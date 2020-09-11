  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
02.02.2021 14:31

Bioceres Crop Solutions Enters Agreement with Nature Source Improved Plants to Establish Advanced HB4® Soybean Breeding Program in the United States

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. ("Bioceres or the "Company) (NYSE American: BIOX), a fully-integrated provider of crop productivity solutions designed to enable the transition of agriculture towards carbon neutrality, and Nature Source Improved Plants ("NSIP), an advanced optimization analytics company dedicated to the genetic improvement and breeding of high-performing plant materials for agriculture, announced today a research and services agreement to design and establish a fast-paced HB4® Soybean breeding program in the United States utilizing NSIP's advanced analytics and comprehensive suite of predictive breeding technologies and expertise.

Under the terms of the multi-year agreement, NSIP will employ its computational optimization technologies to enhance the research, mapping and prioritization of drought-prone growing areas in key international markets, enabling Bioceres to more efficiently develop targeted HB4 seed varieties and therefore speed and strengthen future breeding and go-to-market activities. Other expected benefits are lower development and trialing costs associated with the utilization of NSIPs Operations Research based technologies.

Commenting on the agreement with NSIP, Mr. Geronimo Watson, Chief Technology Officer of Bioceres, said, "With the benefit of NSIPs genome breeding technologies, we are designing an advanced breeding program to accelerate product availability and go-to-market partnerships in the US, where we expect our proprietary drought-tolerance technology to quickly gain a foothold. Incorporating NSIPs computational technologies into the development of HB4 Soy and Wheat seed varieties will also help us better target a wider range of drought-prone growing regions around the world, as well as bring them to market faster, concluded Watson.

Dr. Suresh Prabhakaran, Chief Operating Officer of NSIP, said, "Our aim is to be trusted partners to meet the current and future food needs of our global community by advancing the frontiers of genomics and production technologies. We are excited to leverage complementary expertise of NSIP and Bioceres to help farmers increase productivity.

The U.S. National Integrated Drought Information System (NIDIS) reports that during the week of September 30 to October 6, 2020, over 69.1 million people and 37.2% of land area in the U.S. experienced moderate to exceptional drought. Droughts are among the costliest natural disasters, with average annual losses in the United States estimated in the range of $10 to $14 billion dollars. For more information on the most up to date drought activity please visit the U.S. Drought Monitor here and to follow the agricultural sector click here.

Drought can reduce both water availability and water quality necessary for productive farms, resulting in significant negative direct and indirect economic impacts to the agricultural sector. Drought can also contribute to insect outbreaks, increases in wildfire and altered rates of carbon, nutrient, and water cyclingall of which can impact agricultural production, critical ecosystem functions that underpin agricultural systems, and the livelihoods and health of farming communities.

About Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSE American: BIOX) is a fully integrated provider of crop productivity technologies designed to enable the transition of agriculture towards carbon neutrality. To do this, Bioceres solutions create economic incentives for farmers and other stakeholders to adopt environmentally friendlier production practices. The Company has a unique biotech platform with high-impact, patented technologies for seeds and microbial ag-inputs, as well as next generation crop nutrition and protection solutions. Through its HB4® program, the Company is bringing digital solutions to support growers decisions and provide end-to-end traceability for production outputs. For more information, click here.

About Nature Source Improved Plants

Established in 2006, Nature Source Improved Plants (NSIP) is an advanced optimization analytics company located in New York, USA and Chiapas, Mexico; and dedicated to the conservation, evaluation and utilization of natural genetic resources to deliver high performing plant materials and creating value and efficiency through innovative and sustainable cutting-edge technologies for the global community. NSIP is focused on maximizing genetic performance via a unique pipeline of new breeding technologies based on genomics, operations research and other advanced fields of mathematics and computer science. NSIP's advanced genetics and breeding technologies have resulted in significant increases in productivity and quality across a wide variety of field, vegetable, perennial and orphan crops, while minimizing R&D costs. NSIP is also focused on the development of high throughput and high-fidelity in vitro propagation techniques to meet the needs of growers  especially those involved in the production of perennial plantation crops. For more information about NSIP, please visit: NSIP, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube.

Forward-looking statements

This communication includes "forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "forecast, "intend, "seek, "target, "anticipate, "believe, "expect, "estimate, "plan, "outlook, and "project and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends regarding the agreement between Bioceres and NSIP or that are not statements of historical matters. . Such forward-looking statements are based on managements reasonable current assumptions, expectations, plans and forecasts regarding the Companys current or future results and future business and economic conditions more generally. Such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievement of the Company to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, and there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from managements expectations or could affect the Companys ability to achieve its strategic goals, including the uncertainties relating to the impact of COVID-19 on the Companys business, operations, liquidity and financial results and the other factors that are described in the sections entitled "Risk Factors in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings updated from time to time. The preceding list is not intended to be an exhaustive list of all of our forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. All forward-looking statements contained in this release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are or were made, and the Company does not intend to update or otherwise revise the forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Nachrichten zu Bioceres Corp Solutions Corp Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Bioceres News
RSS Feed
Bioceres zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Bioceres Corp Solutions Corp Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!

Der Megatrend Gesundheit bietet Anlegern langfristig gute Chancen. Im exklusiven Online-Seminar erfahren Sie heute Abend live um 18 Uhr, wie Sie als Anleger davon profitieren können.

Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Bioceres News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Bioceres News
Werbung

Trading-News

Ist der Silber-Spuk vorbei?
Vontobel: Große Auswahl - Discount Zertifikate auf Daimler, Deutsche Bank, Continental
Ethereum: Nimmt die Rallye wieder Fahrt auf?
Gold - eine wirksame Risikobremse?
Easyjet mit neuen Problemen - Aktionäre bleiben ruhig
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Die Top-wikifolios im Januar
Bringt Timing am Kapitalmarkt etwas oder mindert es die Rendite?
Die Grundlagen des Growth Investing
Wie Allvest-Kunden von Alternativen Investments profitieren
Über billige Aktien
Null Zinsen auf dem Spar­buch? Nicht mit mir!
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Bioceres-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

Bioceres Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Der Zug der fossilen Energieträger ist stehen geblieben
Die große Silber-Spekulation  Blase oder kluges Investment?
Der große PKV-Irrtum  Privatversicherte sind plötzlich die Verlierer
Die nächste Rallye hat begonnen  so wertvoll ist Silber wirklich
Müssen wir aufhören, Einfamilienhäuser zu bauen?

News von

Kursexplosion bei Ripples XRP: Die Gründe
DAX-Chartanalyse: Korrektur geht weiter
Familienunternehmen performen an der Börse besser - vier deutsche Aktien-Favoriten
Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Kryptowährung Ripple mit kräftigem Kurssprung
DAX fester: Aktien im Plus - Silber-Rally a la GameStop

Heute im Fokus

DAX im Plus -- Airbus erhält Großauftrag -- Deutsche Bank profitiert von Anleihehandel -- Pfizer rechnet mit Milliardenumsatz durch Corona-Vakzin -- BP, Alphabet, CureVac im Fokus

Exxon mit Mega-Verlust - hohe Abschreibungen in Corona-Krise. Alibaba legt in Corona-Krise kräftig zu - Umsatz deutlich über Erwartungen. Post bringt erstmals Briefmarken mit Matrixcode auf den Markt. Pfizer rechnet mit 15 Milliarden Dollar Umsatz durch Corona-Vakzin in 2021. EMA prüft Roche-Antikörper-Medikament für Einsatz gegen Corona. ProSieben zeigt offenbar erstmals Fußball-Europameisterschaft der U21.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Januar 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Januar 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Januar 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das sind die besten Renten-Länder
In welchen Ländern lohnt es sich, sich zur Ruhe zu setzen?
Der Big Mac Index 2021
In welchen Ländern kostet der Big Mac wie viel?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
Das sind die teuersten Filmproduktionen der Welt
Das sind die teuersten Kinofilme der US-amerikanischen Filmbranche
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo sehen Sie den Bitcoin-Kurs Ende 2020?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen