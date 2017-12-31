Blue Bird Sells Its 2,500th Gasoline-Powered School Bus

Blue Bird recently celebrated its 2,500th gasoline school bus sale. Over
the past two years, sales of Blue Birds gasoline school buses have
grown substantially due to their low upfront costs, maintenance savings,
cold weather startup, heating capabilities and public fueling
accessibility.
Frederick County Public Schools in Virginia was the recipient of the 2500th
Blue
Bird Vision Gasoline school bus. "Our
transportation department is always assessing our operations in an
effort to identify ways in which we can incrementally improve. The
decision to purchase gasoline buses was based on the cost savings they
offer, the fact that they can be more easily maintained than diesel
buses and the opportunity to be more environmentally friendly, said
John Grubbs, transportation director for the school district. "Thus far,
we've been very pleased with their performance.
Gasoline school buses were common decades ago, but since 2000, they were
phased out in favor of diesel. Blue Bird reintroduced the Blue Bird
Vision Gasoline bus, powered by the proven Ford 6.8L engine in September
of 2016.
"School districts must work within their operational budgets. After 30
years, gasoline school buses are making a comeback, thanks to the Blue
Bird Vision Gasoline, said Mark Terry, chief commercial officer of Blue
Bird. "With a gasoline bus, there are no additional emission filters and
exhaust fluid or other complex after-treatment devices needed. Combine
that with a lower acquisition price, and customers experience immediate
savings and low total ownership costs.
More than 800 school districts across North America have purchased the
Blue Bird Vision Gasoline school bus. In addition to cost benefits, the
districts have cited the buses power, reduced noise and reduction of
parts due to the lack of special technology required to meet emissions
standards. Many customers zero-in on gasolines simplicity: these buses
are easier to maintain, with gasoline technicians often more readily
available and typically less expensive to hire than diesel mechanics.
"The Blue Bird Vision Gasoline has offered us a more eco-friendly bus
than diesel, with easier and more cost-effective maintenance as well as
a quiet and pleasurable drive, said Brian Gibson, director of
transportation with New Braunfels Independent School District in Texas.
"Our mechanics love the Blue Bird Vision Gasoline buses. We have not
encountered any issues, and its a cost savings for our preventive
maintenance compared with our diesel buses. EGRs, DEF and DPF are just
some of the expenses that we can now eliminate.
The Blue Bird Vision Gasoline bus, equipped with its exclusive Ford 6.8L
V10 engine, is certified to the EPA standard of 0.20 g/bhp-hr nitrogen
oxide emissions.
About Blue Bird Corporation: Blue Bird (NASDAQ: BLBD) is the
leading independent designer and manufacturer of school buses, with more
than 550,000 buses sold since its formation in 1927 and approximately
180,000 buses in operation today. Blue Birds longevity and reputation
in the school bus industry have made it an iconic American brand. Blue
Bird distinguishes itself from its principal competitors by its singular
focus on the design, engineering, manufacture and sale of school buses
and related parts. As the only manufacturer of chassis and body
production specifically designed for school bus applications, Blue Bird
is recognized as an industry leader for school bus innovation, safety,
product quality/reliability/durability, operating costs and drivability.
In addition, Blue Bird is the market leader in alternative fuel
applications with its propane-powered, electric and compressed natural
gas-powered school buses. Blue Bird manufactures school buses at two
facilities in Fort Valley, Georgia. Its Micro Bird joint venture
operates a manufacturing facility in Drummondville, Quebec, Canada.
Service and after-market parts are distributed from Blue Birds parts
distribution center located in Delaware, Ohio. For more information on
Blue Birds complete line of buses, visit www.blue-bird.com.
