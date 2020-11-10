  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
+++ US-Wahl: Die Nachwehen. Volkswirt Egmond Haidt analysiert, auf was es nun ankommt. Heute 18 Uhr in der Sendung "Euer Egmond" von BNP Paribas.+++-w-
10.11.2020 15:37

Blackline Safety Appoints Barbara Holzapfel, Microsoft Executive, as Advisor to the Board of Directors

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Bis zu 1% p.a. Festzins jetzt risikofrei sichern. 15  Amazon-Gutschein bis 30.11. zusätzlich! -W-

Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Blackline Safety Corp. (TSX.V: BLN), a global leader of gas detection and connected safety solutions, announced today the appointment of Barbara Holzapfel, a current executive at Microsoft, as an advisor to the board. She will operate as an advisor prior to being added to the slate of nominations to be presented at Blacklines FY2020 Annual General Meeting.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201110005494/en/

Barbara Holzapfel appointed as Advisor to the <a href=Blackline Safety Board of Directors (Photo: Business Wire)"/>

Barbara Holzapfel appointed as Advisor to the Blackline Safety Board of Directors (Photo: Business Wire)

Blackline is a global leader in cloud-connected safety that supports leading businesses around the world to transform digitally through increased safety, efficiency and quality using wearable technologies, cloud software and data.

Ms. Holzapfel earned her master's degree in business administration from the University of Michigan and the University of Saarbruecken, Germany. She has since enjoyed a successful 20-year career in management and marketing leadership roles. She currently holds the position of VP Microsoft Education, having previously served as CMO for two fin-tech companies, and as SVP and Managing Director for SAP Labs North America. Ms. Holzapfel offers deep executive experience from a variety of industries, including high tech, financial services, management consulting and consumer-packaged goods, while also serving on the boards of several non-profit organizations.

"I am excited about the opportunity to support the growth trajectory of Blackline, said Barbara Holzapfel. "With businesses undergoing digital transformation across every industry, Blackline is uniquely positioned to make a significant impact upon the safety and performance of global enterprises. I look forward to supporting the board of directors and helping Blackline to expand the reach of its connected safety and worker technologies.

"With our boards expansion, the appointment of Barbara as an advisor marks a pivotal time for our strong, rapidly growing company, said Cody Slater, Chair and CEO of Blackline Safety. "Her proven experience and leadership as a senior marketing executive will make a dramatic impact on increasing Blacklines global awareness and exposure to our award-winning cloud-connected wearables and software platform.

Ms. Holzapfel will act as an advisor to the Blackline Safety board of directors that includes CEO and Chair, Cody Slater and independent Directors Cheemin Bo-Linn, Michael Hayduk, Dr. John Finbow, Robert Herdman and Brad Gilewich. Each of Blacklines board members are seasoned business veterans who offer significant corporate leadership experience in the technology, industrial, software, marketing and business operations sectors. For more information on Blackline Safetys management team, please visit www.blacklinesafety.com/about/our-team.

About Blackline Safety: Blackline Safety is a global connected safety leader that helps to ensure every worker gets their job done and returns home safe each day. Blackline provides wearable safety technology, personal and area gas monitoring, cloud-connected software and data analytics to meet demanding safety challenges and increase productivity of organizations in more than 100 countries. Blackline Safety wearables provide a lifeline to tens of thousands of men and women, having reported over 100 billion data-points and initiated over five million emergency responses. Armed with cellular and satellite connectivity, we ensure that help is never too far away. For more information, visit BlacklineSafety.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Nachrichten zu Blackline Safety Corp

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    2
  • vom Unternehmen
    2
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Blackline Safety News
RSS Feed
Blackline Safety zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Blackline Safety Corp

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Blackline Safety News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Blackline Safety News
Werbung

Trading-News

BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Riesiges Gap erschwert Auswertung
Corona-Gewinner Paypal kommt ins Straucheln
Vontobel: Frisch auf dem Markt: Jetzt Aktienanleihen mit Barriere, Indexanleihen mit Barriere und Multi Aktienanleihen mit Barriere (Worst-Of) zeichnen
Zu viel Cash ist nicht King
EuropeFX: Bericht über die Beschäftigung außerhalb der Landwirtschaft: Was ist das?
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Null Zinsen auf dem Spar­buch? Nicht mit mir!
Wehe den Aktien, die nur wegen Corona steigen...
Wie viel Sie wirklich sparen müssen, um wohlhabend in Rente zu gehen
Wohin mit den Spargroschen? Jetzt mehr im Magazin erfahren.
ESG: So funktioniert die Investmentpraxis
NEU bei Exporo: Drogerie- und Gesundheitszentrum mit 5,6 % p. a. laufender Ausschüttung
Der Zins ist stärker als der Präsident
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Blackline Safety-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Blackline Safety Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Angebote am Black Friday - so finden Sie echte Schnäppchen
Den Deutschen gehts gut  nur die Alten leiden
Der Impfstoff ist fast da  und diese Aktien sind dann die großen Gewinner
Ungefähr ein Ertrag von sechs Milliarden
So geben Sie Corona auch zuhause keine Chance

News von

Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Insider - TUI braucht weitere Milliarden-Hilfen vom Staat
DAX-Chartanalyse: Kommt jetzt wieder die Normalität?
Newsticker Corona: Ministerin Karliczek wertet Impfstoff-Zwischenerfolg als "gute Nachricht"
DAX leicht im Plus: Impfstoff-Euphorie an der Börse legt sich wieder
Beyond-Meat-Aktie nach Zahlen: Warum der Titel unter Druck gerät

Heute im Fokus

Dow startet höher -- DAX legt zu -- Amazon im Visier des Kartellamts -- Henkel bekräftigt Prognose für 2020 -- Deutsche Post verdient mehr -- adidas, Compleo Charging im Fokus

American Airlines will Kasse mit weiterer Kapitalerhöhung aufbessern. BioNTech - Preis für Corona-Impfstoff unterhalb üblicher Marktpreise. US-Richter erhöht Druck auf Bayer in Glyphosat-Streit - Bayer macht laut Mediator deutliche Fortschritte. Lufthansa platziert Wandelanleihe - dank hoher Nachfrage Emission erhöht. HORNBACH hebt Jahresprognose erneut an.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die 15 Top-Verdiener unter den Gamern
Das sind die 15 millionenschweren Top-Verdiener in der Gamingbranche
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 45 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 45 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q3 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Diese Länder sind die größten Goldproduzenten
Wo wird das meiste Gold produziert?
Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot (Q2 - 2020)
Änderungen im Portfolio
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Kommt die Jahresendrally? - Wo sehen Sie den DAX Ende 2020?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen