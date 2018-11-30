finanzen.net
03.05.2019
BioTime to Report First Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Provide Business Update on May 9, 2019

BioTime, Inc. (NYSE American and TASE: BTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new cellular therapies, today announced that it will report its first quarter 2019 financial and operating results on Thursday, May 9th, 2019, following the close of the U.S. financial markets. Biotime management will also host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, May 9th, 2019, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time/1:30 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss its first quarter 2019 financial results and to provide a business update.

Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing (866) 888-8633 from the U.S. and Canada and (636) 812-6629 from elsewhere outside the U.S. and should request the "BioTime Inc. Call. A live webcast of the conference call will be available online in the Investors section of BioTimes website. A replay of the webcast will be available on BioTimes website for 30 days and a telephone replay will be available through May 16th, 2019, by dialing (855) 859-2056 from the U.S. and Canada and (404) 537-3406 from elsewhere outside the U.S. and entering conference ID number 9155549.

About BioTime, Inc.

BioTime is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new cellular therapies for degenerative retinal diseases, neurological conditions associated with demyelination, and aiding the body in detecting and combating cancer. BioTimes programs are based on its proprietary cell-based therapy platform and associated development and manufacturing capabilities. With this platform BioTime develops and manufactures specialized, terminally-differentiated human cells from its pluripotent and progenitor cell starting materials. These differentiated cells are developed either to replace or support cells that are dysfunctional or absent due to degenerative disease or traumatic injury, or administered as a means of helping the body mount an effective immune response to cancer. BioTimes clinical assets include (i) OpRegen®, a retinal pigment epithelium transplant therapy in Phase I/IIa development for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration, the leading cause of blindness in the developed world; (ii) OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy in Phase I/IIa development for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and (iii) VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells currently in Phase I development for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. For more information, please visit www.biotimeinc.com.

