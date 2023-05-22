  • Suche
23.05.2023 11:37

Zoom steigert Gewinn und Umsatz: Zoom-Aktie an der NASDAQ vorbörslich tiefer

Bilanz präsentiert: Zoom steigert Gewinn und Umsatz: Zoom-Aktie an der NASDAQ vorbörslich tiefer
Bilanz präsentiert
Der Videokonferenzdienst Zoom hat seine Zahlen für das erste Quartal präsentiert.
Der Videokonferenzanbieter Zoom Video Communications schätzt seine Aussichten für das aktuelle Geschäftsjahr besser ein. Der Konzern erwartet jetzt für den bis Ende Januar 2024 laufenden Zeitraum 4,465 bis 4,485 Milliarden US-Dollar (bis 4,15 Mrd Euro) Gesamterlös, wie das Unternehmen am Montagabend nach US-Börsenschluss mitteilte. Bisher war das Management um Gründer und Chef Eric Yuan von etwas weniger ausgegangen. Das bereinigte Nettoergebnis je Aktie soll sich auf 4,25 bis 4,31 Dollar belaufen, bisher standen 4,11 bis 4,18 Dollar im Raum.

Im ersten Quartal hat Zoom die Zahl der Unternehmenskunden steigern können. Für Zoom Video Communications ist der Berichtszeitraum zudem mit einem Plus beim Gewinn zu Ende gegangen. Das Ergebnis je Aktie stieg von 1,03 US-Dollar auf 1,16 US-Dollar. Die Analystenschätzungen hatten zuvor bei einem Gewinn je Anteilsschein von 0,991 US-Dollar gelegen.

Der Umsatz lag im Berichtsquartal bei 1,105 Milliarden US-Dollar, nachdem das Unternehmen im Vergleichszeitraum des Vorjahres noch 1,074 Milliarden US-Dollar erlöst hatte. Damit lagen die Erlöse über den Analystenschätzungen - Experten hatten Zoom zuvor 1,084 Milliarden US-Dollar an Umsatz zugetraut.

Die Zoom-Aktie zeigt sich im vorbörslichen Handel an der NASDAQ zeitweise 0,27 Prozent tiefer bei 71,22 Dollar.

Redaktion finanzen.net und SAN JOSE (dpa-AFX)

Bildquellen: Michael Vi / Shutterstock.com

