Blue Bird Electric School Buses Selected for CEC Bid

The California Energy Commission has announced the qualifying buses that
passed their Technical Evaluation phase and can be ordered through the
Clean Transportation Programs Grant, GFO-18-604. School Districts in
California are eligible for hundreds of thousands of dollars in grant
funding towards Blue Birds Type A Electric Micro Bird, Type C Electric
Vision and Type D Electric Rear Engine school buses.
Blue Birds Electric buses in every model, some equipped with wheel
chair lifts, are eligible for the grant funding through this program.
The Micro Bird Type A Electric bus is equipped with a wheel chair lift,
and is qualified for over $291,000 in grant funding, while the Type C
Vision and Type D Rear Engine school buses with and without wheelchair
lifts qualify for over $319,000 in grant funding for each bus. Blue
Bird is the only manufacturer selected which has produced and delivered
Type A, C and D electric school buses to school districts that are
certified and currently operating in the state of California.
"We are proud to have passed the Technical Evaluation for this bid,
allowing districts to afford these amazing cutting-edge buses, says
Phil Horlock, president and CEO of Blue Bird Corporation. "Blue Bird
pioneered electric school bus technology as early as 1994, and with our
proven, long-term partnership with Cummins, we know that customers can
depend on our new generation of electric buses.
Blue Bird has been producing school buses since 1927, and has been
working with Electric technology in school buses since 1994. The Cummins
Electrified Power Division has over 12 years of hybrid and electric
drivetrain and vehicle integration, much of which has been focused on
the mass transit industry. The partnership between Blue Bird and the
Cummins electrification group delivers over 30 years of experience in
this growing segment.
The Blue Bird Electric school buses currently operating in California
have an established, reliable network of service centers that specialize
in electric bus technology. "This is exciting for districts who are
now able to afford to bring Blue Birds electric buses into their
existing fleets, said John Landherr, president of A-Z Bus Sales. "With
over twelve A-Z Bus service and Cummins service locations across the
state, districts can rest assured that these buses will be well
supported throughout their lifetime. It is a true win-win for students,
school districts and communities of California.
For more information on how to apply and qualify for the Clean
Transportation Program GFO-18-604 grant, visit www.a-zbus.com
or call (800) 437-5522.
