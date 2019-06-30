finanzen.net
29.01.2020 21:00
Bewerten
(0)

Blue Bird to Report Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Results on February 12, 2020

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Blue Bird Corporation (Nasdaq: BLBD), the leading independent designer and manufacturer of school buses, will release its fiscal 2020 first quarter financial results on February 12, 2020.

The public is invited to attend an audio webcast in which Blue Bird executives Phil Horlock, President and CEO, and Phil Tighe, CFO, will discuss results. This webcast will take place at 4:30PM ET on February 12, 2020. A slide presentation will be available to support the webcast.

  • The live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations portion of Blue Birds website at http://investors.blue-bird.com. Please click on the link in the Events box in the lower right corner of the Blue Bird Investor Relations landing page to access the webcast.
  • Participants desiring audio only or to ask questions during the Q&A portion of the call should dial 1-800-239-9838 or 1-323-794-2551.

A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes via the same link on Blue Birds website.

About Blue Bird Corporation

Blue Bird is the leading independent designer and manufacturer of school buses, with more than 550,000 buses sold since its formation in 1927 and approximately 180,000 buses in operation today. Blue Birds longevity and reputation in the school bus industry have made it an iconic American brand. Blue Bird distinguishes itself from its principal competitors by its singular focus on the design, engineering, manufacture and sale of school buses and related parts. As the only manufacturer of chassis and body production specifically designed for school bus applications, Blue Bird is recognized as an industry leader for school bus innovation, safety, product quality/reliability/durability, operating costs and drivability. In addition, Blue Bird is the market leader in alternative fuel applications with its propane-powered, gasoline-powered and compressed natural gas-powered school buses. Blue Bird manufactures school buses at two facilities in Fort Valley, Georgia. Its Micro Bird joint venture operates a manufacturing facility in Drummondville, Quebec, Canada. Service and after-market parts are distributed from Blue Birds parts distribution center located in Delaware, Ohio.

Nachrichten zu Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Hennessy Capital Acquisition News
RSS Feed
Hennessy Capital Acquisition zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
09.02.2018Hennessy Capital Acquisition HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
12.05.2017Hennessy Capital Acquisition BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
17.12.2015Hennessy Capital Acquisition BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
09.02.2018Hennessy Capital Acquisition HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
12.05.2017Hennessy Capital Acquisition BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
17.12.2015Hennessy Capital Acquisition BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Hennessy Capital Acquisition News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Hennessy Capital Acquisition News
Werbung

Inside

 Wie sich ein langer Atem bei der Geldanlage auszahlt
Tesla in stark überkaufter Lage
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones bärische Umkehr
Harley-Davidson hat ein Renditeproblem
Vontobel: Blockchain  zentraler Baustein der Wirtschaft von morgen
SOCIETE GENERALE: SG Index-Check am Mittag - CAC 40 setzt an Dreifachwiderstand zurück
EuroStoxx 50  Die Karten wurden neu gemischt
ING Markets: DAX startet Erholung
DZ BANK - Erholungsbewegung visiert Gap Closing an
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Hennessy Capital Acquisition-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Die absurde Flucht in die Lebensversicherung
Greta vs. Trump  wessen Aktien besser laufen
Die Hauptstadt startet ihr historisches Mieten-Experiment
Der Geschmackssieger kostet 45 Euro pro Liter
So finden Sie die richtige Fitness-Smartwatch

News von

Nel Asa-Aktie: Wenn diese Bank richtig liegt, drohen dem Papier massive Verluste
Tesla-Aktie vor Quartalszahlen: Droht ein Dämpfer? Was Anleger jetzt wissen sollten
DAX im Plus: Apple-Euphorie beflügelt Europas Börsen
Andeutung des Siemens-Chefs Kaeser: Schaffe meinen Job mit Abspaltung von Energy ab
Coronavirus verbreitet sich rasant: Diese fünf Aktien müssen Anleger jetzt kennen

Heute im Fokus

DAX legt letztlich etwas zu -- Wall Street im Plus -- Apple schlägt Erwartungen - Varta profitiert -- Chefwechsel bei Südzucker -- McDonald's wächst -- Siltronic, Lufthansa, Boeing, eBay im Fokus

EU-Parlament billigt Brexit-Vertrag. MasterCard mit Gewinnsprung dank Konsum-Boom im Weihnachtsgeschäft. Goldman Sachs peilt höhere Eigenkapitalrendite an. GE übertrifft Gewinn- und Umsatz-Erwartungen. Software AG schwächelt im Zukunftsgeschäft. K+S-Aktie weiter stabilisiert: Pareto spricht Kaufempfehlung aus.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Big-Mac-Index 2020
In welchen Ländern kostet der Big Mac wie viel?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 4 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 4 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in 2019
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in 2019
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Das sind die reichsten Länder der Welt 2019
Deutschland gerade noch in den Top 20
Diese Arbeitgeber zahlen das höchste Gehalt
Welche Arbeitgeber am meisten zahlen
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot (Q3 2019)
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie wird sich der Leitzins in der Eurozone ihrer Meinung nach bis zum Jahresende 2020 entwickeln?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
20:49 Uhr
DAX legt letztlich etwas zu -- Wall Street im Plus -- Apple schlägt Erwartungen - Varta profitiert -- Chefwechsel bei Südzucker -- McDonald's wächst -- Siltronic, Lufthansa, Boeing, eBay im Fokus
Standardwerte
21:45 Uhr
Ausblick: Deutsche Bank stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor
Standardwerte
21:28 Uhr
Finanzinvestor Triton legt höchstes wohl Angebot für VW-Tochter Renk vor
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Apple Inc.865985
NEL ASAA0B733
TeslaA1CX3T
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
Varta AGA0TGJ5
Lufthansa AG823212
Microsoft Corp.870747
Amazon906866
EVOTEC SE566480
BASFBASF11
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
SAP SE716460