Blackstone Resources AG Appoints Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Asset Management

Blackstone Resources AG (SWX: BLS) ("Blackstone) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Morné Moolman as Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Asset Management. Mr Moolman joins us from Glencore International where he was a senior member of the asset management team. He was responsible for the financial, operational and HSEC performance of two subsidiary underground zinc mines located in Africa.

As CMO, Mr Moolman will be responsible for facilitating the growth, sales, and marketing strategy of the company. This will involve setting tough objectives and goals, which include revenue generation, cost reduction and risk mitigation across all the companys major business lines. He will report directly to the CEO.

Mr Moolman also brings to Blackstone Resources a wealth of experience in asset management and is a welcome addition to the rapidly growing battery technology company. Blackstone Resources has a diversified portfolio of battery metal interests in Chile, Peru, Colombia, and Canada, which it retains as important strategic assets in the battery industry. Mr Moolman will help ensure the success of these projects as they move from exploration, to development and finally production. The Blackstone Resources battery metal business line is very important to the success of the company and its ability to mass-produce the next generation of battery technology.

"We are pleased to appoint Mr Moolman as Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Asset Management. This is an important addition at a time when the company is expanding rapidly. Mr Moolman brings a wealth of experience that we need right now as we develop the next generation of battery technology.

Blackstone Resources AG

Blackstone Resources is a Swiss Holding Company, with its legal domicile in Baar, Kanton Zug and is concentrating on the battery technology and battery metals market. In addition, it sets up, develops and manages refineries used for gold and battery metals. It offers direct exposure to the battery technology and battery metal revolution that is being driven by the demand of electric vehicles that need vast quantities of these metals. These include cobalt, manganese, graphite, nickel, copper and lithium. In addition, Blackstone Resources has started a research programme on new battery technologies on solid state batteries and its production process.

The disclaimer is an integral part of this press release.

Please ensure you consult the disclaimer for a full understanding of the content within: http://www.blackstoneresources.ch/investors/disclaimer/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201005005604/en/