  • Suche
0 € Trading
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
Investieren Sie mit der Online-Vermögensverwaltung Solidvest in Aktien und Anleihen und sichern Sie sich bis zu 2.000 Winterbonus. Mehr erfahren.-w-
15.12.2021 12:30

BitNile Holdings Announces Up to $50 Million Stock Repurchase Program

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

BitNile Holdings, Inc (NYSE American: NILE), a diversified holding company ("BitNile or the "Company), announced today that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program under which BitNile may repurchase up to $50 million of its outstanding common stock over a three-year period commencing December 15, 2021.

Under the repurchase program, the Company may repurchase shares of common stock on a discretionary basis from time to time through a variety of methods, including open market repurchases. The Company intends to enact a trading plan (the "Rule 10b5-1 Plan) for the repurchases in compliance with the Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act), the rules of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and other applicable legal requirements. The Rule 10b5-1 Plan will allow the Company to execute trades during periods when it would ordinarily not be permitted to do so because it may be in possession of material non-public information, because of insider trading laws or self-imposed trading blackout periods. Under the Rule 10b5-1 Plan, the executing broker would have the authority, under the prices, terms and limitations set forth in the Rule 10b5-1 Plan, including compliance with Rule 10b-18 of the Exchange Act, to repurchase shares on the Companys behalf.

The timing and number of shares repurchased will depend on a variety of factors, including stock price, trading volume, the Companys capital position and general business and market conditions. The Company intends to finance the repurchases from several sources, including excess cash flow from operations, when available, existing cash from the Companys balance sheet, and proceeds from future borrowing arrangements or financings. The repurchase program is for three years, does not obligate the Company to acquire a specified number of shares and may be modified, suspended or discontinued at any time at the Companys discretion.

The Companys Founder and Executive Chairman, Milton "Todd Ault, III said, "The Boards decision to authorize the share repurchase program reflects our strong confidence in the growth prospects of BitNile and our ability to execute on our strategic objectives, which we believe is not reflected at the current market valuation. Our strong balance sheet and expected cash flow generation allow us to return value to shareholders through share repurchases. We are committed to driving long-term shareholder value with a disciplined capital allocation strategy that balances investing in our business for growth and opportunistically leveraging favorable market conditions as they arise.

For more information on BitNile Holdings and its subsidiaries, the Company recommends that stockholders, investors, and any other interested parties read the Companys public filings and press releases available under the Investor Relations section at www.BitNile.com or available at www.sec.gov.

About BitNile Holdings, Inc.

BitNile Holdings, Inc. is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact. Through its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, the Company owns and operates a data center at which it mines Bitcoin and provides mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive, telecommunications, medical/biopharma, and textiles. In addition, the Company extends credit to select entrepreneurial businesses through a licensed lending subsidiary. BitNile Holdings headquarters are located at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 240, Las Vegas, NV 89141; www.BitNile.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "believes, "plans, "anticipates, "projects, "estimates, "expects, "intends, "strategy, "future, "opportunity, "may, "will, "should, "could, "potential, or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect the Companys business and financial results are included in the Companys filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Companys Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. All filings are available at www.sec.gov and on the Companys website at www.BitNile.com.

Nachrichten zu DPW Holdings Inc Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr DPW News
RSS Feed
DPW zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu DPW Holdings Inc Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Jetzt noch kostenlos anmelden!

Jeder - egal ob klein oder groß, jung oder alt - sollte sich wohl lieber früh als spät mit der Altersvorsorge beschäftigen. Denn es gibt viele unterschiedliche Strategien, mit denen Sie sich einen guten Lebensstandard in Zeiten der Nullzinsjahre sichern können. Im Online-Seminar heute um 18 Uhr erfahren Sie, wie Sie Ihre Altersvorsorge optimieren und welche ETFs und Investmentfonds dafür geeignet sind!
Schnell noch kostenlos anmelden!

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene DPW News

16.11.21Ault Global Holdings to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast on November 18. 2021
19.11.21Ault Global Holdings Announces Completion of $200 Million At-The-Market Capital Raise
22.11.21Ault Global Holdings Plans to Change Name to BitNile Holdings and Split into Two Public Companies
29.11.21Ault Global Holdings’ Subsidiary. TurnOnGreen. to Install Commercial EV Chargers at a Premier California Resort Destination
18.11.21Ault Global Holdings’ Subsidiary BitNile Purchases 16.000 Bitcoin Miners From BITMAIN. Including S19 XP and S19j Pro Antminers
18.11.21Ault Global Holdings Postpones Investor Conference Call and Webcast to November 22. 2021
13.12.21BitNile Holdings. Inc. (NYSE American: NILE) Completes Name and Stock Ticker Symbol Change from Ault Global Holdings. Inc. (NYSE American: DPW)
13.12.21BitNile Holdings Announces Closing of Series A Investment in Decentralized Finance Platform
06.12.21Ault Global Holdings’ Subsidiary BitNile Leads a $15 Million Series A Investment in Decentralized Finance Platform
07.12.21Ault Global Holdings’ Subsidiary. TurnOnGreen. Receives Safety Approval for Its EV700 Residential Electrical Vehicle Supply Equipment Product Line
Weitere DPW News
Werbung

Trading-News

Devisen: Die Märkte blicken gespannt auf die Fed-Sitzung
Vontobel: Attraktive Renditen - Bonus Cap-Zertifikate auf Volkswagen, Deutsche Bank, Vonovia
Fraport-Erholung bekommt Dämpfer
GD 200 fängt Korrekturbewegung auf
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Beliebt und günstig: Die Krypto-ETPs auf wikifolio.com
Podcast: BIT Capital's Chief Investment Officer Jan Beckers verrät seine Aktienformel
Dr. Jens Ehrhardts Kapitalmarktausblick 2022: Alles eine Frage der Zinsen
Unendlich
Fortezza: Update zu Unternehmen aus dem Fortezza Finanz - Aktienwerk Portfolio
Kfz Versi­che­rung wech­seln - So funk­tio­niert der Wechsel Ihrer Auto­ver­si­che­rung
JETZT NEU: Handle Aktien, ETFs und mehr für 0 Euro & ab sofort ohne Mindestordervolumen bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur DPW-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

DPW Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Inflation von 5 Prozent über Jahre? Ein Indikator spricht klar dafür
Die Wärmepumpe kommt - Das sind die Fehler, die Hausbesitzer vermeiden sollten
Gnadenloser Tech-Verriss und die ehrlichste deutsche Aktie
Das Netz steht in Flammen  wie Sparer vom globalen Abwehrkampf profitieren
Kann nur eine Impfpflicht den deutschen Abstieg aufhalten?

News von

Daimler Truck, Daimler, Traton und VW: Vier Pkw- und Lkw-Aktien im Anlage-Check
DAX im Minus: Anleger vor Fed-Entscheid auf Richtungssuche
Biontech-Aktie: Chance auf 33 Prozent Seitwärtsrendite bis März
Goldpreis: Optimismus und Open Interest auf Talfahrt
Tesla-Aktie im Rückwärtsgang: Das spricht für weiter fallende Kurse

Heute im Fokus

Vor US-Zinsentscheid: DAX im Plus -- Telekom-Chef bekommt wohl Vertragsverlängerung -- CropEnergies hebt Gewinnziel an -- Inditex mit weiterem Rekordquartal -- Generali, Daimler, Elmos im Fokus

Bayer steht wegen Monsanto-Übernahme wohl Anleger-Prozess ins Haus. Nemetschek verstärkt sich im Bereich 3D-Modellierung. Singapore Airlines will Frachterflotte mit sieben Airbus A350F erneuern. H&M kehrt beim Umsatz im vierten Quartal auf das 2019er-Niveau zurück. Gegen Zahlungsausfall: US-Senat billigt 2,5 Billionen Dollar Schulden. K+S bekennt sich zu EU-Grundsätzen für nachhaltige Rohstoffe.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die beliebtesten Marken Deutschlands
Verbraucherlieblinge
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 49 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 49 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das sind Deutschlands beste Städte für Gründer
Startups im Blick
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im November 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im November 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die beliebtesten Weihnachtsgeschenke 2021
Diese Geschenke landen 2021 unter dem Weihnachtsbaum
3. Quartal 2021: Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Das Portfolio des Berkshire Hathaway-CEOs
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie sind Ihre Erwartungen am die neue Ampel-Regierung und Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen