26.02.2020 15:28

BiP Wins the Most Innovative App Award at the 2020 GLOMOs

BiP, the life and communication platform of Turkcell (NYSE:TKC) (BIST:TCELL), is awarded at the 2020 Global Mobile (GLOMO) Awards. BiP has received the Most Innovative Mobile App award under Connected Consumer Category with its built-in real-time translation service available in more than 100 languages.

BiP has received the Most Innovative Mobile App award under Connected Consumer Category with its built-in real-time translation service available in more than 100 languages at the 2020 GLOMOs. (Photo: Turkcell)

The Glomo Awards recognizes pioneership and excellence in the mobile world for 25 years. This year, over 40 projects and services were awarded under various categories.

Highlighting that Turkcell constantly expands what users can do on its digital services, "As the only Turkish company awarded this year, we are honoured to receive the Most Innovative Mobile App award at the 2020 Glomo Awards with BiPs built-in real-time translation service, says Murat Erkan, Turkcell CEO. "BiP now knows more than 100 languages providing users seamless conversation experience. Removing the language barrier, BiP proves the positive impact of mobile technology in providing better connectivity and creating better value. Turkcells R&D engineers will continue to add unique features to BiP and Turkcells other digital services and help users do more.

BiP: Most Innovative Mobile Application at the Global Mobile Awards

BiP, downloaded by 43M users all over the world and the most downloaded national application in Turkey, has achieved an increase in penetration across 8 operators serving in 33 countries. Offering more than instant messaging and communication, BiP provides more than 250 digital services for public enterprises from municipalities to pharmacies, for daily needs from easily transferring money to flight check-in. Turkeys life and communication platform BiP offers HD-quality group video call with up to 10 people along with instant messaging and voice call features. Also, BiP offers real-time translation service in more than 100 languages and enables users to have two cell numbers on the same device which brings communication to another level. BiP recently announced superior features to its global alternatives such as Dark Mode, Personalized Menu; and BiP Emergency Button that enables customers to share their location and status with one click in case of emergency. BiP developed the Multicloud infrastructure, which aims to increase penetration in global markets with data localization. Using BiP Multicloud technology, the operators can design their own digital communication app via BiP infrastructure. This enables operators to safely store their communication data inside their country, and customize their apps by changing the brand, app logo and creating their local services. Users (BiP or customized apps working on this infrastructure) have the chance to continue seamless communication with each other if they prefer. BiP Multicloud offers a great opportunity for operators and companies with its app customization and data protection features. The corporates can communicate inside their company throughout a secure, national app which is customized with the BiP Multicloud technology; and this helps keeping the national data in their countries.

