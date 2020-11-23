  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
23.11.2020 23:12

Bill.com to Offer $750.0 Million of Convertible Senior Notes due 2025

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Bis zu 1% p.a. Festzins jetzt risikofrei sichern. 15  Amazon-Gutschein bis 30.11. zusätzlich! -W-

Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BILL) ("Bill.com) today announced that it proposes to offer $750.0 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2025 (the "notes), subject to market conditions and other factors. The notes are to be offered and sold in a private placement to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Act). Bill.com also intends to grant the initial purchasers of the notes an option to purchase, within a 13-day period from, and including the date on which the notes are first issued, up to an additional $112.5 million aggregate principal amount of notes.

The notes will be senior, unsecured obligations of Bill.com, and interest will be payable semiannually in arrears.

The notes will mature on December 1, 2025, unless earlier converted, redeemed or repurchased in accordance with the terms of the notes. Prior to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on the business day immediately preceding September 1, 2025, the notes will be convertible at the option of holders only upon satisfaction of certain conditions and during certain periods, and thereafter, at any time until 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on the second scheduled trading day immediately preceding the maturity date. Upon conversion, the notes may be settled in shares of Bill.coms common stock (the "common stock), cash or a combination of cash and shares of common stock, at the election of Bill.com.

Holders of the notes will have the right to require Bill.com to repurchase for cash all or a portion of their notes at 100% of their principal amount, plus any accrued and unpaid interest, upon the occurrence of a fundamental change (as defined in the indenture relating to the notes). Bill.com will also be required to increase the conversion rate for holders who convert their notes in connection with certain fundamental changes or a redemption notice, as the case may be, prior to the maturity date. The notes will be redeemable, in whole or in part, for cash at Bill.coms option at any time, and from time to time, on or after December 5, 2023, but only if the last reported sale price per share of Bill.coms common stock has been at least 130% of the conversion price then in effect for a specified period of time.

The interest rate, conversion rate, offering price and other terms are to be determined upon pricing of the notes.

Bill.com intends to use a portion of the net proceeds to pay the cost of the capped call transactions described below. Bill.com intends to use the remaining net proceeds for general corporate purposes, which may include working capital, capital expenditures and potential acquisitions and strategic transactions. From time to time, Bill.com evaluates potential acquisitions and strategic transactions involving businesses, technologies or products. However, Bill.com has not designated any specific uses and has no current agreements with respect to any acquisitions or strategic transactions.

In connection with the pricing of the notes, Bill.com expects to enter into capped call transactions with one or more of the initial purchasers or their respective affiliates and/or other financial institutions (the "option counterparties). The capped call transactions are expected generally to reduce the potential dilution to the common stock upon any conversion of the notes and/or offset any cash payments Bill.com is required to make in excess of the principal amount of converted notes, as the case may be, with such reduction and/or offset subject to a cap. If the initial purchasers exercise their option to purchase additional notes, Bill.com expects to enter into additional capped call transactions with the option counterparties.

In connection with establishing their initial hedges of the capped call transactions, the option counterparties and/or their respective affiliates expect to purchase shares of the common stock and/or enter into various derivative transactions with respect to the common stock concurrently with or shortly after the pricing of the notes. This activity could increase (or reduce the size of any decrease in) the market price of the common stock or the notes at that time.

In addition, the option counterparties and/or their respective affiliates may modify their hedge positions by entering into or unwinding various derivatives with respect to the common stock and/or purchasing or selling the common stock in secondary market transactions following the pricing of the notes and prior to the maturity of the notes (and are likely to do so during any observation period related to a conversion of notes/may do so following any repurchase of notes by Bill.com on any fundamental change repurchase date or otherwise). This activity could also cause or avoid an increase or a decrease in the market price of the common stock or the notes, which could affect the holders ability to convert the notes and, to the extent the activity occurs during any observation period related to a conversion of the notes, it could affect the number of shares and the value of the consideration that the holder would receive upon conversion of the notes.

If the initial purchasers exercise their option to purchase additional notes, Bill.com may use the resulting additional proceeds of the sale of the additional notes to pay the cost of entering into the additional capped call transactions and for general corporate purposes, which may include working capital, capital expenditures and potential acquisitions and strategic transactions. From time to time, Bill.com evaluates potential acquisitions and strategic transactions involving businesses, technologies or products. However, Bill.com has not designated any specific uses and has no current agreements with respect to any acquisitions or strategic transactions.

This announcement is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any of these securities (including the shares of the common stock, if any, into which the notes are convertible) and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful. Any offers of the notes will be made only by means of a private offering memorandum.

The notes and any shares of the common stock issuable upon conversion of the notes have not been registered under the Act, or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "should," "will" and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release may include but are not limited to statements regarding Bill.coms proposed offering of the notes and expected use of net proceeds of the offering. Factors that may contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, risks related to whether Bill.com will consummate the offering of the notes on the expected terms, or at all, the anticipated principal amount of the notes, which could differ based upon market conditions, whether the capped call transactions will become effective, the expected use of the net proceeds from the offering, which could change as a result of market conditions or for other reasons, prevailing market and other general economic, industry or political conditions in the United States or internationally, the impact of COVID-19, and whether Bill.com will be able to satisfy the conditions required to close any sale of the notes. The foregoing list of risks and uncertainties is illustrative, but is not exhaustive. For information about other potential factors that could affect Bill.coms business and financial results, please review the "Risk Factors described in Bill.coms Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020 and Bill.coms Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC) and in Bill.coms other filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof or as of the date otherwise stated herein. Bill.com disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Nachrichten zu Bill.com Holdings Inc Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Jetzt neu: Vermögenswirksame Leistungen mit ETFs, kostenlose Altersvorsorge vom Chef (Anzeige)
07.11.20
Billcom veröffentlichte Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
21.10.20
Erste Schätzungen: Billcom präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
29.08.20
Billcom präsentierte Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Bill.com News
RSS Feed
Bill.com zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Bill.com Holdings Inc Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Bill.com News

07.11.20Billcom veröffentlichte Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal
Weitere Bill.com News
Werbung

Trading-News

Was bedeutet Bidens Wahlsieg für die Börse? - Podcast mit Dr. Martin Kolrep von Invesco
DZ BANK - Euro/US-Dollar: Weiterer Höhenflug oder erneuter Einbruch?
Deutsche Telekom und Cancom: Zwei TecDAX-Aktien auf dem Sprung
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones tritt auf der Stelle
Vontobel: Zukunftstrend E-Sports: ein Produkt, um das Potential des Marktes abzubilden - "Ein gigantischer Markt!"
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Risiken am Kapitalmarkt - wie Sie diese nahezu auf Null senken
Financial Fact: Aktienaufschwung zeigt erstmals breite Basis.
Die Top-Aktien der letzten Woche
Altersvorsorge mit ETFs. Und individueller Garantie. Allvest powered by Allianz
Zinsen - der kleine Unterschied
Exporo AG kauft Büroimmobilien für knapp 10 Millionen Euro
Null Zinsen auf dem Spar­buch? Nicht mit mir!
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Bill.com-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Bill.com Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Heizöl nachtanken? Warum jetzt der perfekte Moment ist
So sparen Sie jetzt bei Waschmaschinen, Trocknern und Kombimaschinen
Angebote am Black Friday - so finden Sie echte Schnäppchen
Nach diesen Angeboten sollten Sie am Black Friday Ausschau halten
Was bedeutet die Impfstoff-Hoffnung für das Börsenjahr 2021?

News von

DAX-Ausblick: Börsen stehen vor schwierigen Wochen
Was hinter der Kursexplosion der Clean Power Capital-Aktie steckt
Alibaba-Aktie: Umsatzturbo - Zusammenfassung der Quartalszahlen
Autoversicherung: Die Kfz-Police ist unnötig teuer? Darauf sollten Sie bei einem Wechsel achten
DWS Top Dividende: Lohnende Ausschüttungen - Zum achten Mal in Folge erhöht

Heute im Fokus

Dow schließt fester -- DAX letztlich im Minus -- AstraZeneca mit positiven Impfstoffdaten -- Übernahmefantasie treibt Bilfinger-Aktie an -- BioNTech, Merck & Co, HelloFresh, ARYZTA im Fokus

DEUTZ warnt vor langsamerer Erholung. WACKER stellt Corona-Impfstoffkandidaten für CureVac her. RTL-Tochter für News startet im Februar - Chefredakteurin Koch geht. JPMorgan hebt Ziel für Netflix auf 628 Dollar. Roche & Regeneron: Notfallzulassung für Antikörper-Cocktail zur COVID-Behandlung. BASF, Shell, OMV & Co: US-Regierung erhöht Sanktionsdruck auf Firmen bei Nord Stream 2. Mitarbeiter der KfW-Tochterbank Ipex handelten mit Wirecard-Aktien.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 47 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 47 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 47 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

3. Quartal 2020: Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Die 15 Top-Verdiener unter den Gamern
Das sind die 15 millionenschweren Top-Verdiener in der Gamingbranche
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
3. Quartal 2020: Neuerungen im Depot von David Einhorn
Änderungen im Portfolio
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Gesundheitsminister Jens Spahn rechnet mit ersten Corona-Impfungen noch im Dezember. Teilen Sie diesen Optimismus?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen