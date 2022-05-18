  • Suche
DIC Asset verlängert Vertrag von Chefin Wärntges um weitere fünf Jahre - DIC Asset-Aktie leichter

Bis 2027: DIC Asset verlängert Vertrag von Chefin Wärntges um weitere fünf Jahre - DIC Asset-Aktie leichter | Nachricht | finanzen.net
Bis 2027
Sonja Wärntges bleibt weitere fünf Jahre Chefin des Gewerbeimmobilien-Unternehmens DIC Asset.
Der Aufsichtsrat habe ihren Vertrag bis Ende Juni 2027 verlängert, teilte das im SDAX gelistete Unternehmen am Freitag in Frankfurt mit. Die 1967 geborene Managerin führt DIC Asset seit dem Jahr 2017.

Die DIC Asset-Aktie gibt im XETRA-Handel zeitweise um 0,53 Prozent auf 11,16 Euro nach.

/stw/stk

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX)

Bildquellen: DIC Asset

