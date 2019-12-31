finanzen.net
03.09.2020 17:43

Bill Spaulding Named President of Rust-Oleum

Rust-Oleum is announcing new leadership. Bill Spaulding has been named President of the company, replacing retiring President & CEO, Ed Voorhees. This transition was effective on August 31, 2020.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200903005685/en/

Bill Spaulding, President of Rust-Oleum (Photo: Business Wire)

Bill Spaulding, President of Rust-Oleum (Photo: Business Wire)

A 21-year veteran of Rust-Oleum, Spaulding most recently held the position of President, Rust-Oleum, North America. He has led several initiatives across the organization, including product innovation, building and maintaining relationships with customers and managing more than 65 different brands.

Spaulding is excited about the role and says working alongside Ed Voorhees for so many years has prepared him for the challenges hell be facing.

"Ed has been the architect of our culture  hes built it, fosters it and embodies it, Spaulding said. "He has inspired me to be a better leader through his dedication and passion for Rust-Oleum, our associates and his respect for our heritage.

Voorhees began his career at Rust-Oleum as Key Accounts/District Manager and continued to move up the ranks as National Account Executive, Vice President of National Accounts, Senior Vice President of Sales, Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing, President of Sales and Marketing, and President of Rust-Oleum North America. He was named CEO in 2018.

"Bill is future-focused, sharp and brings years of proven leadership, Voorhees said. "The timing is perfect and Im confident Bill can take us to the next level.

Spaulding graduated from Indiana University, with a bachelors degree in economics. He also received a master of business administration degree from Northern Illinois University.

About Rust-Oleum

For nearly a century, Rust-Oleum has been the global leader in manufacturing innovative coatings that empower do-it-yourselfers and professionals alike across categories including small project paints, cleaners, primers, automotive, industrial, high performance coatings and wood care. Its wide breadth of brands and products include such trusted names as Rust-Oleum, Stops Rust®, Painters Touch®, Universal®, EpoxyShield®, Varathane®, Zinsser®, Watco®, MultiSpec®, X-I-M®, Krud Kutter®, RockSolid®, Wipe New®, Testors®, Seal-Krete®, Modern Masters®, Moldex®, Whink®, Miracle Sealants®, Roto-Rooter®, and Mean Green® .Visit rustoleum.com for more information. Follow Rust-Oleum on LinkedIn, Pinterest, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

