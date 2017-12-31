07.04.2018 15:43
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

Blue Bird Electric School Buses Take to the Road and Taking Orders

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Top Themen Heute
3

The school bus industry opinion leaders have recognized that electric-powered buses are the future, and Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) intends to lead the way.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180407005037/en/

The Blue Bird RE Electric (Photo: Business Wire)

The Blue Bird RE Electric (Photo: Business Wire)

Following the overwhelmingly positive customer reaction to the unveiling of both Blue Birds Type C and Type D electric-powered buses at the school bus industrys national trade shows (STN in Reno, NV and NAPT in Columbus, OH) last year, Blue Bird has been busy bringing the buses to the market in record time.

Since kicking off its national customer Ride & Drive events in seven markets in California in January, the Blue Bird electric Type D bus made successful stops in Nevada, Arizona, Colorado and Ohio. The bus is currently in New York and then will head to Florida, Ontario Canada, and several stops along the way. Ride & Drive customers include school districts, fleet operators, air-quality authorities and even utility companies, who gave unanimously enthusiastic feedback on the whisper-quiet ride, smooth acceleration and handling. (See the link to these events and Blue Bird electric bus details at http://www.blue-bird.com/blue-bird/ebus.aspx.)

"After the outstanding response we saw in California, Blue Bird is excited to showcase our electric school buses to customers and drivers across North America, not as concept vehicles, but as a preview of our production buses later this fall, said Phil Horlock, president and CEO of Blue Bird Corporation. "As both the pioneer and undisputed leader in alternative fuels, we are delighted to expand our "green product offering by adding electric bus options in both Type C and D body styles. Our electric buses have received an Executive Order from the California Air Resources Board and both HVIP and TVIP listing, which qualify Blue Birds electric buses for grants available in California and New York, respectively. Thats great news for our customers and following our Ride & Drives in California, we are already receiving orders from school districts. We are open for business and taking orders!

Blue Bird is the undisputed leader in innovation, breadth of choice and quality of engines offered to the school bus market, and is supported by industry-leading technology partners:

  • Propane, CNG and gasoline buses all with safety and reliability at the forefront and the backing of Ford Motor Company and Roush CleanTech. Modern, proven and a single engine architecture for simplicity
  • All diesel buses powered by Cummins engines, the clear industry leader in diesel
  • Electric Type C and Type D buses supported by our partners at ADOMANI and EDI

"Its our tradition to be first-to-market in offering exciting, innovative and differentiated products that customers want and value, added Phil Horlock. "Our electric buses complete our alternative-fuel vehicle line-up and were committed to continued growth in the fastest growing segment of the business. We havent created a fancy name for this bus or touted foreign technology  our electric bus is designed and Made in America, just as Blue Bird has been for 90 years. Welcome to Blue Bird Electric-Powered Buses!

Key Attributes of Blue Birds first-to-market electric-powered school buses:

  • Available in Blue Bird Vision (Type C) and All American (Type D) models
  • Zero emissions  cleanest drivetrain available
  • The only major OEM to qualify for HVIP and TVIP grants in California and New York, respectively
  • Quoting prices and taking orders through Bird Birds national dealer network
  • Multiple locations for Ride & Drives  follow on http://www.blue-bird.com/blue-bird/ebus.aspx and get the experience
  • Deliveries beginning in late summer/early fall 2018
  • 160kWh lithium-ion battery capacity provides expected 100-120 mile range on a single charge
  • Limited seven year battery warranty
  • Portable, standard charging station can recharge on a single shift or overnight
  • Power and acceleration better than a conventional bus
  • Low maintenance and service requirements; no transmission
  • Telematics and remote monitoring capability available
  • High-powered Vehicle-to-Grid capability coming in 2019, supported by DoE development grant
  • Exceeds Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards with Colorado Racking and Kentucky Pole Test certification standard on every Blue Bird bus
  • Exclusive electric drivetrain in school bus application, developed with partners Adomani and EDI
  • We will customize with options to meet specific customer requirements

For more information on the Blue Bird Electric Tour, Blue Birds electric bus offerings, as well as other Blue Bird alternative fueled buses, visit www.blue-bird.com.

About Blue Bird Corporation: Blue Bird (NASDAQ: BLBD) is the leading independent designer and manufacturer of school buses, with more than 550,000 buses sold since its formation in 1927 and approximately 180,000 buses in operation today. Blue Birds longevity and reputation in the school bus industry have made it an iconic American brand. Blue Bird distinguishes itself from its principal competitors by its singular focus on the design, engineering, manufacture and sale of school buses and related parts. As the only manufacturer of chassis and body production specifically designed for school bus applications, Blue Bird is recognized as an industry leader for school bus innovation, safety, product quality/reliability/durability, operating costs and drivability. In addition, Blue Bird is the market leader in alternative fuel applications with its propane-powered, electric and compressed natural gas-powered school buses. Blue Bird manufactures school buses at two facilities in Fort Valley, Georgia. Its Micro Bird joint venture operates a manufacturing facility in Drummondville, Quebec, Canada. Service and after-market parts are distributed from Blue Birds parts distribution center located in Delaware, Ohio. For more information on Blue Birds complete line of buses, visit www.blue-bird.com.

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
05.02.18
Ausblick: Hennessy Capital Acquisition stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Hennessy Capital Acquisition News
RSS Feed
Hennessy Capital Acquisition zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
09.02.2018Hennessy Capital Acquisition HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
12.05.2017Hennessy Capital Acquisition BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
17.12.2015Hennessy Capital Acquisition BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
09.02.2018Hennessy Capital Acquisition HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
12.05.2017Hennessy Capital Acquisition BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
17.12.2015Hennessy Capital Acquisition BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Hennessy Capital Acquisition News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Hennessy Capital Acquisition News
Anzeige

Inside

DZ BANK  Sixt bleibt auf Expansionskurs
Trotz Sorgen um Welthandel: Diese 3 Schutzschilder werden die DAX-Korrektur stoppen!
BNP Paribas: MÄRKTE & ZERTIFIKATE weekly - Ausstieg oder Einstieg?
Vontobel: Tesla: Produktion wird zur Chefsache
UBS: ThyssenKrupp AG - Abwärtsdynamik vorerst gestoppt
HSBC: Sand im Getriebe des TecDAX - Dialog Semiconductor, Nordex, United Internet im Fokus!
ING Markets: DAX - Erholung nach Entspannung
SOCIETE GENERALE: MDAX  Nebenwerte holen auf
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Top-Thema: Künstliche Intelligenz

Im neuen Anlegermagazin stellen wir Ihnen drei Aktien aus dem Software-Sektor vor, die beim Megatrend "Künstliche Intelligenz" gut positioniert sind. Außerdem: Der US-Medienkonzern Walt Disney verspricht langfristigen Anlegern die Chance auf attraktive Renditen. Gilt das auch für RTL und ProSiebenSat1?
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Hennessy Capital Acquisition-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Wir haben mehr Geld als die meisten anderen
Diese vier Maßnahmen braucht Ihr Rasen jetzt
Wie Sie aus Ikea-Ware exklusive Möbel machen
Erstmals halten alle Euro-Länder die Schuldengrenze ein
Nach der Ruhe droht ein globales Schulden-Fiasko

News von

Versorger-Aktien: Warum Dr. Jens Ehrhardt auf RWE, E.ON und Co. setzt
DAX: Wochenspielraum ist ausgereizt
Dow Jones Chartanalyse: Kurz vor dem Ausbruch
Dax wieder unruhiger - Doch keine Versöhnung im Handelskrieg - Osram-Aktie auf Erholungskurs
Siemens Healthineers-Aktie: Interessanter Discounter für Anleger

News von

dm und Rossmann setzen auf ungewöhnliche Produkte, um gegen Amazon zu bestehen
Saudischer Kronprinz plant milliardenschweres Mega-Projekt mit Richard Branson
Amazon hat ein zunehmendes Problem mit Produkten, die auffallend günstig sind
Wenn Orbán am Sonntag stürzt, steht Europa vor einer dramatischen Wende
11 geheime Funktionen beim Samsung Galaxy S9, die Sie kennen sollten

Heute im Fokus

Sorgen um Welthandel: DAX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- Wall Street mit Verlusten -- Trump prüft zusätzliche Strafzölle -- Daimler, Lufthansa im Fokus

Regierung erwägt wohl Milliardenfonds für Diesel-Nachrüstungen. Samsung erwartet neuen Rekordgewinn. Facebook: Wissen nicht genau, welche Daten Cambridge Analytica hat. Blackrock verspricht nach Schulmassaker waffenfreie Investmentfonds. Analyst: Erst nach einem Sturz auf diesen Wert wird der Bitcoin wieder zulegen. Online-Broker Monex übernimmt Kryptobörse Coincheck.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Deutschland, England oder Spanien?
Hier spielen die stärksten Fußball-Marken der Welt
Hier haben die mächtigsten CEOs studiert Wo haben die mächtigsten Konzernchefs studiert?
Hier haben die mächtigsten CEOs studiert Wo haben die mächtigsten Konzernchefs studiert?
KW 14: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Diese deutschen Börsengänge haben sich 2017 für Anleger gelohnt
Welche Aktie verzeichnete die beste Performance?
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Einige Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen.
Sechsstelliges Einkommen
So viel Geld lässt sich in Deutschland mit YouTube verdienen
Die Top-Flitzer des Genfer Autosalon 2018
Das sind die Highlights
Starke Unterschiede
In diesen Ländern ist Bitcoin-Mining am teuersten
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie lange halten Sie Ihre Zertifikate durchschnittlich in Ihrem Depot?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
06.04.18
Sorgen um Welthandel: DAX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- Wall Street mit Verlusten -- Trump prüft zusätzliche Strafzölle -- Daimler, Lufthansa im Fokus
Sonstiges
16:36 Uhr
Goldpreis: Das müssen Sie über Gold-Zertifikate wissen
Sonstiges
16:00 Uhr
Norwegische Krone: Kleiner, sicherer Hafen
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Daimler AG710000
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Siemens Healthineers AGSHL100
Amazon906866
Apple Inc.865985
Facebook Inc.A1JWVX
Scout24 AGA12DM8
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
TeslaA1CX3T
Allianz840400
E.ON SEENAG99
BMW AG519000
EVOTEC AG566480
AlibabaA117ME