Benchmark Report Reveals Critical Quantitative Metrics for Enterprises Transforming into Software-Driven Organizations

Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE: PVTL), a cloud-native platform company,
today launched its inaugural Built
to Adapt Benchmark (The Benchmark), a commissioned research report
by Longitude Research Ltd, a Financial Times Company, and Ovum Ltd that
provides a quantitative framework of measurable indicators designed to
gauge how well an organization builds software that delivers business
value. Since August 2017, Pivotal has used The Benchmark to assess the
software development proficiency of organizations across five industries
and six countries.
The Benchmark indicators are designed to focus on how to build great
software that delivers business value. Each indicator is organized
across five business outcomes that define a modern software company:
Speed, Stability, Scalability, Security, and Savings. Across the world,
organizations in every sector and market are changing their businesses
due to software innovationsfrom German car manufacturing, to US retail,
to Japanese telecoms. To keep pace with competition, the worlds leading
businesses are learning to become software-driven organizations
themselves: rapidly accelerating developer productivity, porting
applications to the cloud, automating infrastructure, and innovating
with new software.
While each Benchmark indicator is organized across five business
outcomes, some indicators are applicable to multiple categories. For
example, budget flexibility to easily initiate new projects can impact
Savings and Speed. And the optimal investment ratio of developing versus
maintaining software can determine an organizations ability to Scale,
as well as reduce technical debt to unlock Savings. Effective team
integrations to operate in small balanced teams in order to take an idea
on a Monday and build working software by Friday can unlock Speed, as
well as Savings and Scalability.
Built to Adapt Benchmark Framework
Built on Pivotals experience working with world-leading disruptors and
established businesses, the Built to Adapt Benchmark aims to provide a
new framework for assessing and discussing the performance of a given
company, market or sector on their transformation into a software-driven
future.
Pivotal partnered with Longitude and Ovum to assess organizations in six
marketsthe United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Japan and
Singapore and across five industriesBanking, Insurance, Automotive,
Retail, and Telecommunications. The administered survey was designed
based on widely accepted standards of best practice in software
development. In addition, research showed that there are five business
outcomes that define an effective modern software company, which is
measured with a set of quantitative indicators.
Methodology
The research consisted of 1,659 information technologists (IT) across
chief information officers, chief security officers, chief technology
officers, and executive IT leaders who work in the aforementioned
industries.
The sampling frame is designed so that results are comparable by sector
or by country. The margin of error for all sectors is 5.4% at the 95%
confidence level except for Automotive for which the margin of error is
6.2%this is because of the lack of automotive industry businesses in
Australia and Singapore reduced the overall sample. The margin of error
by country ranges from 5.2% in the United States to 7.3% in Australia
and 7.3% in Singapore at the 95% confidence level.
Insights & Data
The results of the commissioned research report, based on a global
survey of 1,659 respondents, indicate that:
Speed:
-
US organizations polled are most likely to get continuous or daily
feedback from customers (51%) compared with 43% in Germany, 38% in the
UK, 19% in Australia, 16% in Japan, and 12% in Singapore.
-
55% of US organizations are deploying code on a continuous, hourly, or
daily basis. That fares well against the global average of around 39%,
but well behind Germany, where 72% of organizations are deploying on a
continuous, hourly, or daily basis.
Stability:
-
US organizations report approximately 22% of their software launches
or upgrades are delayed due to defects.
Scalability:
-
45% of applications run by US organizations have been built or
refactored to run in the cloud, compared with 31% in Germany, 38% in
Australia, and 37% in both Japan and Singapore.
-
Only in the US are half of organizations (51%) spending more on
developing new and/or refactoring legacy software than they are on
maintaining existing IT systems. In the UK and Germany, just 43% and
44%, respectively, of organizations are managing the same.
-
US organizations offer a mixed picture on scalability.
-
More than half of US organizations stated scaling their
infrastructure to accommodate a doubling of workloads would
require minimal structural changes (55%), compared with an average
of 39% across all markets.
-
However, one-third of those organizations say doing so would
result in extremely high levels of service disruption (32%),
compared with an average of 17% across other markets.
Security:
-
33% of US organizations reported development of new applications being
paused, or existing applications suspended, due to security concerns
11 or more times in the past year, compared with only 12% in Germany
or 14% in the UK.
Savings:
-
US IT budgets are among the least flexible, with half of organizations
(50%) saying budgets are fully committed at the start of the year,
making it difficult to initiate projects mid-cycle.
-
US organizations are leading the way on automation, with more
organizations than anywhere else:
-
Performance monitoring is mostly or fully automated at 70% US
organizations, compared with an average of 54% across all markets.
-
Infrastructure provisioning is mostly or fully automated at 58% US
organizations, compared with an average of 38% across all markets.
-
Software testing is fully or mostly automated at 56% US
organizations, compared with an average of 43% across all markets.
-
US software teams have an average of more than 6 software developers
to every operations/QA team memberthe highest of any countrycompared
with a global average of 5.
-
US developers are spending more time (42%) than elsewhere writing code
for new products and features, as opposed to carrying out maintenance
or troubleshooting old code.
Quotes
"Pivotal believes that businesses across every industry need to innovate
at the speed of startups to succeed in a world increasingly defined by
software. As a result, fast organizations are best positioned to develop
and deploy software that successfully responds to demanding and evolving
consumer expectations," said Edward Hieatt, SVP of Services and Customer
Success, Pivotal. "With the Benchmark, the worlds largest enterprises
now have a quantitative framework of measurable indicators that can be
used gauge how well their organization builds software that delivers
business value to their customers.
"Today, the worlds most valuable and influential brands are software
companies; and the future of every company and industry will certainly
be digital. As the pressure to transform mounts, a growing number of
business and technology leaders struggle with holistically measuring
their progress towards transforming into a software company, said,
James Watson, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer, Longitude Research
Ltd. "As CEOs are embracing software to revamp their playbooks, value
chains, and business model, the Benchmark serves as a comprehensive
framework to quantitatively measure their progress from incumbent to
digital disruptor.
About Pivotal
Pivotal combines our cloud-native platform, developer tools, and unique
methodology to help the worlds largest companies transform the way they
build and run their most important applications. Our technology is used
by Global 2000 companies to achieve strategic advantages in software
development and IT operations. Learn more at pivotal.io.
About Longitude
Longitude is a specialist thought leadership research agency, and is
majority owned by the Financial Times newspaper. In 2016, it was
recognized as one of the Leap 100, the UKs fastest-growing companies
according to City AM and Mishcon de Reya. In both 2017 and 2018, it was
chosen as one of the FT1000, the 1000 fastest-growing companies in
Europe. Longitude has more than 50 multinational clients spanning
sectors including professional services, financial services, technology,
and industrials and manufacturing.
About Ovum
Ovum is a market-leading research and consulting firm focused on helping
digital service providers and their vendor partners thrive in the
connected digital economy. Through its 150 analysts worldwide, it offers
expert analysis and strategic insight across the IT, telecoms, and media
industries. Founded in 1985, Ovum has one of the most experienced
analyst teams in the industry and is a respected source of guidance for
technology business leaders, CIOs, vendors, service providers, and
regulators looking for comprehensive, accurate, and insightful market
data, research, and consulting. With 23 offices across six continents,
Ovum offers a truly global perspective on technology and media markets
and provides thousands of clients with insight including workflow tools,
forecasts, surveys, market assessments, technology audits, and opinion.
Ovum is part of the Business Intelligence Division of Informa plc, a
leading business intelligence, academic publishing, knowledge and events
group listed on the London Stock Exchange.
