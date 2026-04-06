BioVersys announces approval of all Board Proposals at Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Basel, Switzerland. April 30th 2026, 19.00 CEST.

BioVersys AG (SIX: BIOV), a multi-asset, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on research and development of novel antibacterial products for serious life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacteria, announced today the results of its Annual General Meeting with all proposals by the Board of Directors voted in favor by the shareholders.

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Dr. Seng Chin Mah, Chairman of the Board of Directors of BioVersys: “On behalf of the Board of Directors and Management, I would like to thank our shareholders for their continued trust in us and for their unwavering support for the BioVersys mission. Having achieved FPFV for the global BV100 Phase 3 trial, we are completely focused on eventually bringing this therapeutic option to patients in dire need. Our teams are equally determined to progress alpibectir and our preclinical pipeline with our partners. We thank Dr. William Jenkins for his invaluable contributions during his Board tenure, and welcome Ms. Simona Skerjanec to the Board of Directors.”

BioVersys’ shareholders approved all items on the agenda, including:

The 2025 Annual Report, the annual financial statements, the consolidated financial statements, and voted to acknowledge the Auditors’ reports.

The re-election of Seng Chin Mah as Chairman of the Board of Directors, the re-election of David Hunstad, Marc Gitzinger, Marina von Schönau and Ulrik Schulze, as well as the election of Ms. Simona Skerjanec as Members of the Board of Directors.

The maximum aggregate amount of compensation for the Board of Directors for the term of office until AGM 2027, and the maximum aggregate amount of compensation for the members of the Executive Committee for the financial year 2027.

The minutes and the relevant documents relating to the shareholders’ meeting, including the Annual Report, are available on the Company’s website under the following links:

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About BioVersys

BioVersys AG is a multi-asset, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel antibacterial products for serious life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant (“MDR”) bacteria. Derived from the company’s two internal technology platforms (TRIC and Ansamycin Chemistry), candidates are designed and developed to overcome resistance mechanisms, block virulence production and directly affect the pathogenesis of harmful bacteria towards the identification of new treatment options in the antimicrobial and microbiome fields. This enables BioVersys to address the high unmet medical need for new treatments against life-threatening resistant bacterial infections and bacteria-exacerbated chronic inflammatory microbiome disorders. The company’s most advanced research and development programs address nosocomial infections of Acinetobacter baumannii (BV100, Phase 3), and tuberculosis (alpibectir, Phase 2, in collaboration with GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and a consortium of the University of Lille, France). BioVersys is located in the biotech hub of Basel, Switzerland.

BioVersys contact

Anca Cighi, Head of IR and Communication, Tel. +41 79 949 33 09; E-Mail: anca.cighi@bioversys.com

For IR and Media: IR@bioversys.com Website: www.bioversys.com

Disclaimer

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements, such as "believe", "assume", "expect", "forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar expressions concerning BioVersys and its business, including with respect to the progress, timing and completion of research, development and clinical studies for product candidates. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of BioVersys to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. BioVersys is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.