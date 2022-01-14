  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
14.01.2022 12:30

BitNile Holdings Partners With Ed Carpenter Racing to Sponsor the No. 20 BitNile Chevrolet for the 2022 NTT INDYCAR SERIES

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

BitNile Holdings, Inc (NYSE American: NILE), a diversified holding company ("BitNile or the "Company) announced today a new partnership with Ed Carpenter Racing to serve as primary partner for the No. 20 Chevrolet in a two-year deal (subject to certain termination provisions) as Ed Carpenter Racing welcomes back Conor Daly as the full-time driver for the 2022 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season. BitNile will also serve as an associate sponsor on Ed Carpenter Racings second entry, the No. 21 Chevrolet.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220114005127/en/

BitNile Holdings, Inc (NYSE American: NILE), is the primary sponsor of the Ed Carpenter Racing No. 20 Chevrolet in a two-year deal as Ed Carpenter Racing welcomes back Conor Daly as the full-time driver for the 2022 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season. (Photo: Business Wire)

BitNile Holdings, Inc (NYSE American: NILE), is the primary sponsor of the Ed Carpenter Racing No. 20 Chevrolet in a two-year deal as Ed Carpenter Racing welcomes back Conor Daly as the full-time driver for the 2022 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season. (Photo: Business Wire)

The upcoming season will mark Dalys return to Ed Carpenter Racing for a third year, though it will be his first as full-time driver of the No. 20 BitNile Chevrolet. Over the past eight years Conor Daly, an Indiana native, has competed in 80 Indy car races. The 2021 Indianapolis 500 proved a career highlight for the hometown favorite as he paced the field for nearly a quarter of the race, leading the most laps of all drivers.

Milton "Todd Ault, III, the Companys Executive Chairman, stated, "Ive been a fan of Indy car racing for a long time, and it is exciting to have the opportunity to team up with Ed Carpenter Racing. Its a natural fit for BitNile to invest in a small Indiana business as we have a number of investments in the Midwest, including our mining facilities. He added, "BitNile operates with a Risk On philosophy where we believe risk is a key element to winning. Conor Daly and Ed Carpenter Racing share that mindset.

Next Wednesday, January 19, Messrs. Daly and Carpenter will be guests on Mr. Aults podcast, Risk On. Viewers can watch a livestream from the ECR shop on YouTube at 4 p.m. ET. The 2022 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season will begin on Sunday, February 27, 2022 in St. Petersburg, FL.

BitNile previously announced its plan to split into two public companies by distributing the equity of Ault Alliance to its stockholders. Following the spin-off of Ault Alliance, the Company, through its BitNile, Inc. subsidiary, will be a pure-play provider of Bitcoin mining and data center operations, pursuing DeFi-related initiatives. Ault Alliance will maintain its focus on the Companys legacy businesses and more recently initiated operations, including lending and investing in the real estate and distressed asset spaces as well as, among others, defense, and power solutions, including electric vehicle charging products.

For more information on BitNile Holdings and its subsidiaries, BitNile recommends that stockholders, investors, and any other interested parties read BitNiles public filings and press releases available under the Investor Relations section at www.BitNile.com or available at www.sec.gov.

About BitNile Holdings, Inc.

BitNile Holdings, Inc. is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact. Through its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, BitNile owns and operates a data center at which it mines Bitcoin and provides mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive, telecommunications, medical/biopharma, and textiles. In addition, BitNile extends credit to select entrepreneurial businesses through a licensed lending subsidiary. BitNile Holdings headquarters are located at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 240, Las Vegas, NV 89141; www.BitNile.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "believes, "plans, "anticipates, "projects, "estimates, "expects, "intends, "strategy, "future, "opportunity, "may, "will, "should, "could, "potential, or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect the Companys business and financial results are included in the Companys filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Companys Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. All filings are available at www.sec.gov and on the Companys website at www.BitNile.com.

Nachrichten zu DPW Holdings Inc Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr DPW News
RSS Feed
DPW zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu DPW Holdings Inc Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene DPW News

13.12.21BitNile Holdings. Inc. (NYSE American: NILE) Completes Name and Stock Ticker Symbol Change from Ault Global Holdings. Inc. (NYSE American: DPW)
15.12.21BitNile Holdings Announces Up to $50 Million Stock Repurchase Program
13.12.21BitNile Holdings Announces Closing of Series A Investment in Decentralized Finance Platform
03.01.22BitNile Holdings Issues Bitcoin Production and Mining Operation Report
31.12.21BitNile Holdings. through Its Subsidiary Ault Alliance. Acquires Property for $15.5 Million for Multifamily Project in Florida
28.12.21Giga-tronics. BitNile Holdings and Gresham Worldwide Sign Share Exchange Agreement
31.12.21BitNile Holdings Obtains $52.2 Million in Secured Debt Financing
23.12.21BitNile Holdings. through Its Subsidiary Ault Alliance. Acquires a Portfolio of Four Marriott and Hilton Hotels for $69 Million
10.01.22BitNile Holdings’ Subsidiary. TurnOnGreen. Completes Initial Stage of a Multi-Phase Installation of EV Chargers at a Premier California Resort Destination
Weitere DPW News
Werbung

Trading-News

EUR-USD: Prognose-Adjustierung
Vontobel: Perfekte Alternative - Bonus Cap-Zertifikate auf Adidas, Merck KGaA, Deutsche Telekom
Thyssenkrupp will Wasserstoffgeschäft verdoppeln und an die Börse bringen
Bullen bleiben weiter am Drücker
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

PRIMA Fonds Service - Einladung zum Fondsmanager-Dialog Q1/2022 am 25.01.2022 um 11 Uhr
Podcast: Der Ausblick 2022 mit den DJE Analysten
Schwerpunkt der Woche: Muskelspiele der Fed
BIT Capital erweitert Angebot mit neuen Crypto-Fonds
Spiel ohne Grenzen
Kfz Versi­che­rung wech­seln - So funk­tio­niert der Wechsel Ihrer Auto­ver­si­che­rung
JETZT NEU: Handle Aktien, ETFs und mehr für 0 Euro & ab sofort ohne Mindestordervolumen bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur DPW-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

DPW Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Absturz der Hype-Aktien und ein galaktischer Aufstieg 
Das sind Heiko Thiemes drei Aktienideen für 2022
Kredit-Wende und neuer Risikopuffer  das Eigenheim wird endgültig unerreichbar
Heizen, aber richtig  Ist die Wärmepumpe wirklich alternativlos?
Deutsche Aristokraten-Aktien  Diese 11 Titel bringen jedes Jahr mehr Dividende

News von

Die höchsten Dividendenrenditen: Welche Aktien aus Dax, MDax und Co. besonders überzeugen
Teamviewer-Aktie, Allgeier und Brockhaus: Drei Top-Warburg-Kauftipps für 2022
Deutsche Telekom-Aktie: Historische Chance?
Immobilien: Finanzaufsicht zwingt Banken, sich für Crash zu rüsten
DAX kaum verändert - Anleger auf Richtungssuche - US-Bilanzsaison im Blick

Heute im Fokus

Zinssorgen belasten: DAX schwach -- WACKER CHEMIE übertrifft Erwartungen 2021 -- SAP zieht Tempo im Cloudgeschäft an -- Evergrande, EDF, Vitesco, E.ON, RWE im Fokus

DWS rechnet mit überraschend gutem Quartal - Dividende soll bei 2 Euro liegen. Evonik baut Großanlage für Biotensid-Produktion. Wirecard-Insolvenzverwalter verklagt offenbar Ex-Chef Braun auf Schadenersatz. Citigroup setzt im Massengeschäft die Asien-Exit-Strategie fort. Deutsche Wirtschaftsleistung legt 2021 um 2,7 Prozent zu. Morgan Stanley pessimistischer für MorphoSys. Wechsel im AUDI-Aufsichtsrat.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Diese Währungen verbuchten 2021 den größten Wertverlust
Die am schlechtesten performende Währungen 2021
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 1 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 1 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das sind die mächtigsten Frauen der Welt
Wer ist oben angekommen?
Studie zeigt: In diesen zehn deutschen Städten sind die Nebenkosten am höchsten
Teures Wohnen
Die reichsten Amerikaner 2021
Das sind die zehn reichsten Amerikaner 2021
3. Quartal 2021: Diese Aktien haben Bill und Melinda Gates im Depot
Blick ins 13F-Formular
Die beliebtesten Marken Deutschlands
Verbraucherlieblinge
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo steht der DAX zum Jahresende 2022?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen