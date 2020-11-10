Blackline Safety Appoints Barbara Holzapfel, Microsoft Executive, as Advisor to the Board of Directors

Blackline Safety Corp. (TSX.V: BLN), a global leader of gas detection and connected safety solutions, announced today the appointment of Barbara Holzapfel, a current executive at Microsoft, as an advisor to the board. She will operate as an advisor prior to being added to the slate of nominations to be presented at Blacklines FY2020 Annual General Meeting.

Blackline is a global leader in cloud-connected safety that supports leading businesses around the world to transform digitally through increased safety, efficiency and quality using wearable technologies, cloud software and data.

Ms. Holzapfel earned her master's degree in business administration from the University of Michigan and the University of Saarbruecken, Germany. She has since enjoyed a successful 20-year career in management and marketing leadership roles. She currently holds the position of VP Microsoft Education, having previously served as CMO for two fin-tech companies, and as SVP and Managing Director for SAP Labs North America. Ms. Holzapfel offers deep executive experience from a variety of industries, including high tech, financial services, management consulting and consumer-packaged goods, while also serving on the boards of several non-profit organizations.

"I am excited about the opportunity to support the growth trajectory of Blackline, said Barbara Holzapfel. "With businesses undergoing digital transformation across every industry, Blackline is uniquely positioned to make a significant impact upon the safety and performance of global enterprises. I look forward to supporting the board of directors and helping Blackline to expand the reach of its connected safety and worker technologies.

"With our boards expansion, the appointment of Barbara as an advisor marks a pivotal time for our strong, rapidly growing company, said Cody Slater, Chair and CEO of Blackline Safety. "Her proven experience and leadership as a senior marketing executive will make a dramatic impact on increasing Blacklines global awareness and exposure to our award-winning cloud-connected wearables and software platform.

Ms. Holzapfel will act as an advisor to the Blackline Safety board of directors that includes CEO and Chair, Cody Slater and independent Directors Cheemin Bo-Linn, Michael Hayduk, Dr. John Finbow, Robert Herdman and Brad Gilewich. Each of Blacklines board members are seasoned business veterans who offer significant corporate leadership experience in the technology, industrial, software, marketing and business operations sectors. For more information on Blackline Safetys management team, please visit www.blacklinesafety.com/about/our-team.

About Blackline Safety: Blackline Safety is a global connected safety leader that helps to ensure every worker gets their job done and returns home safe each day. Blackline provides wearable safety technology, personal and area gas monitoring, cloud-connected software and data analytics to meet demanding safety challenges and increase productivity of organizations in more than 100 countries. Blackline Safety wearables provide a lifeline to tens of thousands of men and women, having reported over 100 billion data-points and initiated over five million emergency responses. Armed with cellular and satellite connectivity, we ensure that help is never too far away. For more information, visit BlacklineSafety.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

