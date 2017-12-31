28.08.2018 13:00
BioTimes CEO Adi Mohanty and CFO Russell Skibsted to Participate in Upcoming Panel and Conferences

BioTime, Inc. (NYSE American: BTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on degenerative diseases, today announced that Adi Mohanty, Co-Chief Executive Officer will participate in a panel discussion at the Annual B. Riley FBR Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 4, 2018 in New York.

The panel, titled "Regenerative Medicine Therapies Are Not Ready for Prime Time, is at 8:20am ET/5:20am PT. The discussion will be moderated by George Zavoico, Senior Research Analyst, SVP Equity Research, B. Riley FBR. Panelists include Joseph Darling, President and CEO - Anika Therapeutics, Karine Kleinhaus, DVP North America - Pluristem Therapeutics and Michael Mulroy, CEO - Asterias Biotherapeutics.

BioTimes Adi Mohanty, Co-Chief Executive Officer and Russell Skibsted, Chief Financial Officer, will also host one-on-one investor meetings at the following investor conferences:

  • Annual B. Riley FBR Healthcare Conference on September 4, 2018 in New York. The conference will take place at the New York Marriott East Side.
  • The 20th Annual Rodman & Renshaw Global Investment Conference on September 5, 2018 in New York. The conference will take place at the St. Regis New York.

Mr. Mohanty and Mr. Skibsted will be meeting with investors throughout the conferences. One-on-one meetings with Mr. Mohanty and Mr. Skibsted may be scheduled through the B. Riley or Rodman & Renshaw 1x1 desks or by contacting David Nakasone, Director of Investor Relations at BioTime, at 510-871-4188 or dnakasone@biotime.com.

About BioTime, Inc.

BioTime is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on degenerative diseases. Its clinical programs are based on two platform technologies: cell replacement and cell/drug delivery. With its cell replacement platform, BioTime is producing new cells and tissues with its proprietary pluripotent cell technologies. These cells and tissues are developed to replace those that are either rendered dysfunctional or lost due to degenerative diseases or injuries. BioTimes cell/drug delivery programs are based upon its proprietary HyStem® cell and drug delivery hydrogel matrix technology. HyStem® was designed, in part, to provide for the transfer, retention and/or engraftment of cellular replacement therapies. HyStem® is a unique hydrogel that has been shown to support cellular attachment and proliferation in vivo. Current research at leading medical institutions has shown that HyStem® is compatible with a wide variety of cells and tissue types including brain, bone, skin, cartilage, vascular and heart tissues. Due to the unique cross-linking chemistry, HyStem® hydrogels have the ability to mix cells, biologics and small molecule drugs and can be injected or applied as a gel which allows the hydrogel to conform to a cavity or space. This property of HyStem® hydrogels offers several distinct advantages over other hydrogels, including the possibility of combining bioactive materials with the hydrogel at the point of use. BioTime is also developing HyStem® for the delivery of therapeutic drugs and cells to localized areas of the body, including for sustained drug release in the targeted anatomical sites. BioTimes lead cell delivery clinical program is Renevia®, which consists of HyStem® combined with the patient's own adipose (fat) derived tissue or cells. Renevia® met its primary endpoint in an EU pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of facial lipoatrophy in HIV patients in 2017. BioTime has submitted Renevia® for CE Mark approval in the EU. There were no device related serious adverse events reported to date. BioTimes lead cell replacement product candidate is OpRegen®, a retinal pigment epithelium transplant therapy, which is in a Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration, the leading cause of blindness in the developed world. There have been no unexpected serious adverse events reported to date. BioTime also has significant equity holdings in two publicly traded companies, Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American: AST) and OncoCyte Corporation (NYSE American: OCX), and a private company, AgeX Therapeutics, Inc.

BioTime common stock is traded on the NYSE American and TASE under the symbol BTX. For more information, please visit www.biotime.com or connect with the company on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube, and Google+.

To receive ongoing BioTime corporate communications, please click on the following link to join the Companys email alert list: http://news.biotime.com.

