
Belmond Northern Belle, which was loss making in the first quarter of
2017.
Management fees:
Adjusted EBITDA from management fees for the first quarter of 2018 was
$2.8 million, an increase of $0.4 million or 17% from $2.4 million for
the first quarter of 2017 due to occupancy-driven growth at the
Company's Peru hotel joint venture and increased revenue from passenger
business at the Company's PeruRail joint venture.
Share of pre-tax earnings from unconsolidated
companies:
Adjusted share of pre-tax earnings from unconsolidated companies for the
first quarter of 2018 was $2.0 million, an increase of $1.4 million
compared to $0.6 million for the first quarter of 2017 due to an
insurance recovery at the Company's PeruRail joint venture and improved
operating performance at both PeruRail and Peru hotel joint ventures.
Central overheads:
For the first quarter of 2018, adjusted central overheads of $8.1
million were $0.4 million or 5% higher than adjusted central overheads
of $7.7 million in the prior-year quarter, mainly due to increased
development and other corporate headcount to support the Company's
strategic growth plan.
Investments
In addition to the acquisition of Castello di Casole in February 2018
for $48 million, during the first quarter of 2018, the Company also
invested a total of $30.6 million in its portfolio, including $9.1
million on the refurbishment of Belmond Cap Juluca; $2.6 million at
Belmond Grand Hotel Europe for improvements to the hotel's elevators and
renovation of its deluxe rooms; $2.5 million on the full refurbishment
of Belmond Savute Elephant Lodge, Chobe Reserve, Botswana; $2.4 million
on refurbishment and the addition of new suites at Belmond Hotel
Splendido, Portofino, Italy; and $1.5 million for the construction of
two new barges for Belmond Afloat in France, Burgundy.
Balance Sheet
Following the February 2018 acquisition of Castello di Casole, at
March 31, 2018, the Company had total debt of $752.3 million and cash
balances of $141.8 million, resulting in net debt of $610.5 million and
a ratio of net debt to trailing-twelve-months adjusted EBITDA of 5.0
times, which compared to net debt of $523.1 million and a ratio of net
debt to trailing-twelve-months adjusted EBITDA of 4.2 times at
December 31, 2017.
Outlook
The Company is providing the following guidance for the second quarter
and full year 2018:
|
|
|
Second Quarter 2018
|
|
Full Year 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Same store worldwide owned hotel RevPAR growth guidance (1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
On a constant currency basis
|
|
0% - 4%
|
|
2% - 6%
|
In U.S. dollars
|
|
8% - 12%
|
|
7% - 11%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Statement of operations guidance ($ millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Losses)/earnings from continuing operations
|
|
|
|
|
|
($3.6) - $15.4
|
Adjusted EBITDA (2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
$140.0 - $150.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization (3)
|
|
$15.2 - $16.2
|
|
$62.2 - $65.2
|
Interest expense (4)
|
|
$7.3 - $8.3
|
|
$29.9 - $32.9
|
Tax expense (5)
|
|
$9.2 - $10.2
|
|
$14.9 - $18.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flow guidance ($ millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash interest expense (4)
|
|
$8.1 - $9.1
|
|
$31.9 - $34.9
|
Cash tax expense (6)
|
|
$2.8 - $3.8
|
|
$18.5 - $21.5
|
Scheduled loan repayments (4)
|
|
$1.4 - $1.8
|
|
$5.8 - $6.8
|
The Companys guidance as provided above is based on its current
expectations, beliefs and assumptions regarding future developments,
and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks outside the
Companys control that could cause the Companys guidance to change.
Accordingly, there can be no assurance that the Company will achieve
these results.
|
|
|
(1) Projected same store RevPAR growth for the second quarter ending
June 30, 2018 and full year ending December 31, 2018 excludes the
operations of Castello di Casole, which was acquired in February
2018, Belmond Cap Juluca, which was acquired in May 2017, Belmond La
Samanna, which is closed for refurbishment following Hurricanes Jose
and Irma in September 2017 and Belmond Savute Elephant Lodge, Chobe
Reserve, Botswana which closed for refurbishment in November 2017.
|
|
(2) The Company's policy commencing this quarter is to provide
adjusted EBITDA guidance solely on a full year basis.
|
|
(3) Projected depreciation and amortization expense for the second
quarter ending June 30, 2018 and full year ending December 31, 2018
includes forecast accelerated depreciation related to expected
renovations at the Company's properties.
|
|
(4) Interest expense, cash interest expense and scheduled loan
repayments guidance includes the impact of the Company's corporate
credit facility refinancing, which closed on July 3, 2017.
|
|
(5) Tax expense guidance includes the Company's share of provision
for income taxes of unconsolidated companies.
|
|
(6) Cash tax expense guidance does not include the Company's share
of provision for income taxes of unconsolidated companies.
|
BELMOND LTD.
EARNINGS RELEASE SCHEDULES
TABLE
OF CONTENTS
|
|
|
|
Statements of Condensed Consolidated Operations
|
|
8
|
Segment Information - Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
9
|
Summary of Operating Information for Owned Hotels
|
|
10
|
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
|
11
|
Reconciliations - Adjusted EBITDA and Outlook Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
12
|
Reconciliations - Adjusted Net Earnings / (Losses) and Adjusted
Share of Pre-Tax Earnings from Unconsolidated Companies
|
|
13
|
Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
14
|
BELMOND LTD.
STATEMENTS OF CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED
OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ millions except per share amounts
|
|
Three months ended March 31,
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
|
89.7
|
|
|
95.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of services
|
|
43.0
|
|
|
46.0
|
|
Selling, general and administrative (1)
|
|
56.3
|
|
|
51.8
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
15.9
|
|
|
13.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total operating costs and expenses
|
|
115.2
|
|
|
111.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Losses from operations
|
|
(25.3
|
)
|
|
(15.9
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other income
|
|
1.1
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
|
0.3
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
(8.1
|
)
|
|
(7.7
|
)
|
Foreign currency, net
|
|
|
|
|
(0.2
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Losses before income taxes and earnings from unconsolidated
companies, net of tax
|
|
(32.0
|
)
|
|
(23.7
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Benefit from income taxes
|
|
15.7
|
|
|
5.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Losses before earnings from unconsolidated companies, net of tax
|
|
(16.3
|
)
|
|
(18.4
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings from unconsolidated companies, net of tax provision of $0.6
and $0.2
|
|
1.4
|
|
|
0.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Losses from continuing operations
|
|
(14.9
|
)
|
|
(18.0
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax provision of
$Nil and $Nil
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net losses
|
|
(14.9
|
)
|
|
(18.0
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net earnings attributable to non-controlling interests
|
|
(0.1
|
)
|
|
(0.1
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net losses attributable to Belmond Ltd.
|
|
(15.0
|
)
|
|
(18.1
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
EPS attributable to Belmond Ltd.
|
|
(0.15
|
)
|
|
(0.18
|
)
|
Weighted average number of shares millions
|
|
102.42
|
|
|
101.86
|
|
(1) Selling, general and administrative expenses include operating
costs of businesses plus central overheads, share-based compensation
and central marketing costs.
|
BELMOND LTD.
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ millions
|
|
Three months ended March 31,
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Owned hotels
|
|
|
|
|
- Europe
|
|
16.0
|
|
|
12.0
|
|
- North America
|
|
29.2
|
|
|
39.9
|
|
- Rest of world
|
|
37.3
|
|
|
36.0
|
|
Total owned hotels
|
|
82.5
|
|
|
87.9
|
|
Owned trains & cruises
|
|
4.6
|
|
|
5.1
|
|
Management fees
|
|
2.6
|
|
|
2.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
|
89.7
|
|
|
95.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Owned hotels
|
|
|
|
|
- Europe
|
|
(10.0
|
)
|
|
(8.1
|
)
|
- North America
|
|
9.7
|
|
|
9.9
|
|
- Rest of world
|
|
10.3
|
|
|
9.9
|
|
Total owned hotels
|
|
10.0
|
|
|
11.7
|
|
Owned trains & cruises
|
|
(4.2
|
)
|
|
(4.2
|
)
|
Management fees
|
|
2.8
|
|
|
2.4
|
|
Share of pre-tax earnings from unconsolidated companies
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
0.6
|
|
|
|
10.6
|
|
|
10.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Central overheads
|
|
(8.1
|
)
|
|
(7.7
|
)
|
Share-based compensation
|
|
(1.3
|
)
|
|
(1.5
|
)
|
Central marketing costs
|
|
(3.4
|
)
|
|
(1.8
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
(2.2
|
)
|
|
(0.5
|
)
|
BELMOND LTD.
SUMMARY OF OPERATING INFORMATION FOR
OWNED HOTELS
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended March 31,
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
Room Nights Available
|
|
|
|
|
Europe
|
|
44,516
|
|
43,040
|
North America
|
|
56,340
|
|
64,170
|
Rest of world
|
|
91,260
|
|
92,880
|
Worldwide
|
|
192,116
|
|
200,090
|
|
|
|
|
|
Room Nights Sold
|
|
|
|
|
Europe
|
|
20,398
|
|
18,477
|
North America
|
|
39,360
|
|
43,983
|
Rest of world
|
|
57,673
|
|
56,654
|
Worldwide
|
|
117,431
|
|
119,114
|
|
|
|
|
|
Occupancy
|
|
|
|
|
Europe
|
|
46%
|
|
43%
|
North America
|
|
70%
|
|
69%
|
Rest of world
|
|
63%
|
|
61%
|
Worldwide
|
|
61%
|
|
60%
|
|
|
|
|
|
ADR (in U.S. dollars)
|
|
|
|
|
Europe
|
|
376
|
|
319
|
North America
|
|
428
|
|
466
|
Rest of world
|
|
419
|
|
410
|
Worldwide
|
|
415
|
|
417
|
|
|
|
|
|
RevPAR (in U.S. dollars)
|
|
|
|
|
Europe
|
|
172
|
|
137
|
North America
|
|
299
|
|
320
|
Rest of world
|
|
265
|
|
250
|
Worldwide
|
|
253
|
|
248
|
|
|
|
|
|
Same Store RevPAR (in U.S. dollars) (1)
|
|
|
|
|
Europe
|
|
172
|
|
137
|
North America
|
|
299
|
|
269
|
Rest of world
|
|
265
|
|
252
|
Worldwide
|
|
253
|
|
231
|
Same Store RevPAR (% change)
|
|
U.S. dollar
|
|
Constant
currency
|
Europe
|
|
26%
|
|
13%
|
North America
|
|
11%
|
|
11%
|
Rest of world
|
|
5%
|
|
3%
|
Worldwide
|
|
10%
|
|
7%
|
(1) Same store RevPAR data for the three months ended March 31, 2018
and 2017 excludes the operations of Belmond Cap Juluca, which was
acquired in May 2017, Belmond La Samanna which is closed for
refurbishment following Hurricanes Jose and Irma in September 2017,
Belmond Savute Elephant Lodge, which closed for refurbishment from
November 2017, and Castello di Casole that was acquired in February
2018.
|
BELMOND LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ millions
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
Cash
|
|
134.6
|
|
180.2
|
Restricted cash
|
|
6.5
|
|
3.1
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
51.1
|
|
34.4
|
Due from unconsolidated companies
|
|
14.6
|
|
12.8
|
Prepaid expenses and other
|
|
13.4
|
|
13.3
|
Inventories
|
|
22.4
|
|
23.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
242.6
|
|
266.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property, plant & equipment, net of accumulated depreciation
|
|
1,238.9
|
|
1,168.0
|
Investments in unconsolidated companies
|
|
62.0
|
|
64.6
|
Goodwill
|
|
122.0
|
|
120.2
|
Other intangible assets
|
|
22.4
|
|
19.8
|
Other assets
|
|
16.9
|
|
14.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets (1)
|
|
1,704.8
|
|
1,653.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and Equity
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
15.8
|
|
15.8
|
Accrued liabilities
|
|
80.3
|
|
79.5
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
56.1
|
|
32.8
|
Current portion of long-term debt and capital leases
|
|
6.5
|
|
6.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
158.7
|
|
134.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term debt and obligations under capital leases
|
|
745.8
|
|
700.8
|
Liability for pension benefit
|
|
0.5
|
|
0.6
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
98.1
|
|
115.4
|
Other liabilities
|
|
2.9
|
|
3.0
|
Liability for uncertain tax positions
|
|
0.6
|
|
0.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities (2)
|
|
1,006.6
|
|
954.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders equity
|
|
697.9
|
|
698.5
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
0.3
|
|
0.3
|
Total equity
|
|
698.2
|
|
698.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
|
1,704.8
|
|
1,653.6
|
(1) Balance at March 31, 2018 includes $204.9 million (December 31,
2017 - $206.3 million) of assets of consolidated variable interest
entities ("VIEs") that can only be used to settle obligations of the
VIEs.
|
(2) Balance at March 31, 2018 includes $120.7 million (December 31,
2017 - $123.0 million) of liabilities of consolidated VIEs whose
creditors have no recourse to Belmond Ltd.
|
BELMOND LTD.
RECONCILIATIONS - ADJUSTED EBITDA AND
OUTLOOK ADJUSTED EBITDA
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
$ millions
|
|
Three months ended
March 31,
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Losses from continuing operations
|
|
(14.9
|
)
|
|
(18.0
|
)
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
15.9
|
|
|
13.7
|
|
Interest income
|
|
(0.3
|
)
|
|
(0.1
|
)
|
Interest expense
|
|
8.1
|
|
|
7.8
|
|
Foreign currency, net
|
|
|
|
|
0.2
|
|
Benefit from income taxes
|
(15.7
|
)
|
|
(5.3
|
)
|
Share of provision for income taxes of unconsolidated companies
|
0.6
|
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
|
(6.3
|
)
|
|
(1.5
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Restructuring and other special items (1)
|
4.3
|
|
|
1.2
|
|
Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment
|
(0.2
|
)
|
|
(0.2
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
(2.2
|
)
|
|
(0.5
|
)
|
(1) Represents adjustments for insurance deductibles and losses
while Belmond Cap Juluca and Belmond La Samanna are closed following
the impact of Hurricanes Irma and Jose, restructuring, severance and
redundancy costs, pre-opening costs and other items, net.
|
|
|
|
$ millions
|
|
Twelve months ended
December 31, 2018
|
|
|
Low case
|
|
High case
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of outlook adjusted EBITDA:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Losses)/earnings from continuing operations
|
|
(3.6
|
)
|
|
15.4
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
65.2
|
|
|
62.2
|
|
Net interest expense
|
|
32.9
|
|
|
29.9
|
|
Foreign currency, net
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
10.6
|
|
|
12.6
|
|
Share of provision for income taxes of unconsolidated companies
|
|
4.3
|
|
|
6.3
|
|
|
|
109.4
|
|
|
126.4
|
|
Restructuring and other special items
|
|
4.2
|
|
|
1.2
|
|
Net operating losses at two Caribbean properties
|
|
27.0
|
|
|
23.0
|
|
Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment
|
|
(0.6
|
)
|
|
(0.6
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
140.0
|
|
|
150.0
|
|
BELMOND LTD.
RECONCILIATIONS - ADJUSTED NET
EARNINGS / (LOSSES) AND ADJUSTED SHARE OF PRE-TAX EARNINGS FROM
UNCONSOLIDATED COMPANIES
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
$ millions except per share amounts
|
|
Three months ended
March 31,
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted net earnings reconciliation:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Losses from continuing operations
|
|
(14.9
|
)
|
|
(18.0
|
)
|
Restructuring and other special items (1)
|
|
4.3
|
|
|
1.2
|
|
Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment
|
|
(0.2
|
)
|
|
(0.2
|
)
|
Accelerated depreciation
|
|
1.3
|
|
|
|
|
Foreign currency, net (2)
|
|
|
|
|
0.2
|
|
Tax-related adjustments
|
|
(8.1
|
)
|
|
|
|
Income tax effect of adjusting items (3)
|
|
(0.7
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted net (losses)/earnings from continuing operations
|
|
(18.3
|
)
|
|
(16.8
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
EPS from continuing operations
|
|
(0.15
|
)
|
|
(0.18
|
)
|
Adjusted EPS from continuing operations
|
|
(0.18
|
)
|
|
(0.16
|
)
|
Weighted average number of shares (millions)
|
|
102.42
|
|
|
101.86
|
|
(1) Represents adjustments for insurance deductibles and losses
while Belmond Cap Juluca and Belmond La Samanna are closed following
the impact of Hurricanes Irma and Jose, restructuring, severance and
redundancy costs, pre-opening costs and other items, net.
|
(2) Non-cash item arising from the translation of certain assets and
liabilities denominated in currencies other than the functional
currency of the respective entity.
|
(3) Represents income tax effect of adjusting items by applying the
applicable statutory tax rate to the adjusting items.
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ millions
|
|
Three months ended
March 31,
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted share of pre-tax earnings from unconsolidated companies
reconciliation:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings from unconsolidated companies (1)
|
|
1.4
|
|
0.4
|
Share of provision for income taxes of unconsolidated companies
|
|
0.6
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted share of pre-tax earnings from unconsolidated companies
|
|
2.0
|
|
0.6
|
(1) Represents the Company's share of earnings from unconsolidated
companies.
|
BELMOND LTD.
NET DEBT TO ADJUSTED EBITDA
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ millions - except ratios
|
|
Twelve months ended and as at
|
|
|
March 31,
2018
|
|
December 31,
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
134.6
|
|
|
180.2
|
Restricted cash (including $0.7 million and $0.8 million classified
within long-term other assets on the balance sheet for 2018 and
2017, respectively)
|
|
7.2
|
|
|
3.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total cash
|
|
141.8
|
|
|
184.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total debt
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current portion of long-term debt and capital leases
|
|
6.5
|
|
|
6.4
|
Long-term debt and obligations under capital leases (1)
|
|
745.8
|
|
|
700.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total debt
|
|
752.3
|
|
|
707.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net debt
|
|
610.5
|
|
|
523.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
(2.2
|
)
|
|
128.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net debt / adjusted EBITDA
|
|
5.0
|
|
|
4.2
|
(1) Long-term debt is after the deduction of unamortized debt
issuance costs and discount on secured term loans.
|
$ millions
|
|
For the twelve months ended
March 31, 2018
|
|
|
|
Trailing twelve months adjusted EBITDA calculation:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017 (1)
|
|
124.0
|
|
Less: Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended March 31, 2017
|
|
0.5
|
|
Plus: Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended March 31, 2018
|
|
(2.2
|
)
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA for the trailing twelve months
|
|
122.3
|
|
(1) As disclosed in the Company's 2017 earnings news release issued
on February 26, 2018.
Conference Call
Belmond Ltd. will conduct a conference call on Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at
9:00 a.m. EDT (2:00 p.m. BST). Participants may listen to a simultaneous
webcast of the conference call by accessing the presentations and events
section of the Companys investor relations website at: investor.belmond.com/presentations-and-events.
Alternatively, participants may dial into the call by using any of the
following telephone numbers: +1 866 966 1396 (U.S. toll free), +44 (0)
207 192 8000 (standard international access) or 0800 376 7922 (U.K. free
phone). The conference ID number is 1077938. A re-play of the conference
call will be available by telephone until 12:00 p.m. EDT on Wednesday,
May 16, 2018 and can be accessed by calling +1 866 247 4222 (U.S. toll
free), +44 (0)145 255 0000 (standard international access) or 0800 953
1533 (U.K. free phone). The conference ID number is 1077938. A replay
will also be available on the Companys investor relations website: investor.belmond.com.
About Belmond Ltd.
Belmond (belmond.com) is a global
collection of exceptional hotel and luxury travel adventures in some of
the worlds most inspiring and enriching destinations. Established over
40 years ago with the acquisition of Belmond Hotel Cipriani in Venice,
its unique and distinctive portfolio now embraces 46 hotel, rail and
river cruise experiences, excluding one scheduled for a 2018 opening in
London, in many of the worlds most celebrated destinations. From city
landmarks to intimate resorts, the collection includes Belmond Grand
Hotel Europe, St. Petersburg; Belmond Copacabana Palace, Rio de Janeiro;
Belmond Maroma Resort & Spa, Riviera Maya; and Belmond El Encanto, Santa
Barbara. Belmond also encompasses safaris, seven luxury tourist trains,
including the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express, and two river cruises.
Belmond also operates 21 Club, one of New Yorks most storied
restaurants. Further information on the Company can be found at investor.belmond.com.
Definitions
All references to constant currency, which is a non-GAAP measure,
represent a comparison between periods excluding the impact of foreign
exchange movements. The Company calculates these amounts by translating
prior-year results at current-year exchange rates. The Company analyzes
certain key financial measures on a constant currency basis to better
understand the underlying results and trends of the business without
distortion from the effects of currency movements.
Revenue per available room ("RevPAR) is calculated by dividing room
revenue by room nights available for the period. Same store RevPAR is a
comparison of RevPAR based on the operations of the same units in each
period, by excluding the effect of any hotel acquisitions in the period
or major refurbishment where a property is closed for a full quarter or
longer. The comparison also excludes the effect of dispositions
(including discontinued operations) or closures. Management uses RevPAR
and same store RevPAR to identify trend information with respect to room
revenue and to evaluate the performance of a specific hotel or group of
hotels in a given period.
Average daily rate ("ADR") is calculated by dividing room revenue by
rooms sold for the period. Management uses ADR to measure the level of
pricing achieved by a specific hotel or group of hotels in a given
period.
Occupancy is calculated by dividing total rooms sold by total rooms
available for the period. Occupancy measures the utilization of a
hotels available capacity. Management uses occupancy to measure demand
at a specific hotel or group of hotels in a given period.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization
("EBITDA"), reflects earnings / (losses) from continuing operations
excluding interest, foreign exchange (a non-cash item), tax (including
tax on unconsolidated companies), depreciation and amortization.
Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by adjusting EBITDA for items such as
restructuring and other special items such as leases and sales,
acquisition-related costs, disposals of assets and investments,
impairments, temporary closures and certain other items (some of which
may be recurring) that management does not consider indicative of
ongoing operations or that could otherwise have a material effect on the
comparability of the Company's operations.
Adjusted net earnings / (losses) is calculated by adjusting earnings /
(losses) from continuing operations for items such as foreign exchange
(a non-cash item), leases and sales, acquisition-related costs,
disposals of assets and investments, impairments, temporary closures,
the tax effect of adjusting items and other one-off tax impacts, and
certain other items (some of which may be recurring) that management
does not consider indicative of ongoing operations or that could
otherwise have a material effect on the comparability of the Company's
operations.
Net debt is the sum of the Companys current portion of long-term debt
and capital leases and long-term debt and obligations under capital
leases minus the sum of the Companys cash, cash equivalents and
restricted cash. The Company measures long-term debt after deducting
unamortized debt issuance costs and discount on secured term loans.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement the Company's consolidated financial statements presented
in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("U.S.
GAAP"), which are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission
("SEC") as part of the Company's annual report on Form 10-K and interim
reports on Form 10-Q, management analyzes the operating performance of
the Company on the basis of adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA is the
measure used by the Companys management team to assess the operating
performance of the Companys businesses. Adjusted EBITDA is also
presented on a consolidated basis because management believes it helps
our investors evaluate the Companys profitability on a basis consistent
with that of its operating segments. Adjusted EBITDA is also a financial
performance measure commonly used in the hotel and leisure industry,
although the Companys EBITDA may not be comparable in all instances to
that disclosed by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA should not be
considered as an alternative to earnings from operations or net earnings
under U.S. GAAP for purposes of evaluating the Company's operating
performance as presented in the Company's consolidated financial
statements filed with the SEC.
Adjusted EBITDA, when presented on a consolidated basis, including the
items set forth in the Company's reconciliations tables, and adjusted
net earnings / (losses) of the Company are non-GAAP financial measures
and do not have any standardized meanings prescribed by U.S. GAAP.
Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors about the
Company because it is not affected by non-operating factors such as
leverage (affecting interest expense), tax positions (affecting income
tax expense), the historical cost of assets (affecting depreciation
expense) and the extent to which intangible assets are identifiable
(affecting amortization expense). Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net
earnings / (losses) are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures
presented by other companies, which may be calculated differently, and
should not be considered as an alternative to net earnings or any other
measure of performance prescribed by U.S. GAAP. Management considers
adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net earnings / (losses) to be meaningful
indicators of operations and uses them as measures to assess operating
performance. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net earnings / (losses) are
also used by investors, analysts and lenders as measures of financial
performance because, as adjusted in the described manner, the measures
provide a consistent basis on which the performance of the Company can
be assessed from period to period. However, these measures are not
intended to substitute for U.S. GAAP measures of Company performance as
reflected in the Company's consolidated financial statements filed with
the SEC.
EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net earnings / (losses) have
limitations as analytical tools. Some of these limitations are: they do
not reflect the Companys cash expenditures or future requirements for
capital expenditure or contractual commitments; they do not reflect
changes in, or cash requirements for, the Companys working capital
needs; they do not reflect interest expense, or the cash requirements
necessary to service interest or principal payments, on the Companys
debt; although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the
assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in
the future, and EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA do not reflect any cash
requirements for such replacements; and they are not adjusted for all
non-cash income or expense items that are reflected in the Companys
statements of cash flows.
Cautionary Statements
This news release and related oral presentations by management contain,
in addition to historical information, forward-looking statements within
the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
These include statements regarding the Company's three-point growth
strategy, future revenue, earnings, RevPAR, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA,
statement of operations and cash flow outlook, investment plans, debt
refinancings, asset acquisitions, leases and sales, entry into
third-party management contracts, operating synergies and revenue
opportunities, operating systems, and benefits of the Companys brand
and similar matters that are not historical facts and therefore involve
risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on managements
current expectations and beliefs regarding future developments, are not
guarantees of performance and are subject to a number of uncertainties
and risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from
those described in the forward-looking statements. Factors that may
cause actual results, performance and achievements to differ from those
express or implied in the forward-looking statements include, but are
not limited to, those mentioned in the news release and oral
presentations, our ability to execute and achieve our three-point growth
strategy, future effects, if any, on the travel and leisure markets of
terrorist activity and any police or military response, varying customer
demand and competitive considerations, failure to realize expected hotel
bookings and reservations and planned real estate sales as actual
revenue, inability to sustain price increases or to reduce costs, rising
fuel costs adversely impacting customer travel and the Companys
operating costs, fluctuations in interest rates and currency values,
uncertainty of negotiating and completing any future asset acquisitions,
leases, sales and third-party management contracts, debt refinancings,
capital expenditures and acquisitions, inability to reduce funded debt
as planned or to obtain bank agreement to any future requested loan
agreement waivers or amendments, adequate sources of capital and
acceptability of finance terms, possible loss or amendment of planning
permits and delays in construction schedules for expansion projects,
delays in reopening properties closed for repair or refurbishment and
possible cost overruns, shifting patterns of tourism and business travel
and seasonality of demand, adverse local weather conditions, possible
challenges to the Companys ownership of its brands, the Companys
reliance on technology systems and its development of new technology
systems, changing global or regional economic conditions and weakness in
financial markets which may adversely affect demand, legislative,
regulatory and political developments (including the evolving political
situation in Ukraine, Brazil, and Peru, and regional events in Myanmar,
in the United Kingdom in respect of its withdrawal from the European
Union and in the United States in respect of its evolving immigration
and trade policies and the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, and the
resulting impact of these situations on local and global economies,
exchange rates and on current and future demand), the threat or current
transmission of epidemics, infectious diseases, and viruses, such as the
Zika virus which may affect demand in Latin America, including the
Caribbean, and elsewhere, and possible challenges to the Companys
corporate governance structure. Further information regarding these and
other factors that could cause managements current expectations and
beliefs not to be realized is included in the filings by the Company
with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as otherwise
required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or
revise publicly any forward-looking statement, whether due to new
information, future events or otherwise.
* * * * * *
Belmond Ltd., Canons Court, 22 Victoria Street, P.O. Box HM1179,
Hamilton HM EX, Bermuda
investor.belmond.com
