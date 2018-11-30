BioTime to Report First Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Provide Business Update on May 9, 2019

BioTime,
Inc. (NYSE American and TASE: BTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology
company developing new cellular therapies, today announced that it will
report its first quarter 2019 financial and operating results on
Thursday, May 9th, 2019, following the close of the U.S.
financial markets. Biotime management will also host a conference call
and webcast on Thursday, May 9th, 2019, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern
Time/1:30 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss its first quarter 2019 financial
results and to provide a business update.
Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing (866)
888-8633 from the U.S. and Canada and (636) 812-6629 from elsewhere
outside the U.S. and should request the "BioTime Inc. Call. A live
webcast of the conference call will be available online in the Investors
section of BioTimes website. A replay of the webcast will be available
on BioTimes website for 30 days and a telephone replay will be
available through May 16th, 2019, by dialing (855)
859-2056 from the U.S. and Canada and (404) 537-3406 from elsewhere
outside the U.S. and entering conference ID number 9155549.
About BioTime, Inc.
BioTime is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new
cellular therapies for degenerative retinal diseases, neurological
conditions associated with demyelination, and aiding the body in
detecting and combating cancer. BioTimes programs are based on its
proprietary cell-based therapy platform and associated development and
manufacturing capabilities. With this platform BioTime develops and
manufactures specialized, terminally-differentiated human cells from its
pluripotent and progenitor cell starting materials. These differentiated
cells are developed either to replace or support cells that are
dysfunctional or absent due to degenerative disease or traumatic injury,
or administered as a means of helping the body mount an effective immune
response to cancer. BioTimes clinical assets include (i) OpRegen®,
a retinal pigment epithelium transplant therapy in Phase I/IIa
development for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration,
the leading cause of blindness in the developed world; (ii) OPC1, an
oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy in Phase I/IIa development for
the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and (iii) VAC2, an
allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells
currently in Phase I development for the treatment of non-small cell
lung cancer. For more information, please visit www.biotimeinc.com.
