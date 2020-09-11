  • Suche
11.03.2021 14:31

Bioceres Crop Solutions to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. ("Bioceres or the "Company) (NYSE American: BIOX), a fully-integrated global provider of crop productivity solutions designed to enable the transition of agriculture towards carbon neutrality, will participate in the following investor conferences during the month of March 2021:

Virtual 33rd Annual ROTH Conference
Date: March 16, 2021
Format: Virtual 1x1s only
Speaker: Enrique López Lecube, Chief Financial Officer
Conference website here

Investor Summit: Q1 Virtual Summit
Date: March 25, 2021
Presentation Time: 2:30 pm ET (11:30 am Pacific time)
Webcast: Investor Relations website here
Format: Virtual presentation and 1x1s
Speaker: Enrique López Lecube, Chief Financial Officer
Conference website here

For more information on a conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Bioceres Crop Solutions management, please contact your conference representative or you may also email your request to BIOX@mzgroup.us or call Chris Tyson at (949) 491-8235.

About Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSE American: BIOX) is a fully integrated global provider of crop productivity technologies designed to enable the transition of agriculture towards carbon neutrality. To do this, Bioceres solutions create economic incentives for farmers and other stakeholders to adopt environmentally friendlier production practices. The Company has a unique biotech platform with high-impact, patented technologies for seeds and microbial ag-inputs, as well as next generation crop nutrition and protection solutions. Through its HB4® program, the Company is bringing digital solutions to support growers decisions and provide end-to-end traceability for production outputs. For more information, click here.

