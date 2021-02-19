  • Suche
19.02.2021 18:00

Blackstone Resources presents new achievements of Blackstone Technology

Blackstone Resources AG, Baar (SWX: BLS) is pleased to announce a number of important achievements by its subsidiary Blackstone Technology, during its Blackstones Battery Day held on February 16, 2021. Blackstone Technology GmbH is a wholly owned subsidiary of Blackstone Resources AG, and is based in Döbeln, Saxony, Germany. It represents Blackstones Resources battery technology division.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210219005415/en/

Blackstone Technology, CEO Holger Gritzka

Blackstone Technology, CEO Holger Gritzka

During the Battery Day, Blackstone Technology CEO Holger Gritzka presented a new 3D printed lithium-ion battery cell produced with its own proprietary patented technology, whose manufacturing process is ecologically friendly and offers superior performance compared to current battery technology.

Developing new battery technology is complex, which is why a significant amount has been invested to build the foundations that will allow Blackstone Technology to deliver this next generation of battery cell technology and in addition the solid state technology. This is why Blackstone Technology is constructing state-of-the-art battery manufacturing facilities in Döbeln, Saxony, which was where the Battery Day was held. During the presentation he presented a preseries production sample cell which Blackstone Technology will bring into production at these manufacturing facilities this summer.

During the event, he went through the preparations being made at these new manufacturing facilities. He stressed the importance that the next generation of batteries made at these facilities should be based on a clean and sustainable type of technology. This means for instance, using electrodes that are not toxic and damaging to the environment. He also highlighted how important it was that the battery materials used should be sourced ethically and in a sustainable manner. Blackstone Resources may deliver battery metals from their own sources such as lithium from Chile.

The type of battery Mr Gritzka presented today was based on LFP technology. This battery that has a cathode based on lithium iron phosphate (LFP). The benefit of using this technology is that it is inexpensive and does not require cobalt or nickel. Other combinations with other metals like NMC batteries are planned.

He also explained that no toxic materials are used with these batteries  only water. Although LFP technology typically has a lower energy density in comparison to other battery chemistries, the Blackstones proprietary thick-layer technology that is used at Blackstone Technology, cancels out these disadvantages. In fact, the LFP battery technology presented offers 20-25% more energy density compared to current lithium-ion battery technology.

This is thanks to the proprietary 3D-printing manufacturing process used at Blackstone Technology. This same printing technology also means that batteries can be produced in various form factors. It can be used for instance for many applications such as for EV, electric buses , electric motorcycles, 5G networks, tools or for drone technology.

Blackstone Technology also announced its goal is to achieve an energy density of more than 220 Watts per hour, per kilogram in the pre-production and in series production. The plan is to bring this highly competitive product to the market by the summer of 2021. The company has already held talks with a number of customers who would like to use the batteries produced by Blackstone Technology in their products.

The final project that Mr Gritzka talked about involves the electrification of ships in the future. Blackstone Technology was selected by the European Commission, CURRENT DIRECT, as part of a consortium of 13 other companies to help deliver this vision. One part of the project is a hybrid drive, which will sail ships into a harbour electrically and then out again, using the same technology. This same technology could also be used as a pure electric drive used in fairies. Next spring Blackstone Technology will provide 10,000 battery cells for this EU project.

If you would like to watch the English-translated version of Blackstone Technology's Battery Day, you can watch it using the link below.

https://youtu.be/gVHagsr8xv8

__________________________________________________________________________________

Blackstone Resources AG

Blackstone Resources AG is a Swiss Holding Company, with its legal domicile in Baar, Kanton Zug, and is concentrating on the battery technology and battery metals market. In addition, it sets up, develops and manages refineries used for gold and battery metals. It offers direct exposure to the battery technology and battery metals revolution that is being driven by the demand of electric vehicles that need vast quantities of these metals. These include cobalt, manganese, graphite, nickel, copper and lithium. In addition, Blackstone Resources has started a research program on new battery technologies on solid state batteries and its production process.

The disclaimer is an integral part of this press release. Please ensure you consult the disclaimer for a full understanding of the content within: http://www.blackstoneresources.ch/investors/disclaimer/

Werbung

