Blue Bird Electric School Buses Take to the Road and Taking Orders

The school bus industry opinion leaders have recognized that
electric-powered buses are the future, and Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD)
intends to lead the way.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180407005037/en/
The Blue Bird RE Electric (Photo: Business Wire)
Following the overwhelmingly positive customer reaction to the unveiling
of both Blue Birds Type C and Type D electric-powered buses at the
school bus industrys national trade shows (STN in Reno, NV and NAPT in
Columbus, OH) last year, Blue Bird has been busy bringing the buses to
the market in record time.
Since kicking off its national customer Ride & Drive events in seven
markets in California
in January, the Blue Bird electric Type D bus made successful stops in
Nevada, Arizona, Colorado and Ohio. The bus is currently in New York and
then will head to Florida, Ontario Canada, and several stops along the
way. Ride & Drive customers include school districts, fleet operators,
air-quality authorities and even utility companies, who gave unanimously
enthusiastic feedback on the whisper-quiet ride, smooth acceleration and
handling. (See the link to these events and Blue Bird electric bus
details at http://www.blue-bird.com/blue-bird/ebus.aspx.)
"After the outstanding response we saw in California, Blue Bird is
excited to showcase our electric school buses to customers and drivers
across North America, not as concept vehicles, but as a preview of our
production buses later this fall, said Phil Horlock, president and CEO
of Blue Bird Corporation. "As both the pioneer and undisputed leader in
alternative fuels, we are delighted to expand our "green product
offering by adding electric bus options in both Type C and D body
styles. Our electric buses have received an Executive Order from the
California Air Resources Board and both HVIP and TVIP listing, which
qualify Blue Birds electric buses for grants available in California
and New York, respectively. Thats great news for our customers and
following our Ride & Drives in California, we are already receiving
orders from school districts. We are open for business and taking
orders!
Blue Bird is the undisputed leader in innovation, breadth of choice and
quality of engines offered to the school bus market, and is supported by
industry-leading technology partners:
-
Propane, CNG and gasoline buses all with safety and reliability at the
forefront and the backing of Ford Motor Company and Roush CleanTech.
Modern, proven and a single engine architecture for simplicity
-
All diesel buses powered by Cummins engines, the clear industry leader
in diesel
-
Electric Type C and Type D buses supported by our partners at ADOMANI
and EDI
"Its our tradition to be first-to-market in offering exciting,
innovative and differentiated products that customers want and value,
added Phil Horlock. "Our electric buses complete our alternative-fuel
vehicle line-up and were committed to continued growth in the fastest
growing segment of the business. We havent created a fancy name for
this bus or touted foreign technology our electric bus is designed and
Made in America, just as Blue Bird has been for 90 years. Welcome to
Blue Bird Electric-Powered Buses!
Key Attributes of Blue Birds first-to-market
electric-powered school buses:
-
Available in Blue Bird Vision
(Type C) and All American (Type D)
models
-
Zero emissions cleanest
drivetrain available
-
The only major OEM to qualify for HVIP and
TVIP grants in California and New York, respectively
-
Quoting prices and taking orders
through Bird Birds national dealer network
-
Multiple locations for Ride & Drives
follow on http://www.blue-bird.com/blue-bird/ebus.aspx
and get the experience
-
Deliveries beginning in late
summer/early fall 2018
-
160kWh lithium-ion battery capacity provides expected 100-120
mile range on a single charge
-
Limited seven year battery warranty
-
Portable, standard charging station
can recharge on a single shift or overnight
-
Power and acceleration better than
a conventional bus
-
Low maintenance and service
requirements; no transmission
-
Telematics and remote monitoring
capability available
-
High-powered Vehicle-to-Grid
capability coming in 2019, supported by DoE development grant
-
Exceeds Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards with Colorado
Racking and Kentucky Pole Test
certification
standard on every Blue Bird bus
-
Exclusive electric drivetrain in
school bus application, developed with partners
Adomani and EDI
-
We will customize with options to
meet specific customer requirements
For more information on the Blue Bird Electric Tour, Blue Birds
electric bus offerings, as well as other Blue Bird alternative fueled
buses, visit www.blue-bird.com.
About Blue Bird Corporation: Blue Bird (NASDAQ: BLBD) is the
leading independent designer and manufacturer of school buses, with more
than 550,000 buses sold since its formation in 1927 and approximately
180,000 buses in operation today. Blue Birds longevity and reputation
in the school bus industry have made it an iconic American brand. Blue
Bird distinguishes itself from its principal competitors by its singular
focus on the design, engineering, manufacture and sale of school buses
and related parts. As the only manufacturer of chassis and body
production specifically designed for school bus applications, Blue Bird
is recognized as an industry leader for school bus innovation, safety,
product quality/reliability/durability, operating costs and drivability.
In addition, Blue Bird is the market leader in alternative fuel
applications with its propane-powered, electric and compressed natural
gas-powered school buses. Blue Bird manufactures school buses at two
facilities in Fort Valley, Georgia. Its Micro Bird joint venture
operates a manufacturing facility in Drummondville, Quebec, Canada.
Service and after-market parts are distributed from Blue Birds parts
distribution center located in Delaware, Ohio. For more information on
Blue Birds complete line of buses, visit www.blue-bird.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180407005037/en/