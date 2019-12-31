finanzen.net
30.07.2020 18:04

Blue Bird to Report Fiscal 2020 Third Quarter Results on August 12, 2020

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Blue Bird Corporation (Nasdaq: BLBD), the leading independent designer and manufacturer of school buses, will release its fiscal 2020 third quarter financial results on August 12, 2020.

The public is invited to attend an audio webcast in which Blue Bird executives Phil Horlock, President and CEO, and Jeff Taylor, CFO, will discuss results. This webcast will take place at 4:30PM ET on August 12, 2020. A slide presentation will be available to support the webcast.

  • The webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations portion of Blue Birds website at http://investors.blue-bird.com. Please click on the link in the Events box in the lower right corner of the Blue Bird Investor Relations landing page to access the webcast.
  • Participants desiring audio only or to ask questions during the Q&A portion of the call should dial 1-877-407-0784 or 1-201-689-8560.

A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes via the same link on Blue Birds website.

About Blue Bird Corporation

Blue Bird is the leading independent designer and manufacturer of school buses, with more than 550,000 buses sold since its formation in 1927 and approximately 180,000 buses in operation today. Blue Birds longevity and reputation in the school bus industry have made it an iconic American brand. Blue Bird distinguishes itself from its principal competitors by its singular focus on the design, engineering, manufacture and sale of school buses and related parts. As the only manufacturer of chassis and body production specifically designed for school bus applications, Blue Bird is recognized as an industry leader for school bus innovation, safety, product quality/reliability/durability, operating costs and drivability. In addition, Blue Bird is the market leader in alternative fuel applications with its propane-powered, gasoline-powered and compressed natural gas-powered school buses. Blue Bird manufactures school buses at two facilities in Fort Valley, Georgia. Its Micro Bird joint venture operates a manufacturing facility in Drummondville, Quebec, Canada. Service and after-market parts are distributed from Blue Birds parts distribution center located in Delaware, Ohio.

Nachrichten zu Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Hennessy Capital Acquisition News
RSS Feed
Hennessy Capital Acquisition zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
09.02.2018Hennessy Capital Acquisition HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
12.05.2017Hennessy Capital Acquisition BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
17.12.2015Hennessy Capital Acquisition BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
09.02.2018Hennessy Capital Acquisition HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
12.05.2017Hennessy Capital Acquisition BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
17.12.2015Hennessy Capital Acquisition BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Hennessy Capital Acquisition News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Hennessy Capital Acquisition News
Werbung

Trading-News

Corona-Krise beschert Visa historischen Ergebnisrückgang
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones Bären schlagen zurück
Gold ist derzeit mehr Anlage- als Schmuckmetall
Podcast mit Prof. Dr. P. Bofinger: Wie schnell erholt sich die deutsche Wirtschaft?
Vontobel: Interessante Chancen - Bonus Cap-Zertifikate auf Nokia, Airbus, ING
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Outperformance hat ganzjährig Saison
Solidvest beim Börsentag ONLINE am 01.08.2020
Geld oder Gold?
Ginmon: Was Sie über ETF-Sparpläne wissen sollten, bevor Sie mit dem Sparen beginnen
OSKAR mit Höchstnote im CAPITAL-Test ausgezeichnet
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!
Werbung

Mehr zur Hennessy Capital Acquisition-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Smartphones für Senioren  Worauf Sie beim Kauf achten sollten
Welche Spiegelreflexkamera für Einsteiger passt zu mir?
Schultüte befüllen - Die schönsten Geschenkideen
Mit diesen 12 Aktien kassieren Sie jede Woche ein Extra-Gehalt
So entkommen Sie Ihrer teuren, alten Hypothek

News von

DAX mehr als 2,5 Prozent im Minus - Trübe Firmenausblicke schicken Aktienmärkte auf Talfahrt
Bitcoin wieder über 10.000 Dollar: Was das jetzt für Anleger bedeutet
DAX fällt leicht ab: Virus-Sorgen und Gewinnmitnahmen belasten Europas Börsen
Goldpreis: Terminmarktprofis geht langsam die Luft aus
Wasserstoff: Nel Asa bekommt Millionen von der US-Regierung

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht mit Abschlägen aus dem Handel -- VW mit Milliardenverlust -- Linde übertrifft die Erwartungen im zweiten Quartal -- QUALCOMM, PayPal, Airbus, Fresenius, FMC, HeidelbergCement im Fokus

Procter & Gamble steigert Umsatz und Gewinn. MasterCard muss in Corona-Krise deutliche Abstriche machen. DuPont schreibt wegen Corona-Pandemie hohen Verlust. UPS überrascht in Corona-Krise mit Umsatz- und Gewinnsprung. Shell schreibt Milliardenverlust. Deutsche Börse wächst langsamer. Eli Lilly wird trotz Corona-Belastungen noch optimistischer für das Jahr.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 30 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 30 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 30 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juni 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juni 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Das sind 2020 die 10 bestbezahlten Prominenten der Welt
Welcher Promi macht das Rennen?
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot (Q1 2020)
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q2 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie bewerten Sie das Krisenmanagement der Bundesregierung bei der Corona-Pandemie?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
17:53 Uhr
DAX geht mit Abschlägen aus dem Handel -- VW mit Milliardenverlust -- Linde übertrifft die Erwartungen im zweiten Quartal -- QUALCOMM, PayPal, Airbus, Fresenius, FMC, HeidelbergCement im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
18:08 Uhr
J&J-Aktie gibt Gewinne ab: Johnson & Johnson beginnt mit Studie zu Corona-Impfung
Marktberichte
18:11 Uhr
Dow Jones gerät vor Tech-Zahlenflut weiter unter Druck
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech SE (spons. ADRs)A2PSR2
Wirecard AG747206
NEL ASAA0B733
Deutsche Bank AG514000
TeslaA1CX3T
Amazon906866
Daimler AG710000
BayerBAY001
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
TUITUAG00
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
BASFBASF11
Eastman Kodak CoA1W4RC
Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A)A0D94M
Microsoft Corp.870747