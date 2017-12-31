BioTime, Inc. (NYSE American: BTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology
company focused on degenerative diseases, today announced that Adi
Mohanty, Co-Chief Executive Officer will participate in a panel
discussion at the Annual B. Riley FBR Healthcare Conference on Tuesday,
September 4, 2018 in New York.
The panel, titled "Regenerative Medicine Therapies Are Not Ready for
Prime Time, is at 8:20am ET/5:20am PT. The discussion will be moderated
by George Zavoico, Senior Research Analyst, SVP Equity Research, B.
Riley FBR. Panelists include Joseph Darling, President and CEO - Anika
Therapeutics, Karine Kleinhaus, DVP North America - Pluristem
Therapeutics and Michael Mulroy, CEO - Asterias Biotherapeutics.
BioTimes Adi Mohanty, Co-Chief Executive Officer and Russell Skibsted,
Chief Financial Officer, will also host one-on-one investor meetings at
the following investor conferences:
-
Annual B. Riley FBR Healthcare Conference on September 4, 2018 in New
York. The conference will take place at the New York Marriott East
Side.
-
The 20th Annual Rodman & Renshaw Global Investment
Conference on September 5, 2018 in New York. The conference will take
place at the St. Regis New York.
Mr. Mohanty and Mr. Skibsted will be meeting with investors throughout
the conferences. One-on-one meetings with Mr. Mohanty and Mr. Skibsted
may be scheduled through the B. Riley or Rodman & Renshaw 1x1 desks or
by contacting David Nakasone, Director of Investor Relations at BioTime,
at 510-871-4188 or dnakasone@biotime.com.
About BioTime, Inc.
BioTime is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on
degenerative diseases. Its clinical programs are based on two platform
technologies: cell replacement and cell/drug delivery. With its cell
replacement platform, BioTime is producing new cells and tissues with
its proprietary pluripotent cell technologies. These cells and tissues
are developed to replace those that are either rendered dysfunctional or
lost due to degenerative diseases or injuries. BioTimes cell/drug
delivery programs are based upon its proprietary HyStem® cell
and drug delivery hydrogel matrix technology. HyStem® was
designed, in part, to provide for the transfer, retention and/or
engraftment of cellular replacement therapies. HyStem® is a
unique hydrogel that has been shown to support cellular attachment and
proliferation in vivo. Current research at leading medical institutions
has shown that HyStem® is compatible with a wide variety of
cells and tissue types including brain, bone, skin, cartilage, vascular
and heart tissues. Due to the unique cross-linking chemistry, HyStem® hydrogels
have the ability to mix cells, biologics and small molecule drugs and
can be injected or applied as a gel which allows the hydrogel to conform
to a cavity or space. This property of HyStem® hydrogels
offers several distinct advantages over other hydrogels, including the
possibility of combining bioactive materials with the hydrogel at the
point of use. BioTime is also developing HyStem® for
the delivery of therapeutic drugs and cells to localized areas of the
body, including for sustained drug release in the targeted anatomical
sites. BioTimes lead cell delivery clinical program is Renevia®,
which consists of HyStem® combined with the patient's
own adipose (fat) derived tissue or cells. Renevia® met its
primary endpoint in an EU pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of
facial lipoatrophy in HIV patients in 2017. BioTime has submitted Renevia® for
CE Mark approval in the EU. There were no device related serious adverse
events reported to date. BioTimes lead cell replacement product
candidate is OpRegen®, a retinal pigment epithelium
transplant therapy, which is in a Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial
for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration, the leading
cause of blindness in the developed world. There have been no unexpected
serious adverse events reported to date. BioTime also has significant
equity holdings in two publicly traded companies, Asterias
Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American: AST)
and OncoCyte Corporation (NYSE American: OCX), and a private
company, AgeX Therapeutics, Inc.
BioTime common stock is traded on the NYSE American and TASE under the
symbol BTX. For more information, please visit www.biotime.com or
connect with the company on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube,
and Google+.
