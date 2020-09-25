  • Suche
25.08.2021 17:26

Blackline Safety Secures Largest Portable Area Gas Monitoring Deal Ever

Blackline Safety Corp. (TSX: BLN), a global leader of gas detection and connected safety solutions, today announced the close of a $1 million contract with a leading turnaround service provider based out of Houston, Texas.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210825005601/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

The contract involves the combined sale and rental of over 150 of Blackline Safetys G7 EXO area monitors for gas detection, ideal for perimeter monitoring and confined space entry requirements associated with turnarounds.

The purchase represents Blackline Safetys largest ever contract of G7 EXO area monitors to date.

"Our cloud connected G7 EXO area monitors offer best-in-class gas detection that maximizes safety, security and productivity and can be especially valuable during industrial turnarounds, said Cody Slater, CEO and Chair of Blackline Safety.

"Turnaround schedules vary, but most start at 3-4 weeks with others ranging as long as 2-3 months. Every day of scheduled outage results in lost production and revenue. With hundreds of workers on site, safety and efficiency are top priority for ensuring these facilities get back up and running as swiftly as possible.

Blackline Safetys G7 EXO area monitors are the worlds first direct-to-cloud connected area monitors with integrated 4G communications and deliver unmatched connectivity and visibility into an entire worksite.

Supported by advanced analytical capabilities to ensure real-time compliance, comprehensive safety monitoring and the detection of up to five different gas types in even the most rugged of conditions, Blackline Safetys G7 EXOs offer industry-leading protection to workers and facilities. The area monitor was recently recognized by INT Designs 2021 GRANDS PRIX DU DESIGN awards for their user-focused design emphasizing durability, connectivity and drop-and-go deployment.

About Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety is a global connected safety leader that helps to ensure every worker gets their job done and returns home safely each day. Blackline provides wearable safety technology, personal and area gas monitoring, cloud-connected software and data analytics to meet demanding safety challenges and increase productivity of organizations with coverage in more than 100 countries. Blackline Safety wearables provide a lifeline to tens of thousands of men and women, having reported over 155 billion data-points and initiated over five million emergency responses. Armed with cellular and satellite connectivity, we ensure that help is never too far away. For more information, visit www.BlacklineSafety.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

