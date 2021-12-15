  • Suche
15.12.2021 15:17

Blackline Safety Named as Preferred Portable Gas Detection Supplier for Royal Dutch Shell

Blackline Safety Corp. (TSX: BLN), a global leader of gas detection and connected safety solutions, today announced it has been named a preferred supplier of portable gas detection equipment for Royal Dutch Shell. This preferred supplier status is part of a three-year global framework agreement to support the technology safety programs at Shell's offshore and onshore facilities and installations around the world.

Technological advancement to support digital transformation

"We know that Shell has choice in gas detection, and we are thrilled to be selected to provide our connected worker solutions enterprise-wide, while supporting their digital transformation journey, said Cody Slater, CEO and Chair for Blackline Safety.

"Our partnership brings a new level of technological advancement to Shells gas detection capabilities, replacing legacy devices with our cloud-connected, location-enabled G7 safety wearables and G7 EXO portable area gas monitors that offer 24/7 protection and visibility to workers and worksites of all types.

Easy to use devices generate data to generate value

Blackline Safetys G7 wearable gas detection devices and G7 EXO portable area monitors deliver optional 24/7 live monitoring by personnel who can initiate an alert and ensure the safety of workers in the event of an emergency. The data analytics from these devices also generate insights to help customers make sound, proactive business decisions that support a well-rounded, efficient and cost-effective safety program.

About Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety is a global connected safety leader that helps to ensure every worker gets their job done and returns home safely each day. Blackline provides wearable safety technology, personal and area gas monitoring, cloud-connected software and data analytics to meet demanding safety challenges and increase productivity of organizations with coverage in more than 100 countries. Blackline Safety wearables provide a lifeline to tens of thousands of people, having reported over 161 billion data-points and initiated over five million emergency responses. Armed with cellular and satellite connectivity, we ensure that help is never too far away. For more information, visit www.BlacklineSafety.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

