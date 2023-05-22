Zoom steigert Gewinn und Umsatz: Zoom-Aktie an der NASDAQ vorbörslich tiefer

Im Online-Seminar heute Abend wird sich alles um Dividendenaktien drehen! Was ist ein Dividendenkönig und wie macht man diese Aktien ausfindig? Wie investiert man am klügsten in diese Titel und sichert sie auch ab? Die Antworten bekommen Sie live im Dividenden-Seminar!

Heute im Fokus

Großaktionär Drahi stockt Beteiligung an BT Group auf. China will sich Zugriff auf Rohstoffe im Kongo sichern. Deutsche Telekom weist Kritik an Glasfaserausbau zurück. Hertha BSC begibt Anleihe. TikTok klagt gegen Verbot in US-Bundesstaat Montana. thyssenkrupp Nucera erhält Elektrolyseure-Großauftrag aus Schweden.