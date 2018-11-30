Blue Bird Electric School Buses Selected for CEC Bid

The California Energy Commission has announced the qualifying buses that passed their Technical Evaluation phase and can be ordered through the Clean Transportation Programs Grant, GFO-18-604. School Districts in California are eligible for hundreds of thousands of dollars in grant funding towards Blue Birds Type A Electric Micro Bird, Type C Electric Vision and Type D Electric Rear Engine school buses.

Blue Birds Electric buses in every model, some equipped with wheel chair lifts, are eligible for the grant funding through this program. The Micro Bird Type A Electric bus is equipped with a wheel chair lift, and is qualified for over $291,000 in grant funding, while the Type C Vision and Type D Rear Engine school buses with and without wheelchair lifts qualify for over $319,000 in grant funding for each bus. Blue Bird is the only manufacturer selected which has produced and delivered Type A, C and D electric school buses to school districts that are certified and currently operating in the state of California.

"We are proud to have passed the Technical Evaluation for this bid, allowing districts to afford these amazing cutting-edge buses, says Phil Horlock, president and CEO of Blue Bird Corporation. "Blue Bird pioneered electric school bus technology as early as 1994, and with our proven, long-term partnership with Cummins, we know that customers can depend on our new generation of electric buses.

Blue Bird has been producing school buses since 1927, and has been working with Electric technology in school buses since 1994. The Cummins Electrified Power Division has over 12 years of hybrid and electric drivetrain and vehicle integration, much of which has been focused on the mass transit industry. The partnership between Blue Bird and the Cummins electrification group delivers over 30 years of experience in this growing segment.

The Blue Bird Electric school buses currently operating in California have an established, reliable network of service centers that specialize in electric bus technology. "This is exciting for districts who are now able to afford to bring Blue Birds electric buses into their existing fleets, said John Landherr, president of A-Z Bus Sales. "With over twelve A-Z Bus service and Cummins service locations across the state, districts can rest assured that these buses will be well supported throughout their lifetime. It is a true win-win for students, school districts and communities of California.

For more information on how to apply and qualify for the Clean Transportation Program GFO-18-604 grant, visit www.a-zbus.com or call (800) 437-5522.

About A-Z Bus Sales

A-Z Bus Sales, Inc. is a transportation dealer-distributor serving the education, government, public sector, commercial and private fleet markets with a broad portfolio of passenger transportation solutions. The employee-owned company specializes in clean alternative fuel products. A-Z provides sales, service, parts, and financing for both new and pre-owned buses. Founded in 1976, A-Z Bus Sales has built a reputation for long-lasting customer relationships, professionalism and integrity, and the share positions in markets served. Headquartered in Colton, California the company has multiple sales and service locations serving California, Arizona, Nevada, and Hawaii. More information is available at www.a-zbus.com or by calling 800.437.5522.

About Blue Bird Corporation

Blue Bird (Nasdaq: BLBD) is the leading independent designer and manufacturer of school buses, with more than 550,000 buses sold since its formation in 1927 and approximately 180,000 buses in operation today. Blue Birds longevity and reputation in the school bus industry have made it an iconic American brand. Blue Bird distinguishes itself from its principal competitors by its singular focus on the design, engineering, manufacture and sale of school buses and related parts. As the only manufacturer of chassis and body production specifically designed for school bus applications, Blue Bird is recognized as an industry leader for school bus innovation, safety, product quality/reliability/durability, operating costs and drivability. In addition, Blue Bird is the market leader in alternative fuel applications with its propane-powered, electric-powered and compressed natural gas-powered school buses. Blue Bird manufactures school buses at two facilities in Fort Valley, Georgia. Its Micro Bird joint venture operates a manufacturing facility in Drummondville, Quebec, Canada. Service and after-market parts are distributed from Blue Birds parts distribution center located in Delaware, Ohio. For more information on Blue Birds complete line of buses, visit www.blue-bird.com.

