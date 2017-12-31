Belmond Ltd. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Results

Belmond Ltd. (NYSE: BEL) (the "Company), owners, part-owners or
managers of 46 luxury hotel, restaurant, train and river cruise
properties, excluding one scheduled for a 2018 opening in London, which
operate in 24 countries, today announced its results for the fourth
quarter and full year ended December 31, 2017.
Roeland Vos, president and chief executive officer, remarked: "Our
results in the seasonally low fourth quarter
of 2017 were
generally in line with expectations. While we acknowledge adjusted
EBITDA was down overall due to decreased results from our trains
businesses and planned investment in brand awareness activities, we are
encouraged that our business drove a steady increase in RevPAR.
The final quarter of 2017 follows a year that was defined by certain
challenges that were beyond the Company's control, most notably events
in Brazil impacting our two hotels there, and Hurricanes Irma and Jose,
which caused significant damage to our two hotels in the Caribbean.
Excluding the impact of Brazil, full year adjusted EBITDA would have
increased $4.3 million, or 4%.
Our business has withstood the events of the last 12 months and in doing
so, it has proven its resilience. At the same time, we have continued to
focus on executing our strategic plan and, on this front, we can be
pleased with the building blocks we have put in place to position the
business for success in the next 12 months, and beyond. Most recently,
our development pipeline continues to gain traction with the addition of
the stunning and historic Tuscan resort, Castello di Casole to our
portfolio, announced earlier this month. This latest acquisition marks
another incremental step towards realizing our ambition to double the
size of the Company.
Looking ahead to 2018, we see positive indications in the majority of
our existing portfolio and, coupled with the investments we have made in
the first two years of our five year plan, we believe momentum continues
to build and that this will support the delivery of our 2018 growth
targets, despite some continued headwinds in Myanmar. In particular, we
stand to benefit from having our development team now fully-staffed. We
are projecting that our same store, constant currency RevPAR growth for
2018 will be between 2% and 6% on a constant currency basis."
Fourth Quarter 2017 Operating Results
Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2017 was $117.3 million, a $3.1
million increase from revenue for the fourth quarter of 2016. In
constant currency, revenue for the fourth quarter of 2017 decreased $2.8
million or 2% from the fourth quarter of 2016. The year-over-year
decrease comes principally from Belmond La Samanna, St Martin, which was
closed for refurbishment during the fourth quarter of 2017 after it was
damaged by Hurricanes Irma and Jose in September 2017.
Net losses attributable to Belmond Ltd.
for the fourth quarter of
2017 were $29.8 million ($0.29 per common share), which compared to net
earnings attributable to Belmond Ltd. of $6.7 million ($0.07 per common
share) for the fourth quarter of 2016. This decrease was largely the
result of a non-cash impairment charge in one of the Company's Peruvian
rail joint ventures of $58.5 million (Belmond's 50% share $29.3 million)
and a non-cash impairment charge related to goodwill at Belmond Cap
Juluca of $5.5 million both of which were recorded in the fourth quarter
of 2017.
Adjusted net losses from continuing operations for the fourth quarter of
2017 were $6.3 million ($0.06 per common share), a $7.7 million decrease
from adjusted net earnings from continuing operations of $1.4 million
($0.01 per common share) for the fourth quarter of 2016.
Same store RevPAR for owned hotels for the fourth quarter of 2017
increased 12% from the prior-year quarter. On a constant currency basis,
same store RevPAR for owned hotels increased 6% from the prior-year
quarter as a result of a two percentage point increase in occupancy and
a 2% increase in average daily rate ("ADR").
Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2017 was $16.0 million, a $0.4
million or 2% decrease from adjusted EBITDA of $16.4 million for the
fourth quarter of 2016. In constant currency, adjusted EBITDA for the
fourth quarter of 2017 decreased $1.6 million or 10% from the fourth
quarter of 2016, largely due to a decline from owned trains and cruises
and our Peruvian rail joint ventures.
As previously reported, the islands of Anguilla and St Martin were hit
by Hurricanes Irma and Jose in September when both Belmond La Samanna on
St Martin and Belmond Cap Juluca on Anguilla were closed for the season.
Both properties are included in Belmond's global insurance program which
provides a combined property damage and twelve month business
interruption cover of $30.0 million for the Caribbean as well as
separate flood insurance cover. In addition, Belmond La Samanna has a
separate property damage insurance policy of 4.9 million ($5.8 million)
covering the eight villas at the resort.
Both properties remain closed for refurbishment and we have made
assessments regarding the nature and extent of the damage sustained and
have prepared and submitted the insurance claims. We are in discussions
with loss adjusters and insurers to finalize the claim and we expect to
recover the full limit of our property insurance coverage. As previously
reported, we expensed a deductible of $1.3 million in the third quarter
and a further $0.2 million in the fourth quarter.
The Company intends to reinvest the insurance proceeds at Belmond La
Samanna alongside additional capital to restore and improve the asset,
but we have concluded that such an investment cannot be justified
without a material change in the cost structure of the operation.
Consequently, the Company has entered into a formal administrative
process with the local labor authorities in order to achieve a material
restructuring of the property's workforce. While we cannot give any
assurances that this restructuring will be approved by the French
authorities, we believe that it is a necessary condition to re-opening
Belmond La Samanna.
In the case of Belmond Cap Juluca, we have completed our assessments of
the damage incurred, the repair costs and the additional opportunities
to enhance the property having had the chance to spend more time on the
planning and competitive analysis. We commenced construction in October
2017 and we expect to complete the refurbishment towards the end of 2018.
Our expectation is that total project costs at Belmond La Samanna will
be in the range of $25.0 million to $30.0 million and at Belmond Cap
Juluca will be in the range of $80.0 million to $90.0 million, after
which we will have two completely refurbished properties. Once insurance
proceeds of $30.0 million to $40.0 million have been taken into account,
this will result in net investment across the two properties of between
$65.0 million and $90.0 million.
On November 2, 2017, the Company completed the sale of its shares in
Northern Belle Limited, which owned the Belmond Northern Belle rolling
stock, for £2.5 million ($3.3 million) to a joint venture that operates
other rail charter operations in the UK. This business was operating at
a break-even level of EBITDA and was considered non-core to our trains
and cruises segment. A loss of $0.8 million was recorded due to the
recycling of cumulative translation adjustments into the profit & loss
account.
Full Year 2017 Operating Results
Revenue for the full year 2017 was $561.0 million, an $11.2 million
increase from revenue for the full year 2016. In constant currency,
revenue for the full year 2017 decreased $0.6 million from the prior
year.
Net losses attributable to Belmond Ltd. for the full year 2017 were
$45.0 million ($0.44 per common share), a $81.3 million decrease from
net earnings of $36.3 million ($0.36 per common share) for the full year
2016.
Adjusted net earnings from continuing operations for the full year 2017
were $12.1 million ($0.12 per common share), a $13.5 million decrease
from $25.6 million ($0.25 per common share) for the full year 2016,
largely due to a decline from the Company's two hotels in Brazil that
were impacted by the political and economic instability in the country
coupled with a comparison period in which both hotels benefited from Rio
de Janeiro hosting the Summer Olympics.
Same store RevPAR for owned hotels for the full year 2017 increased 1%
from the prior year on a constant currency basis as a result of a 2%
increase in average daily rate ("ADR") partially offset by a one
percentage point decrease in occupancy.
Adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2017 was $124.0 million, a $4.2
million or 3% decrease from adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2016. In
constant currency, adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2017 decreased $8.9
million or 7% from the full year 2016.
Recent Company Highlights
-
Bolsters corporate operations team with appointment of Daniel Ruff
to senior vice president, head of global operations - On January
15, 2018, Daniel Ruff joined the Company as senior vice president,
head of global operations, reporting to the Company's President and
Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Ruff most recently served as President
and Managing Director EMEA and the Indian subcontinent for Wyndham
Hotel Group, and previously held various positions at Starwood Hotels
and Resorts as a member of the EMEA senior leadership team. Mr. Ruff
has a proven track record in building global businesses and brings
more than 15 years of professional experience to the role. Mr.
Philippe Cassis remains with the Company as senior vice president,
head of organizational transformation.
-
Expands Italian portfolio with acquisition of Castello di Casole,
in Tuscany - On February 8, 2018, the Company completed the
acquisition of the Castello di Casole resort and estate in Tuscany,
Italy, for approximately 39 million ($48 million). The property is
the latest addition to Belmonds family of Italian Icons, which
includes Belmond Hotel Cipriani, in Venice, and Belmond Hotel
Splendido, in Portofino and is located within easy access of both
Florence and Siena, making a visit to the property the perfect
addition to a trip to Belmond Villa San Michele. This acquisition
marks another step towards achieving the Companys strategic goal to
double in size, and consolidates the Company's position as the leader
in luxury travel experiences in Italys most exceptional locations.
Starting in 2018, the Company expects to invest 7.3 million ($9.0
million) in a phased refurbishment of the hotel, including the
addition of two new villas, over four years, bringing the resorts
total key count to 41.
Also acquired Villa Margarita
adjacent to Belmond Hotel Caruso in November 2017 for 2.2 million
($2.7 million). The villa will be converted into two exclusive
one-bedroom suites that can be connected together into a standalone
villa with stunning views over the gulf of Salerno.
Fourth Quarter 2017 Business Unit Results
Owned hotels:
Europe:
For the fourth quarter of 2017, revenue from owned hotels was $31.6
million, an increase of $5.2 million or 20% from $26.4 million for the
fourth quarter of 2016. In constant currency, revenue for the region for
the fourth quarter of 2017 increased $1.1 million or 4% from the prior
year quarter primarily due to a $0.7 million or 6% revenue increase for
the Company's Italian hotels and a $0.5 million or 11% increase at
Belmond Grand Hotel Europe, St. Petersburg, Russia. Revenue growth for
the Company's Italian hotels before their annual closure period from
November to March was largely driven by the performances of Belmond
Hotel Caruso, Amalfi Coast, Italy due to a 23% increase in ADR and
Belmond Hotel Splendido, Portofino, Italy, which benefited from the
addition of balconies to twelve of its rooms in March 2017. Growth in
revenue at Belmond Grand Hotel Europe was due to increases in rates and
occupancy, as well as from strong business in the newly renovated Krysha
Ballroom.
In constant currency, same store RevPAR for owned hotels in the region
increased 3% from the prior-year quarter as a result of a 2% increase in
ADR and 1 percentage point increase in occupancy.
Adjusted EBITDA for the region for the quarter of $2.2 million
represented an increase of $0.8 million or 57% from $1.4 million for the
fourth quarter of 2016. In constant currency, adjusted EBITDA for the
region for the fourth quarter of 2017 decreased $0.3 million or 18% from
the prior year quarter. This was due to a $0.4 million decrease in
adjusted EBITDA at the Company's Italian hotels, in part due to Belmond
Hotel Cipriani, Venice, Italy, which hosted an important event for
leading global wedding planners that is expected to benefit the hotel
and wider portfolio in this key business activity in the future, and
legal expenses incurred in connection with the hotel's recent judicial
successes in defending its trademark rights for the European Union.
North America:
Revenue from owned hotels for the fourth quarter of 2017 was $34.0
million, down $3.6 million or 10% from $37.6 million for the fourth
quarter of 2016. In constant currency, revenue for the region for the
fourth quarter of 2017 decreased $3.6 million or 10% from the prior year
quarter primarily due to a fall in revenue of $5.7 million at Belmond La
Samanna and $0.8 million at Belmond El Encanto, Santa Barbara,
California, offset by a $2.2 million or 13% increase in revenue at
Belmond Charleston Place, Charleston, South Carolina. Belmond La Samanna
was closed for the duration of the fourth quarter of 2017 after it was
hit by Hurricanes Irma and Jose in September 2017 and Belmond El Encanto
was closed for nearly three weeks during the Thomas Fire in Santa
Barbara in December 2017. Belmond is preparing an insurance claim for
property damage and business interruption at Belmond El Encanto, which
is expected to be in the region of $2.0 million and will be finalized in
the first quarter of 2018. Belmond Charleston Place saw strong growth
due to increases in both ADR and occupancy from a comparative period
when it was hit by Hurricane Matthew in October 2016.
In constant currency, same store RevPAR for owned hotels in the region
increased 10% from the prior-year quarter due to a 6% increase in ADR
and 4% increase in occupancy.
Adjusted EBITDA for the region for the quarter was $8.0 million, an
increase of $0.5 million or 7% from $7.5 million for the fourth quarter
of 2016. In constant currency, adjusted EBITDA for the region for the
fourth quarter of 2017 increased $0.5 million or 6% as a result of a
$1.3 million increase in adjusted EBITDA at Belmond Charleston Place
offset by a $1.0 million decrease in adjusted EBITDA at Belmond El
Encanto. Operating losses of $1.4 million at Belmond La Samanna and $1.7
million at Belmond Cap Juluca have been added back to adjusted EBITDA
for the fourth quarter of 2017 while the properties are closed for
renovation.
Rest of world:
Revenue from owned hotels for the fourth quarter of 2017 was $35.6
million, an increase of $1.9 million or 6% from $33.7 million for the
fourth quarter of 2016. In constant currency, revenue for the fourth
quarter of 2017 increased $1.3 million or 4% from the prior year
quarter, principally as a result of an increase in revenue of $1.2
million or 22% at Belmond Hotel das Cataratas, Iguassu Falls, Brazil,
$0.8 million at Belmond La Résidence d'Angkor, Siem Reap, Cambodia and
$0.8 million or 13% at Belmond Mount Nelson, Cape Town, South Africa.
Belmond Hotel das Cataratas benefited from a seven percentage point
increase in occupancy combined with strong growth in food and beverage
revenues. Belmond La Résidence d'Angkor saw an increase in revenue
following the property's closure for renovation from May to November
2016 and Belmond Mount Nelson Hotel benefited from higher occupancy
compared to last year. This was offset by a decrease in revenue of $0.7
million at both Belmond Copacabana Palace, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil and
Belmond Governor's Residence, Yangon, Myanmar.
In constant currency, same store RevPAR for owned hotels increased 5%
from the prior-year quarter as a result of a 4% increase in occupancy
and 1% increase in ADR.
Adjusted EBITDA for the region for the quarter of $8.6 million increased
$0.4 million or 5% from adjusted EBITDA of $8.2 million for the
prior-year quarter. In constant currency, adjusted EBITDA for the region
increased $0.2 million or 3% from the prior-year quarter largely as a
result of adjusted EBITDA increases of $0.6 million and $0.4 million at
Belmond La Résidence d'Angkor and Belmond Hotel das Cataratas
respectively, offset by a $0.6 million decrease in adjusted EBITDA at
Belmond Governor's Residence.
Owned trains & cruises:
Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2017 was $12.6 million, up $0.4
million or 3% from $12.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2016. In
constant currency, revenue decreased $0.7 million or 6% primarily as a
result of the sale of the Belmond Northern Belle train at the beginning
of the period which had contributed an additional $1.8 million of
revenue in the fourth quarter of 2016. Additionally Belmond Orcaella,
the river cruise ship in Myanmar, contributed a $0.9 million decrease in
revenue compared to the prior year quarter. In November 2017, the
Company provided notice of termination to the owner of Belmond Orcaella
in respect of its charter agreement. This was offset by a $0.9 million
or 21% increase in revenue for Venice Simplon-Orient-Express driven by
promotional activity following the release of the Hollywood movie
'Murder on the Orient Express' and $1.1 million other increases.
Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was a loss of $0.9 million, a $1.1
million decrease from adjusted EBITDA of $0.2 million for the fourth
quarter of 2016 largely due to the sale of Belmond Northern Belle and
cessation of Belmond Orcaella, the Company's river cruise in Myanmar.
Management fees:
Adjusted EBITDA from management fees for the fourth quarter of 2017 was
$3.8 million, a decrease of $0.5 million or 12% from $4.3 million for
the fourth quarter of 2016 due to lower fees from PeruRail.
Share of pre-tax earnings from unconsolidated
companies:
Adjusted share of pre-tax earnings from unconsolidated companies for the
fourth quarter of 2017 was $3.6 million, a decrease of $1.4 million or
28% against $5.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2016 due to an
adjusted EBITDA decrease of $1.6 million or 35% for the Company's
Peruvian train joint venture, PeruRail, as a result of increases in fuel
costs and other operating expenses.
An impairment charge of $58.5 million was recorded in Ferrocarril
Transandino S.A. ("FTSA"), the Company's joint venture that has a
concession from the Government of Peru to operate the track network in
southern and southeastern Peru. Belmond's equity share of this
impairment is $29.3 million which is recorded in share of earnings from
unconsolidated companies and has been added back to adjusted EBITDA. The
concession had an initial term of 30 years from 1999 with the option to
apply for six 5-year extensions. In December 2017 the joint venture
received a denial of its third extension request. As a result, the joint
venture can no longer conclude that the remaining three extensions are
probable and has therefore reduced its expectation of the total expected
life of the concession to the contracted term of 35 years of which 17
years are remaining as of December 31, 2017. This triggered an
impairment test of the assets within the joint venture and the shorter
time period over which to recover the carrying value of the assets has
led to an impairment charge being recorded in the fourth quarter. The
life of the concession is now expected to expire in 2034. The Company is
also a 50% owner of the PeruRail joint venture, which operates and
manages rolling stock, including the Belmond Andean Explorer and Belmond
Hiram Bingham, and is not anticipated to be impacted by the shortening
of the expected FTSA concession life as it can continue to run trains on
the track after the conclusion of FTSA's concession.
Central overheads:
For the fourth quarter of 2017, adjusted central overheads of $6.1
million were $0.8 million or 12% lower than adjusted central overheads
of $6.9 million in the prior-year quarter, mainly due to increased
development and other corporate headcount to support the Company's
strategic growth plan, offset by increased cost recovery from our
consolidated subsidiaries.
Impairment of goodwill:
In the fourth quarter of 2017, the Company recorded a $5.5 million
impairment charge relating to goodwill at Belmond Cap Juluca. The
impairment was triggered by an increase in capital expenditure
requirements following the damage sustained when Hurricanes Irma and
Jose hit the property in September 2017.
Depreciation and amortization:
For the fourth quarter of 2017, depreciation and amortization of $17.0
million was $4.2 million or 33% higher than depreciation and
amortization of $12.8 million for the prior-year quarter, primarily as a
result of the recent completion of various capital projects and
accelerated depreciation expense to write-off assets that are expected
to be replaced.
Provision for income taxes:
For the fourth quarter of 2017, provision from income taxes was a
benefit of $11.0 million compared to a benefit of $8.8 million for the
prior year quarter. This increase in benefit is largely due to a net
credit of $10.3 million in the U.S., mainly arising from changes to the
US tax code enacted in December 2017, including the decrease in deferred
tax liabilities as a result of the reduction in corporate tax rate from
35% to 21%. One-off tax credits of $4.4m arose in the fourth quarter of
2016, mainly as result of settlement of prior year tax audits.
Investments
During the fourth quarter of 2017, the Company invested a total of $24.8
million in its portfolio, including $5.8 million on the refurbishment of
Belmond Cap Juluca; $2.5 million on the acquisition of an additional
villa at Belmond Hotel Caruso; $2.0 million on the full refurbishment of
the Pergula Restaurant at Belmond Copacabana Palace; $1.8 million on
corporate projects, which included the Company's new enterprise resource
planning system and website and $1.7 million at Belmond Grand Hotel
Europe for improvements to the hotel's elevators and renovation of its
deluxe rooms.
Balance Sheet
At December 31, 2017, the Company had total debt of $707.2 million and
cash balances of $184.1 million, resulting in total net debt of $523.1
million and a ratio of net debt to trailing-twelve-months adjusted
EBITDA of 4.2 times, which compared to net debt of $435.1 million and a
ratio of net debt to trailing-twelve-months adjusted EBITDA of 3.4 times
at December 31, 2016.
Outlook
The Company is providing the following RevPAR and other guidance for the
first quarter and full year 2018:
|
|
|
First Quarter 2018
|
|
Full Year 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
Same store worldwide owned hotel RevPAR growth guidance (1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
On a constant currency basis
|
|
2% - 6%
|
|
2% - 6%
|
In U.S. dollars
|
|
5% - 9%
|
|
7% - 11%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Statement of operations guidance ($ millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted central overheads
|
|
$7.9 - $8.9
|
|
$32.0 - $36.0
|
Adjusted share-based compensation
|
|
$0.8 - $1.8
|
|
$4.2 - $8.2
|
Adjusted central marketing costs
|
|
$2.6 - $3.6
|
|
$3.9 - $7.9
|
Depreciation and amortization (2)
|
|
$14.9 - $15.9
|
|
$61.2 - $65.2
|
Interest expense (3)
|
|
$7.9 - $8.9
|
|
$31.6 - $35.6
|
Tax expense (4)
|
|
$(10.8) - $(9.8)
|
|
$22.7 - $26.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flow guidance ($ millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash interest expense (3)
|
|
$7.0 - $8.0
|
|
$29.2 - $33.2
|
Cash tax expense (5)
|
|
$4.5 - $5.5
|
|
$21.0 - $25.0
|
Scheduled loan repayments (3)
|
|
$1.1 - $2.1
|
|
$4.3 - $8.3
|
(1) Projected same store RevPAR growth for the first quarter ending
March 31, 2018 and full year ending December 31, 2018 excludes the
operations of Belmond Cap Juluca, Anguilla, British West Indies,
which was acquired in May 2017, Belmond La Samanna, St Martin, which
is closed for refurbishment following Hurricanes Jose and Irma in
September 2017 and Belmond Savute Elephant Lodge, Chobe Reserve,
Botswana which closed for refurbishment in November 2017.
|
(2) Projected depreciation and amortization expense for the first
quarter ending March 31, 2018 and full year ending December 31, 2018
includes forecast accelerated depreciation related to expected
renovations at the Company's properties.
|
(3) Interest expense, cash interest expense and scheduled loan
repayments guidance includes the impact of the Company's corporate
credit facility refinancing, which closed on July 3, 2017.
|
(4) Tax expense guidance includes the Company's share of provision
for income taxes of unconsolidated companies.
|
(5) Cash tax expense guidance does not include the Company's share
of provision for income taxes of unconsolidated companies.
|
BELMOND LTD.
EARNINGS RELEASE SCHEDULES
TABLE
OF CONTENTS
|
|
|
|
Statements of Condensed Consolidated Operations
|
|
11
|
Segment Information - Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
12
|
Summary of Operating Information for Owned Hotels
|
|
13
|
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
|
14
|
Reconciliations - Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Share of Pre-Tax
Earnings from Unconsolidated Companies
|
|
15
|
Reconciliations - Adjusted Net Earnings / (Losses)
|
|
16
|
Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
17
|
BELMOND LTD.
STATEMENTS OF CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED
OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ millions except per share amounts
|
|
Three months ended
December 31,
|
|
Twelve months ended
December 31,
|
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
|
117.3
|
|
|
114.2
|
|
|
561.0
|
|
|
549.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of services
|
|
55.1
|
|
|
53.6
|
|
|
239.9
|
|
|
240.1
|
|
Selling, general and administrative (1)
|
|
54.1
|
|
|
48.5
|
|
|
238.2
|
|
|
198.5
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
17.0
|
|
|
12.8
|
|
|
62.9
|
|
|
52.4
|
|
Impairment of goodwill
|
|
5.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
5.5
|
|
|
|
|
Impairment of property, plant and equipment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8.2
|
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total operating costs and expenses
|
|
131.7
|
|
|
114.9
|
|
|
554.7
|
|
|
492.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Loss) / gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment
|
|
(0.6
|
)
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
(0.2
|
)
|
|
0.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings from operations
|
|
(15.0
|
)
|
|
(0.5
|
)
|
|
6.1
|
|
|
58.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gain on extinguishment of debt
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.2
|
|
Interest income
|
|
0.5
|
|
|
0.3
|
|
|
1.1
|
|
|
0.9
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
(7.9
|
)
|
|
(6.1
|
)
|
|
(32.5
|
)
|
|
(29.2
|
)
|
Foreign currency, net
|
|
(0.3
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(3.0
|
)
|
|
9.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Losses) / earnings before income taxes and earnings from
unconsolidated companies, net of tax
|
|
(22.7
|
)
|
|
(6.3
|
)
|
|
(28.3
|
)
|
|
40.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Benefit / (provision) for income taxes
|
|
11.0
|
|
|
8.8
|
|
|
(6.6
|
)
|
|
(16.4
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Losses) / earnings before earnings from unconsolidated companies,
net of tax
|
|
(11.7
|
)
|
|
2.5
|
|
|
(34.9
|
)
|
|
24.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Losses) / earnings from unconsolidated companies, net of tax
provision of $(8.5), $1.7, $(4.5) and $5.7
|
|
(18.0
|
)
|
|
3.3
|
|
|
(10.2
|
)
|
|
11.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Losses) / earnings from continuing operations
|
|
(29.7
|
)
|
|
5.8
|
|
|
(45.1
|
)
|
|
35.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax provision of
$Nil, $Nil, $Nil and $Nil
|
|
|
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net (losses) / earnings
|
|
(29.7
|
)
|
|
6.8
|
|
|
(44.9
|
)
|
|
36.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net earnings attributable to non-controlling interests
|
|
(0.1
|
)
|
|
(0.1
|
)
|
|
(0.1
|
)
|
|
(0.1
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net (losses) / earnings attributable to Belmond Ltd.
|
|
(29.8
|
)
|
|
6.7
|
|
|
(45.0
|
)
|
|
36.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EPS attributable to Belmond Ltd.
|
|
(0.29
|
)
|
|
0.07
|
|
|
(0.44
|
)
|
|
0.36
|
|
Weighted average number of shares millions
|
|
102.33
|
|
|
101.77
|
|
|
102.17
|
|
|
101.60
|
|
(1) Selling, general and administrative expenses include operating
costs of businesses plus central overheads, share-based compensation
and central marketing costs. Selling, general and administrative
expenses also included acquisition-related costs associated with the
May 26, 2017 acquisition of Cap Juluca of $14.1 million for the
twelve months ended December 31, 2017. Selling, general and
administrative expenses also included certain trains and cruises
expenses of $2.1 million and $8.1 million respectively that were
reclassified from cost of services in the three and twelve months
ended December 31, 2017.
|
BELMOND LTD.
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ millions
|
|
Three months ended
December 31,
|
|
Twelve months ended
December 31,
|
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Owned hotels
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Europe
|
|
31.6
|
|
|
26.4
|
|
|
212.4
|
|
|
199.1
|
|
- North America
|
|
34.0
|
|
|
37.6
|
|
|
149.3
|
|
|
145.9
|
|
- Rest of world
|
|
35.6
|
|
|
33.7
|
|
|
124.2
|
|
|
130.3
|
|
Total owned hotels
|
|
101.2
|
|
|
97.7
|
|
|
485.9
|
|
|
475.3
|
|
Owned trains & cruises
|
|
12.6
|
|
|
12.2
|
|
|
63.2
|
|
|
59.3
|
|
Management fees
|
|
3.5
|
|
|
4.3
|
|
|
11.9
|
|
|
15.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
|
117.3
|
|
|
114.2
|
|
|
561.0
|
|
|
549.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Owned hotels
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Europe
|
|
2.2
|
|
|
1.4
|
|
|
73.7
|
|
|
67.6
|
|
- North America
|
|
8.0
|
|
|
7.5
|
|
|
29.8
|
|
|
29.4
|
|
- Rest of world
|
|
8.6
|
|
|
8.2
|
|
|
24.5
|
|
|
33.1
|
|
Total owned hotels
|
|
18.8
|
|
|
17.1
|
|
|
128.0
|
|
|
130.1
|
|
Owned trains & cruises
|
|
(0.9
|
)
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
4.4
|
|
|
4.3
|
|
Management fees
|
|
3.8
|
|
|
4.3
|
|
|
15.3
|
|
|
15.2
|
|
Share of pre-tax earnings from unconsolidated companies
|
|
3.6
|
|
|
5.0
|
|
|
15.4
|
|
|
17.1
|
|
|
|
25.3
|
|
|
26.6
|
|
|
163.1
|
|
|
166.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Central overheads
|
|
(6.1
|
)
|
|
(6.9
|
)
|
|
(27.8
|
)
|
|
(26.3
|
)
|
Share-based compensation
|
|
(0.8
|
)
|
|
(1.7
|
)
|
|
(5.8
|
)
|
|
(7.7
|
)
|
Central marketing costs
|
|
(2.4
|
)
|
|
(1.6
|
)
|
|
(5.5
|
)
|
|
(4.5
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
16.0
|
|
|
16.4
|
|
|
124.0
|
|
|
128.2
|
|
BELMOND LTD.
SUMMARY OF OPERATING INFORMATION FOR OWNED
HOTELS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended
December 31,
|
|
Twelve months ended
December 31,
|
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Room Nights Available
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Europe
|
|
59,621
|
|
58,907
|
|
273,756
|
|
271,963
|
North America
|
|
57,592
|
|
63,974
|
|
255,862
|
|
256,726
|
Rest of world
|
|
93,660
|
|
94,944
|
|
374,478
|
|
376,952
|
Worldwide
|
|
210,873
|
|
217,825
|
|
904,096
|
|
905,641
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Room Nights Sold
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Europe
|
|
32,867
|
|
32,095
|
|
176,129
|
|
175,060
|
North America
|
|
36,992
|
|
38,874
|
|
171,906
|
|
171,392
|
Rest of world
|
|
55,593
|
|
52,072
|
|
200,537
|
|
204,944
|
Worldwide
|
|
125,452
|
|
123,041
|
|
548,572
|
|
551,396
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Occupancy
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Europe
|
|
55%
|
|
54%
|
|
64%
|
|
64%
|
North America
|
|
64%
|
|
61%
|
|
67%
|
|
67%
|
Rest of world
|
|
59%
|
|
55%
|
|
54%
|
|
54%
|
Worldwide
|
|
59%
|
|
56%
|
|
61%
|
|
61%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ADR (in U.S. dollars)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Europe
|
|
516
|
|
430
|
|
740
|
|
676
|
North America
|
|
404
|
|
433
|
|
426
|
|
421
|
Rest of world
|
|
384
|
|
383
|
|
380
|
|
388
|
Worldwide
|
|
424
|
|
411
|
|
510
|
|
490
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RevPAR (in U.S. dollars)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Europe
|
|
284
|
|
234
|
|
476
|
|
435
|
North America
|
|
259
|
|
263
|
|
286
|
|
281
|
Rest of world
|
|
228
|
|
210
|
|
203
|
|
211
|
Worldwide
|
|
252
|
|
232
|
|
309
|
|
298
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Same Store RevPAR (in U.S. dollars) (1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Europe
|
|
284
|
|
234
|
|
476
|
|
435
|
North America
|
|
259
|
|
235
|
|
272
|
|
254
|
Rest of world
|
|
230
|
|
217
|
|
207
|
|
218
|
Worldwide
|
|
254
|
|
227
|
|
311
|
|
297
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Same Store RevPAR (% change)
|
|
U.S.
dollar
|
|
Constant
currency
|
|
U.S.
dollar
|
|
Constant
currency
|
Europe
|
|
21%
|
|
3%
|
|
9%
|
|
6%
|
North America
|
|
10%
|
|
10%
|
|
7%
|
|
7%
|
Rest of world
|
|
6%
|
|
5%
|
|
(5)%
|
|
(11)%
|
Worldwide
|
|
12%
|
|
6%
|
|
5%
|
|
1%
|
(1) Same store RevPAR data for the three and twelve months ended
December 31, 2017 and December 31, 2016 excludes the operations of
Belmond Cap Juluca, which was acquired in May 2017, Belmond La
Samanna which is closed for refurbishment following Hurricanes Jose
and Irma in September 2017, Belmond Savute Elephant Lodge which
closed for refurbishment from November 2017 and Belmond La Résidence
dAngkor, which closed for refurbishment in May 2016 and re-opened
in November 2016.
|
BELMOND LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ millions
|
|
December 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
|
|
|
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
Cash
|
|
180.2
|
|
153.4
|
Restricted cash
|
|
3.1
|
|
1.8
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
34.4
|
|
25.8
|
Due from unconsolidated companies
|
|
12.8
|
|
12.2
|
Prepaid expenses and other
|
|
13.3
|
|
12.3
|
Inventories
|
|
23.1
|
|
23.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
266.9
|
|
229.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property, plant & equipment, net of accumulated depreciation
|
|
1,168.0
|
|
1,074.7
|
Investments in unconsolidated companies
|
|
64.6
|
|
79.3
|
Goodwill
|
|
120.2
|
|
113.3
|
Other intangible assets
|
|
19.8
|
|
13.9
|
Other assets
|
|
14.1
|
|
13.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets (1)
|
|
1,653.6
|
|
1,524.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and Equity
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
15.8
|
|
16.4
|
Accrued liabilities
|
|
79.5
|
|
69.0
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
32.8
|
|
31.3
|
Current portion of long-term debt and capital leases
|
|
6.4
|
|
5.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
134.5
|
|
122.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term debt and obligations under capital leases
|
|
700.8
|
|
585.8
|
Liability for pension benefit
|
|
0.6
|
|
1.4
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
115.4
|
|
122.3
|
Other liabilities
|
|
3.0
|
|
5.4
|
Liability for uncertain tax positions
|
|
0.5
|
|
0.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities (2)
|
|
954.8
|
|
837.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders equity
|
|
698.5
|
|
686.5
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
0.3
|
|
0.4
|
Total equity
|
|
698.8
|
|
686.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
|
1,653.6
|
|
1,524.1
|
(1) Balance at December 31, 2017 includes $206.3 million (December
31, 2016 - $210.3 million) of assets of consolidated variable
interest entities ("VIEs") that can only be used to settle
obligations of the VIEs.
|
(2) Balance at December 31, 2017 includes $123.0 million (December
31, 2016 - $121.6 million) of liabilities of consolidated VIEs whose
creditors have no recourse to Belmond Ltd.
|
BELMOND LTD.
RECONCILIATIONS - ADJUSTED EBITDA AND
ADJUSTED
SHARE OF PRE-TAX EARNINGS FROM UNCONSOLIDATED COMPANIES
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ millions
|
|
Three months ended
December 31,
|
|
Twelve months ended
December 31,
|
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Losses) / earnings from continuing operations
|
|
(29.7
|
)
|
|
5.8
|
|
|
(45.1
|
)
|
|
35.4
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
17.0
|
|
|
12.8
|
|
|
62.9
|
|
|
52.4
|
|
Gain on extinguishment of debt
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1.2
|
)
|
Interest income
|
|
(0.5
|
)
|
|
(0.3
|
)
|
|
(1.1
|
)
|
|
(0.9
|
)
|
Interest expense
|
|
7.9
|
|
|
6.1
|
|
|
32.5
|
|
|
29.1
|
|
Foreign currency, net
|
|
0.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.0
|
|
|
(9.2
|
)
|
(Benefit from) / provision for income taxes
|
|
(11.0
|
)
|
|
(8.8
|
)
|
|
6.6
|
|
|
16.4
|
|
Share of (benefit from) / provision for income taxes of
unconsolidated companies
|
|
(8.5
|
)
|
|
1.7
|
|
|
(4.5
|
)
|
|
5.7
|
|
|
|
(24.5
|
)
|
|
17.3
|
|
|
54.3
|
|
|
127.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Restructuring and other special items (1)
|
|
4.3
|
|
|
(0.7
|
)
|
|
11.7
|
|
|
|
|
Acquisition-related costs (2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
14.0
|
|
|
|
|
Loss / (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment
|
|
0.6
|
|
|
(0.2
|
)
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
(0.9
|
)
|
Impairment of goodwill and property, plant and equipment
|
|
5.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
13.7
|
|
|
1.0
|
|
Impairment of assets in unconsolidated companies
|
|
30.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
30.1
|
|
|
0.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
16.0
|
|
|
16.4
|
|
|
124.0
|
|
|
128.2
|
|
(1) Represents adjustments for insurance deductibles and losses
while Belmond Cap Juluca and Belmond La Samanna are closed following
the impact of Hurricanes Irma and Jose, restructuring, severance and
redundancy costs, pre-opening costs and other items, net.
|
(2) Represents professional fees incurred in preliminary design and
planning, structuring, assessment of financing opportunities, legal,
tax, accounting and engineering due diligence and the negotiation of
the purchase and sale agreements, and other ancillary documents,
with the principal owner and leaseholder, together with three owners
of villas and separate subleases, as well as a memorandum of
understanding and ground lease with the Government of Anguilla.
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ millions
|
|
Three months ended
December 31,
|
|
Twelve months ended
December 31,
|
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted share of pre-tax earnings from unconsolidated companies
reconciliation:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Losses) / earnings from unconsolidated companies (1)
|
|
(18.0
|
)
|
|
3.3
|
|
|
(10.2
|
)
|
|
11.0
|
Share of (benefit from) / provision for income taxes of
unconsolidated companies
|
|
(8.5
|
)
|
|
1.7
|
|
|
(4.5
|
)
|
|
5.7
|
Impairment of assets in unconsolidated companies
|
|
30.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
30.1
|
|
|
0.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted share of pre-tax earnings from unconsolidated companies
|
|
3.6
|
|
|
5.0
|
|
|
15.4
|
|
|
17.1
|
(1) Represents the Company's share of earnings from unconsolidated
companies.
|
BELMOND LTD.
RECONCILIATIONS - ADJUSTED NET
EARNINGS / (LOSSES)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ millions except per share amounts
|
|
Three months ended
December 31,
|
|
Twelve months ended
December 31,
|
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted net earnings reconciliation:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Losses) / earnings from continuing operations
|
|
(29.7
|
)
|
|
5.8
|
|
|
(45.1
|
)
|
|
35.4
|
|
Restructuring and other special items (1)
|
|
4.3
|
|
|
(0.7
|
)
|
|
11.7
|
|
|
|
|
Acquisition-related costs (2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
14.0
|
|
|
|
|
Loss / (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment
|
|
0.6
|
|
|
(0.2
|
)
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
(0.9
|
)
|
Impairment of goodwill and property, plant and equipment
|
|
5.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
13.7
|
|
|
1.0
|
|
Impairment of assets in unconsolidated companies
|
|
30.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
30.1
|
|
|
0.4
|
|
Gain on extinguishment of debt (3)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1.2
|
)
|
Accelerated depreciation
|
|
1.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.5
|
|
|
1.3
|
|
Interest adjustments
|
|
|
|
|
(1.4
|
)
|
|
0.6
|
|
|
(1.4
|
)
|
Foreign currency, net (4)
|
|
0.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.0
|
|
|
(9.2
|
)
|
Tax-related adjustments (5)
|
|
(10.2
|
)
|
|
(2.4
|
)
|
|
(10.2
|
)
|
|
(1.8
|
)
|
Income tax effect of adjusting items (6)
|
|
(9.0
|
)
|
|
0.3
|
|
|
(9.4
|
)
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted net (losses)/earnings from continuing operations
|
|
(6.3
|
)
|
|
1.4
|
|
|
12.1
|
|
|
25.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EPS from continuing operations
|
|
(0.29
|
)
|
|
0.06
|
|
|
(0.44
|
)
|
|
0.35
|
|
Adjusted EPS from continuing operations
|
|
(0.06
|
)
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
0.12
|
|
|
0.25
|
|
Weighted average number of shares (millions)
|
|
102.33
|
|
|
101.77
|
|
|
102.17
|
|
|
101.60
|
|
(1) Represents adjustments for insurance deductibles and losses
while Belmond Cap Juluca and Belmond La Samanna are closed following
the impact of Hurricanes Irma and Jose, restructuring, severance and
redundancy costs, pre-opening costs and other items, net.
|
(2) Represents professional fees incurred in preliminary design and
planning, structuring, assessment of financing opportunities, legal,
tax, accounting and engineering due diligence and the negotiation of
the purchase and sale agreements, and other ancillary documents,
with the principal owner and leaseholder, together with three owners
of villas and separate subleases, as well as a memorandum of
understanding and ground lease with the Government of Anguilla.
|
(3) Represents $4.0 million negotiated discount on repayment less
$2.8 million tax indemnification provided to partners in respect of
such discount.
|
(4) Non-cash item arising from the translation of certain assets and
liabilities denominated in currencies other than the functional
currency of the respective entity.
|
(5) Represents increase in benefit for income taxes following a
reduction in the corporate tax rate in the U.S. from 35 to 21
percent.
|
(6) Represents income tax effect of adjusting items by applying the
applicable statutory tax rate to the adjusting items.
|
BELMOND LTD.
NET DEBT TO ADJUSTED EBITDA
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ millions - except ratios
|
|
Twelve months ended and as at
|
|
|
December 31,
2017
|
|
December 31,
2016
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
180.2
|
|
153.4
|
Restricted cash (including $0.8 million and $0.8 million classified
within long-term other assets on the balance sheet for 2017 and
2016, respectively)
|
|
3.9
|
|
2.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total cash
|
|
184.1
|
|
156.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total debt
|
|
|
|
|
Current portion of long-term debt and capital leases
|
|
6.4
|
|
5.3
|
Long-term debt and obligations under capital leases (1)
|
|
700.8
|
|
585.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total debt
|
|
707.2
|
|
591.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net debt
|
|
523.1
|
|
435.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
124.0
|
|
128.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net debt / adjusted EBITDA
|
|
4.2
|
|
3.4
|
(1) Long-term debt is after the deduction of unamortized debt
issuance costs and discount on secured term loans.
About Belmond Ltd.
Belmond (belmond.com) is a global
collection of exceptional hotel and luxury travel adventures in some of
the worlds most inspiring and enriching destinations. Established over
40 years ago with the acquisition of Belmond Hotel Cipriani in Venice,
its unique and distinctive portfolio now embraces 46 hotel, rail and
river cruise experiences, excluding one scheduled for a 2018 opening in
London, in many of the worlds most celebrated destinations. From city
landmarks to intimate resorts, the collection includes Belmond Grand
Hotel Europe, St. Petersburg; Belmond Copacabana Palace, Rio de Janeiro;
Belmond Maroma Resort & Spa, Riviera Maya; and Belmond El Encanto, Santa
Barbara. Belmond also encompasses safaris, seven luxury tourist trains,
including the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express, and two river cruises.
Belmond also operates 21 Club, one of New Yorks most storied
restaurants. Further information on the Company can be found at investor.belmond.com.
Definitions
All references to constant currency, which is a non-GAAP measure,
represent a comparison between periods excluding the impact of foreign
exchange movements. The Company calculates these amounts by translating
prior-year results at current-year exchange rates. The Company analyzes
certain key financial measures on a constant currency basis to better
understand the underlying results and trends of the business without
distortion from the effects of currency movements.
Revenue per available room ("RevPAR) is calculated by dividing room
revenue by room nights available for the period. Same store RevPAR is a
comparison of RevPAR based on the operations of the same units in each
period, by excluding the effect of any hotel acquisitions in the period
or major refurbishment where a property is closed for a full quarter or
longer. The comparison also excludes the effect of dispositions
(including discontinued operations) or closures. Management uses RevPAR
and same store RevPAR to identify trend information with respect to room
revenue and to evaluate the performance of a specific hotel or group of
hotels in a given period.
Average daily rate ("ADR") is calculated by dividing room revenue by
rooms sold for the period. Management uses ADR to measure the level of
pricing achieved by a specific hotel or group of hotels in a given
period.
Occupancy is calculated by dividing total rooms sold by total rooms
available for the period. Occupancy measures the utilization of a
hotels available capacity. Management uses occupancy to measure demand
at a specific hotel or group of hotels in a given period.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization
("EBITDA"), reflects earnings / (losses) from continuing operations
excluding interest, foreign exchange (a non-cash item), tax (including
tax on unconsolidated companies), depreciation and amortization.
Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by adjusting EBITDA for items such as
restructuring and other special items such as leases and sales,
acquisition-related costs, disposals of assets and investments,
impairments, and certain other items (some of which may be recurring)
that management does not consider indicative of ongoing operations or
that could otherwise have a material effect on the comparability of the
Company's operations.
Adjusted net earnings / (losses) is calculated by adjusting earnings /
(losses) from continuing operations for items such as foreign exchange
(a non-cash item), asset acquisitions, leases and sales, disposals of
assets and investments, and certain other items (some of which may be
recurring) that management does not consider indicative of ongoing
operations or that could otherwise have a material effect on the
comparability of the Company's operations.
Net debt is the sum of the Companys current portion of long-term debt
and capital leases and long-term debt and obligations under capital
leases minus the sum of the Companys cash, cash equivalents and
restricted cash. The Company measures long-term debt after deducting
unamortized debt issuance costs and discount on secured term loans.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement the Company's consolidated financial statements presented
in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("U.S.
GAAP"), which are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission
("SEC") as part of the Company's annual report on Form 10-K and interim
reports on Form 10-Q, management analyzes the operating performance of
the Company on the basis of adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA is the
measure used by the Companys management team to assess the operating
performance of the Companys businesses and, as disclosed in Note 24 to
the financial statements and in Managements Discussion and Analysis of
the Companys periodic report beginning with the Form 10-Q for the
period ended March 31, 2017. Adjusted EBITDA is also presented on a
consolidated basis because management believes it helps our investors
evaluate the Companys profitability on a basis consistent with that of
its operating segments. Adjusted EBITDA is also a financial performance
measure commonly used in the hotel and leisure industry, although the
Companys EBITDA may not be comparable in all instances to that
disclosed by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered
as an alternative to earnings from operations or net earnings under U.S.
GAAP for purposes of evaluating the Company's operating performance as
presented in the Company's consolidated financial statements filed with
the SEC.
Adjusted EBITDA, when presented on a consolidated basis, including the
items set forth in the Company's reconciliations tables, and adjusted
net earnings / (losses) of the Company are non-GAAP financial measures
and do not have any standardized meanings prescribed by U.S. GAAP.
Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors about the
Company because it is not affected by non-operating factors such as
leverage (affecting interest expense), tax positions (affecting income
tax expense), the historical cost of assets (affecting depreciation
expense) and the extent to which intangible assets are identifiable
(affecting amortization expense). Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net
earnings / (losses) are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures
presented by other companies, which may be calculated differently, and
should not be considered as an alternative to net earnings or any other
measure of performance prescribed by U.S. GAAP. Management considers
adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net earnings / (losses) to be meaningful
indicators of operations and uses them as measures to assess operating
performance. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net earnings / (losses) are
also used by investors, analysts and lenders as measures of financial
performance because, as adjusted in the described manner, the measures
provide a consistent basis on which the performance of the Company can
be assessed from period to period. However, these measures are not
intended to substitute for U.S. GAAP measures of Company performance as
reflected in the Company's consolidated financial statements filed with
the SEC.
EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net earnings / (losses) have
limitations as analytical tools. Some of these limitations are: they do
not reflect the Companys cash expenditures or future requirements for
capital expenditure or contractual commitments; they do not reflect
changes in, or cash requirements for, the Companys working capital
needs; they do not reflect interest expense, or the cash requirements
necessary to service interest or principal payments, on the Companys
debt; although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the
assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in
the future, and EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA do not reflect any cash
requirements for such replacements; and they are not adjusted for all
non-cash income or expense items that are reflected in the Companys
statements of cash flows.
Cautionary Statements
This news release and related oral presentations by management contain,
in addition to historical information, forward-looking statements within
the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
These include statements regarding the Company's three-point growth
strategy, future revenue, earnings, RevPAR, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA,
statement of operations and cash flow outlook, investment plans, debt
refinancings, asset acquisitions, leases and sales, entry into
third-party management contracts, operating synergies and revenue
opportunities, operating systems, and benefits of the Companys brand
and similar matters that are not historical facts and therefore involve
risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on managements
current expectations and beliefs regarding future developments, are not
guarantees of performance and are subject to a number of uncertainties
and risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from
those described in the forward-looking statements. Factors that may
cause actual results, performance and achievements to differ from those
express or implied in the forward-looking statements include, but are
not limited to, those mentioned in the news release and oral
presentations, our ability to execute and achieve our three-point growth
strategy, future effects, if any, on the travel and leisure markets of
terrorist activity and any police or military response, varying customer
demand and competitive considerations, failure to realize expected hotel
bookings and reservations and planned real estate sales as actual
revenue, inability to sustain price increases or to reduce costs, rising
fuel costs adversely impacting customer travel and the Companys
operating costs, fluctuations in interest rates and currency values,
uncertainty of negotiating and completing any future asset acquisitions,
leases, sales and third-party management contracts, debt refinancings,
capital expenditures and acquisitions, inability to reduce funded debt
as planned or to obtain bank agreement to any future requested loan
agreement waivers or amendments, adequate sources of capital and
acceptability of finance terms, possible loss or amendment of planning
permits and delays in construction schedules for expansion projects,
delays in reopening properties closed for repair or refurbishment and
possible cost overruns, shifting patterns of tourism and business travel
and seasonality of demand, adverse local weather conditions, possible
challenges to the Companys ownership of its brands, the Companys
reliance on technology systems and its development of new technology
systems, changing global or regional economic conditions and weakness in
financial markets which may adversely affect demand, legislative,
regulatory and political developments (including the evolving political
situation in Ukraine, Brazil, and Peru, and regional events in Myanmar,
in the United Kingdom in respect of its withdrawal from the European
Union and in the United States in respect of its evolving immigration
and trade policies and the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, and the
resulting impact of these situations on local and global economies,
exchange rates and on current and future demand), the threat or current
transmission of epidemics, infectious diseases, and viruses, such as the
Zika virus which may affect demand in Latin America, including the
Caribbean, and elsewhere, and possible challenges to the Companys
corporate governance structure. Further information regarding these and
other factors that could cause managements current expectations and
beliefs not to be realized is included in the filings by the Company
with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as otherwise
required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or
revise publicly any forward-looking statement, whether due to new
information, future events or otherwise.
* * * * * *
Belmond Ltd., Canons Court, 22 Victoria Street, P.O. Box HM1179,
Hamilton HM EX, Bermuda
investor.belmond.com
