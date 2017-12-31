Blue Bird Zero-Emissions Electric School Buses Spark Interest in New York

More than 50 school district leaders from all across the state of New
York are plugging in to electric school buses and the benefits these
buses offer to schools, students and their communities with two events
that showcased Blue Birds newest bus offering.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180501006607/en/
Phil Horlock, President & CEO of Blue Bird, is pictured with John Corrado, President & CEO of Suffolk Transportation Service (Photo: Business Wire)
Currently on an inaugural cross-country tour, this battery-powered
prototype bus made
a stop on April 10th in Bay Shore, Long Island, where
school board members, superintendents and transportation officials
participated in a two-hour introduction and test ride of the bus.
The event was hosted by Suffolk Transportation Service, Suffolk Countys
largest pupil transportation provider. Blue Bird Corporation built the
electric-powered All American bus, utilizing its exclusive ADOMANI/EDI
electric drivetrain.
"Electric and hybrid buses will have a big role in the future of pupil
transportation on Long Island. Our school districts already know this
and have been asking us when an electric bus will be available, said
John Corrado, president and CEO of Suffolk Transportation Service. "In
the last several years, we began to develop our own hybrid vehicle and
also encouraged Blue Bird, one of the nations largest bus
manufacturers, to focus on electric technology.
Blue Bird is currently the only manufacturer to offer the larger Type C
and D configurations to its line-up of buses, a first for the industry.
"The first thing you notice is that it has no tailpipe. With zero
emissions, it is the cleanest school bus in the U.S., yet has just as
much power as a gas or diesel powered vehicle, said Phil Horlock,
president and CEO of Blue Bird Corporation, who discussed the bus at the
event. "Mechanically, the bus is amazingly simple and as a result, is
much easier and less costly to maintain. Of course, it offers huge
savings in fuel costs.
"We encourage and welcome the commitment of Blue Bird, which is taking
the lead in producing buses that run on alternative sources of energy,
said Corrado, who said he expects that an all-electric bus will begin
operating on a regular school district route in Suffolk County sometime
this year. Suffolk Transportation Service operates over 1,400 vehicles,
mainly diesel buses and gasoline vans, serving 18 school districts.
The event was hosted by the Islip Town School Board Association,
comprised of board of education members from districts throughout the
Town of Islip. "Were very excited to be at a point at which this
cutting edge bus is ready to go into service. This can be a win-win for
both the taxpayers and the environment, said Sue Schnebel,
superintendent of Islip School District.
While electric buses are more costly, members of the Islip Town School
Board Association learned about grants and funding approaches that are
available, which can dramatically reduce the initial $350,000 price
tag. Plus, an electric bus operating expenses are estimated to be 90
percent less than diesel, further driving down costs.
Fred Koelbel, director of facilities and transportation for Port
Jefferson School District, also attended the event and was thrilled by
the potential these buses could offer to the community. "What a message
students receive when they ride on a bus like this. There are messages
about sustainability, green energy, and messages about the future. This
becomes something they are exposed to every day on their way to and from
school.
On April 11th, one of Blue Birds dealers in New York, Bird
Bus Sales, also hosted a public "Blue Bird Experience event at their
dealership, where school districts, utility companies and electric
vehicle enthusiasts participated in multiple ride-and-drives, including
the All American RE Electric bus. Blue Bird is currently hosting
ride-and-drive events across North America, with the next stop taking
place in Selma, TX. Buses ordered in the next few months will be
delivered in early fall, providing students and communities with "zero
emissions transportation in the next school year.
Blue Birds electric buses are also the only electric school buses that
qualify for the TVIP grant in New York, which offers millions of dollars
towards the purchase of alternatively fueled vehicles. With the help of
a U.S. Department of Energy grant, Blue Bird will also offer electric
buses with vehicle-to-grid capability in 2019, allowing schools to sell
energy back to power companies at peak times.
About Blue Bird Corporation: Blue Bird (NASDAQ: BLBD) is the
leading independent designer and manufacturer of school buses, with more
than 550,000 buses sold since its formation in 1927 and approximately
180,000 buses in operation today. Blue Birds longevity and reputation
in the school bus industry have made it an iconic American brand. Blue
Bird distinguishes itself from its principal competitors by its singular
focus on the design, engineering, manufacture and sale of school buses
and related parts. As the only manufacturer of chassis and body
production specifically designed for school bus applications, Blue Bird
is recognized as an industry leader for school bus innovation, safety,
product quality/reliability/durability, operating costs and drivability.
In addition, Blue Bird is the market leader in alternative fuel
applications with its propane-powered, electric and compressed natural
gas-powered school buses. Blue Bird manufactures school buses at two
facilities in Fort Valley, Georgia. Its Micro Bird joint venture
operates a manufacturing facility in Drummondville, Quebec, Canada.
Service and after-market parts are distributed from Blue Birds parts
distribution center located in Delaware, Ohio. For more information on
Blue Birds complete line of buses, visit www.blue-bird.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180501006607/en/