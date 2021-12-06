  • Suche
0 € Trading
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
06.12.2021 19:06

Best Buddies International Partners With Office Depot to Employ Individuals With Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Best Buddies International, a nonprofit organization dedicated to establishing a global volunteer movement that creates opportunities for one-to-one friendships, integrated employment, leadership development, and inclusive living for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), is excited to announce that it is partnering with Office Depot, a leading provider of business services, products and digital workplace technology solutions through an integrated B2B distribution platform with an online presence and approximately 1,100 Office Depot and OfficeMax stores, in an effort to hire participants from Best Buddies jobs programs throughout the states of Florida and California.

"Best Buddies is incredibly honored and grateful to partner with Office Depot in support of individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, said Andi Allen, State Director of Best Buddies in Florida. "Their dedication to the Best Buddies mission of inclusion and integrated employment will help bring an even greater awareness to the infinite abilities people with IDD possess.

The Best Buddies Jobs program secures integrated employment for people with IDD, allowing them to earn an income, pay taxes, and continuously and independently support themselves. Through the Jobs program, Best Buddies develops partnerships with employers, assists with the hiring process and provides ongoing support to the employee and employer. Many businesses have seen the benefits of hiring individuals with IDD, such as gaining dependable, motivated employees; promoting an inclusive and diverse workforce; and improving customer satisfaction.

"At Office Depot, we are committed to fostering an inclusive and supportive workplace, where all individuals are treated equally, fairly and respectfully, said Ellen Bishop, vice president of retail strategy & operations for Office Depot. "We are proud to team up with Best Buddies to expand our hiring in Florida and California, which will help provide opportunities for people with IDD to grow and succeed.

Office Depot has a robust Associate Resource Group (ARG) program, including the STAND (See Talent, Ability, Not Disability) ARG, which was created to foster a caring culture for associates who have seen and unseen disabilities, caregivers for people with seen and unseen disabilities, and people who are passionate in being allies for people with seen and unseen disabilities. One of the STAND ARGs goals is to be an advocate for change by promoting recruitment, employment and retention for people with disabilities.

ABOUT BEST BUDDIES INTERNATIONAL:

Best Buddies® is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to establishing a global volunteer movement that creates opportunities for one-to-one friendships, integrated employment, leadership development and inclusive living for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Founded in 1989 by Anthony K. Shriver, Best Buddies is a vibrant organization that has grown from one original chapter to nearly 2,900 middle school, high school, and college chapters worldwide. Today, Best Buddies nine formal programs  Middle Schools, High Schools, Colleges, Citizens, e-Buddies® , Jobs, Ambassadors, Promoters and Inclusive Living engage participants in each of the 50 states and in 56 countries, positively impacting the lives of nearly 700,000 people with and without disabilities around the world. In many cases, as a result of their involvement with Best Buddies, people with intellectual and developmental disabilities secure rewarding jobs, live on their own, become inspirational leaders, and make lifelong friendships. For more information, please visit www.bestbuddies.org, www.facebook.com/bestbuddies or www.twitter.com/bestbuddies.

ABOUT OFFICE DEPOT:

Office Depot, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP), a leading provider of business services and supplies, products and digital workplace technology solutions to small, medium and enterprise businesses, through an integrated business-to-business (B2B) distribution platform, which includes world-class supply chain and distribution operations, dedicated sales professionals and technicians, online presence, and approximately 1,100 stores. Through its banner brands Office Depot® and OfficeMax®, as well as others, the company offers its customers the tools and resources they need to focus on their passion of starting, growing and running their business. For more information, visit news.theodpcorp.com and follow @officedepot on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

ODP and Office Depot are trademarks of The Office Club, Inc. OfficeMax is a trademark of OMX, Inc. CompuCom is a trademark of CompuCom Systems, Inc. Grand&Toy is a trademark of Grand & Toy, LLC in Canada. ©2021 Office Depot, LLC. All rights reserved. Any other product or company names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

Nachrichten zu Office Depot Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Office Depot News
RSS Feed
Office Depot zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Office Depot Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
10.05.2017Office Depot Market PerformTelsey Advisory Group
13.12.2016Office Depot HoldLoop Capital
28.10.2016Office Depot Market PerformTelsey Advisory Group
11.05.2016Office Depot SellUBS AG
11.05.2016Office Depot Market PerformTelsey Advisory Group
10.05.2017Office Depot Market PerformTelsey Advisory Group
28.10.2016Office Depot Market PerformTelsey Advisory Group
11.05.2016Office Depot Market PerformTelsey Advisory Group
24.02.2016Office Depot OutperformTelsey Advisory Group
08.12.2015Office Depot OutperformTelsey Advisory Group
13.12.2016Office Depot HoldLoop Capital
04.02.2015Office Depot HoldBB&T Capital Markets
07.11.2012Office Depot neutralUBS AG
29.10.2012Office Depot neutralNomura
08.08.2012Office Depot neutralUBS AG
11.05.2016Office Depot SellUBS AG
02.11.2009Office Depot underperformCredit Suisse Group
27.05.2009Office Depot underperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
28.04.2006Update Office Depot Inc.: SellMatrix Research
17.02.2006Office Depot underweightPrudential Financial

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Office Depot Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Office Depot News

17.11.21Office Depot Announces Black Friday and Cyber Week Deals
10.11.21Office Depot: Holiday savings on laptops available this week - CNET
Weitere Office Depot News
Werbung

Trading-News

Delivery Hero und Hellofresh  Zwei Corona-Gewinner in Not
Biontech prüft Omikron-Vakzin - Aktie fällt
Vontobel: Von Inflation profitieren! Heiko Geiger: "Unsicherheit mag der Markt gar nicht!"
Aktien, Zinsen, Inflation - Was bringt das Börsenjahr 2022?
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Der "beste Robo Advisor 2021" im Web Seminar
Die KFM Deutsche Mittelstand AG und IPConcept (Luxemburg) S.A. starten die Zusammenarbeit für den Deutschen Mittelstandsanleihen FONDS (WKN A1W5T2)
BIT-Capital-Gründer Jan Beckers: "Wir starten zwei Kryptofonds"
Schwerpunkt der Woche: Und täglich grüßt Corona
Maastricht scheitert
Kfz Versi­che­rung wech­seln - So funk­tio­niert der Wechsel Ihrer Auto­ver­si­che­rung
JETZT NEU: Handle Aktien, ETFs und mehr für 0 Euro & ab sofort ohne Mindestordervolumen bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Office Depot-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

Office Depot Peer Group News

01.12.21Has General Mills (GIS) Outpaced Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?
01.12.21The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Meritage Homes. Beazer Homes USA. Ethan Allen Interiors. Builders FirstSource and Williams-Sonoma
30.11.21WH Smith PLC : Total Voting Rights
30.11.21TAKKT-Aktie: Was Analysten von TAKKT erwarten
25.11.21Black Friday deal: HomePod Mini drops to $89 at Staples - CNET
25.11.21Is Sanderson Farms (SAFM) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?
25.11.21Should Value Investors Buy These Consumer Staples Stocks?
23.11.21Are Investors Undervaluing These Consumer Staples Stocks Right Now?
22.11.21Williams-Sonoma (WSM) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
22.11.21Williams-Sonoma (WSM) Benefits From E-commerce Platform

News von

Diese Black Friday-Schnäppchen sind noch gültig
Cyber Monday verpasst? Diese Angebote gelten noch
21 Wege, sich mit dem Eigenheim zu ruinieren
Unterschätzter Stoff-Effekt  So beheben Sie das Problem moderner Wohnungen
Doomsday für Hype-Aktien und Didis unrühmlicher Abgang

News von

Metaverse-Basket-Zertifikat: Investieren Sie in die Pläne von Meta
Grüner Wasserstoff: Von der Vision zur Realität - das dürfte die Kurse antreiben
DAX-Ausblick: Omikron-Variante hält Anleger weiter auf Trab
Groß, stark und voller Energie: Elf Aktien, die jeder Krise trotzen
DAX im Plus: Abnehmende Omikron-Angst gibt Europas Börsen Auftrieb

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt mit kräftigem Plus -- Behörde verbietet Delivery Hero Zukauf in Saudi-Arabien -- Saint-Gobain will GCP Applied Technologies übernehmen -- Tesla, Telekom, Airbus, Deutsche Bank im Fokus

AstraZeneca erwägt womöglich Börsengang der Impfstoffsparte. Bewegung im Ringen um italienischen Telekomkonzern TIM - Gegenwind für KKR. Allianz erwirbt Anteil an Offshore-Windpark von BASF. Aufregung nach spektakulärem Bundesliga-Gipfel zwischen FC Bayern und BVB. Deutsche Wohnen kommt für zooplus in MDAX - Auch Änderungen in SDAX und TecDAX.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 48 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 48 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 48 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

3. Quartal 2021: Diese Aktien haben Bill und Melinda Gates im Depot
Blick ins 13F-Formular
Die beliebtesten Weihnachtsgeschenke 2021
Diese Geschenke landen 2021 unter dem Weihnachtsbaum
3. Quartal 2021: Neuerungen im Depot von David Einhorn
Änderungen im Portfolio
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie hat sich Ihr Wertpapierdepot seit Jahresbeginn entwickelt?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen